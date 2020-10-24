Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Sistemas de Informacion Republica bolivariana de Venezuela. Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educacion Superior Instit...
Sistemas de Informacion Un sistema de información es un conjunto de datos que interactúan entre sí con un fin común. En in...
Otros Recopilación de la informaciónTipos de sistemas de información Caracteristica s
Los sistemas de información pueden ser: • Sistemas formales. Utiliza medios basados en ordenadores o estructuras sólidas p...
INTEGRACION DE LOS SISTEMAS DE INFORMACION EN LA ADMINISTRACION Sistema de información gerencial (MIS por sus siglas en in...
APLICACION EN EL CAMPO DE TRABAJO Administración Los administradores perciben los retos de negocios en el entorno. En todo...
Bibliografia • 10 Características de un Sistema de información. (s. f.). Recuperado 24 de octubre de 2020, de https://www....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Análisis de sistemas

28 views

Published on

Tarea

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Análisis de sistemas

  1. 1. Sistemas de Informacion Republica bolivariana de Venezuela. Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Educacion Superior Instituto Universitario Politecnico “Santiago Mariño Barinas Estado Barinas Carlos Rangel C.I: V-.27.655.754 Ing. En Sistemas Analisis de Sistemas
  2. 2. Sistemas de Informacion Un sistema de información es un conjunto de datos que interactúan entre sí con un fin común. En informática, los sistemas de información ayudan a administrar, recolectar, recuperar, procesar, almacenar y distribuir información relevante para los procesos fundamentales y las particularidades de cada organización. La importancia de un sistema de información radica en la eficiencia en la correlación de una gran cantidad de datos ingresados a través de procesos diseñados para cada área con el objetivo de producir información válida para la posterior toma de decisiones. Un sistema de información se destaca por su diseño, facilidad de uso, flexibilidad, mantenimiento automático de los registros, apoyo en toma de decisiones críticas y mantener el anonimato en informaciones irrelevantes. Todos estos elementos interactúan para procesar los datos (incluidos los procesos manuales y automáticos) y dan lugar a información más elaborada, que se distribuye de la manera más adecuada posible en una determinada organización, en función de sus objetivos. Si bien la existencia de la mayor parte de sistemas de información son de conocimiento público, recientemente se ha revelado que desde finales del siglo XX diversos gobiernos han instaurado sistemas de información para el espionaje de carácter secreto. Habitualmente el término "sistema de información" se usa de manera errónea como sinónimo de sistema de información informático, en parte porque en la mayoría de los casos los recursos materiales de un sistema de información están constituidos casi en su totalidad por sistemas informáticos. Estrictamente hablando, un sistema de información no tiene por qué disponer de dichos recursos (aunque en la práctica esto no suela ocurrir). Se podría decir entonces que los sistemas de información informáticos son una subclase o un subconjunto de los sistemas de información en general. De dónde y cómo se busca información de dónde y cómo sabes información
  3. 3. Otros Recopilación de la informaciónTipos de sistemas de información Caracteristica s
  4. 4. Los sistemas de información pueden ser: • Sistemas formales. Utiliza medios basados en ordenadores o estructuras sólidas para alcanzar la meta o el objetivo. • Sistemas informales. Utiliza n estructuras más antiguas, elementales o artesanales como por ejemplo un lápiz y un papel Recopilación de la información: Una de las características de los sistemas de información es la necesidad de recolectar, almacenar e incorporar datos o información cualitativa o cuantitativa. • Información cualitativa. Hace referencia a variables blandas de mercado. Se utiliza, por ejemplo, en una investigación de mercado donde se pueden detectar hábitos o momentos de compra, tipos de cliente o consumidor, etc. • Información cuantitativa. Se utiliza en muchos ámbitos y contiene variables duras tales como peso, sexo, edad, nivel socioeconómico, nivel de ingresos, etc. Personas Son las