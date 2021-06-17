EU2021PT Seminar on Sport Innovation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Urban and Territorial Transitions PrCarlos Moreno –Scientific Director
Sport Innovation eyond Business as Usual PrCarlos Moreno –Scientific Director
ETI Chair- Entrepreneurship,Territory, Innovation Pr CarlosMoreno | #15MinuteCity
ETI Chair- Entrepreneurship,Territory, Innovation Pr CarlosMoreno | #15MinuteCity 10 High – Speed Train
C40 Cities Network –Pritzker Academy Milan 2020 COVID19 Adaptation Strategy 15 Minute City | Bike Lanes 3
C40 Cities Network –Pritzker Academy Milan 2020 COVID19 Adaptation Strategy 15 Minute City | Bike Lanes 3
C40 Cities Network –Pritzker Academy Milan 2020 COVID19 Adaptation Strategy 15 Minute City | Bike Lanes 3
C40 Cities Network –Pritzker Academy Milan 2020 COVID19 Adaptation Strategy 15 Minute City | Bike Lanes 3
C40 Cities Network –Pritzker Academy Milan 2020 COVID19 Adaptation Strategy 15 Minute City | Bike Lanes 3
C40 Cities Network –Pritzker Academy Milan 2020 COVID19 Adaptation Strategy 15 Minute City | Bike Lanes 3 Live in living c...
C40 Cities Network –Pritzker Academy Milan 2020 COVID19 Adaptation Strategy 15 Minute City | Bike Lanes 3 Live in living c...
C40 Cities Network –Pritzker Academy Milan 2020 COVID19 Adaptation Strategy 15 Minute City | Bike Lanes 3 Live in living c...
ETI Chair- Entrepreneurship,Territory, Innovation Pr CarlosMoreno | #15MinuteCity
2015, 139 VILLES = 44% PIB EUROPÉEN Be inclusive in what kind of city ?
The city is alive | Understanding the urban metabolisme A new urban narrative to strengthen the social fabric! ETI Chair- ...
In which city do we want to live in?
We need a true urban organic metabolisme We have accepted the unaceptable ETI Chair- Entrepreneurship,Territory, Innovatio...
Climate change > Building a new urban lifestyle ASAP! ETI Chair- Entrepreneurship,Territory, Innovation Pr CarlosMoreno | ...
Policymakers have to develop an other urban narrative A new urban & territorial mindset ETI Chair- Entrepreneurship,Territ...
CLIMATE CHANGE & COVID19 > Ecological, social and economic tensions are emerging…. ETI Chair- Entrepreneurship,Territory, ...
In the 21st Century: an ubiquitos world in a urban world is changing ETI Chair- Entrepreneurship,Territory, Innovation Pr ...
Eric Pickersgill (Social Removed
Eric Pickersgill (Social Removed ? The role of the Common good Sport as part of Common good
Material and immaterial resources to protect the general interest ETI Chair- Entrepreneurship,Territory, Innovation Pr Car...
CLIMATE CHANGE & COVID19 > How could we contribute to change the urban mindset ? ETI Chair- Entrepreneurship,Territory, In...
CLIMATE CHANGE & COVID19 > A new urban narrative for building again the social fabric ETI Chair- Entrepreneurship,Territor...
ETI Chair-Entrepreneurship,Territory, Innovation Pr CarlosMoreno | #15MinuteCity Design: Vermont fondation High-QualitySoc...
ETI Chair-Entrepreneurship,Territory, Innovation Pr CarlosMoreno | #15MinuteCity
A MIXED USES WITHINPROXIMITY FOR A HAPPYCITY,A HAPPYLIFE 1 LIVE WORK FEED CARE EDUCATION ENJOYING WELL-BEING SOCIABILITY S...
ETI Chair- Entrepreneurship,Territory, Innovation Pr CarlosMoreno | #15MinuteCity Theindicators: Thetools neededtoplan the...
HAPPYCITY,HAPPYLIFE Ciudad de15 Minutos 1 ENJOYING WELL-BEING SOCIABILITY SUSTAINABLE PLANET LIVING WORKING SUPPLYING LEAR...
Rediscover proximities for a healthycity 3
