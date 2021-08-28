Unidad 4 (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 9/19/2020 1 UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE PIURA FACULTAD DE AGRONOMIA DEPARTAMENTO ACADEMICO SANIDAD VEGETAL ENTOMOLOGIA GENERAL Dr. CÉSAR RAÚL TUESTAALBAN UNIDAD III ANATOMIA, FISIOLOGÍA Y BIOLOGÍA DE LOS INSECTOS Anatomía, Fisiología y Biología del insecto Fisiología: Ciencia que estudia el funcionamiento del cuerpo. A menudo involucra el estudio del funcionamiento de los tejidos y de las células que los componen. Anatomía: Es la ciencia que estudia la estructura de aquellos órganos del cuerpo sólo vistos tras una disección. Organización General Interna de un Insecto El exoesqueleto rodea el cuerpo del insecto y deja internamente una cavidad que se extiende desde la cabeza hasta el extremo posterior del abdomen, en donde circula libremente la hemolinfa (sangre) y es ocupada por músculos, vísceras, etc. Esta gran cantidad esta dividido en: 1.Cavidad de la Cabeza: Ocupada, principalmente, por los ganglios cerebrales y los músculos que dan movimiento a las piezas bucales. 2.Cavidad del Tórax: Se encuentra ocupada principalmente por los músculos que dan movimientos a las patas y alas. 3.Cavidad del Abdomen: Está dividida por 2 diafragmas: Uno dorsal que divide a una pequeña cavidad dorsal en donde se ubica el corazón (cavidad peri- cardiaca), y otro ventral que separa una pequeña cavidad ventral en donde se ubica el doble cordón nervioso ventral (cavidad peri-neural).
  2. 2. 9/19/2020 2 El Endoesqueleto Conjunto de apodemas cuyo número varía en los diferentes insectos, siendo generalmente más desarrollado en insectos adultos que en insectos inmaduros. Principales Apodemas a) Apodemas de la cabeza: 1. Tentorio: Es el endoesqueleto de la cabeza, formado por invaginaciones del integumento que forman el cuerpo del tentorio; cada una de las invaginaciones forman los brazos del tentorio (dos anteriores y dos posteriores). El tentorio es muy variable en forma y desarrollo, con los brazos unidos en un cuerpo central. b) Apodemas del tórax: Son invaginaciones del tergo, pleuras y el esterno. Fragmas. Invaginaciones del notum, son apodemas pares que nacen de la parte anterior del notum. Apodemas pleurales. Invaginaciones de la pleura, ubicados a la altura de la sutura pleural como placas dirigidas hacia el esterno. Furcas. Invaginaciones del esterno, en forma de “V” o “Y”; su base esta marcada por un par de hendiduras entre las coxas. Apodemas pleurales El Sistema Digestivo Está constituido básicamente por el canal de alimentación y órganos conectados a él como: Glándulas salivales, ciegos gástricos y tubos de Malpighi. El tubo digestivo o canal de alimentación es de longitud variable, se extiende a lo largo del cuerpo, por su parte central desde la boca hasta el ano. En algunos insectos es algo similar a la del cuerpo y en otros es mucho más largo. El canal de alimentación está dividido en 3 partes: a) Estomodeo b) Mesenteron c) Proctodeo SISTEMA DIGESTIVO SISTEMA DIGESTIVO Estomodeo Mesenterón Proctodeo Glándulas salivales Ciegos gástricos Tubos de Malpighi Íleo Colon Recto Ano Buche Esófago Faringe Boca Molleja Estomago Los insectos masticadores la colocan sobre el alimento para facilitar la digestión; los insectos picadores-chupadores la vierten sobre el tejido dañado y luego la reabsorben junto con el líquido, siendo así la forma que se convierten en transmisores de microorganismos causantes de enfermedades. En insectos hematófagos (alimentan de sangre), la saliva tiene acción anticoagulante. Glándulas Salivales Son dos tubos cerrados en sus extremos que desembocan en la cavidad bucal; su secreción (la saliva) tiene acción digestiva a través de las enzimas que contiene.
