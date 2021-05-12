Successfully reported this slideshow.
Msc. Silvia Elena Taleno Oporta Psicóloga Clínica y Forense CONSEJO TECNICO ASESOR TRIBUNAL DE FAMILIA -MANAGUA
Los Dictámenes Psicológicos en Materia de Familia
o Los jueces de familia deben de ser asistidos profesionalmente por un equipo Psico-medico-social, quienes actuarán como c...
 Corresponde a los especialistas del Consejo Técnico, asesorar individual y colectivamente, a los jueces o juezas de fami...
En el auto que señale fecha para audiencia de vista de la causa, se designaran los asesores necesarios para cumplir con lo...
o Asistir a las audiencias con el objetivo de emitir las opiniones técnicas utilizadas, o Asesorar a la autoridad judicial...
 La prueba pericial en los procesos de familia tiene como finalidad la aportación de los conocimientos científicos referi...
 Se presenta al Juez de Familia el dictamen/informe pericial psicológico escrito en el que se expone consideraciones, con...
LOS OFICIOS JUDICIALES  Es la solicitud del Judicial sobre lo que necesita conocer y profundizar sobre la problemática fa...
IDONEIDAD PARENTAL en cada solicitud del oficio judicial lo que conlleva:  Evaluar Competencias y Habilidades Parentales....
Objetivo de valoración de habilidades y competencias parentales Discriminar habilidades de los progenitores/as, u otras pe...
Definición: habilidades y competencias parentales Se entiende por Habilidades Parentales, a un conjunto de conductas, de p...
¿Cómo identificarlas? Son representaciones mentales, que se plasman en conductas cotidianas, de los progenitores/as, y que...
¿Innatas o aprendidas? Estas conductas pueden iniciarse desde el momento de la concepción o en un momento de la vida y gen...
La responsabilidad es perenne Estas habilidades son requeridas en todas las etapas del desarrollo humano, con las particul...
Labor del/la perito ¿qué debe evaluar el/la perito, en psicología, cuando va a dictaminar en materia de familia? 1. Defini...
 1. Actitudes y motivación hacia la parentalidad. Congruencia de los proyectos y expectativas de vida de los padres hacia...
 6. Estilos educativos de los progenitores.  7. Valoración de la adaptación del menor a los diferentes contextos.  8. D...
10. El nivel de estrés y Salud Mental  Capacidades de autocontrol: Controlar impulsos o emociones violentas. Adecuado man...
 Estatus evolutivo físico del niño/a  Estatus evolutivo, cognitivo y emocional del Niño/a.  Pautas de interacción con p...
 INSTRUMENTOS MAS FRECUENTES QUE SE UTILIZAN  - LA ENTREVISTA  -TEST PSICOLOGICOS Y PSICOMETRICOS
 Encaminada a evaluar las habilidades y competencias parentales de ambos progenitores.  La evaluación tiene que incluir ...
 La entrevista especializada a víctimas de violencia sexual.  La entrevista especializada a víctimas de violencia de gén...
 La entrevista es el instrumento principal de recogida de información: - Es un formato semiestructurado - Se realizan pre...
 Las entrevistas con los NNA son semiestructuradas, su desarrollo es algo más flexible, en función de la edad, distractib...
 Para evitar posibles sesgos se deben aplicar las mismas pruebas a los dos progenitores, salvo causas justificadas que de...
 Aplicar las pruebas pertinentes para alcanzar el objetivo a evaluar. Las pruebas a aplicar serán en dependencia a criter...
Pese a no ser específicos del ámbito forense, sí miden determinadas variables relevantes a la hora de realizar una evaluac...
LAS PRUEBAS PSICOLÓGICAS- ASPECTOS IMPORTANTES Se recurren a instrumentos no estandarizados, usualmente empleados y acepta...
Test Gráficos Proyectivos – NO ESTANDARIZADOS TEST PERSONA BAJO LA LLUVIA - TEST ARBOL, TEST CASA, TEST FIGURA HUMANA DE M...
Test Gráficos Proyectivos TEST PERSONA BAJO LA LLUVIA - TEST ARBOL, TEST CASA, TEST FIGURA HUMANA DE MACHOVER, etc.  Tamb...
Los patrones de ajuste psicológico parental y filial tienen cierta relevancia en las evaluaciones de cuido y crianza. El p...
Aspectos ha tener en cuenta en la elaboración y redacción de un dictamen Psicológico
 ENFOQUE de Interés Superior del Niño, Niña y adolescentes.
CRITERIOS TECNICOS Y ETICOS (tercera parte)
 - Cooperación : Auxiliar al judicial  Las partes brindan información  Imparcialidad: Garantía de cumplimiento de los...
