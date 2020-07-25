Analagogias y suseciones

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SLIDESMANIA.COM GRUPO 4
SLIDESMANIA.COM 1. Jefferson Solorzano 2. Geraldine Perez 3. Carlos Huillca 4. Andi Nuñez 5. Carmen Calixto 6. Yanira Mati...
SLIDESMANIA.COM PROPÓSITO Averiguar la capacidad de las personas para descubrir relaciones operacionales entre determinado...
SLIDESMANIA.COM BLOQUE 1
SLIDESMANIA.COM Ejercicio 1 ● (4-0)+ (5-2) =7 ● (6-1)+ (9-4)= 10 RPTA: C
SLIDESMANIA.COM 1. √91+78 = √169 = 13 2. √111+289 = √400 = 20 3. √41+103= √144 = 12 RPTA: C Ejercicio 2
SLIDESMANIA.COM Ejercicio 3 1. (27+25)/2 = 52/2 = 26 2. (38+42)/2 = 80/2 = 40 3. (64+26)/2 = 90/2 = 26 Entonces X=26 RPTA:...
SLIDESMANIA.COM Ejercicio 4 ● (15x2)+6=36 ● (18x2)+7=43 ● (21x2)+X=46 42 + X=46 x=4 RPTA: B
SLIDESMANIA.COM Ejercicio 5 Cuadrado 1 30+2 =32 16+16=32 Cuadrado 2 3+4 =7 6+1=7 Cuadrado 3 7+8 =15 1+ x=15; x=14 RPTA: E
SLIDESMANIA.COM Ejercicio 6 88= (9 × 12) - 20 ? = (7 × 14) - 26 ? = 72
SLIDESMANIA.COM Ejercicio 7: 12 = 3(6-2) 15 = 3(8-3) ? = 3(9-3) ? = 18
SLIDESMANIA.COM Ejercicio 8 27 = (69+12)/3 13 = (23+16)/3 ? = (21+18)/3 ? = 13
SLIDESMANIA.COM Ejercicio 9 24= (6/1 × 2) ×2 48=(12/2 × 2) ×4 ? = (18/3 × 2) ×6 ? = 72
SLIDESMANIA.COM Ejercicio 10 9 = (1×4) +5 7 = (2×3) +1 ? = (5×2) +8 ? = 18
SLIDESMANIA.COM Ejercicio 11
SLIDESMANIA.COM Ejercicio 12
SLIDESMANIA.COM Ejercicio 14
SLIDESMANIA.COM Ejercicio 15
SLIDESMANIA.COM 16 x 24 = 24 ------ 16 32 x 36 = 72 ------- 16 28 x 4 = 7 ------- 16 x=7
SLIDESMANIA.COM 12 x 2 / 3 = 8 28 x 2 / 7 = 12 36 x 2 / 6 = 12 x= 12
SLIDESMANIA.COM BLOQUE 2
SLIDESMANIA.COM 22= 5 x 6 - 8 7= 4 x 5 - 3 38 = 5 x ? - 2 38 = 5 x 8 - 2
SLIDESMANIA.COM Ejercicio 2:
SLIDESMANIA.COM Ejercicio 3 ? = 18
SLIDESMANIA.COM 4= 2 + 2 + 2 - 2 3= 2 + 7 + 5 - 1 7= ? + 1 -0 7= 1 + 6 + 1 - 0
SLIDESMANIA.COM Primer cuadrado Multiplicamos arriba y abajo, para luego sumar a la multiplicación de la derecha e izquier...
SLIDESMANIA.COM Ejercicio 6 LADOS DE LAS FIGURAS: = 9 = 16 = X =36 3 4 6 ELEVAMOS TODO AL CUADRADO POR EL NÚMERO DE LADO D...
SLIDESMANIA.COM Le sumamos verticalmente a todos y luego le sumamos 2 a todos para que tenga lógica y salga los datos. 11+...
SLIDESMANIA.COM Multiplicamos los laterales para posteriormente sumarlo, por eso en el primer circulo sale: 6X2=12 4X3=12 ...
SLIDESMANIA.COM BLOQUE 3
SLIDESMANIA.COM
SLIDESMANIA.COM Ejercicio 2:
SLIDESMANIA.COM Ejercicio 3
SLIDESMANIA.COM Gracias
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Analagogias y suseciones

21 views

Published on

.................

