Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Modelo TCP/IP x OSI Aula 02
• A Internet é um conglomerado de redes em escala mundial de milhões de computadores interligados pelo TCP/IP que permite ...
• Analogia Humana: • Perguntar as horas a alguém
•Comunicação entre dois PCs
•Como implementar os protocolos de redes de computadores?
Aulas frc 02
Aulas frc 02
Aulas frc 02
Aulas frc 02
Aulas frc 02
Aulas frc 02
Aulas frc 02
Aulas frc 02
Aulas frc 02
Aulas frc 02
Aulas frc 02
Aulas frc 02
Aulas frc 02
Aulas frc 02
Aulas frc 02
Aulas frc 02
Aulas frc 02
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
48 views
Jun. 20, 2021

Aulas frc 02

Aulas de Fundamentos de redes

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Aulas frc 02

  1. 1. Modelo TCP/IP x OSI Aula 02
  2. 2. • A Internet é um conglomerado de redes em escala mundial de milhões de computadores interligados pelo TCP/IP que permite o acesso a informações e todo tipo de transferências de dados. • existem redes privadas (redes coorporativas e governamentais) cujo os computadores realizam troca de mensagens com os computadores que estão fora da rede privada são restritas por firewalls; • essas redes privadas são freqüentemente denominadas de Intranets, pois usam o mesmo tipo de computadores, roteadores, enlaces e protocolos da Internet.
  3. 3. • Analogia Humana: • Perguntar as horas a alguém
  4. 4. •Comunicação entre dois PCs
  5. 5. •Como implementar os protocolos de redes de computadores?

×