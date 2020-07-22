Complicaciones agudas de la diabetes 2016

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dr. Carlos Pech Lugo Medicina Interna
 Complicaciones hiperglucémicas agudas de la diabetes mellitus: cetoacidosis diabética y estado hiperosmolar hiperglucémi...
 Evaluation and Management of Adult Hypoglycemic Disorders. J Clin Endocrinol Metab 94: 709–728, 2009).  Acid–Base Probl...
 CAD y EHH son las dos complicaciones agudas mas graves de la diabetes  Causadas por la deficiencia absoluta o relativa ...
 La base terapéutica implica la identificación de la causa precipitante, la corrección de la hiperglucemia y de los trast...
 Las complicaciones agudas representan casi el 30% de las hospitalizaciones en urgencias.  Hasta el 10% de la mortalidad...
 La incidencia anual del estado hiperosmolar hiperglucémico (EHH) es de 6 a 10 veces menor que la de CAD.  La tasa de mo...
 El costo anual por hospitalizaciones es de 2.4 billones de dólares. Cetoacidosis diabética en adultos y estado hipergluc...
Hiperglucemia Cuerpos cetonicos Acidosis metabólica CAD Actualización en el manejo de la cetoacidosis diabética y el estad...
hiperglucemia deshidratacionHiperosmolaridad EHH Actualización en el manejo de la cetoacidosis diabética y el estado hiper...
Insulina Glucagon Adrenalina Cortisol GH Complicaciones hiperglucémicas agudas de la diabetes mellitus: Cetoacidosis diabé...
Diabetic Ketoacidosis: Evaluation and Treatment. Dyanne P. Westerberg. American Family Physician. Volume 87, Number 5
Diabetic Ketoacidosis: Evaluation and Treatment. Dyanne P. Westerberg. American Family Physician. Volume 87, Number 5 Marc...
 El tiempo de instauración de la CAD más corto (menos de 24 horas).  El EHH tarda días o semanas  Poliuria, polidipsia,...
β - Hidroxibutirato Glucosa plasmatica BUN, Urea Creatinina Electrolitos EGO Gasometria arterial Osmolaridad Joint British...
Joint British Diabetes Societies Inpatient Care Group The Management of Diabetic Ketoacidosis in Adults Second Edition. Se...
Joint British Diabetes Societies Inpatient Care Group The Management of Diabetic Ketoacidosis in Adults Second Edition. Se...
 Leucocitos 10 000- 15 000 No proceso infeccioso  Leucocitos >25000 Infección Hyperglycemic Crises in Adult Patients Wit...
 Anión GAP = Na+ - [Cl- + HCO3-] <10  Osmolaridad plasmática = 2(Na+ + K+) + glucosa/18 + BUN/2.8  Osmolaridad efectiva...
 Puede estar elevado por un cambio extracelular causado por: ◦ Deficiencia de insulina ◦ Hipertonicidad ◦ Acidemia Hyperg...
 Cetosis por inanición  Cetoacidosis alcohólica  Acidosis láctica.  Intoxicación : salicilatos, metanol, etilenglicol,...
DESHIDRATACION HIPERGLICEMIA Y CETOGENESIS DESEQUILIBRIO AB FACTORES PRECIPITANTES
CAD EHH Agua total (L) 6 10 Agua (ml/Kg) 100 100-200 Na+ (mEq/Kg) 7-10 5-13 Cl- (mEq/Kg) 3-5 5-15 K+ (mEq/Kg) 3-5 4-6 Ca++...
Hyperglycemic Crises in Adult Patients With Diabetes. diabetes care, volume 32, number 7, july 2009.
 La administración de insulina y corrección de acidemia y osmolaridad pueden llevar a K
 No se ha visto beneficio en la reposición de este electrolito.  Indicado en número limitado de pacientes: Cardiopatías,...
 No está indicado en formas leves y moderadas de CAD.  La acidosis metabólica se corrige con la terapia con insulina.  ...
