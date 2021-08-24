Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Autor(es): Carlos Mejías Profesor : Patricia Márquez INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” AMPLIACIÓN MARA...
Mapa Mixto Ética componente Moral Subjetiva, depende del individuo No es coercitiva Sus cualidades Definen al Profesional ...
Objetivo General Para cada decisión Moral y ética del profesional habrán sus correspondientes sanciones basadas en la deon...
Opinión particular del objetivo Los mismos deben ser estudiados y tomados en cuenta por los profesionales, para evaluar su...
-Guías de Curso Ética y Deontología PSM Maracaibo Intensivo 2021 -DEONTOLOGÍA PROFESIONAL: LOS CÓDIGOS DEONTOLÓGICOS] ----...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Engineering
Aug. 24, 2021
56 views

0

Share

MAPA MIXTO.

Download to read offline

Engineering
Aug. 24, 2021
56 views

Actividad correspondiente al 10% del PRIMER CORTE

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(5/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(2/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4/5)
Free
Island of the Lost: An Extraordinary Story of Survival at the Edge of the World Joan Druett
(4/5)
Free
Coming Back Alive: The True Story of the Most Harrowing Search and Rescue Mission Ever Attempted on Alaska's High Seas Spike Walker
(4.5/5)
Free
Carrying the Fire: 50th Anniversary Edition Michael Collins
(4.5/5)
Free
Ninety Percent of Everything: Inside Shipping, the Invisible Industry That Puts Clothes on Your Back, Gas in Your Car, and Food on Your Plate Rose George
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Einstein's Fridge: How the Difference Between Hot and Cold Explains the Universe Paul Sen
(4.5/5)
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(2.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
The Quiet Zone: Unraveling the Mystery of a Town Suspended in Silence Stephen Kurczy
(5/5)
Free
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4/5)
Free
A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel, to the Car, to What Comes Next Tom Standage
(0/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

MAPA MIXTO.

  1. 1. Autor(es): Carlos Mejías Profesor : Patricia Márquez INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” AMPLIACIÓN MARACAIBO Ética y Deontología Mapa Mixto Tarea 1 (10%)
  2. 2. Mapa Mixto Ética componente Moral Subjetiva, depende del individuo No es coercitiva Sus cualidades Definen al Profesional Deontológica componente legal No Subjetiva, depende las leyes Debe ser impuesta para su debido cumplimiento Sus cualidades Definen la Eficiencia Los Valores no éticos , vicios, dolo, son controlados por los valores deontológicos La deontología genera valores de penalización por violar códigos y leyes. Graves penas a leves
  3. 3. Objetivo General Para cada decisión Moral y ética del profesional habrán sus correspondientes sanciones basadas en la deontológica para su carrera. Para cada tipo de valores del comportamiento subjetivos - moral del profesional ya sea este un profesional liberal, con vicios o en contra de las normativas o leyes, existirá su respetiva sanción deontológica que de acuerdo a la falta puede ser de tipo Altamente grave, grave o leve o muy poco grave.. En resumen Moral y Derecho son conceptos fundamentales por los cuales se fijan las bases de la Ética y la Deontología. Corresponde estudiarlos con detenimiento y entender su fin, para poder aplicar estas practicas y conocimientos en nuestra vida como futuros profesionales. OBJETIVOS DEL TEMA
  4. 4. Opinión particular del objetivo Los mismos deben ser estudiados y tomados en cuenta por los profesionales, para evaluar su conducta individual ante la sociedad. La moral y el derecho son conceptos ampliamente estudiados en las bases de comportamiento social y leyes de conducta en las sociedades. En el mapa conceptual podemos diferenciar ambos conceptos y su influencia en los criterios éticos y deontológicos. .
  5. 5. -Guías de Curso Ética y Deontología PSM Maracaibo Intensivo 2021 -DEONTOLOGÍA PROFESIONAL: LOS CÓDIGOS DEONTOLÓGICOS] -----Unión profesional Madrid España--- -Mapas Mixtos , Youtube (salon de clases virtual intensivo 2021)

    Be the first to comment

Actividad correspondiente al 10% del PRIMER CORTE

Views

Total views

56

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×