ADEUS Á BARRIGA Como Recuperar a Sua Cintura
INTRODUÇÃO Através de uma linguagem simples tentaremos através deste manual explicar um pouco do funcionamento do corpo hu...
A gordura subcutânea tem uma vantagem, já que é uma gordura mais fácil de perder do que a gordura visceral. Gordura viscer...
o armazenamento de gordura intra-abdominal no corpo. A gordura visceral é metabolizada e lançada na corrente sanguínea pel...
quantidades destes pode colocá-lo acima das suas metas recomendadas de calorias diárias. • Inchaço O inchaço no estômago c...
• Digestão O excesso de gordura no estômago também pode ser causado por digestão imprópria. Mesmo que tecnicamente não com...
• Cancro Qualquer pessoa com demasiada gordura corporal especialmente no abdómen corre um maior risco de desenvolver cancr...
O sistema digestivo humano simplesmente não foi projectado para consumir estas substâncias em quantidades muito elevadas e...
Soja, milho e trigo quando ingeridos em excesso não só resultam em intolerância alimentar, mas também fazem aumentar os ní...
Alguns dos Legumes sugeridos para adicionar à sua dieta: • Couve de Bruxelas • Brócolos • Couve • Repolho • Couve-flor Leg...
Os melhores alimentos proteicos: • Carne bovina (apenas partes magras) • Peru (partes magros) • Frango (partes magras e se...
CONCLUSÃO A gordura abdominal é tão fácil de ganhar especialmente nestes dias já que os postos de trabalho da maioria das ...
Adeus barriga como recuperar a sua cintura

Descubra 5 passos simples para perder o peso desejado e a teimosa gordura abdominal.

Adeus barriga como recuperar a sua cintura

  1. 1. ADEUS Á BARRIGA Como Recuperar a Sua Cintura
  2. 2. INTRODUÇÃO Através de uma linguagem simples tentaremos através deste manual explicar um pouco do funcionamento do corpo humano para que perceba os erros que está a cometer na sua dieta e o que deve fazer para a melhorar. O corpo humano é composto, entre outros, por milhões de células de gordura. Estas células de gordura são importantes para o funcionamento do nosso organismo, contudo demasiada gordura corporal pode originar muitos problemas de saúde. Os braços, peito, estômago, nádegas e coxas têm sempre uma grande concentração de tecidos adiposos. Os tecidos adiposos são compostos por cerca de 80% de gordura e são encontrados no corpo em dois lugares: sob a pele (gorduras subcutâneas) e ao redor dos órgãos (gorduras viscerais). Os tecidos gordurosos nas coxas e nádegas consistem em gorduras subcutâneas e não provocam muito risco para a saúde. No entanto, na área abdominal é totalmente diferente e aí quando há demasiada gordura há um risco associado. Os dois tipos de gorduras na área abdominal: 1. Subcutânea 2. Visceral Gordura subcutânea Este tipo de gordura encontra-se diretamente sob a pele, na verdade 'subcutâneo' traduz “sob a pele”. Com a gordura subcutânea não existem tecidos adiposos apenas, mas também os vasos sanguíneos que fornecem a pele com o oxigénio e nervos. Esta gordura é um amortecedor que ajuda a atenuar a pele contra o trauma, bem como armazenar energia que pode ser útil durante períodos de atividade extenuante. Fazer dieta é uma solução para a maioria das pessoas conseguir diminuir a gordura subcutânea, mas no entanto como esta gordura armazena energia, é geralmente mais fácil reduzi-la através do exercício físico. Na nossa cultura actual, que vive na obsessão das dietas e do culto da imagem, muitos de nós considera a gordura um aspecto negativo, mas deve notar-se que a gordura subcutânea tem os seus fins: • Armazena energia • Função de “almofada” para os nervos e vasos sanguíneos • Protege a pele e o esqueleto
  3. 3. A gordura subcutânea tem uma vantagem, já que é uma gordura mais fácil de perder do que a gordura visceral. Gordura visceral Este tipo de gordura é o que está mais profundo no corpo e protege os órgãos. Também é chamada de gordura intra-abdominal. Gordura visceral, ao contrário da gordura subcutânea é mais difícil de perder já que está incorporada mais profundamente nos tecidos do corpo. Este tipo de gordura só pode ser medido com precisão por uma máquina de processamento de imagens desenhada para ver quanto o abdómen é constituído de gordura visceral. É possível para uma pessoa estar dentro de uma faixa de peso saudável, mas ainda ter muita gordura visceral. Pessoas com gordura intra-abdominal são mais susceptíveis a patologias como a hipertensão, doenças cardíacas, diabetes e acidente vascular cerebral. Pessoas que fumam, bebem álcool e são sedentárias demonstram ter maior tendência para o aparecimento de maior quantidade de gordura intra- abdominal do que pessoas que são não-fumadores, não bebem e levam uma vida activa. Estudos também demostram que o stress pode ser um factor para
