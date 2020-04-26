Alimentacion saludable

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Alimentación saludable Alumno: Huillca Maco, Carlos Docente: Luisa López H. Grado y sección: 4TO “A”
  2. 2. La importancia de mantener tu estado nutricional Beneficios de una alimentación saludable Una alimentación saludable ayuda a proteger la salud y a prevenir enfermedades. Muchos estudios relacionan la falta de una alimentación saludable con enfermedades crónicas (cardiovasculares, obesidad, diabetes, cáncer, etc), demostrándose así que una alimentación inapropiada es uno de los principales factores determinantes del desarrollo de estas enfermedades.
  3. 3. Enfermedades sin una alimentación saludable Por el contrario, una mala alimentación, con exceso de grasas saturadas, sal, azúcar y la forma de cocinar ciertos alimentos (frituras y rebozados) se asocian a algunas enfermedades. Según la OMS, cerca de 2,7 millons de personas fallecen al año por una mala alimentación, por un bajo consumo de frutas y verduras. Algunas de las enfermedades que se relacionan con una mala alimentación son las siguientes: • Diabetes • Cáncer • Sobrepeso y obesidad • Problemas bucodentales. • La comida rápida, rica en grasas y azúcares o los alimentos precocinados son alimentos que favorecen la proliferación de bacterias cariógenas. • Hipertensión arterial • Colesterol elevado o hipercolesterolemia
  4. 4. las practicas alimentarias que se debería tener. Los nutrientes son sustancias contenidas en los alimentos, que son indispensables para la vida del organismo. Los alimentos nos aportan diferentes tipos de nutrientes: • los hidratos de carbono o glúcidos • las proteínas • las grasas o lípidos • las vitaminas • los minerales • el agua • la fibra
  5. 5. ¿Qué son los requerimientos nutricionales? Son las cantidades de todos y cada uno de los nutrientes que necesitamos para lograr un estado nutricional correcto. La Organización Mundial de la Salud recomienda: • 50-55% de hidratos de carbono • 30-35% de lípidos o grasas • 12-15% de proteínas • Cantidades determinadas de fibra, vitaminas y minerales. ¿Qué es la pirámide alimentaria? La pirámide alimentaria permite visualizar de un modo simple y práctico todos los grupos de alimentos y la frecuencia con la que los debemos consumir para cubrir los requerimientos nutricionales.
  6. 6. Recomendaciones Evitar comidas envasadas Consumir regularmente leche Evitar alimentos que contengan grasas No saltearnos comidas Frutas y verduras obligatoriamente Limitar alimentos con carnes.