  3. 3. 9/19/2020 3 Digestión Proceso de transformación y absorción de los alimentos ingeridos por vía bucal. Tiene lugar en el tubo digestivo y consta de dos tipos de procesos: - Procesos mecánicos. Mediante procesos como la masticación los alimentos se fragmentan y se mezclan con la saliva para formar el bolo alimenticio. - Procesos químicos. Permiten la transformación de los alimentos en elementos asimilables por el intestino. La principal reacción química en es la hidrólisis. La digestión es posible gracias a enzimas, siendo 3 tipos las principales: a) Carbohidrasas: Catalizan la hidrólisis de los hidratos de carbono. b) Proteasas: Responsables de la degradación de proteínas. c) Lipasas: Catalizan la hidrólisis de las grasas de la dieta. Nutrición. Es la óptima provisión de las sustancias que necesita el insecto para su crecimiento, el mantenimiento de sus tejidos, reproducción y las demás actividades que realiza. Muchas de esas sustancias están contenidas en los alimentos. Otras son sintetizadas por el insecto. Unas cuantas por los microorganismos simbióticos asociados. Otras provienen de la generación previa y son transferidas por la madre a su progenie. Se cree que los insectos, cualitativamente, tienen similares requerimientos nutricionales. La dieta contiene los nutrientes esenciales. Los insectos requieren los mismos diez aminoácidos esenciales que utilizan los mamíferos para la síntesis de proteínas. Los carbohidratos son necesarios para obtener energía y usualmente son provistos en la forma de sacarosa o glucosa. Sistema Excretor Mantiene estables las condiciones internas del insecto (homeostasis). Implica la transformación de sustancias toxicas a otras menos tóxicas, que se eliminan para evitar su efecto dañino. Entre los procesos reguladores implicados están la eliminación de los productos nitrogenados de desecho (ruptura de proteínas y control de la composición iónica de la sangre. La excreción termina en la producción de orina en dos etapas: - La orina primaria: Resulta de la extracción no selectiva de ciertas sustancias de la hemolinfa. - La orina final: Resulta de la modificación de la orina primaria por reabsorción de productos aún útiles al insecto (sales de potasio, agua, aminoácidos) y la adición de otros productos que pudieran estar en exceso (sales variadas). La orina primaria es producida por los túbulos de Malpighi. La orina final se forma por lo común en el recto
  4. 4. 9/19/2020 4 Tubos de Malpighi Presentes en la mayoría de insectos. Su número varía entre especies; se incrementan en paurometábolos a medida que el insecto muda. Son estructuras largas (2 a 100 mm), delgadas (30 a 100 um) y ciegas, ubicadas en la parte anterior del proctodeo. Están sumergidos en la hemolinfa y su función es similar a la de los riñones de animales superiores. En las paredes del tubo de Malpighi se encuentran células secretoras que toman de la sangre los productos de desecho que son vertidos al proctodeo. El producto de excreción más importante es el nitrógeno catabólico. Las células producen amoniaco como producto final del metabolismo de proteínas y purinas. El amoniaco es un gas toxico aun muy diluido. Es excretado sin cambio y gran consumo de agua por los insectos acuáticos y otros (larvas de Calliphoridae) que viven en ambientes saturados de humedad y posiblemente en algunos terrestres. En la mayoría de terrestres se sustenta la necesidad de que el amoniaco sea transformado para favorecer la economía del agua interna del insecto. En ellos sobre el 80% del nitrógeno total es excretado en la forma de ácido úrico. Amoniaco Ácido úrico La molécula de ácido úrico es relativamente atoxica e insoluble; en solución a menudo precipita en forma de cristales. La síntesis del ácido úrico se da en el cuerpo graso. El ácido úrico se transporta con la hemolinfa a los tubos de Malpighi, posiblemente ligado a una proteína. Ya cerca, se transforma a urato de potasio o de sodio, que es soluble en agua, liberándose la proteína. Diagrama de funcionamiento del sistema excretor Sistema Circulatorio Es abierto, constituido por un vaso dorsal cerrado, la mayor parte de la circulación tiene lugar en las cavidades del cuerpo y sus apéndices, llenando la sangre los espacios no ocupados de los órganos internos. 1.- Corazón: Órgano de bombeo, puede estar dividido en una serie de cámaras pero puede ser tubular. Abarca la región abdominal y es cerrado en su extremo posterior, cada cámara presenta dos aberturas laterales (ostiolos) dotadas de válvulas, por donde penetra la sangre a las cámaras, por succión, cuando la cámara se dilata en el momento diastólico. Entre las cámaras también presentan válvulas, por donde la sangre pasa de una cámara a la siguiente (hacia delante), en el movimiento sistólico; Los movimientos diastólico y sistólico son alternados.