 ….Imparcialidad  Evitar conclusiones sobre una de las partes basadas únicamente en la información recibida y sin contra...
 Estructura bien definida y con claridad.  Conclusiones y recomendaciones deben estar bien relacionada con los resultado...
 Utilidad  Al juez y a las partes  Ajustado a normas y procedimientos científicos. Protocolos de actuación Normativas...
!!GRACIAS!!!
Los Dictámenes Psicológicos en Materia de Familia
Los Dictámenes Psicológicos en Materia de Familia
May. 12, 2021

Los Dictámenes Psicológicos en Materia de Familia


Los Dictámenes Psicológicos

en Materia de Familia

Los Dictámenes Psicológicos en Materia de Familia

  1. 1. Msc. Silvia Elena Taleno Oporta Psicóloga Clínica y Forense CONSEJO TECNICO ASESOR TRIBUNAL DE FAMILIA -MANAGUA
  2. 2. Los Dictámenes Psicológicos en Materia de Familia
  3. 3. o Los jueces de familia deben de ser asistidos profesionalmente por un equipo Psico-medico-social, quienes actuarán como cuerpo técnico auxiliar y multidisciplinario, integrado por médicos, psiquiatrías, psicólogos-as, asistentes sociales, y demás profesionales técnicos que exija el asunto a juzgar.
  4. 4.  Corresponde a los especialistas del Consejo Técnico, asesorar individual y colectivamente, a los jueces o juezas de familia, o los que hagan sus veces, realizando los estudios y dictámenes que la autoridad judicial les ordene, a fin de procurar la estabilidad del grupo familiar, la protección del niño, niña, adolescente, personas con discapacidad que no pueda valerse por si mismas, personas declaradas judicialmente incapaces y de las personas adultas mayores.
  5. 5. En el auto que señale fecha para audiencia de vista de la causa, se designaran los asesores necesarios para cumplir con los fines probatorios determinados en el plan del caso, su designación dentro de los especialistas que integran el Consejo Técnico Asesor, previa verificación de su disposición para practicar la prueba y presentarla en la audiencia.
  6. 6. o Asistir a las audiencias con el objetivo de emitir las opiniones técnicas utilizadas, o Asesorar a la autoridad judicial para la adecuada comparecencia y declaración del niño. o Evaluar la pertinencia de la conciliación entre las partes y sugerir los términos en que esta pudiera llevarse a cabo. o Asesorar a la autoridad judicial en todas las materias relacionadas con su especialidad, y o Recomendar a la autoridad judicial la adopción de medidas cautelares previstas en este código.
  7. 7.  La prueba pericial en los procesos de familia tiene como finalidad la aportación de los conocimientos científicos referidos a la psicología y a otras ramas del conocimiento relativas a las relaciones interpersonales.  El objetivo ultimo de la evaluación psicológica forense es elaborar un informe que corresponda con el objeto en litigio.  Por dictamen/informe pericial se puede entender “ la opinión técnica e imparcial de un técnico especialista, con especiales conocimientos científicos, y que tiene como finalidad objetiva la determinación de unos hechos o sus consecuencias.
  8. 8.  Se presenta al Juez de Familia el dictamen/informe pericial psicológico escrito en el que se expone consideraciones, conclusiones y recomendaciones maximizando los recursos psicológicos de la familia dividida, ayudando a disminuir los factores de riesgos emocionales en la situación familiar objeto de estudio.
  9. 9. LOS OFICIOS JUDICIALES  Es la solicitud del Judicial sobre lo que necesita conocer y profundizar sobre la problemática familiar del asunto apoyándose en un experto en la materia.  Precisa sus dudas o inquietudes.  Establece el por que y para que o su finalidad.  Permite dirigir el estudio psicológico en función de los solicitado por el judicial. Aporta a la celeridad del proceso. Optimizar recursos, etc.
  10. 10. IDONEIDAD PARENTAL en cada solicitud del oficio judicial lo que conlleva:  Evaluar Competencias y Habilidades Parentales.  Estado emocional y psicológico de los intervinientes.  Caracterizar la dinámica familiar en función de sus vínculos y relaciones.  Evaluación de Discapacidad.  Entre otros en dependencia de la complejidad del caso.