Glucosa <200mg/dl HCO3 >15 pH > 7.3 Anion Gap < 12 Cetonemia <6 Hyperglycemic Crises in Adult Patients With Diabetes. diab...
 Para evitar la hiperglucemia dejar 1-2 hrs con infusión de insulina y comenzar la insulina SC  Los pacientes con DM con...
 “Sliding Scale” no deben utilizarse.  Considerar insulinas intermedias o de larga acción en DU a dosis de 0.5-0.8UI UI/...
 Glargina 0.25 U/Kg
 Hipoglucemia insulina  Hipokalemia bicarbonato  Acidosis metabólica hiperclorémica.  Edema agudo pulmonar  Edema cer...
Dra. Ottone Carolina, Dr. Tallarico Carlos,et al. Hipoglucemia. Servicio de Clínica Médica Hospital Roque Sáenz Peña. Rosa...
La complicación más frecuente de los pacientes con diabetes que reciben insulina El principal factor limitante de la optim...
 En individuos sanos, los síntomas de la hipoglucemia se desarrollan a una concentración de glucosa media en plasma de ap...
 En pacientes con diabetes mellitus se utiliza como punto de corte para hipoglucemia de <70 mg/dL Evaluation and Manageme...
Evaluation and Management of Adult Hypoglycemic Disorders: An Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guideline
Evaluation and Management of Adult Hypoglycemic Disorders: An Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guideline
Respuesta Umbral glucemico Contrarregulacion de glucosa Insulina 80-85mg/dl Primer mecanismo de defensa contra la hipogluc...
Evaluation and Management of Adult Hypoglycemic Disorders: An Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guideline
Triada de whipple Síntomas, signos o ambos sugestivos de hipoglucemia Una concentración de glucosa plasmática baja Resoluc...
Adrenérgicos • Palpitaciones • Temblores • Ansiedad Colinérgicos • Diaforesis • Hambre • Parestesias Evaluation and Manage...
Los síntomas neuroglucopénicos dependen del área cerebral afectada, siendo más sensible el neocórtex que el bulbo. Dra. Ot...
Sintomas Cortical desorientación, somnolencia, palabras incoherentes. Subcortical Actividad motriz no controlada, simpatic...
Dra. Ottone Carolina, Dr. Tallarico Carlos,et al. Hipoglucemia. Servicio de Clínica Médica Hospital Roque Sáenz Peña. Rosa...
 Si no hay datos de neuroglucopenia: o VO una dosis inicial de 20 gramos de glucosa (cubos de azúcar, jugo, refresco rico...
La dextrosa intravenosa es el tratamiento de elección para la hipoglucemia severa Dosis inicial de 25 g de glucosa (50 mL ...
El glucagón parenteral estimula directamente la glucogenólisis hepática. La Inyección IM de glucagón ha de mostrado eficac...
En los casos de dosis excesiva de sulfonilureas, el octreotide es más eficaz en revertir la hiperinsulinemia. Reduciendo l...
 Debe administrarse tiamina a los pacientes con sospecha de ingesta de alcohol para evitar una encefalopatía aguda de Wer...