  5. 5. 9/19/2020 5 2.- La aorta o vaso conductor: Parte anterior del vaso dorsal que abarca la región del tórax y la cabeza. Es de forma tubular y a través de ella la sangre es vertida en la cavidad de la cabeza con la que se aumenta la presión en esta parte circulando la sangre hacia atrás para ser tomada nuevamente por el corazón. Aorta Corazón Diafragma dorsal Ostiolo Diafragma ventral Sistema Circulatorio La Sangre o Hemolinfa.- Líquido circulatorio de los insectos. Su composición varía mucho entre especies. Puede ser de diferentes colores o incolora; los pigmentos suelen proceder de la alimentación o de los procesos metabólicos. Está conformada por un plasma acuoso en el que están suspendidas las células sanguíneas (hemocitos), que carecen de capacidad para moverse por ellas mismas. Son trasladadas con el plasma siguiendo el circuito de la circulación. El peso de la hemolinfa con relación al peso del insecto varía según la especie y estado de desarrollo: en insectos terrestres muy esclerosados (Periplaneta: 17%) es menor que en los terrestres con exoesqueleto membranoso (larvas de Lepidóptera: 35 a 40%), en inmaduros más que en los adultos (Locusta ninfas: 18%; Locusta adultos: 12%). Funciones de la hemolinfa Las principales funciones de la hemolinfa son: - Transporte de nutrientes a los tejidos y de materiales de desecho a los órganos excretores. - Coagulación para el cierre de heridas. - Mecánicas: Transmite presión en determinadas partes del cuerpo. - Inmunidad frente a la invasión microbiana. - Transporte de oxígeno. Función importante en insectos acuáticos y en algunas pupas, ya que en la mayoría de casos el oxígeno es conducido a través del sistema traqueal. - Transportede hormonas. - Por último cabe señalar que los hemocitos (células sanguíneas) pueden desempeñar funciones importantes en el metabolismo. Sistema Respiratorio En la mayoría de insectos la respiración tiene lugar por medio de tubos aéreos internos llamados tráqueas. Estas se ramifican a través de los órganos del cuerpo y sus apéndices denominándose traqueolas a las ramificaciones más finas. El oxigeno necesario para el metabolismo celular debe ser transportado del exterior a las células del cuerpo en donde se realiza este proceso, igualmente es necesario la eliminación del CO2 formado como consecuencia de la actividad metabólica. El intercambio de gases entre la célula y el ambiente se denomina respiración y la utilización de gases en el interior de la célula se denomina metabolismo respiratorio. Sistema Respiratorio
  6. 6. 9/19/2020 6 El sistema traqueal de los insectos consta de los siguientes elementos: - Espiráculos. Pequeños orificios pares, ubicados a los lados del tórax y abdomen, provistos de válvulas que regulan la abertura y el cierre. Generalmente presentan 8 a 10 pares (2 en tórax y 6 a 8 en abdomen). Son conexiones de las tráqueas al exterior, abiertas directamente o poseen una cámara (atrio o cavidad sub-estigmática) con pelos o espinas que minimizan la pérdida de agua e impiden la entrada de polvo y parásitos. Son las aberturas exteriores de las tráqueas transversales. - Tráqueas. Por donde circulan los gases respiratorios. Están revestidas de cutícula (intima) y presentan anillos en espiral (taenidios) que las refuerzan e impiden que colapsen. Son permeables a los gases en todo su recorrido. En conjunto forma el sistema traqueal que es una red de tubos, progresivamente de menor diámetro (de 0,8 mm a pocos micrómetros), que penetra en los tejidos y aporta oxígeno directamente a las células. Pueden existir sacos aéreos (cámaras dilatables) que almacenan aire y facilitan el vuelo. - Traqueolas. Ramificaciones más estrechas de las tráqueas que transportan los gases metabólicos desde y hacia los tejidos. Penetran en las células y actúan como puntos de intercambio de agua, oxígeno y dióxido de carbono. Proceso de la Respiración Para que se produzca la respiración traqueal es necesario: 1.- Que el oxigeno del exterior penetre al sistema traqueal 2.- Que el oxigeno ingresado sea transportado hasta las traquéolas 3.- Que el oxigeno que ha llegado a las traqueolas pasen a las células y que lo utilicen en el metabolismo respiratorio. 4.- Que el CO2 sea eliminado al exterior en dirección contraria al del ingreso del oxígeno. El oxigeno pasa de las tráqueas a las células por medio de osmosis o difusión.
