Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIT I – LESSON 11 DESCRIBING PERSONAL APPEARANCE Lic. Carmen Cáceda Villavicencio
CLASSROOM RULES RAISE YOUR HAND PAY ATTENTION
WRITE DIFFERENT TYPES OF TEXT IN ENGLISH AS FOREIGN LANGUAGE. COMPETENCE CAPACITY ADAPT THE TEXT TO THE SIGNIFICANT SITU...
ADJECTIVES - OPPOSITES TALL SHORT SHORT LONG DAY NIGHT FAT THIN
STRONG WEAK OLD YOUNG HAPPY SAD
ADJECTIVES TO DESCRIBE PHYSICAL APPEARANCE 1) BLONDE 2) LONG 3) TALL 4) SHORT 5) MEDIUM HEIGHT 6) SHORT 3 1 2 4 5 6
HAIR STYLE STRAIGHT WAVY CURLY
a b c d
WORK IN PAIRS ASK AND ANSWER Q: WHAT DO YOU LOOK LIKE? A: Q: WHAT KIND OF HAIR DO YOU HAVE? A: I am short. I have brown e...
ADJECTIVES TO DESCRIBE PERSONALITY CUTE NICE HANDSOME BEAUTIFUL CARING LOVING CHARMING GENEROUS FUNNY SWEET KIND SMART RAV...
brother. girlfriend. two brothers. look the same.
BROTHER PRETTY LONG BROWN TWINS 15 TALL THIN SHORT BROWN GREEN PIG CUTE GIRLFRIEND
 HOW WELL DID YOU DO IT? ( ) ( ) ( ) ( )
SUPERHEROES
VILLAINS
G R A P H I C O R G A N I Z E R MY FAVORITE SUPERHEROE / MY FAVORITE VILLAIN NAME HIS / HER EYES HIS / HER HAIR HEIGHT APP...
MY FAVORITE SUPERHEROE IS ___________________________________ ___________________________________ ________________________...
METACOGNITION - What did you learn today? - How did you do it? - Why is it important for? - How can you apply the new know...
Describing Personal Appearance
Describing Personal Appearance
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Describing Personal Appearance

64 views

Published on

Use adjectives to describe people.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Describing Personal Appearance

  1. 1. UNIT I – LESSON 11 DESCRIBING PERSONAL APPEARANCE Lic. Carmen Cáceda Villavicencio
  2. 2. CLASSROOM RULES RAISE YOUR HAND PAY ATTENTION
  3. 3. WRITE DIFFERENT TYPES OF TEXT IN ENGLISH AS FOREIGN LANGUAGE. COMPETENCE CAPACITY ADAPT THE TEXT TO THE SIGNIFICANT SITUATION. PURPOSE WRITE A DESCRIPTION OF A HEROE AND VILLAIN USING ADJECTIVES.
  4. 4. ADJECTIVES - OPPOSITES TALL SHORT SHORT LONG DAY NIGHT FAT THIN
  5. 5. STRONG WEAK OLD YOUNG HAPPY SAD
  6. 6. ADJECTIVES TO DESCRIBE PHYSICAL APPEARANCE 1) BLONDE 2) LONG 3) TALL 4) SHORT 5) MEDIUM HEIGHT 6) SHORT 3 1 2 4 5 6
  7. 7. HAIR STYLE STRAIGHT WAVY CURLY
  8. 8. a b c d
  9. 9. WORK IN PAIRS ASK AND ANSWER Q: WHAT DO YOU LOOK LIKE? A: Q: WHAT KIND OF HAIR DO YOU HAVE? A: I am short. I have brown eyes. I have long straight black hair.
  10. 10. ADJECTIVES TO DESCRIBE PERSONALITY CUTE NICE HANDSOME BEAUTIFUL CARING LOVING CHARMING GENEROUS FUNNY SWEET KIND SMART RAVISHING INTERESTING FANTASTIC HARD- WORKING
  11. 11. brother. girlfriend. two brothers. look the same.
  12. 12. BROTHER PRETTY LONG BROWN TWINS 15 TALL THIN SHORT BROWN GREEN PIG CUTE GIRLFRIEND
  13. 13.  HOW WELL DID YOU DO IT? ( ) ( ) ( ) ( )
  14. 14. SUPERHEROES
  15. 15. VILLAINS
  16. 16. G R A P H I C O R G A N I Z E R MY FAVORITE SUPERHEROE / MY FAVORITE VILLAIN NAME HIS / HER EYES HIS / HER HAIR HEIGHT APPEARANCE CHARACTERISTICS
  17. 17. MY FAVORITE SUPERHEROE IS ___________________________________ ___________________________________ ___________________________________ ___________________________________ ___________________________________ ___________________________________ MY FAVORITE VILLAIN IS ___________________________________ ___________________________________ ___________________________________ ___________________________________ ___________________________________ ___________________________________
  18. 18. METACOGNITION - What did you learn today? - How did you do it? - Why is it important for? - How can you apply the new knowlegde in your daily life?

×