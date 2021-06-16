Successfully reported this slideshow.
1. Conseguir los ingredientes -ALGORITMO CUALITATIVO- INICIO: Preparar el almuerzo
2. Cocinar los ingredientes -ALGORITMO CUALITATIVO-
3. Servir la comida en los platos -ALGORITMO CUALITATIVO-
4. Preparar la mesa -ALGORITMO CUALITATIVO-
5. Comer el almuerzo -ALGORITMO CUALITATIVO- FINAL
1. Análisis del problema -ALGORITMO CUANTITATIVO- INICIO: Calcular el área de un cuadrado solo con ingresar el valor de un...
2. Algoritmo -ALGORITMO CUANTITATIVO-
3. Ingresar valor de un lado del cuadrado -ALGORITMO CUANTITATIVO-
4. Valor ingresado: 7 -ALGORITMO CUANTITATIVO-
5.2. Fin del proceso Grupo #05 Fernando Quise Carlos Huebla David Agila Francis Ante -ALGORITMO CUANTITATIVO- 5.1. El resu...
Algoritmo Cualitativo Y Algoritmo Cuantitativo / Grupo #05