  7. 7. 9/19/2020 7 1 O2 O2 2 O2 3 CO2 4 Proceso de la Respiración Sistema Nervioso El funcionamiento de los insectos es regulado por los sistemas nervioso y hormonal o endocrino; ambos son complementarios y estrechamente ligados. Está constituido por células especializadas para la sensación, conducción y coordinación, llamadas neuronas, que además de conducir los estímulos tienen la capacidad para producir pro hormonas u hormonas que las vierten a la hemolinfa o conducidas a alguna glándula endocrina para su transformación. Sistema Nervioso Las neuronas están conformadas por: - Un cuerpo o núcleo y proyecciones filamentosas (Neuronas (monopolares, bipolares y multipolares: con 1, 2 o más de 2 proyecciones) - Las dendritas, son proyecciones cortas reciben los estímulos. - El axón, proyección más larga y se especializa en trasmitir estímulos (a otra neurona, a un músculo a una glándula). Tipos de Neurona Según el origen y dirección de los estímulos nerviosos trasmitidos, pueden ser: a) Sensorial o Aferente: Con el cuerpo celular a la altura de la epidermis del exoesqueleto. Captan el estimulo del órgano sensorial y lo transmiten a los ganglios. b) Motora o Eferente: Con el cuerpo ubicado en los ganglios del sistema nervioso central (SNC), se encargan de transmitir los impulsos de los ganglios a los músculos. c) Asociada o Internuncial: Ubicadas entre neuronas sensoriales y motoras, en los ganglios del Sistema Nervioso Central. Retransmiten los impulsos nerviosos. En la transmisión de un impulso ocurre: 1. Transmisión Axónica: Se da en una neurona a lo largo del axón. 2. Transmisión Sináptica: Transmisión del impulso entre neuronas. * La sinapsis: Zona de un ganglio en donde se establece comunicación entre neuronas. En la sinapsis se entrecruzan las fibrillas terminales del axón de una neurona con las dendritas de otra neurona pero sin tener contacto.
  8. 8. 9/19/2020 8 En la transmisión sináptica el estimulo, produce una onda de ionización o cargas eléctricas que pasa a lo largo del axón hacia la sinapsis entre neuronas. En la sinapsis el impulso genera la producción del acetil colina (neurotransmisor) que pasa el estimulo a otra neurona, para luego ser desdoblada por la enzima colinesterasa, para preparar a la sinapsis para un nuevo impulso. Los cuerpos de las neuronas asociadas y motoras, y sus sinapsis se encuentran agrupados formando masas compactas de color blanquecino llamadas ganglios. El sistema nervioso se encuentra constituido por tres partes interrelacionadas: 1.- Sistema Nervioso Central (SNC): Es la principal división y consiste de: El cerebro consiste de tres pares de lóbulos: a) Protocerebro inerva a los ojos compuestos y los ocelos; b) Deutocerebro inerva a las antenas, y c) Tritocerebro inerva al labro y estomodeo. El Sistema Circumesofágico conecta al tritocerebro con el ganglio subesofágico. El ganglio subesofágico es el resultado de la fusión de tres pares de ganglios. Inerva a las mandíbulas, maxilas, labio y ducto salival. El cordón nervioso ventral generalmente es un cordón doble con un par de ganglios en cada segmento. Sin embargo en muchos casos algunos están fusionados pareciendo un solo ganglio, y el número de ganglios es menor al número de segmentos. Consta de una doble serie de ganglios unidos por cordones longitudinales (conectivos) que unen cada par de ganglios con el que precede y le sigue, y transversales (comisuras) unen los ganglios de un mismo par. SISTEMA NERVIOSO CENTRAL