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Analagogias y suseciones

  1. 1. SLIDESMANIA.COM GRUPO 4
  2. 2. SLIDESMANIA.COM 1. Jefferson Solorzano 2. Geraldine Perez 3. Carlos Huillca 4. Andi Nuñez 5. Carmen Calixto 6. Yanira Matias
  3. 3. SLIDESMANIA.COM PROPÓSITO Averiguar la capacidad de las personas para descubrir relaciones operacionales entre determinados número que se los proporcionan como datos , y que una vez encontrada y razonando en forma análoga debe ser aplicada la búsqueda del término medio que siempre se desconoce .
  4. 4. SLIDESMANIA.COM BLOQUE 1
  5. 5. SLIDESMANIA.COM Ejercicio 1 ● (4-0)+ (5-2) =7 ● (6-1)+ (9-4)= 10 RPTA: C
  6. 6. SLIDESMANIA.COM 1. √91+78 = √169 = 13 2. √111+289 = √400 = 20 3. √41+103= √144 = 12 RPTA: C Ejercicio 2
  7. 7. SLIDESMANIA.COM Ejercicio 3 1. (27+25)/2 = 52/2 = 26 2. (38+42)/2 = 80/2 = 40 3. (64+26)/2 = 90/2 = 26 Entonces X=26 RPTA: C
  8. 8. SLIDESMANIA.COM Ejercicio 4 ● (15x2)+6=36 ● (18x2)+7=43 ● (21x2)+X=46 42 + X=46 x=4 RPTA: B
  9. 9. SLIDESMANIA.COM Ejercicio 5 Cuadrado 1 30+2 =32 16+16=32 Cuadrado 2 3+4 =7 6+1=7 Cuadrado 3 7+8 =15 1+ x=15; x=14 RPTA: E
  10. 10. SLIDESMANIA.COM Ejercicio 6 88= (9 × 12) - 20 ? = (7 × 14) - 26 ? = 72
  11. 11. SLIDESMANIA.COM Ejercicio 7: 12 = 3(6-2) 15 = 3(8-3) ? = 3(9-3) ? = 18
  12. 12. SLIDESMANIA.COM Ejercicio 8 27 = (69+12)/3 13 = (23+16)/3 ? = (21+18)/3 ? = 13
  13. 13. SLIDESMANIA.COM Ejercicio 9 24= (6/1 × 2) ×2 48=(12/2 × 2) ×4 ? = (18/3 × 2) ×6 ? = 72
  14. 14. SLIDESMANIA.COM Ejercicio 10 9 = (1×4) +5 7 = (2×3) +1 ? = (5×2) +8 ? = 18
  15. 15. SLIDESMANIA.COM Ejercicio 11
  16. 16. SLIDESMANIA.COM Ejercicio 12
  17. 17. SLIDESMANIA.COM Ejercicio 14
  18. 18. SLIDESMANIA.COM Ejercicio 15
  19. 19. SLIDESMANIA.COM 16 x 24 = 24 ------ 16 32 x 36 = 72 ------- 16 28 x 4 = 7 ------- 16 x=7
  20. 20. SLIDESMANIA.COM 12 x 2 / 3 = 8 28 x 2 / 7 = 12 36 x 2 / 6 = 12 x= 12
  21. 21. SLIDESMANIA.COM BLOQUE 2
  22. 22. SLIDESMANIA.COM 22= 5 x 6 - 8 7= 4 x 5 - 3 38 = 5 x ? - 2 38 = 5 x 8 - 2
  23. 23. SLIDESMANIA.COM Ejercicio 2:
  24. 24. SLIDESMANIA.COM Ejercicio 3 ? = 18
  25. 25. SLIDESMANIA.COM 4= 2 + 2 + 2 - 2 3= 2 + 7 + 5 - 1 7= ? + 1 -0 7= 1 + 6 + 1 - 0
  26. 26. SLIDESMANIA.COM Primer cuadrado Multiplicamos arriba y abajo, para luego sumar a la multiplicación de la derecha e izquierda. 5X2+3X4=22 Segundo cuadrado 12x5+9x0=60 Tercer cuadrado 6X7+5Xx= 42+5Xx=52 5x=10 x=2 Ejercicio 5
  27. 27. SLIDESMANIA.COM Ejercicio 6 LADOS DE LAS FIGURAS: = 9 = 16 = X =36 3 4 6 ELEVAMOS TODO AL CUADRADO POR EL NÚMERO DE LADO DE LA FIGURA.
  28. 28. SLIDESMANIA.COM Le sumamos verticalmente a todos y luego le sumamos 2 a todos para que tenga lógica y salga los datos. 11+13= 24+2 = 26 13+12= 25+2 =27 15+17 = 32+2 = X = 34
  29. 29. SLIDESMANIA.COM Multiplicamos los laterales para posteriormente sumarlo, por eso en el primer circulo sale: 6X2=12 4X3=12 12+12=24 Segundo circulo 3X1=3 9X2=18 18+3=21
  30. 30. SLIDESMANIA.COM BLOQUE 3
  31. 31. SLIDESMANIA.COM
  32. 32. SLIDESMANIA.COM Ejercicio 2:
  33. 33. SLIDESMANIA.COM Ejercicio 3
  34. 34. SLIDESMANIA.COM Gracias

×