personas quienes introducen la información de algún modo (utilizando medios informáticos, digitales o manualmente) para crear una base de datos que será la que contenga dicha información. Recursos Dependiendo del tipo de información que se desee almacenar, los recursos serán diferentes en cada caso. Se puede utilizar encuestas o cuestionarios, observación de campo, censos o investigación para la obtención de una determinada información. Objetivo Todo sistema de información posee como objetivo principal la obtención de determinada información para lograr un mayor nivel de complejidad. Además, el objetivo de la información puede ser predecir comportamientos o fenómenos de las que se puede elaborar hipótesis con la información obtenida. Ventajas de los sistemas de información Las principales ventajas son: Disminuye el costo de la mano de obra optimizando tiempos, tareas, rutinas, etc. Administra activos tangibles e intangibles, convirtiéndose en una herramienta fundamental de las organizaciones actuales. Es una de las principales fuentes de la ventaja competitiva en el ámbito de los negocios y empresarial. Facilita la innovación, la detección de problemas y su posterior resolución.
  5. 5. INTEGRACION DE LOS SISTEMAS DE INFORMACION EN LA ADMINISTRACION Sistema de información gerencial (MIS por sus siglas en inglés), es un sistema de información basado en computadora, que presenta una colección de personas, procedimientos, bases. Los sistemas de información para la administración tienen como objetivo principal mostrar una visión general de la situación de la empresa. Consecuentemente, estos muestran la situación de las operaciones regulares de la empresa para que los directivos puedan controlar, organizar, planear y dirigir.
  6. 6. APLICACION EN EL CAMPO DE TRABAJO Administración Los administradores perciben los retos de negocios en el entorno. En todo momento deben ejercer un liderazgo responsable. Los administradores deben hacer más que administrar lo que ya tienen. Una parte sustancial es el trabajo creativo impulsado por nuevos conocimientos e información. Es importante advertir que los roles y las decisiones varían a los diferentes niveles de la organización. Los administradores de nivel superior o directivos son responsables de las decisiones estratégicas a largo plazo sobre que productos y servicios producir. Loa administradores de nivel medio o gerentes llevan a cabo los programas de los directivos. Los administradores operativos o supervisores son responsables del seguimiento de las actividades diarias de la institución. Cada nivel de administración tiene diferentes necesidades de información y diferentes requerimientos en el sistema. Tecnología La tecnología de los sistemas es una de las muchas herramientas de las que los administradores pueden disponer para enfrentar al cambio. Es el instrumento a través del cual la administración controla y crea. Los SIBC (sistemas de información a base de computadoras) utilizan la tecnología de software, hardware, almacenamiento y telecomunicación. El hardware de computadora es el equipo físico empleado para las actividades de alimentación, el procesamiento y la salida en un sistema de información. El software de computadora son las instrucciones detalladas, previamente programadas que controlan y coordinan los componentes del hardware de computadora de un sistema de información. La tecnología de almacenamiento incluye los medios físicos para el almacenamiento de la información como los discos magnéticos o las cintas. La tecnología de telecomunicaciones formada por los dispositivos físicos y el software enlaza las distintas piezas del hardware y transfiere los datos de un lugar a otro.
  7. 7. Bibliografia • 10 Características de un Sistema de información. (s. f.). Recuperado 24 de octubre de 2020, de https://www.caracteristicas.co/sistema-de-informacion/ • Comunidad_Emagister_8601_laudon.pdf. (s. f.). Recuperado 24 de octubre de 2020, de https://www.emagister.com/uploads_user_home/Comunidad_Emagister_8601_laudon. pdf • Sistema de información. (2020). En Wikipedia, la enciclopedia libre. https://es.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Sistema_de_informaci%C3%B3n&oldid=130 319301 • Sistema de información para la administración. (2019). En Wikipedia, la enciclopedia libre. https://es.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Sistema_de_informaci%C3%B3n_para_la_ad ministraci%C3%B3n&oldid=117697030

×