  9. 9. 9/19/2020 9 SISTEMA NERVIOSO CENTRAL 2.- Sistema Nervioso Visceral o Simpático o Vegetativo: Inerva los órganos internos de los insectos, está conectado con el S.N.C. y con el endocrino. Constituido por el sistema estomogástrico o anterior, siempre presente y por el sistema simpático terminal que puede estar ausente. El sistema estomogástrico es impar, ubicado en la parte anterior del cuerpo, inerva al aparato digestivo regulando los procesos de digestión, y también los latidos del corazón. El sistema simpático terminal, cuando existe inerva al proctodeo y órganos genitales. 3.- Sistema Nervioso Periférico: Se encuentra constituido por las neuronas sensoriales ubicadas inmediatamente debajo de la epidermis. Las dendritas de estas neuronas estarán en contacto con algún tipo de células que forman parte de los órganos de los sentidos. SISTEMA NERVIOSO DE LOS INSECTOS Relacionado principalmente con la programación las actividades fisiológicas, del desarrollo y comportamiento que se dan paulatinamente o a largo plazo: la muda, la metamorfosis, la formación de cubiertas del embrión, la diuresis, la movilización de la energía para el vuelo, el polifenismo y la diapausa. SISTEMA HORMONAL O ENDOCRINO El sistema endrocrino, implica la producción, movimiento y acción de las hormonas, las cuales son secretadas por una célula, también por un órgano endocrino o de secreción interna. Son llevadas por axones o vertidas en la hemolinfa, a menudo asociadas con una proteína para resolver el problema de su insolubilidad, y ejercen su control en todas o casi todas las células del organismo o en ciertas células de los organismos (células o tejido diana). Solo los tejidos diana poseen los receptores celulares a los que las hormonas se unirán para iniciar sus funciones.
  10. 10. 9/19/2020 10 Existen hormonas locales, como los neurotrasmisores (acetilcolina, GABA, etc.) liberados en las terminaciones de las neuronas, que afectan a otra célula vecina. Las hormonas generales tienen acción amplia; secretadas principalmente por órganos endocrinos; Ej.: hormonas de la muda y juvenil. La actividad hormonal está ligada a su concentración, la cual se vincula con cambios temporales en su síntesis, liberación, degra- dación y velocidad de excreción de las hormonas. Cuerpo graso Consiste de delgadas fundas o cintas con dos células de espesor o pequeños nódulos, suspendidos en la cavidad del cuerpo por tejido conectivo y tráqueas. Carece de forma definida, pero es constante en cada especie. Más notorio en larvas de holometábolos. En larvas maduras de Apis, su peso es el 65% del total. Todas las células del cuerpo graso están en contacto con la hemolinfa, efectuándose un dinámico intercambio de metabolitos. Tinción nuclear de células del cuerpo graso de un insecto Cuerpo graso Bajo el exoesqueleto existe una capa parietal o periférica del cuerpo graso. Sobre el canal alimentario puede distinguirse una capa peri-visceral. En muchos insectos sólo esta capa está presente. El “cuerpo graso” está formado mayormente por trofocitos o células “grasas”, almacenan reservas nutritivas y en la síntesis de nuevas sustancias, capaces de una gran distensión en su membrana para alojar reservas (lípidos, proteínas y glicógeno), Se incrementan por mitosis durante el desarrollo del insecto. (A) Microscopía electrónica de barrido de células del cuerpo graso de reinas y (B) obreras de Atta laevigata. Asociadas con el cuerpo graso se tiene a: Células úricas o urocitos, contienen inclusiones cristalinas de ácido úrico. Acumulan catabolitos nitrogenados tóxicos en Collembola (no tienen tubos de Malpighi) y larvas de abejas y avispas (no excretan por estar confinadas dentro de celdas). Células hemoglobínicas o “células traqueales”, células grandes, perforadas por o rodean una tráquea, sintetizan la hemoglobina. Ej. larvas de Chironomidae. Micetocitos o simbiontes, células que contienen microorganismos que se ubican dentro de ciertos tejidos de algunos insectos sanos, se denominan bacteroides. Oenocitos, células derivadas de la epidermis. Fotocitos, células capaces de metabolizar adenil luciferina, en presencia de la luciferasa