  4. 4. o armazenamento de gordura intra-abdominal no corpo. A gordura visceral é metabolizada e lançada na corrente sanguínea pelo fígado como o colesterol. O colesterol mau ou prejudicial acumula-se numa placa que bloqueia as artérias. Essa gordura visceral pode ser reduzida com uma dieta adequada e exercício eficaz. Pode controlar o acumular de gordura intra-abdominal simplesmente com o andar, sendo até melhor opção do que a corrida, já que esta se destina principalmente a aumentar os níveis de resistência. O andar a um ritmo elevado durante cerca de meia hora, seis dias por semana, comprovou ajudar a reduzir a gordura visceral. Logo, também está comprovado que não fazer nenhum exercício aumento a quantidade de gordura visceral no corpo. CAUSAS DA GORDURA ABDOMINAL? Gordura na barriga pode ser causada por uma série de coisas: • Comer o tipo errado de alimentos Você pode pensar que não come muito, mas ainda assim tem uma barriga com gordura. Porque é que tal acontece? O tipo de alimentos que você está a comer poderá ser o problema, e nem sempre comer pequenas quantidades significa que esteja a consumir menos calorias. Existem alguns alimentos que possuem muito açúcar e muitas calorias. Mesmo a consumir pequenas
  5. 5. quantidades destes pode colocá-lo acima das suas metas recomendadas de calorias diárias. • Inchaço O inchaço no estômago caracteriza-se por qualquer dilatação incomum ou aumento no tamanho da barriga. Se você sentir um abdómen cheio e apertado, pode ser acompanhado por alguma dor abdominal. Uma barriga inchada é um efeito natural do corpo, na medida que é provocado pela sensibilidade a diferentes tipos de alimentos. Daí o inchaço do estômago ser causado principalmente por intolerância alimentar. Muitas pessoas são sensíveis ao açúcar, leite ou glúten. Se você tiver inchaço, tente remover coisas da sua dieta até que você encontre o que está a provocar o inchaço do seu estômago. • Inatividade A inatividade está directamente relacionada com o aumento de gordura na zona do estômago. Estar sentado todo o dia propícia o aumento de gordura abdominal. Você tende a comer mais do que deveria e depois acaba por não praticar exercício suficiente para ajudar a queimar a gordura armazenada. Aumentar as suas atividades diárias vai acelerar o seu metabolismo, por isso, você queima mais energia. Sempre que possa ande a pé, utilize escadas em vez dos elevadores, etc. • Comer em Excesso Comer demais é a principal causa da gordura na barriga, mas a maioria das pessoas não vai admitir que esse é o caso. É muito mais fácil encontrarem uma razão que está fora do seu controle para não serem obrigados a alterar o estilo de vida a que eles já estão acostumados. • Metabolismo Cada um de nós tem um amigo que pode comer tanto quanto ele quiser sem ganhar peso. O que é injusto, pois pensamos isso frequentemente, e temos a tendência a odiar esse amigo. Mas em vez de se concentrar sobre o lado negativo, vamos concentrar-nos mais sobre as soluções. O metabolismo muito rápido é o que faz desse amigo de vocês manter as gorduras longe dele; os seus metabolismos trabalham horas extras para queimar qualquer alimento em excesso que eles comam. Obviamente, nem todos nós fomos abençoados com esses metabolismos rápidos, por isso temos de ser responsáveis por aquilo que comemos. O metabolismo oscila durante toda a vida de uma pessoa e geralmente diminui de velocidade com a idade. O seu metabolismo deixa de ser como costumava ser, portanto, é necessário ajustar o que você come para manter afastada a gordura da barriga. • Stress Grande parte das pessoas quando estão sob pressão, escapam-se na comida para sentirem conforto. Também o stress pode lançar o processo de queima de gordura natural do seu corpo e isso é porque você têm sempre hormonas prontas para lançar químicos no seu sistema.
