Lenguajes 5

  1. 1. Vanguardismo latinoamericano Su aparición en Latinoamérica surgió como producto de los grandes cambios políticos y sociales derivados de la primera guerra mundial y la guerra civil española. Sus primeros autores tomaron los postulados y características de aquellas formas de expresión europea y las adaptaron a la realidad latinoamericana. El vanguardismo en Latinoamérica buscaba generar una identidad nueva en la forma de expresar el arte, producto de la incertidumbre y crisis económica que dejaba la posguerra. Pretendía manifestar los procesos psicológicos y las inquietudes que experimentaban los artistas de la época en cuanto a su lugar dentro de la sociedad. En la narración, rompe con la estética de la narrativa tradicional, modificando la linealidad y el carácter lógico y haciendo uso de recursos como el contrapunto, el trasloque o flashback, la narración múltiple y el humor negro. En la poesía destacaron el uso de versos libres, los caligramas y el collage, siendo percibidas estas obras como creaciones experimentales. Así mismo, el vanguardismo latinoamericano adoptó y combinó los ismos propuestos por la vanguardia europea, dentro de los cuales encontramos principalmente el creacionismo, el ultraísmo, el simplismo, entre otros. Creacionismo Fue propuesto por el chileno Vicente Huidobro durante su estancia en España en 1918. Como su nombre lo indica, deja de lado la concepción descriptiva de la literatura y se centra en la creación libre del artista que innova y expresa ideas, conceptos y elementos nuevos. En el creacionismo se le da al poeta la posibilidad de alterar inclusive los usos de los signos de puntuación, dado que se le permite hacer caso omiso de estos. Ultraísmo Fue propuesto por el argentino Jorge Luis Borges en 1919. En el ultraísmo, el artista hace uso de la metáfora, por lo general incoherente, como elemento principal para expresar sus ideas e inquietudes. Deja de lado la rima tradicional y presenta un lenguaje más crudo y simplificado a través del que omite los adornos y calificativos innecesarios. Introduce el uso de las palabras esdrújulas dentro de la narrativa, así como también los neologismos y los tecnicismos. Presenta una fuerte influencia de las características del cubismo, el dadaísmo y el futurismo europeo, así como también del mismo creacionismo de huidobro. Simplismo Tuvo sus inicios en Perú en 1925 de la mano del poeta Alberto Hidalgo. El simplismo busca representar las ideas del autor de las formas más sencillas y claras posibles, prescindiendo de todo aquello que represente una barrera para la comprensión de la poesía. Al igual que el ultraísmo, hace uso del recurso de la metáfora como elemento para darle forma e imagen a las ideas del artista; sin embargo, en este caso se utiliza con un sentido claro y coherente. Por lo general abarca temas relacionados con el amor propio y el patriotismo.
  2. 2. ORTOGRAFÍA DE LAS MAYÚSCULAS Integrantes: Correo: -Sebastian Leonardo Acevedo Montesinos.- sebasleoace@gmail.com -Juan Diego Culquipoma Infante.- juandiegoculquipomainfante0@gmail.com -Milka Teresa Ciurlizza Arce.- milkusciur@gmail.com -Yanira Yanne Matias Ramos.- yaniramatias03@gmail.com -Carlos Eduardo Huillca Maco.- huillcahm@gmail.com -Jhon Anderson Terrones Huaman.- jhonterrones321@gmail.com EXPRESIÓN EXTRAÍDA CORRECCIÓN EXPLICACIÓN 1. los meses del año son… 2. …se trataba de ese niño. él era Juanito… 3. De pronto, Carlos dijo: “no lo hagas”. 4. Carola manifestó: “eso es cierto”. 1. ...su aparición en latinoamérica... 1. Los meses del año son… 2. …se trataba de ese niño. Él era Juanito… 3. De pronto, Carlos dijo: “No lo hagas”. 4. Carola manifestó: “Eso es cierto”. 1. Su aparición en Latinoamérica... 1. Inicio de escrito. 2. Después del punto. 3 Inicio de cita textual seguido de 2 puntos (:) 4 Inicio de cita textual seguido de 2 puntos (:) 1. Inicio de escrito y nombre propio.
  3. 3. 2. ...civil española. sus primeros autores tomaron los postulados... 3. ...latinoamericana. el vanguardismo en latinoamérica... 4. ...posguerra. pretendía manifestar... 5. ...sociedad. en la narración, ... 6. ...el humor negro. en la poesía destacaron... 7. ...experimentales. así mismo, el vanguardismo... 8. creacionismo fue propuesto por el chileno vicente huidobro 9. ...en españa en 1918. como su... 10. ...nuevos. 2. ...civil española. Sus primeros autores tomaron los postulados... 3. ...latinoamericana. El vanguardismo en latinoamérica... 4. ...posguerra. Pretendía manifestar... 5. ...sociedad. En la narración, ... 6. ...el humor negro. En la poesía destacaron... 7. ...experimentales. Así mismo, el vanguardismo... 8. Creacionismo Fue propuesto por el chileno Vicente Huidobro 9. ...en España en 1918. Como su…. 10. ...nuevos. 2. Comienzo de oración. 3. Comienzo de oración. 4.Comienzo de oración. 5.Comienzo de oración. 6.Comienzo de oración. 7.Comienzo de oración. 8. Subtítulo y comienzo de oración además de nombre propio. 9. Nombre propio y comienzo de oración. 10. Inicio de una oración.
  4. 4. en el creacionismo... 11. ultraísmo fue propuesto por el argentino jorge luis borges… 12….sus ideas e inquietudes. deja de lado… 13…calificativos innecesarios. introduce el uso…. 14. …...neologismos y los tecnicismos. presenta… 15. ….mismo creacionismo de huidobro…. 16.simplismo tuvo sus inicios en perú… 17. ….del poeta alberto hidalgo. el simplismo… En el creacionismo... 11. Ultraísmo Fue propuesto por el argentino Jorge Luis Borges… 12. ….sus ideas e inquietudes. Deja de lado… 13. …calificativos innecesarios. Introduce el uso…. 14.…..neologismos y los tecnicismos. Presenta… 15. ….mismo creacionismo de Huidobro…. 16. Simplismo Tuvo sus inicios en Perú… 17. ….del poeta Alberto Hidalgo. El simplismo… 11.Un subtítulo, al comienzo de una oración y nombre propio. 12. Inicio de una oración. 13. Inicio de una oración. 14. Inicio de una oración. 15. Nombre propio. 16. Subtitulo, inicio de una oración y nombre propio.
  5. 5. 18….poesía. al igual... 19. por lo general abarca... 18….poesía. Al igual…. 19. Por lo general abarca... 17. Nombre de una persona, inicio de una oración. 18. Inicio de una oración. 19. Inicio de una oración.