y, así, producir luz. Fenómeno de bioluminiscencia visto en luciérnagas (Col.: Lampyridae). La comunicación Intercambio de mensajes entre dos organismos vivos. Lleva implícita la satisfacción de una necesidad biológica (alimentarse, protegerse). Los mensajes pueden ser sonoros, visuales, olfatorios o gustatorios, los cuales viajan codificados y para su interpretación necesariamente se deben decodificar o interpretar. En la comunicación interviene un emisor (envía el mensaje) y otro receptor (recepciona, analiza, procesa y responde siguiendo un patrón de comportamiento). Como consecuencia, el insecto receptor puede acercarse o alejarse del emisor. Los insectos pueden establecer comunicación con las plantas, con otros insectos de su mismo estado de desarrollo con igual o diferente sexo y con otros animales de diferente especie que pueden ser insectos o pertenecientes a otro taxón (Ej.: vertebrados) Comunicación visual se necesitan los ojos compuestos, los ocelos y los stemmata. Estos sensorios, según su tipo, son capaces de percibir tamaños, formas, velocidades e intensidad y color de la luz trasmitida. Los estímulos visuales son usados en la orientación hacia el alimento, reconocer un sitio para descansar, para reconocer la pareja adecuada y para la evasión de un enemigo potencial.
  11. 11. 9/19/2020 11 Comunicación auditiva, implica la emisión y registro de señales propagadas por el aire, el agua o sustrato donde se posa el insecto. Los sonidos también los producen los insectos al frotar entre si dos órganos duros, uno móvil con otro fijo, o al producir la vibración de una membrana; los órganos diseñados para provocar sonidos se denominan órganos estriduladores. Estímulos auditivos se usan para: reforzar el aislamiento reproductivo, agregaciones reproductivas (cigarras), establecimiento y custodia territorial (grillos), alarma en la protección (termitas), etc. Comunicación olfativa y gustativa, pueden presentarse como olores (baja concentración, sustancias volátiles, o sabores (posible elevada concentración, sustancia hidrosoluble. Conocidos como semioquímicos (simeon= marca, señal). Son captados por sensorios olfativos o gustativos, ubicados en antenas, piezas bucales y también en los tarsos de las patas y cercos. Ejemplos de olores y sabores son los emitidos por las plantas y vertebrados depredados por los insectos que actúan como estimulantes o depresores de la alimentación, y las feromonas, que cumplen varias finalidades biológicas: reconocer el alimento, elección de la pareja, evasión de enemigos naturales, etc. A menudo la percepción es muy precisa y tiene gran exactitud en la comunicación a variable distancia. Los semioquímicos se dividen en:  Las feromonas.- Usadas en la comunicación entre individuos de la misma especie (machos y hembras; entre los inmaduros; entre los adultos e inmaduros).  Los alleloquímicos.- Entre individuos de diferentes especies (plantas y animales; entre animales; entre plantas). Los alleloquímicos a su vez, se les ubica en los siguientes grupos, de acuerdo a la ventaja biológica que representa la sustancia para el emisor y receptor. - Las allomonas (allos= otro, diferente) son químicos que favorecen al emisor y perjudican al receptor; ejemplo: los olores que producen los insectos y las plantas como disuasivos al ataque de sus predadores. - Las kairomonas (kairos= oportunista), químicos que perjudican al emisor y favorecen al receptor; Ej.: agregantes alimenticios que atraen a los fitófagos alrededor de una planta alimenticia, los olores que despiden los insectos y que atraen a sus controladores biológicos. - Las synomonas (syn= con, conjuntamente) favorecen biológicamente tanto al emisor como al receptor; Ej.: aromas de ciertas flores que atraen a los insectos que, a su vez, favorecen la polinización cruzada.