Complicaciones agudas de la diabetes 2016
Complicaciones agudas de la diabetes 2016
Complicaciones agudas de la diabetes 2016
Complicaciones agudas de la diabetes 2016
Complicaciones agudas de la diabetes 2016
Complicaciones agudas de la diabetes 2016
Complicaciones agudas de la diabetes 2016
Complicaciones agudas de la diabetes 2016
Complicaciones agudas de la diabetes 2016
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Complicaciones agudas de la diabetes 2016

35 views

Published on

cetoacidosis diabética, estado hiperosmolar hiperglicemico e hipoglicemia

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Complicaciones agudas de la diabetes 2016

  1. 1. Dr. Carlos Pech Lugo Medicina Interna
  2. 2.  Complicaciones hiperglucémicas agudas de la diabetes mellitus: cetoacidosis diabética y estado hiperosmolar hiperglucémico. M. J. García Rodríguez, A. C. Antolí Royo. Medicine. 2008;10(18):1177-83.  Actualización en el manejo de la cetoacidosis diabética y el estado hiperosmolar hiperglucémico en adultos. Mario Roberto Ramos Marini. REV MED HONDUR, Vol. 79, No. 2, 2011.  Cetoacidosis diabética en adultos y estado hiperglucémico hiperosmolar. Diagnóstico y tratamiento. María A. Vergel, Jueida Azkoul, Marisol Meza . Rev Venez Endocrinol Metab 2012;10(3): 170-175.  Diabetic ketoacidosis and hyperosmolar crisis in adults. Ketan Dhatariya. Medicine 42:12. 2014 Elsevier.  Management of adult diabetic ketoacidosis. Aidar R Gosmanov. Elvira O Gosmanova. Diabetes, Metabolic Syndrome and Obesity: Targets and Therapy 2014:7 255–264.  Diabetic Ketoacidosis: Evaluation and Treatment. Dyanne P. Westerberg. American Family Physician. Volume 87, Number 5 March 1, 2013.
  3. 3.  Evaluation and Management of Adult Hypoglycemic Disorders. J Clin Endocrinol Metab 94: 709–728, 2009).  Acid–Base Problems in Diabetic Ketoacidosis. Kamel S. Kamel, M.D., and Mitchell L. Halperin. N Engl J Med 372;6 nejm.org February 5, 2015.  Hyperglycemic Crises in Adult Patients With Diabetes. ABBAS E. KITABCHI, PHD, MD1 GUILLERMO E. UMPIERREZ. DIABETES CARE, VOLUME 32, NUMBER 7, JULY 2009.  Joint British Diabetes Societies Inpatient Care Group The Management of Diabetic Ketoacidosis in Adults Second Edition. September 2013.  Subcutaneous Administration of Glargine to Diabetic Patients Receiving Insulin Infusion Prevents Rebound Hyperglycemia. Elisa Hsia, Stacey Seggelke, Joanna Gibbs. J Clin Endocrinol Metab, September 2012, 97(9):3132–3137.
  4. 4.  CAD y EHH son las dos complicaciones agudas mas graves de la diabetes  Causadas por la deficiencia absoluta o relativa de insulina  Padecimiento no exclusivo de DM tipo 1. Complicaciones hiperglucémicas agudas de la diabetes mellitus: Cetoacidosis diabética y estado hiperosmolar hiperglucémico. M. J. García Rodríguez, A. C. Antolí Royo. Medicine. 2008;10(18):1177-83.
  5. 5.  La base terapéutica implica la identificación de la causa precipitante, la corrección de la hiperglucemia y de los trastornos hidroelectrolíticos. Complicaciones hiperglucémicas agudas de la diabetes mellitus: Cetoacidosis diabética y estado hiperosmolar hiperglucémico. M. J. García Rodríguez, A. C. Antolí Royo. Medicine. 2008;10(18):1177-83.
  6. 6.  Las complicaciones agudas representan casi el 30% de las hospitalizaciones en urgencias.  Hasta el 10% de la mortalidad en dicho servicio.  Incidencia 2-14 por 100.000 habitantes Cetoacidosis diabética en adultos y estado hiperglucémico hiperosmolar. Diagnóstico y tratamiento. María A. Vergel, Jueida Azkoul, Marisol Meza . Rev Venez Endocrinol Metab 2012;10(3): 170-175
  7. 7.  La incidencia anual del estado hiperosmolar hiperglucémico (EHH) es de 6 a 10 veces menor que la de CAD.  La tasa de mortalidad en CAD es de 1 a 5% en centros con experiencia.  Tasa de mortalidad en el EHH varía de 10 a 50% Cetoacidosis diabética en adultos y estado hiperglucémico hiperosmolar. Diagnóstico y tratamiento. María A. Vergel, Jueida Azkoul, Marisol Meza . Rev Venez Endocrinol Metab 2012;10(3): 170-175
  8. 8.  El costo anual por hospitalizaciones es de 2.4 billones de dólares. Cetoacidosis diabética en adultos y estado hiperglucémico hiperosmolar. Diagnóstico y tratamiento. María A. Vergel, Jueida Azkoul, Marisol Meza . Rev Venez Endocrinol Metab 2012;10(3): 170-175
  9. 9. Hiperglucemia Cuerpos cetonicos Acidosis metabólica CAD Actualización en el manejo de la cetoacidosis diabética y el estado hiperosmolar hiperglucémico en adultos. Mario Roberto Ramos Marini. REV MED HONDUR, Vol. 79, No. 2, 2011.
