TRABAJO FINAL DE RELIGI�N TERCER PERIODO EL CRISTIANISMO Carlos Humberto Monta�o Rojas 11-1 Docente: Lic. Guillermo Mondra...
EL CRISTIANISMO: El cristianismo es una religi�n basada en las ense�anzas y milagros de Jes�s, es una de las tres religion...
La Iglesia cat�lica considera que tiene encomendada la misi�n de elaborar, impartir y propagar la ense�anza cristiana, as�...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Trabajo religión carlos

16 views

Published on

El cristianismo y la iglesia y su influencia en el mundo

Published in: Science
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
16
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Trabajo religión carlos

  1. 1. TRABAJO FINAL DE RELIGI�N TERCER PERIODO EL CRISTIANISMO Carlos Humberto Monta�o Rojas 11-1 Docente: Lic. Guillermo Mondrag�n Castro �rea: Religi�n INSTITUCI�N EDUCATIVA LICEO DEPARTAMENTAL SANTIAGO DE CALI 2017
  2. 2. EL CRISTIANISMO: El cristianismo es una religi�n basada en las ense�anzas y milagros de Jes�s, es una de las tres religiones monote�stas que existen en el mundo hoy en d�a. El cristianismo primitivo nace como una corriente de la religi�n judaica en el a�o I a. de C. con el nacimiento de Jes�s de Nazareth en Judea (actualmente Israel) A lo largo de la historia de la humanidad hemos visto como el cristianismo ha tenido gran influencia en ella, en diferentes campos no solo en lo espiritual, sino tambi�n en lo econ�mico, social y pol�tico buscando traer lo mejor para quienes profesen esta doctrina religiosa, durante los tiempos de Jesucristo m�s espec�ficamente algunos a�os despues de su fallecimiento vemos como el cristianismo por medio de la iglesia hab�a arraigado y contaba con comunidades en ciudades tan importantes como Atenas, Corinto, �feso, Colosas, Tesal�nica, Filipos, y en la misma capital del imperio, Roma. Tambi�n el cristianismo no s�lo eliminaba las barreras �tnicas que en ese entonces estaban tan marcadas, sino que, adem�s, daba una gran acogida a la mujer, se preocupaba por los d�biles, los marginados, los abandonados, es decir, por aquellos por los que el imperio no sent�a la menor preocupaci�n o no se interesaba. En la �poca romana hubo diferentes m�todos para dar a conocer y lograr una expansi�n de dicha doctrina fueron las cruzadas cristianas, acciones que fueron financiadas por la iglesia y en la cual el ej�rcito se aventur� por todo el mundo con el objetivo de predicar la catequesis y la conversi�n de los no cat�licos
  3. 3. La Iglesia cat�lica considera que tiene encomendada la misi�n de elaborar, impartir y propagar la ense�anza cristiana, as� como la de cuidar de la unidad de los fieles. Desde un punto de vista cr�tico veo a la iglesia como un gran actor en la predicaci�n y profetizaci�n de la doctrina religiosa al extenderla por todo el mundo por diferentes m�todos, pero desde otro punto la veo como un actor en contra de ciertas imposiciones de la sociedad al estar en desacuerdo con algunos de sus pensamientos y queriendo en muchos casos imponer su doctrina sin importar la condici�n o las creencias que tenga la sociedad. Referencias: http://encuentra.com/la_gente_habla/aportaciones_del_cristianismo_a_la_humanidad_13488/ http://www.escuelapedia.com/influencia-de-la-iglesia-en-la-historia/ http://www.miapic.com/qu%C3%A9-es-el-cristianismo https://www.significados.com/cristianismo/ http://mafer-zd87.blogspot.com.co/2012/10/influencia-de-la-iglesia-en-la-sociedad.html

×