  6. 6. • Digestão O excesso de gordura no estômago também pode ser causado por digestão imprópria. Mesmo que tecnicamente não coma mais do que deveria, ainda poderá notar a dilatação do estômago, e isso pode ser porque o seu corpo está com problemas para digerir corretamente os alimentos. O seu corpo também pode começar um processo de digestão no qual armazena alimentos em lugares onde não deveria. Você pode ajudar o seu sistema digestivo bebendo muita água diariamente e aumentando as fibras na sua dieta. Água e alimentos fibrosos podem ajudar a tornar a digestão menos problemática. Certifique-se também que você tem a quantidade necessária de enzimas e vitaminas na sua dieta. As enzimas ajudam o seu corpo a tornar alimentos em algo que ele poderia utilizar. A Gordura Abdominal é perigosa para a sua saúde? O aumento de gorduras subcutâneas e viscerais na área abdominal é um factor de risco grave para a saúde. No entanto, a presença de demasiada gordura visceral ou gordura intra-abdominal é ainda mais perigosa do que a gordura subcutânea. Gorduras subcutâneas e viscerais aumentam o risco de doenças degenerativas como várias formas de cancro, doenças cardiovasculares, diabetes, acidentes vasculares cerebrais, apneia do sono e hipertensão arterial. A gordura da barriga em excesso também tem sido associada a níveis mais elevados de proteína C - reativa, que é um sinal de que há uma inflamação interna que pode provocar doenças cardíacas e outros problemas de saúde. A gordura visceral é particularmente perigosa porque é "metabolicamente ativa" e liberta moléculas inflamatórias no sistema com mais frequência, levando portanto, ao desencadeando do risco de várias doenças. Algumas dessas doenças incluem: • Problemas cardiovasculares Uma variedade de doenças cardíacas, incluindo pressão arterial elevada e redução do nível de colesterol bom ou HDL tem sido associada ao aumento de gordura corporal. Vários estudos médicos têm provado que a gordura na barriga e secreções da hormona cortisona estão inter-relacionados. A cortisona é libertada pelas glândulas supra-renais quando o corpo passa por qualquer tipo de stress físico, mental ou emocional. Quando insistimos, a cortisona pede às células do cérebro para fazer com que as células do corpo armazenem gorduras que mais tardem possam utilizar como energia. Se o nível de cortisona é alto por causa do stress consistente, essas gorduras são armazenadas na barriga, resultando no excesso de gorduras abdominais. Esta é a razão principal por que o ganho de peso e stress está intimamente relacionado.
  7. 7. • Cancro Qualquer pessoa com demasiada gordura corporal especialmente no abdómen corre um maior risco de desenvolver cancro de rim, cancro de cólon e cancro de mama. Fígado e rins estão em risco quando há demasiada gordura na barriga porque a gordura intra-abdominal secreta toxinas que afectam negativamente a saúde geral desses órgãos. • Diabetes As pessoas com gordura na barriga em excesso também enfrentam o aumento do risco de diabetes. Gordura abdominal leva a secreção de ácidos gordos que limitam a capacidade do organismo para usar a insulina adequadamente. Como você pode ver, os perigos da gordura abdominal são graves e se não for controlado desde o início, eles podem ter graves consequências sobre a saúde do indivíduo. No entanto, perder essa gordura extra não é impossível, e além disso, não há nada que não possa ser alcançado com determinação e orientação adequada. Terá de estabelecer resultados futuros em mente: um corpo saudável, uma figura desejada e uma vida mais calma sem stress. COMO LIVRAR-SE DA GORDURA DA BARRIGA Existem maneiras de se livrar dessa gordura da barriga e obter a barriga lisa que você sempre quis, aliando também um corpo mais saudável. Como falado anteriormente, a gordura abdominal excessiva é perigosa e pode causar problemas graves de saúde, daí a necessidade de preservar a sua saúde e conseguir uma orientação que tenha em consideração os seguintes métodos para se livrar da gordura da barriga. MÉTODO 1: EVITE SOJA, TRIGO E MILHO Por muito que tenha ouvido em contrário, principalmente alguns médicos e nutricionistas, a ingestão de alguns hidratos de carbono (soja, milho e trigo) leva a muitos casos de intolerância alimentar e alergias. Tenha atenção aos seguintes aditivos alimentares tais como: • Óleo de milho • Xarope de milho de alta frutose • Refinado de farinha de trigo • Proteína de soja • Óleo de soja • Outros aditivos alimentares, como lecitina de soja ou maltodextrina.