  10. 10. hiperglucemia deshidratacionHiperosmolaridad EHH Actualización en el manejo de la cetoacidosis diabética y el estado hiperosmolar hiperglucémico en adultos. Mario Roberto Ramos Marini. REV MED HONDUR, Vol. 79, No. 2, 2011.
  11. 11. Insulina Glucagon Adrenalina Cortisol GH Complicaciones hiperglucémicas agudas de la diabetes mellitus: Cetoacidosis diabética y estado hiperosmolar hiperglucémico. M. J. García Rodríguez, A. C. Antolí Royo. Medicine. 2008;10(18):1177-83.
  12. 12. Diabetic Ketoacidosis: Evaluation and Treatment. Dyanne P. Westerberg. American Family Physician. Volume 87, Number 5
  13. 13. Diabetic Ketoacidosis: Evaluation and Treatment. Dyanne P. Westerberg. American Family Physician. Volume 87, Number 5 March 1, 2013.
  14. 14.  El tiempo de instauración de la CAD más corto (menos de 24 horas).  El EHH tarda días o semanas  Poliuria, polidipsia, polifagia  Fiebre  Diarrea, emesis Diabetic Ketoacidosis: Evaluation and Treatment. Dyanne P. Westerberg. American Family Physician. Volume 87, Number 5 March 1, 2013.
  15. 15. β - Hidroxibutirato Glucosa plasmatica BUN, Urea Creatinina Electrolitos EGO Gasometria arterial Osmolaridad Joint British Diabetes Societies Inpatient Care Group The Management of Diabetic Ketoacidosis in Adults Second Edition. September 2013.
  16. 16. Joint British Diabetes Societies Inpatient Care Group The Management of Diabetic Ketoacidosis in Adults Second Edition. September 2013.
  17. 17. Joint British Diabetes Societies Inpatient Care Group The Management of Diabetic Ketoacidosis in Adults Second Edition. September 2013.
  18. 18.  Leucocitos 10 000- 15 000 No proceso infeccioso  Leucocitos >25000 Infección Hyperglycemic Crises in Adult Patients With Diabetes. diabetes care, volume 32, number 7, july 2009.
  19. 19.  Anión GAP = Na+ - [Cl- + HCO3-] <10  Osmolaridad plasmática = 2(Na+ + K+) + glucosa/18 + BUN/2.8  Osmolaridad efectiva = 2(Na+ + K+) + glucosa/18 >320mosm Estudios entre el nivel de osmolaridad y estado mental han establecido una asociación positiva entre ésta y la obnubilación. Hyperglycemic Crises in Adult Patients With Diabetes. diabetes care, volume 32, number 7, july 2009.
  20. 20.  Puede estar elevado por un cambio extracelular causado por: ◦ Deficiencia de insulina ◦ Hipertonicidad ◦ Acidemia Hyperglycemic Crises in Adult Patients With Diabetes. diabetes care, volume 32, number 7, july 2009.
  21. 21.  Cetosis por inanición  Cetoacidosis alcohólica  Acidosis láctica.  Intoxicación : salicilatos, metanol, etilenglicol, paraldehido  Enfermedad renal crónica  Infarto agudo al miocardio  Rabdomiólisis  Pancreatitis Hyperglycemic Crises in Adult Patients With Diabetes. diabetes care, volume 32, number 7, july 2009.