  12. 12. 9/19/2020 12 Irritabilidad Capacidad de un organismo para identificar un cambio negativo en el medio ambiente y poder reaccionar. Tiene un efecto patológico o fisiológico; pero principalmente, es la capacidad homeostática que tienen los seres vivos de responder ante estímulos que lesionan su bienestar, característica que les permite sobrevivir y adaptarse a los cambios que se producen en el ambiente. Los seres vivos son capaces de detectar y responder a los estímulos. Entre los estímulos generales se cuentan: - Luz: intensidad, cambio de color, duración de los ciclos luz-oscuridad. - Presión - Temperatura - Composición química del suelo, agua o aire circundante. Órganos de los Sentidos Son estructuras donde la energía de un estimulo externo es transformada en un impulso nervioso que luego de transmitirlo a uno de los ganglios centrales. 1. Tacto: En su forma más simple está constituido por un sensorio trichódeo que se ubican preferentemente en las antenas, palpos, cercos. Son pelos o setas largas, con superficie lisa, que se articulan en un alveolo con movimiento en una dirección determinada. La parte interna tiene una neurona sensorial, y cuando el pelo se mueve la energía mecánica se traduce en energía eléctrica en la forma de un potencial-receptor y transmitido al S.N.C. 2. El gusto: Los receptores del gusto se localizan en el interior de los pelos sensoriales denominados sensilios, ubicados en el aparato bucal y las patas. Les permite a los insectos seleccionar el alimento. El pelo gustativo contiene varios quimiorreceptores (capaces de captar estímulos químicos del ambiente) y cada uno de ellos responde especialmente a una clase de estimulo químico. Cada célula receptora tiene un espectro característico de sensibilidad y actúa, en cierta forma, como una línea marcada para una cualidad de estímulo (por ejemplo, azúcar). 3. El Olfato: Las células receptoras olfatorias se organizan en sensilios, generalmente concentrados en las antenas. Su estructura interna básica es similar a la del sensilio gustativo, diferenciándose en su sistema de poros superficiales (hasta 15.000 por pelo). Cada poro se abre internamente a un engrosamiento que comunica con las dendritas de las células receptoras. Las moléculas olorosas se absorben primero hacia la capa de cutícula externa y difunden a través de ésta hasta el poro, alcanzan el interior y llegan a las dendritas de los receptores y las estimulan. 4. El oído: se encuentra constituido por 2 tipos de órganos: a) Pelos auditivos: Pelos muy delicados o muy sensibles a las vibraciones sonoras, se ubican principalmente en las antenas como en el zancudo macho. b) Órganos timpánicos: Estructuras pares constituidas por una membrana cuticular (tímpano) asociada con sacos aéreos traqueales. Se ubican en diferentes partes del cuerpo, Ej.: en langostas a los lados del 1er segmento abdominal y en saltamontes cerca de la base de las tibias anteriores. 5. La Vista: Los insectos realizan la visión a través de 2 tipos de ojos. a) Ojos simples u Ocelos: Estructuras foto-receptoras que funcionan como órganos de la visión, presentan una sola cornea para todo el ojo, formada por la cutícula fuertemente biconvexa que ha sido secretada por una capa de células epiteliales debajo de las cuales se encuentran las células sensitivas formando la retina. Sirven principalmente para apreciar cambios de intensidad de luz.
  13. 13. 9/19/2020 13 b) Ojos Compuestos: Verdaderos órganos de la visión, constituidos por unidades ópticas llamadas ommatidios las cuales se aprecian externamente como facetas hexagonales. Cada faceta es una lente biconvexa formada por la cutícula engrosada llamada cornea la cual es la secretada por la epidermis. OJO COMPUESTO Sistema muscular Los insectos poseen una gran cantidad de músculos que les permiten una gran movilidad, que manifiestan en todas sus actividades: correr, saltar, alimentarse, volar, etc. No existen grandes diferencias entre los músculos de los insectos y los de animales superiores. Quizás la más apreciable sea la gran cantidad de músculos diferentes que pueden tener los insectos, llegando a triplicar los que pueda tener el hombre. Los músculos de los insectos son siempre de fibra estriada, y se sitúan siempre de forma interna en el exoesqueleto. Muchos músculos se insertan en el endoesqueleto, como el tentorio (en la cabeza), o la furca y diferentes apodemas y apófisis en el tórax, estableciendo fuertes conexiones a nivel de la cutícula, atravesando las células epidérmicas mediante células especiales. Según su localización, los músculos de los insectos se clasifican en:  Músculos esqueletales. Siempre asociados a las paredes del cuerpo, y su función es mover una parte del esqueleto respecto a otra, que guarda con aquella algún tipo de articulación, como son antenas, patas, alas, segmentos abdominales, aparato bucal. Tienen un origen (punto de inserción en una parte fija), y la inserción (extremo que se une a la parte móvil). Según su función reciben diferentes nombres: extrínsecos, intrínsecos, abductores, abductores, promotores, remotores, elevadores, depresores, flexores, extensores, rotadores.  Músculos viscerales. Forman capas envolventes de los órganos internos, como son el corazón, el tubo digestivo, glándulas y conductos del aparato reproductor. Estos músculos se encargan de producir los movimientos de estos órganos, que suelen ser lentos y rítmicos, en contraste con los músculos del esqueleto, que producen movimientos rápidos y precisos. Excepto de algunos músculos viscerales, todos los músculos se contraen bajo la acción de los impulsos nerviosos. Los músculos del abdomen tienen como función la modificación del conjunto de los segmentos para facilitar la respiración y ayudar a la circulación. En cuanto a la fisiología de los músculos de los insectos, tienen las mismas bases que la de los músculos de los animales superiores.
