Carlossilva25785672

  1. 1. Gametogénesis Prof. Xiomara Coromoto Rodríguez Colmenarez Estudiante: Carlos Eduardo Silva Pérez C.I 2578567
  2. 2.  La gametogénesis es entonces el proceso mediante el cual las células diploides experimentan meiosis para producir gametos haploides altamente diferenciados y especializados. . Sean éstas denominadas espermatozoides en los hombres y ovocitos en las mujeres.
  3. 3.  La espermatogénesis es el proceso de formación y diferenciación de los espermatozoides o gametos masculinos a partir de células germinales primordiales llamadas espermatogonias. Se lleva a cabo en los túbulos seminíferos y se divide en tres fases: proliferativa, meiótica y espermiogénesis o espermiohistogénesis.
  4. 4.  La espermatogonia entra en un período de crecimiento que dura aproximadamente 26 días y se transforma en un espermatocito de primer orden.  El espermatocito de primer orden entra a la primera división meiótica originando dos espermatocitos de segundo orden.  Los espermatocitos de segundo orden entran a la segunda división meiótica y originan cuatro células haploides llamadas espermatidas.  Cada espermátida entra a un proceso de metamorfosis o diferenciación llamado espermiogénesis y se convierten en espermatozoides. El paso de espermatocito primario hasta espermatozoide maduro requiere de 48 días.
  5. 5.  El sistema reproductor masculino crea el espermatozoide que es producido en los túbulos seminíferos en cada testículo. La cabeza del espermatozoide contiene el ADN, que al combinarse con el ADN del óvulo, creará un nuevo individuo, la punta corresponde a la porción llamada acrosoma que permite al espermatozoide penetrar en el óvulo y la parte media contiene la mitocondria que suministra la energía que la cola necesita para moverse. La cola tiene un movimiento en forma de látigo de un lado a otro para impulsar el espermatozoide hacia el óvulo. El espermatozoide tiene que alcanzar el útero y la trompa de Falopio con el fin de fertilizar el óvulo de la mujer.
  6. 6.  Este proceso se desarrolla en los ovarios y consiste en la formación de los gametos femeninos haploides, denominados ovocitos. Comienza antes del nacimiento y dura toda la vida reproductiva de la mujer. En la ovogénesis se pueden distinguir tres etapas: multiplicación, crecimiento y maduración.
  7. 7.  Aproximadamente cada 28 días se producirá la ovulación, proceso en el que termina la meiosis I, generándose dos células haploides de distinto tamaño: una pequeña, con escaso citoplasma, denominada cuerpo polar I o polocito I, y una de mayor tamaño, llamada ovocito II. Luego, la meiosis continúa hasta la metafase II, etapa en que es interrumpida nuevamente y se completará solo si ocurre la fecundación. El resultado final de esta meiosis es la formación de cuatro células haploides: tres cuerpos polares y un ovocito maduro. El ovocito que termina su maduración durante un ciclo menstrual, comenzó a desarrollarse aproximadamente tres meses antes de manera independiente de las hormonas. Durante el ciclo menstrual, un grupo de folículos llamado cohorte folicular, es reclutado por la hormona FSH. Uno de estos folículos crecerá y madurará hasta convertirse en el llamado folículo dominante, y el ovocito contenido en su interior será expulsado desde el ovario en la ovulación.