  22. 22. DESHIDRATACION HIPERGLICEMIA Y CETOGENESIS DESEQUILIBRIO AB FACTORES PRECIPITANTES
  23. 23. CAD EHH Agua total (L) 6 10 Agua (ml/Kg) 100 100-200 Na+ (mEq/Kg) 7-10 5-13 Cl- (mEq/Kg) 3-5 5-15 K+ (mEq/Kg) 3-5 4-6 Ca++ (mEq/Kg) 1-2 1-2 Mg++ (mEq/Kg) 1-2 1-2 Hyperglycemic Crises in Adult Patients With Diabetes. diabetes care, volume 32, number 7, july 2009.
  24. 24. Hyperglycemic Crises in Adult Patients With Diabetes. diabetes care, volume 32, number 7, july 2009.
  25. 25.  La administración de insulina y corrección de acidemia y osmolaridad pueden llevar a K
  26. 26.  No se ha visto beneficio en la reposición de este electrolito.  Indicado en número limitado de pacientes: Cardiopatías, anemia, depresión respiratoria.  Sólo cuando éste se encuentre < 1mg/dL.  0.1 – 0.2 mmOl/Kg en 6 horas.
  27. 27.  No está indicado en formas leves y moderadas de CAD.  La acidosis metabólica se corrige con la terapia con insulina.  El uso de este recurso es controversial.  Puede ocasionar hipoxemia periférica, empeoramiento de la hipokalemia, acidosis paradójica del SNC y edema cerebral.  Considerar uso si Ph <6.9
  28. 28. Glucosa <200mg/dl HCO3 >15 pH > 7.3 Anion Gap < 12 Cetonemia <6 Hyperglycemic Crises in Adult Patients With Diabetes. diabetes care, volume 32, number 7, july 2009.
  29. 29.  Para evitar la hiperglucemia dejar 1-2 hrs con infusión de insulina y comenzar la insulina SC  Los pacientes con DM conocidos se puede administrar la dosis que recibían antes del inicio de la CAD Hyperglycemic Crises in Adult Patients With Diabetes. diabetes care, volume 32, number 7, july 2009.
  30. 30.  “Sliding Scale” no deben utilizarse.  Considerar insulinas intermedias o de larga acción en DU a dosis de 0.5-0.8UI UI/Kg.
  31. 31.  Glargina 0.25 U/Kg
  32. 32.  Hipoglucemia insulina  Hipokalemia bicarbonato  Acidosis metabólica hiperclorémica.  Edema agudo pulmonar  Edema cerebral  0.3-1%  Mortalidad 20-40%  Raro en adultos Hyperglycemic Crises in Adult Patients With Diabetes. diabetes care, volume 32, number 7, july 2009.
  33. 33. Dra. Ottone Carolina, Dr. Tallarico Carlos,et al. Hipoglucemia. Servicio de Clínica Médica Hospital Roque Sáenz Peña. Rosario. Santa Fe. Argentina. Descenso de los niveles de glucosa en sangre por debajo de 55 mg/dl asociados a manifestaciones clínicas por esta causa.