  14. 14. 9/19/2020 14 TRES TIPOS DE MUSCULOS a) Cefálicos. Músculos: Cervicales, de las pieza bucales y antenales b) Torácicos. Músculos: Longitudinales, dorsoventrales, pleurales, esternales, etc. c) Abdominales: Las patas de los insectos presentan: a) Músculos abductores o extensores b) Músculos aductores o flexores. Las alas en muchos insectos son accionadas por cinco pares de músculos. Cómo se mueven las alas de los insectos Existen evidencias de la fortaleza de los músculos en los insectos, muchos pueden levantar veinte o más veces su propio peso (Ej.: hormigas llevando su alimento, escarabajos llevando alimento o contrincantes por competencia sexual) y saltar más veces el largo de su cuerpo (Ej.: saltamontes, grillos, pulgas, escarabajos). Sistema Reproductor En los insectos presentan un completo margen de diferenciación. En su condición embrionaria inicialmente son semejantes en machos y hembras, diferenciándose en una fase posterior del desarrollo. Consisten en: a) Un par de gónadas derivadas del mesodermo, b) Un sistema de conductos y c) Varias estructuras como glándulas accesorias, estructuras para la retención y almacenamiento temporal de los espermatozoides. Estrechamente asociada con las aberturas externas del sistema reproductor se encuentra la genitalia externa. Sistema Reproductor Femenino.- Constituido por los ovarios, se ubican en la cavidad abdominal, a los lados del tubo digestivo. Cada ovario está compuesto por tubos ováricos independientes llamados ovariolos que se abren en el oviducto. Los oviductos de cada ovario se proyectan hacia abajo y hacia atrás hasta unirse en un solo conducto el cual se continúa en un tubo más ancho o vagina, cuyo orificio al exterior se ubica detrás del 8vo y 9no esterno abdominal. Asociada con la vagina se encuentran las glándulas accesorias que secretan sustancias que permiten pegar los huevos en el lugar de ovipostura, formar ootecas (blatidae) o venenos (pompilidae); también está la espermateca (a manera de bolsa en donde se recepcionan y almacenan los espermatozoides). Sistema reproductor femenino
  15. 15. 9/19/2020 15 Sistema Reproductor Masculino. Constituido por los testículos, más pequeños que los ovarios, ubicados por encima, a los lados o debajo del tubo digestivo. Son de forma algo ovoide y presentan un número variable de folículos testiculares los cuales se abren al vaso deferente de cada lado, pudiendo presentar una dilatación llamada vesícula seminal en donde se acumulan los espermatozoides producidos. Cada vaso deferente se dirige hacia abajo y hacia atrás hasta unirse y formar el conducto eyaculador, el cual termina en el aedeagus. Asociado al conducto eyaculador están las glándulas accesorias, cuyas secreciones forman algún tipo de espermatóforo para englobar a los espermatozoos. También pueden emitir secreciones peptídicas que estimulan la oviposición de la hembra o le impiden a la hembra que vuelva a aparearse. Sistema reproductor masculino