  8. 8. O sistema digestivo humano simplesmente não foi projectado para consumir estas substâncias em quantidades muito elevadas e a sua inclusão na nossa dieta humana moderna é causada por estratégias de marketing. Embora estes alimentos - milho, soja e trigo - têm os seus próprios benefícios para a saúde, têm também muita coisa prejudicial. . A seguir estão algumas das razões por que tal acontece: • A intolerância ao glúten está relacionada com o consumo excessivo de trigo, soja e milho. • O milho e a soja são na maioria das vezes geneticamente modificados. Também pesticidas e herbicidas são usados no seu cultivo, o que normalmente prejudica bastante a saúde. • Produtos de soja e seus derivados contêm mais xeno estrogénios e fito estrogénios, que são substâncias derivadas de plantas que têm efeitos biológicos humanos semelhantes ao estrogénio. Estes estrogénios são hormonas esteróides que promovem o desenvolvimento e a manutenção de características femininas no corpo. Xeno estrogénios e fito estrogénios também podem criar um ambiente propício no corpo ao armazenamento dos efeitos cancerígenos. • Demasiada ingestão de milho, soja e trigo distorce a relação entre gorduras omega-3 e omega-6 na nossa dieta para uma razão de 30:1, onde o que é considerado saudável é 1:1 ou 2:1. • Problemas com alterações do açúcar no sangue, ganho de peso e sensibilidade reduzida da insulina devido às excessivas farinhas de milho e trigo refinado, bem como xarope de milho de alta frutose na nossa dieta. • Alimentação de soja e milho para animais reduz os benefícios nutricionais desses produtos animais. O que você pode fazer então para evitar consumir muito milho, soja e trigo e controlar o seu ganho de peso para melhorar a saúde? Aqui estão algumas dicas para você: • Em vez de obter os hidratos de carbono dos grãos, aposte nos hidratos das frutas e legumes. • Substitua o óleo por azeite. • Não compre alimentos processados. Tem alimentos melhores como legumes, frutas, ovos, feijão, sementes, nozes e carnes magras de animais (frango, peru, coelho). Você não necessita privar-se de alimentos processados ou mesmo “comida de plástico”, deve apenas limitar a sua ingestão destes para uma vez por semana. • Limitar a ingestão de cereais, pão e massas para uma vez por semana apenas.
  9. 9. Soja, milho e trigo quando ingeridos em excesso não só resultam em intolerância alimentar, mas também fazem aumentar os níveis de gordura e consequentemente os riscos associados. MÉTODO 2: COMER VEGETAIS PARA ABATER A GORDURA Existe uma classe específica de produtos hortícolas que contêm fito nutrientes exclusivos que ajudam a combater a gordura da barriga mais teimosa. Apesar de tudo temos de ter muita precaução com químicos derivados de muitas comidas que comemos que forçam o nosso corpo a produzir excesso de gordura. O que são esses produtos químicos? São herbicidas, pesticidas e certos produtos petroquímicos da poluição do ar e da água, plásticos, produtos de limpeza domésticos, cosméticos etc. Quando absorvidos, esses produtos químicos reagem com as nossas hormonas e utilizam a gordura da barriga como alojamento. Nesta vida acelerada, não sempre é prático parar e descobrir se o alimento que estamos prestes a comer contém produtos químicos ou xeno estrogénios. De qualquer forma, a maioria dos alimentos que comemos hoje são inorgânicos e de uma maneira ou de outra, passaram por algum processo que os expõe a alguns desses produtos químicos. Para ajudar a garantir que o excesso de gordura não fica armazenado onde não deve ficar, aumente a quantidade de vegetais na sua dieta. Os benefícios dos vegetais são as seguintes: • Eles contêm uma boa dose de vitamina C, que é um elemento nutricional que ajuda a manter distância de doenças específicas, dando ao corpo o que ele precisa para que funcione bem. • Também contêm fibras que desempenham um papel importante na digestão e absorção de diferentes tipos de vitaminas no corpo. • Estes vegetais também contêm elementos que ajudam a eliminar alguns tipos de substâncias cancerígenas do corpo. Isso pode ajudar a evitar diferentes tipos comuns de cancros e muitos investigadores já estão a estudar essa possibilidade. Não é por acaso que a gordura da barriga é chamada de gordura teimosa, sendo quase sempre a que fica para último nos processos de emagrecimento. Perder a gordura da barriga está longe de ser fácil, e você precisa de ajuda para que possa obter a melhor direcção para se livrar desse excesso de gordura.
