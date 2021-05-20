Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
¿Qué son las herramientas las herramientas Web 2.0? Las herramientas o aplicaciones Web no son más que las herramientas de...
¿Qué son los blog y para que sirve? • Un blog es una página web o sitio web donde publicar contenidos en una página especi...
¿Qué es Slideshare y para qué sirve? • Slideshare es un sitio web que ofrece a los usuarios la posibilidad de subir y comp...
¿Qué son las Wikis. y para qué sirve? • Los Wikis son herramientas simples, flexibles y potentes de colaboración. Se puede...
¿Qué es Flickr y para qué sirve? • Flickr (pronunciado /ˈflɪkər/) es un sitio web que permite almacenar, ordenar, buscar, ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
71 views
May. 20, 2021

Slideshare

Slideshare

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Slideshare

  1. 1. ¿Qué son las herramientas las herramientas Web 2.0? Las herramientas o aplicaciones Web no son más que las herramientas de ofimática (procesadores de texto, hojas de cálculo) de la Web 2.0 que se manejan simplemente con una conexión a Internet, y en estos casos cabe la opción de utilizar el ordenador sólo como forma de acceso a la aplicación remota.
  2. 2. ¿Qué son los blog y para que sirve? • Un blog es una página web o sitio web donde publicar contenidos en una página especial (la página del blog) que sirve para escribir periódicamente con el fin de lograr determinados objetivos. Estos contenidos publicados regularmente se llaman “artículos” o “posts”.
  3. 3. ¿Qué es Slideshare y para qué sirve? • Slideshare es un sitio web que ofrece a los usuarios la posibilidad de subir y compartir en público o en privado presentaciones de diapositivas en Power Point, PDF, Portafolios, Documentos Word, y Open Office.
  4. 4. ¿Qué son las Wikis. y para qué sirve? • Los Wikis son herramientas simples, flexibles y potentes de colaboración. Se pueden utilizar para cualquier cosa, desde repositorios o listas de enlaces web debidamente organizados hasta la creación de enciclopedias. ... Con un Wiki es fácil desarrollar los contenidos de una asignatura entre todos.
  5. 5. ¿Qué es Flickr y para qué sirve? • Flickr (pronunciado /ˈflɪkər/) es un sitio web que permite almacenar, ordenar, buscar, vender​ y compartir fotografías o vídeos en línea, a través de Internet. Cuenta con una comunidad de usuarios que comparten fotografías y videos creados por ellos mismos

×