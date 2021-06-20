Successfully reported this slideshow.
Education
Jun. 20, 2021

Aulas frc 01

Aulas de Fundamentos de redes

  1. 1. Histórico da evolução das redes de computadores Aula 01
  2. 2.  Séculos XVIII e XIX - Revolução Industrial ◦ Máquinas mecânicas, taylorismo, fábricas ◦ Hierarquia, centralização  Séculos XX e XXI - Era do conhecimento (obtenção, processamento e distribuição) ◦ Instalação do sistema telefônico ◦ Surgimento do rádio e televisão ◦ Lançamento de redes de satélites ◦ Nascimento e maturação da indústria da computação ◦ Convergência e descentralização (nuvem)
  3. 3. Modelo Centralizado de Computação Modelo Distribuído de Computação Redes Locais Redes WAN Internet ´70 ´80 ´90 ´00 ´10 ´20 Modelo Escalável e Transparente de Computação Nuvem Internet das coisas Mainframe
  4. 4. • Comunicação de Dados é a troca de informações entre dois ou mais dispositivos através de algum meio de comunicação, por exemplo, um par de fios. Um sistema de comunicação é composto de cinco elementos: • Mensagem: é a informação a ser transmitida; • Transmissor: é o dispositivo que envia a mensagem; • Receptor: é o dispositivo que recebe a mensagem; • Meio: é o caminho físico por onde viaja a mensagem; • Protocolo: é um conjunto de regras que governa a comunicação de dados.
  5. 5. • Simplex: a comunicação é unidirecional. Somente um dos dois dispositivos é capaz de transmitir. Ex: TV Aberta • Half-Duplex: cada estação pode transmitir e receber, mas nunca ao mesmo tempo. Quando um dispositivo está transmitindo o outro está recebendo; Ex: Rádio amador • Full-Duplex: ambas estações podem transmitir e receber simultaneamente. Ex: TV a cabo Digital
  6. 6. • Ponto a Ponto: é um enlace dedicado entre dois dispositivos; • Multiponto: é aquela na qual mais de dois dispositivos compartilham o mesmo enlace.
  7. 7. • Consiste em 2 ou mais computadores e outros dispositivos interligados entre si de modo a poderem compartilhar recursos físicos e lógicos, os quais podem ser: dados, impressoras, mensagens (e-mails), etc.
  8. 8. •Por área; •Por topologia;
  9. 9. • Rede Local (LAN): é administrada privativamente e os enlaces entre dispositivos estão localizados dentro de uma sala, escritório, edifício ou campus. • Redes Metropolitanas (MAN): é projetada para abrangir toda a cidade. Pode ser constituída de uma única rede ou pode conectar várias LANs; • Redes Geograficamente Distribuídas (WAN): abrange grandes distâncias geográficas podendo compreender um país, um continente ou até mesmo todo o mundo.
  10. 10. • Todos os componentes são conectados a um único cabo, chamado de backbone; • Desvantagens: Limitada pela distância e pelo número de equipamentos; Se o cabo for danificado todos os clientes perdem a conexão; Vantagens: Fácil de instalar; Utiliza uma quantidade menor de cabos.
  11. 11. • Cada dispositivo possui uma conexão ponto a ponto (dedicada) somente com os dois dispositivos mais próximos dele; • Um sinal é transmitido ao longo do anel numa única direção, de um dispositivo a outro, até alcançar o destino. Quando um dispositivo do anel recebe um sinal endereçado a outro dispositivo, ele regenera o sinal de dados e o transmite adiante; • Utilizado em fibras ópticas e cabo coaxial; • Vantagens: • Fácil de instalar e reconfigurar; • Desvantagens: • Uma queda do enlace pode desabilitar toda a rede.
  12. 12. • Nesta topologia cada dispositivos possui um enlace dedicado com os demais dispositivos da rede; • Vantagens: • São redes robustas com relação a falhas; • Segurança da informação; • Desvantagens: • Custo elevado de instalação; • Complexidade da instalação e configuração.
  13. 13. • Todos os componentes são conectados dedicadamente a um dispositivo controlador no centro da estrutura. Este concentrador é geralmente um switch ou hub. • Se um dispositivo desejar enviar dados a outro, primeiramente envia os dados para o concentrador que, por sua vez, replica os dados para o dispositivo de destino; • Vantagens: • Robustez da topologia. Se um enlace falhar apenas ele é afetado;