Sport as common good : a social practice rather than a performance ETI Chair- Entrepreneurship,Territory, Innovation Pr Ca...
New proximities, news mobilities, a healthy city and health citizens ETI Chair- Entrepreneurship,Territory, Innovation Pr ...
35
C40 Cities Network –Pritzker Academy Milan 2020 COVID19 Adaptation Strategy 15 Minute City | Bike Lanes 3
C40 Cities Network –Pritzker Academy Milan 2020 COVID19 Adaptation Strategy 15 Minute City | Bike Lanes 3
C40 Cities Network –Pritzker Academy Milan 2020 COVID19 Adaptation Strategy 15 Minute City | Bike Lanes 3 Bjarke Ingels’ s...
C40 Cities Network –Pritzker Academy Milan 2020 COVID19 Adaptation Strategy 15 Minute City | Bike Lanes 3
C40 Cities Network –Pritzker Academy Milan 2020 COVID19 Adaptation Strategy 15 Minute City | Bike Lanes 3
C40 Cities Network –Pritzker Academy Milan 2020 COVID19 Adaptation Strategy 15 Minute City | Bike Lanes 3 Bjarke Ingels8 B...
C40 Cities Network –Pritzker Academy Milan 2020 COVID19 Adaptation Strategy 15 Minute City | Bike Lanes 3
C40 Cities Network –Pritzker Academy Milan 2020 COVID19 Adaptation Strategy 15 Minute City | Bike Lanes 3
A kind of a new urban sport : ParKour | Yamakasi A group of young thrill seekers of different ethnic backgrounds to parkou...
A kind of a new urban sport : ParKour | Yamakasi A group of young thrill seekers of different ethnic backgrounds to parkou...
New practices of the body to use urban spaces differently ETI Chair- Entrepreneurship,Territory, Innovation Pr CarlosMoren...
C40 Cities Network –Pritzker Academy Milan 2020 COVID19 Adaptation Strategy 15 Minute City | Bike Lanes 3 Social Club Spor...
A societal challenge : developing gender equality & women’s empowerment ETI Chair- Entrepreneurship,Territory, Innovation ...
Threes indicators of change the urbain life Chrono-urbanism / Chronotopia / Topophilia ETI Chair- Entrepreneurship,Territo...
A massivepractice ofsport for all A powerful holistic road map towards a polycentric city ETI Chair-Entrepreneurship,Terri...
01 Transforming public spaces Transforming public spaces
Developing shared, active and clean mobility Providing more space for pedestrians 52 • Reducing traffic for active mobilit...
Rue de rivoli
3 This new Dutch neighbourhood is completely car-free Community building Circular economy 12,000 residents Important facil...
School streets |Streets for kids | Streets for all
05 Participatory budget Reuse infrastructures
C40 Cities Network –Pritzker Academy Milan 2020 COVID19 Adaptation Strategy 15 Minute City | Bike Lanes 3 Medellin – Old W...
C40 Cities Network –Pritzker Academy Milan 2020 COVID19 Adaptation Strategy 15 Minute City | Bike Lanes 3 Medellin – Unit ...
C40 Cities Network –Pritzker Academy Milan 2020 COVID19 Adaptation Strategy 15 Minute City | Bike Lanes 3
05 Participatory budget
800 M€
C40 Cities Network –Pritzker Academy Milan 2020 COVID19 Adaptation Strategy 15 Minute City | Bike Lanes 3 Social practice ...
C40 Cities Network –Pritzker Academy Milan 2020 COVID19 Adaptation Strategy 15 Minute City | Bike Lanes 3 Let's not forget...
www.chaire-eti.org carlos.moreno@univ-paris1.fr @CarlosMorenoFr ETI Chair EntrepreneurshipTerritoryInnovationChair with IA...
Jun. 17, 2021

EU2021PT Seminar on Sport Innovation

Invité par la Présidence Portugaise du Conseil de l'Union Européenne, le Professeur Moreno présentera le 17 juin à 9h une Keynote lors du « Seminar on Sport Innovation » organisé à Lisbonne.

EU2021PT Seminar on Sport Innovation

