Juegos alternativos 1 abril

Carlos Rodríguez Sánchez CS1D
1. Balonkorf 2. Kinball 3. Colpbol 4. Datchball
- Es un juego cooperativo y por equipos que nació en Países Bajos, el cual es la única modalidad que está reglamentada a n...
 TERRENO DE JUEGO El terreno de juego es un rectángulo de 40 por 20 metros. Se divide en dos partes iguales A y B que cor...
 REGLAMENTO 1.-Tocar el balón con la pierna o pie, el puño o tumbado. 2.-Correr con el balón. Cuando se apodera del balón...
Inventado por Mario Demers (Licenciado en EF canadiense) en 1986 para promover la salud, la cooperación y la deportividad....
 TERRENO DE JUEGO Y DESARROLLO Un balón gigante de 1,20m, de 1kg de peso. Hay 3 equipos de 4 personas cada uno, diferenci...
 REGLAMENTO La recepción: Se puede jugar el balón con todas las partes del cuerpo. A partir del momento en que hay tres (...
Deporte colectivo de invasión disputado por 2 equipos mixtos de 7 jugadores cada uno. Se basa en un juego de golpeo al pri...
 TERRENO DE JUEGO El terreno de juego es una pista rectangular de 40 metros de largo y 20 metros de ancho, con porterías ...
 REGLAMENTO La pelota solo se puede jugar a base de golpeos con las manos, brazos o parte superior del cuerpo. Además (re...
Deporte de equipo de cancha dividida. Nació en la escuela en convicción de que la participación y la competición no se dis...
 DESARROLLO Y MATERIAL El Balón: Pelota blanda parecida a la de voleibol. El campo de juego: Rectángulo cortado en el cen...