  34. 34. La complicación más frecuente de los pacientes con diabetes que reciben insulina El principal factor limitante de la optimización del control de la diabetes mellitus Evaluation and Management of Adult Hypoglycemic Disorders: An Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guideline
  35. 35.  En individuos sanos, los síntomas de la hipoglucemia se desarrollan a una concentración de glucosa media en plasma de aproximadamente 55 mg / dl Evaluation and Management of Adult Hypoglycemic Disorders: An Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guideline
  36. 36.  En pacientes con diabetes mellitus se utiliza como punto de corte para hipoglucemia de <70 mg/dL Evaluation and Management of Adult Hypoglycemic Disorders: An Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guideline
  37. 37. Evaluation and Management of Adult Hypoglycemic Disorders: An Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guideline
  38. 38. Evaluation and Management of Adult Hypoglycemic Disorders: An Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guideline
  39. 39. Respuesta Umbral glucemico Contrarregulacion de glucosa Insulina 80-85mg/dl Primer mecanismo de defensa contra la hipoglucemia Glucagón 65-70mg/dl Segunda defensa contra la hipoglucemia Adrenalina 65-70 mg/dl Tercera defensa contra la hipoglucemia Cortisol y GH 65-70 mg/dl Participa en la defensa contra la hipoglucemia duradera. Sintomas 50-55mg/dl
  40. 40. Evaluation and Management of Adult Hypoglycemic Disorders: An Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guideline
  41. 41. Triada de whipple Síntomas, signos o ambos sugestivos de hipoglucemia Una concentración de glucosa plasmática baja Resolución de los síntomas después de que la concentración de glucosa plasmática aumenta. Evaluation and Management of Adult Hypoglycemic Disorders: An Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guideline
  42. 42. Adrenérgicos • Palpitaciones • Temblores • Ansiedad Colinérgicos • Diaforesis • Hambre • Parestesias Evaluation and Management of Adult Hypoglycemic Disorders: An Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guideline
  43. 43. Los síntomas neuroglucopénicos dependen del área cerebral afectada, siendo más sensible el neocórtex que el bulbo. Dra. Ottone Carolina, Dr. Tallarico Carlos,et al. Hipoglucemia. Servicio de Clínica Médica Hospital Roque Sáenz Peña. Rosario. Santa Fe. Argentina.
  44. 44. Sintomas Cortical desorientación, somnolencia, palabras incoherentes. Subcortical Actividad motriz no controlada, simpaticotomía (sudoración, taquicardia, midriasis). Mesencéfalo espasmos tónicos, Babinski positivo. Miencefálica: Coma, respiración superficial, bradicardia, miosis, hipotermia. Dra. Ottone Carolina, Dr. Tallarico Carlos,et al. Hipoglucemia. Servicio de Clínica Médica Hospital Roque Sáenz Peña. Rosario. Santa Fe. Argentina.
  45. 45. Dra. Ottone Carolina, Dr. Tallarico Carlos,et al. Hipoglucemia. Servicio de Clínica Médica Hospital Roque Sáenz Peña. Rosario. Santa Fe. Argentina.
  46. 46.  Si no hay datos de neuroglucopenia: o VO una dosis inicial de 20 gramos de glucosa (cubos de azúcar, jugo, refresco rico en azúcar). La respuesta debe presentarse a los 10-15 minutos posterior a la ingesta. Evaluation and Management of Adult Hypoglycemic Disorders: An Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guideline
  47. 47. La dextrosa intravenosa es el tratamiento de elección para la hipoglucemia severa Dosis inicial de 25 g de glucosa (50 mL de dextrosa al 50% o 250 mL de dextrosa al 10%) 5 min produce una elevación de la glucosa hasta 220 mg/dL. Evaluation and Management of Adult Hypoglycemic Disorders: An Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guideline
  48. 48. El glucagón parenteral estimula directamente la glucogenólisis hepática. La Inyección IM de glucagón ha de mostrado eficacia cuando se administra de en etapas tempranas de la hipoglucemia Los pacientes con hipoglucemia inducida por alcohol presentan una reducción en el almacenamiento de glucógeno, por tal motivo no responden al glucagón Evaluation and Management of Adult Hypoglycemic Disorders: An Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guideline
  49. 49. En los casos de dosis excesiva de sulfonilureas, el octreotide es más eficaz en revertir la hiperinsulinemia. Reduciendo los requerimientos de dextrosa y previniendo la hipoglucemia recurrente. La dosis recomendada de octreotide 50 μg por vía SC, repetido cada 8 horas Evaluation and Management of Adult Hypoglycemic Disorders: An Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guideline
  50. 50.  Debe administrarse tiamina a los pacientes con sospecha de ingesta de alcohol para evitar una encefalopatía aguda de Wernicke.  100mg IV tiamina antes de la administración de glucosa. Evaluation and Management of Adult Hypoglycemic Disorders: An Endocrine Society Clinical Practice Guideline

×