  10. 10. Alguns dos Legumes sugeridos para adicionar à sua dieta: • Couve de Bruxelas • Brócolos • Couve • Repolho • Couve-flor Legumes cozidos não deixam de ser benéficos para perder gordura da barriga, mas para maximizar as suas propriedades é recomendável que os coma crus. Quando comidos crus, são mais difíceis de digerir, por isso, o corpo precisará exercer mais energia no processo. Por outras palavras, mais calorias são gastas na digestão de alimentos crus. Uma maior queima diária de calorias ajuda a estimular a perda de gordura corporal. Frutos que ajudam a queimar gordura Produtos hortícolas não são o único tipo de alimento capaz de reduzir a cintura. Comer todos os dias certos frutos também é útil para a queima de gordura abdominal. Frutas cítricas são boas para reduzir gorduras já que contêm vitamina C, que ajuda a aumenta a taxa metabólica e permite que o corpo queime gordura a um ritmo mais acelerado. Algumas das frutas recomendadas: • Laranja • Mamão • Toranja • Limão • Manga Esta será uma das partes essenciais da sua dieta. Se quiser resultados rápidos e com sucesso, terá de optar por uma dieta rica em proteína. Os alimentos ricos em proteína são essenciais para queimar gordura. Como acontece com os alimentos crus, o corpo requer mais energia para digerir os alimentos ricos em proteína, ajudando no processo de queima de gordura. Carnes e legumes são os melhores exemplos de alimentos que podem ser consumidos com alta proteína. A proteína também é excelente para a construção muscular, o que por sua vez vai aumentar o metabolismo e tornar o corpo mais tonificado.
  11. 11. Os melhores alimentos proteicos: • Carne bovina (apenas partes magras) • Peru (partes magros) • Frango (partes magras e sem pele: a melhor parte é o peito, já que é mais seco. As coxas têm muita gordura.) • Salmão • Atum • Sardinha • Grão de bico Como pode verificar, há muitos alimentos que ajudam na queima da gordura da barriga, para além de beneficiá-lo de outras maneiras. Ir para o ginásio não é a única maneira de obter uma barriga lisa. A redução nos hidratos de carbono, o aumento da ingestão de legumes, frutas e alimentos ricos em proteína são essenciais para atingir os seus objectivos. Coma este tipo de alimentos e evite os alimentos errados, caso contrário livrar-se da gordura abdominal pode ser um longo e penoso caminho. MÉTODO 3: DESCUBRA QUAIS OS ÓLEOS A USAR E EVITAR Tem de se convencer que o óleo normalmente utilizado na cozinha, especialmente nos fritos, tem de ser afastado da sua dieta. Quanto à procura de óleo verdadeiramente saudável, especialistas em nutrição sugerem que a melhor aposta é o azeite extra virgem – é óptimo para saladas saudáveis. Também é óptimo para usar para cozinhar a temperatura mais baixa. Tenha sempre atenção quando você encontrar um produto que reivindica conter algo "saudável". Faça a sua investigação em primeiro lugar e não confie em rótulos de produtos que podem ser totalmente enganosos. SUPLEMENTOS E VITAMINAS… TOMAR OU NÃO TOMAR? Os suplementos dietéticos só por si não dão resultados a longo prazo. Se não alterar a sua dieta e o seu estilo de vida não encontrará nenhum produto que lhe ajude a atingir os resultados que tanto procura. Se tiver disposto a fazer uma mudança, então aí alguns suplementos poderão ajudar na aceleração do processo de queima de gordura. Veja de seguida dois exemplos de produtos que poderá conciliar na sua dieta, sem que provoque qualquer tipo de efeito secundário.
  12. 12. CONCLUSÃO A gordura abdominal é tão fácil de ganhar especialmente nestes dias já que os postos de trabalho da maioria das pessoas envolve estar sentado na frente de um computador. Além disso, no nosso estilo de vida acelerado, há tantas fontes de stress que pode resultar no ganho de peso e hábitos pouco saudáveis. E uma vez que actualmente gozamos de tempos modernos onde máquinas fazem a maior parte do trabalho duro, temos praticamente de aproveitar qualquer oportunidade de trabalho. No entanto, com este manual, você já começou a sua pesquisa para obter uma cintura menor e um estilo de vida mais saudável. Agora que você sabe o que fazer para evitar as tão indesejadas gorduras terá de pôr o plano em prática. As noções básicas sobre os perigos do excesso de gordura no abdómen também devem ajudar a motivá-lo a mudar o seu estilo de alimentação.