  11. 11. Objetivo de valoración de habilidades y competencias parentales Discriminar habilidades de los progenitores/as, u otras personas encargadas del cuidado y la educación de nuestros niños y niñas, para poder identificar esquemas mentales y comportamientos que inciden en el ejercicio de sus funciones parentales, cuando se realizan evaluaciones forenses, en materia de familia. 13
  12. 12. Definición: habilidades y competencias parentales Se entiende por Habilidades Parentales, a un conjunto de conductas, de parte de los progenitores/as, necesarias “para lograr una satisfactoria y sana crianza”(Ramírez, M y Zorzona, M. -Proyecto para una escuela para padres-) de sus hijos/as, durante el desarrollo, que parecen seguir una secuencia ordenada de interacciones en la comunicación parento - filial. 14
  13. 13. ¿Cómo identificarlas? Son representaciones mentales, que se plasman en conductas cotidianas, de los progenitores/as, y que son necesarias para lograr la socialización de sus hijos e hijas. Son indispensables durante el desarrollo biopsicosocial de todo ser humano y de la sociedad en general. 15
  14. 14. ¿Innatas o aprendidas? Estas conductas pueden iniciarse desde el momento de la concepción o en un momento de la vida y generan en la persona menor de edad, un sentido de pertenencia y de apego a un grupo familiar; además, le proporcionan autoestima, confianza, seguridad, bienestar y un sano desarrollo biopsicosocial. 16
  15. 15. La responsabilidad es perenne Estas habilidades son requeridas en todas las etapas del desarrollo humano, con las particularidades de cada edad, sujeto y contexto, papá y mamá siempre serán un referente. 17
  16. 16. Labor del/la perito ¿qué debe evaluar el/la perito, en psicología, cuando va a dictaminar en materia de familia? 1. Definir el objetivo de la evaluación: De qué proceso se trata, si es un divorcio, cuido y crianza, un régimen de visitas, la suspensión o perdida de la autoridad parental, una declaratoria de incapacidad, una adopción u otro proceso. 18
  17. 17.  1. Actitudes y motivación hacia la parentalidad. Congruencia de los proyectos y expectativas de vida de los padres hacia el desarrollo de los niños.  2. Sensibilidad hacia las necesidades de los hijos/as.  3. Calidad de la relación con los hijos.  4. Actitud que facilite los contactos y visitas de los hijos con el otro progenitor.  5. Continuidad de aspectos positivos de la vida del niño anteriores a la separación. (CALIDAD DE VIDA)
  18. 18.  6. Estilos educativos de los progenitores.  7. Valoración de la adaptación del menor a los diferentes contextos.  8. Dimensiones de la personalidad de los padres directamente relacionadas con el cuidado de los hijos, nivel de adaptación, estabilidad emocional.  9. Otras características de los progenitores como salud física, nivel de autonomía, lugar de residencia, expectativas y proyectos vitales, etc.
  19. 19. 10. El nivel de estrés y Salud Mental  Capacidades de autocontrol: Controlar impulsos o emociones violentas. Adecuado manejo de las emociones. Tolerancia ante la frustración.  Habilidades organizativas: para poder resolver las necesidades materiales (financieras) del núcleo familiar.  Percepción de sus problemas físicos y psíquicos.  Presencia/ausencia de síntomas de trastornos mentales y del comportamiento.  Consumo de fármacos, drogas, alcohol.
  20. 20.  Estatus evolutivo físico del niño/a  Estatus evolutivo, cognitivo y emocional del Niño/a.  Pautas de interacción con padre, madre y hermanos. Régimen de visitas. (conflicto de lealtad).  Presencia o no de afectación emocional ante la separación de sus padres.  Proceso de adaptación y mecanismos de defensa ante los cambios en su familia. (criterios educativos y de control)
  21. 21.  INSTRUMENTOS MAS FRECUENTES QUE SE UTILIZAN  - LA ENTREVISTA  -TEST PSICOLOGICOS Y PSICOMETRICOS
  22. 22.  Encaminada a evaluar las habilidades y competencias parentales de ambos progenitores.  La evaluación tiene que incluir al grupo familiar en su conjunto y en su totalidad.  La credibilidad del testimonio en niños. Entrevista especializada a niños/as. Tomar en cuenta los criterios de credibilidad. El Análisis de Contenido Basado en Criterios (CBCA). LA ENTREVISTA- ASPECTOS IMPORTANTES
  23. 23.  La entrevista especializada a víctimas de violencia sexual.  La entrevista especializada a víctimas de violencia de género.  La entrevista especializada a víctimas de violencia intrafamiliar.
