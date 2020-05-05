Successfully reported this slideshow.
Estudiante: Carmen Isabel Olivares Coronado Correo: a20176280@pucp.edu.pe
Autor y creador de la página: Zinkia Entertainment, SA. (Subvencionada por el Ministerio de Educación, cultura y deporte d...
Autor y creador de la página: Balbino de Oro y Araceli Martín maestros de educación infantil. Fecha de lanzamiento: 2016 C...
Juegos virtuales para niños

En estos tiempos de cuarentena los niños y niñas en casa pueden aprender con estas aplicaciones. Deben de estar bajo la supervisión de una persona adulta.

  1. 1. Estudiante: Carmen Isabel Olivares Coronado Correo: a20176280@pucp.edu.pe Autor y creador de la página: Cibal Multimedia Fecha de lanzamiento: - 1era edición: 1995 (“Ven a jugar con Pipo”) - 2da edición: Junio de 2004 (Pipoclub) Características pedagógicas: Pipoclub es una plataforma que está dirigida para niños y niñas desde los 15 meses hasta 12 años de edad. Los juegos están diseñados para desarrollar principalmente las habilidades de lectura y escritura. Sin embargo también existen juegos que desarrollan otras habilidades como las de, matemática, inglés y medio ambiente. En ese sentido todos los juegos cuentan con un objetivo didáctico. Los juegos están organizados en cinco secciones. El primero está dirigido a niños de 15 meses hasta los 3 años, el segundo está dirigido a niños de 4 y 6 años, el tercero, a niños de 6 a 8, el cuarto, a niños de 8 a 10. El último, a niños de 10 a 12 Link : http://ww w.pipoclub.com/juego s-para-nino s-gratis/ind ex.html Autor y creador de la página: Mitchel Resnick - MIT Media Lab Lifelong Kindergarten Group Fecha de lanzamiento: 1 de junio de 2014 Características pedagógicas: Scratch Jr. está dirigido para niños que aún no saben leer ni escribir, pues les permite crear sus primeras animaciones y juegos sencillos pero divertidos a través de la programación - arrastrando bloques de colores sobre la pantalla-. Es importante incentivar la programación en los niños (es recomendable a partir de los 5 años) Además, se debe tener en cuenta que siempre debe ser dirigido o acompañado por un adulto. Link: https://www.scratchjr.org/
  2. 2. Autor y creador de la página: Zinkia Entertainment, SA. (Subvencionada por el Ministerio de Educación, cultura y deporte de España). Fecha de lanzamiento: 2003 Características pedagógicas: La página “Mundo Pocoyo”, contiene actividades como Videos, Juegos, coloreable y manualidades. En la parte de los juegos, estos están relacionados con áreas educativas como las matemáticas. Además los juegos que nos presenta la página tiende a ser didácticos y educativos. Antes de cada juego se presentan las indicaciones escritas de manera específica y estas están acompañadas por una voz y una imagen, para ayudar al participante. Algunos de los juegos permiten seleccionar el nivel. El juegos esta dirigido para los niños de 5 años. Link: https://ww w.pocoyo.c om/juegos- ninos Autor y creador de la página: María Dolores Campuzano Valiente Fecha de lanzamiento: 2010 Características pedagógicas: Proyecto Papelillos de Educación Inicial cuenta con tres plataformas para niños de 3, 4 y 5 años. Y, en cada una de ellas, se puede encontrar 20 juegos diseñados y adecuados para la edad del niño. Papelillos 3, por ejemplo, ofrece juegos para colorear, encontrar objetos, buscar parejas de figuras, sobre nociones espaciales, entre otros. Papelillos 4 cuenta con juegos interactivos de discriminación auditiva y visual, de clasificación, de adivinanzas, de memoria, de nociones matemáticas y muchos otros más. Papelillos 5, por su parte, presenta juegos que desarrollan el área de Matemática, como lo son las sumas y restas, el área de Ciencia y Tecnología, de música, etc. Link: https://elri ncondeldu endetravie so.escuelal dia.es/
  3. 3. Autor y creador de la página: Balbino de Oro y Araceli Martín maestros de educación infantil. Fecha de lanzamiento: 2016 Características pedagógicas: Balara es un portal web donde se presentan actividades para niños en educación infantil que ayuden en el desarrollo de la atención y percepción visual. En esta página tres producciones digitales llamados Fiodor, es un recurso destinada para niños entre tres y seis años; Ara y Belbo, es otra aplicación que permite a los estudiantes el desarrollo de la orientación espacial y la percepción visual a través de la mejora de la agudeza visual, la coordinación y seguimiento visual, la discriminación visual de formas, la diferenciación visual de figura-fondo, la constancia perceptual Link: https://ww w.balara.es/?page_id=2 7

