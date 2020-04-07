Absolutismo Bernoulli Live

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1.  Aliança do Rei + Burguesia  Exército Real  Moeda Real  Tributo real  Justiça Real  Nacionalismo
  2. 2. ABSOLUTISMO – REGIME AUTORITÁRIO Regime político em que o poder está concentrado nas mãos do Rei. O Rei representa o poder nacional A Nobreza - Comandava o poder local A Igreja – Exercia o poder espiritual CORTESÃ PROVENCIAL TOGA
  3. 3. Clero (Oratores) Nobreza (Bellatores) Burguesia e campesinato (Laboratore) SOCIEDADE
  4. 4. TEÓRICOS DO ABSOLUTISMO :  NICOLAU MAQUIAVEL (1469 - 1527): Teoria: Separação entre política e Religião (separar os interesses do Estado dos dogmas da Igreja). Governar como um leão e a raposa
  5. 5.  THOMAS HOBBES (1588-1679) Hobbes era um defensor do regime monárquico (ABSOLUTISMO) Foi o primeiro teórico considerado contratualista, ou seja, defendia a idéia de que a origem do Estado e/ou sociedade está em um contrato. Obra principal: O Leviatã. A teoria da liberdade: só há liberdade dentro do Estado. Estado de natureza: “homo homini lupus”
  6. 6.  Jean Bodin: “República” – O poder do rei não pode ser contestado  Jacques Bossuet: “Política” retirada da “Sagrada Escritura” – defendia a teoria do direito divino dos reis TEOLÓGOS DO ABSOLUTISMO :
  7. 7. Hugo de Grotius (1583 – 1645) foi um diplomata, teórico, jurista holandês. Defendeu a necessidade da soberania absoluta do Estado nas relações com outros Estados. Obra : Escreveu do Direito da paz e da guerra
  8. 8. CASA DE YORK CASA DE LANCASTER DINASTIA TUDOR  Guerra das Duas Rosas (1455 – 1485) ABSOLUTISMO INGLÊS:
  9. 9. Henrique VIII (1509-1547): • Reforma Anglicana (Ato de Supremacia)
  10. 10. Elizabeth I (Virgin Queen) (1558-1603): • Acumulação primitiva de capitais • Perseguição (Católicos e Puritanos)
  11. 11. Carlos IX (1560-1574): • Noite de São Bartolomeu (24/08/1572): Massacre sobre Huguenotes  Dinastia Valois ABSOLUTISMO FRANCÊS:
  12. 12.  Dinastia Bourbon Henrique IV (1589-1610): • Adota catolicismo • Edito de Nantes (1598) • Dinheiro com a Venda de Cargos (Títulos de Nobreza)
  13. 13. Luís XIII (1610-1643): Cardeal Richelieu (1624-1642) • Cortou regalias da Nobreza e aumentou os impostos sobre a burguesia. • Guerra do Trinta Anos(1618-1648)
  14. 14. Luís XIV (1661 – 1715): • Cardeal Mazzarino (1648-1661) • Venceu as Frondas • Ministro Colbert • Governo de Caráter Pessoal (Monarquia Absolutista) • Revogação do Edito de Nantes (1685)
  15. 15. Um verdadeiro governante é aquele que administra levando e buscando para o seu povo: F elicidade E mpatia L uz I nteligência C arinho I ntegração D edicação A mor D ignidade E mpenho