  24. 24.  La entrevista es el instrumento principal de recogida de información: - Es un formato semiestructurado - Se realizan preguntas similares a ambos padres. - Permite que los resultados puedan compararse. - La duración de las entrevistas es variable: la complejidad del caso y de las variables a evaluar. LA ENTREVISTA- ASPECTOS IMPORTANTES
  25. 25.  Las entrevistas con los NNA son semiestructuradas, su desarrollo es algo más flexible, en función de la edad, distractibilídad y vulnerabilidad percibidas.  Las entrevistas a los NNA se realizan a partir de los cinco años, aproximadamente. Cuando hay hermanos, se puede realizar una sesión de observación con niños más pequeños (a partir de tres años) mediante una actividad de juego libre junto a su hermano mayor. Su duración es variable, entre 45 y 90 minutos.
  26. 26.  Para evitar posibles sesgos se deben aplicar las mismas pruebas a los dos progenitores, salvo causas justificadas que deben ser explicitadas.  Las diferencias entre evaluación clínica y evaluación forense. LAS PRUEBAS PSICOLÓGICAS- ASPECTOS IMPORTANTES
  27. 27.  Aplicar las pruebas pertinentes para alcanzar el objetivo a evaluar. Las pruebas a aplicar serán en dependencia a criterio del profesional. LAS PRUEBAS PSICOLÓGICAS
  28. 28. Pese a no ser específicos del ámbito forense, sí miden determinadas variables relevantes a la hora de realizar una evaluación de cuido y crianza. Además, la mayor parte de estos instrumentos, cuentan con índices de validez, los cuales son de especial importancia en las evaluaciones de custodia.
  29. 29. LAS PRUEBAS PSICOLÓGICAS- ASPECTOS IMPORTANTES Se recurren a instrumentos no estandarizados, usualmente empleados y aceptados por los profesionales. Muchos de estos instrumentos han sido desarrollados precisamente para su uso en las evaluaciones de custodia y ofrecen una información que puede ser muy útil sobre cuestiones tales como las actitudes educativas, los estilos de comunicación entre padres e hijos o la percepción filial de las figuras parentales.
  30. 30. Test Gráficos Proyectivos – NO ESTANDARIZADOS TEST PERSONA BAJO LA LLUVIA - TEST ARBOL, TEST CASA, TEST FIGURA HUMANA DE MACHOVER,Etc. Permite evaluar las ansiedades, temores, y ciertos aspectos conductuales que se activan ante una situación de presión ambiental, y sirve para diagnosticar la modalidad defensiva predominante, y la modalidad adaptativa, o patológica, tanto como el nivel de ansiedad de una persona.
  31. 31. Test Gráficos Proyectivos TEST PERSONA BAJO LA LLUVIA - TEST ARBOL, TEST CASA, TEST FIGURA HUMANA DE MACHOVER, etc.  También permite diagnosticar o inferir estructura psicopatológica subyacente y su característica de organización-desorganización  Se busca obtener la imagen Corporal del sujeto bajo condiciones ambientales desagradables (de estrés), lo que me permite una evaluación temática a partir de la calidad y estructura de lo graficado, la reacción mental, emocional, e instintual–pulsional de una persona en situación, y se une a las directrices de evaluación de los test de figura humana en general.
  32. 32. Los patrones de ajuste psicológico parental y filial tienen cierta relevancia en las evaluaciones de cuido y crianza. El psicólogo debe tener claro que la valoración de la personalidad de los padres no es el objetivo principal del informe y que los rasgo de personalidad y síntoma clínico, puede por sí mismo servir para excluir a un progenitor de la custodia, si no se justifica su relación con la competencia parental y los posibles efectos para los menores.
  33. 33. Aspectos ha tener en cuenta en la elaboración y redacción de un dictamen Psicológico
  34. 34.  ENFOQUE de Interés Superior del Niño, Niña y adolescentes.
  35. 35. CRITERIOS TECNICOS Y ETICOS (tercera parte)
  36. 36.  - Cooperación : Auxiliar al judicial  Las partes brindan información  Imparcialidad: Garantía de cumplimiento de los derechos humanos.
  37. 37.  ….Imparcialidad  Evitar conclusiones sobre una de las partes basadas únicamente en la información recibida y sin contrastarla con otros medios.  Debe estar Fundamentado y sin Prejuicios Evitar afirmaciones difamatorias , descalificantes y/o injuriosas.
  38. 38.  Estructura bien definida y con claridad.  Conclusiones y recomendaciones deben estar bien relacionada con los resultados que la sustentan.  Utilizar lenguaje Científico. Acorde a la disciplina ejercida pero con vocabulario comprensible para quien lo lea.
  39. 39.  Utilidad  Al juez y a las partes  Ajustado a normas y procedimientos científicos. Protocolos de actuación Normativas éticas
  40. 40. !!GRACIAS!!!

