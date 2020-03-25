Pecha kucha maltrato menores

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MARCO NORMATIVO  Constitución española: Artículos 14, 16, 18, 27, 39.4 https://www.boe.es/buscar/act.php?id=BOE-A-1978- 3...
 Ley Orgánica 1/1996 de protección jurídica del menor. https://www.boe.es/buscar/act.php?id=BOE- A-1996-1069  Ley 1/1995...
EL MALTRATO AL MENOR Y LA RESPUESTA EDUCATIVA  La protección del menor prevalecerá sobre otros intereses y consideracione...
 MALTRATO INFANTIL: El maltrato infantil se define como los abusos y la desatención de que son objeto los menores de 18 a...
 Los centros docentes son lugares de detección de malos tratos a menores por 3 razones: 1) Contacto directo con las vícti...
 Otras instituciones clave en la detección del maltrato infantil: 1) Todas las personas que forman el centro escolar, que...
 Maltrato físico: se refiere a acciones no accidentales por parte de los progenitores o los cuidadores habituales de los ...
 Maltrato psicológico o emocional: se trata de una transmisión al niño de sentimientos negativos por parte de los adultos...
 Maltrato institucional: es aquel originado por actuaciones u omisiones por parte de los poderes públicos, o por profesio...
 Explotación laboral: se da cuando el niño o el adolescente es obligado a realizar trabajos o actividades de los cuales s...
”El acoso escolar es una conducta de persecución física y/o psicológica que realiza un alumno contra otro, al que elige co...
 Circunstancias que indican la existencia de acoso escolar: 1) Los ataques repetitivos hacia un alumno dentro o fuera del...
 Consiste en un acto de carácter agresivo que se lleva a cabo de manera intencionada y repetitiva a lo largo del tiempo. ...
1) Mensajes de texto 2) Acoso telefónico 3) Correos electrónicos 4) Sesiones de chat 5) Programas de mensajería instantáne...
El trabajo de la convivencia está considerado como la forma más efectiva para prevenir el acoso escolar: 1) Resolución pac...
 Dirección: Es la responsable de que se lleven a cabo las medidas previstas que se recogerán en el Reglamento de Régimen ...
 Los profesionales que detecten situaciones de malos tratos de menores deberán comunicárselo al servicio especializado. S...
 “Marco normativo aplicable a los centros docentes”. Ministerio de Educación y Formación Profesional - INTEF José María V...
Presentación sobre el maltrato a menores y la respuesta educativa. Tipos de maltratos.

Published in: Education
  1. 1. EL MALTRATO A MENORES Y LA RESPUESTA EDUCATIVA. TIPOS DE MALTRATOS. CARLOS JOSÉ GALÁN LAGO MARZO 2020 EL DESARROLLO DE LA FUNCIÓN DIRECTIVA
  2. 2. ÍNDICE MARCO NORMATIVO EL MALTRATO AL MENOR Y LA RESPUESTA EDUCATIVA TIPOS DE MALTRATO EL ACOSO ESCOLAR PREVENCIÓN Y PROTOCOLO DE ACTUACIONES ANTE EL ACOSO ESCOLAR FUENTES EL DESARROLLO DE LA FUNCIÓN DIRECTIVA
  3. 3. MARCO NORMATIVO  Constitución española: Artículos 14, 16, 18, 27, 39.4 https://www.boe.es/buscar/act.php?id=BOE-A-1978- 31229  Estatutos de autonomía.  Leyes educativas vigentes: LODE, LOCFP, LOE, LOMCE.  Convención de los derechos del niño. https://www.un.org/es/events/childrenday/pdf/derech os.pdf EL DESARROLLO DE LA FUNCIÓN DIRECTIVA
  4. 4.  Ley Orgánica 1/1996 de protección jurídica del menor. https://www.boe.es/buscar/act.php?id=BOE- A-1996-1069  Ley 1/1995 de protección del menor. Principado de Asturias. https://www.boe.es/buscar/pdf/1995/BOE-A-1995- consolidado.pdf  Ley orgánica 5/2000 de responsabilidad penal de los menores. https://www.boe.es/buscar/act.php?id=BOE-A-2000-MARCO NORMATIVO EL DESARROLLO DE LA FUNCIÓN DIRECTIVA
  5. 5. EL MALTRATO AL MENOR Y LA RESPUESTA EDUCATIVA  La protección del menor prevalecerá sobre otros intereses y consideraciones.  El profesorado debe prestar atención al alumnado accidentado, incluso acompañándolo al centro sanitario si es preciso.  El profesorado debe custodiar al alumno al final de las clases si no van a recogerlo, o ponerlo en conocimiento de la policía local. EL DESARROLLO DE LA FUNCIÓN DIRECTIVA
  6. 6.  MALTRATO INFANTIL: El maltrato infantil se define como los abusos y la desatención de que son objeto los menores de 18 años, e incluye todos los tipos de maltrato físico o psicológico, abuso sexual, negligencia y explotación comercial o de otro tipo que causen o puedan causar un daño a la salud, desarrollo dignidad del niño, o poner en peligro su supervivencia, en el contexto de una relación de responsabilidad, confianza o poder. (Organización mundial de la salud).  VIOLENCIA: El uso deliberado de la fuerza física o el poder, ya sea en grado de amenaza o efectivo, contra uno mismo, otra persona o un grupo o comunidad, cause o tenga muchas probabilidades de causar lesiones, muerte, daños psicológicos, trastornos del desarrollo o privaciones. (Organización mundial de la salud). MARCO CONCEPTUAL EL MALTRATO AL MENOR Y LA RESPUESTA EDUCATIVA EL DESARROLLO DE LA FUNCIÓN DIRECTIVA
  7. 7.  Los centros docentes son lugares de detección de malos tratos a menores por 3 razones: 1) Contacto directo con las víctimas y los agresores. 2) Confianza que se genera entre el tutor y su alumnado. 3) Tienen acceso a toda la población entre 3 y 16 EL PAPEL DE LOS CENTROS DOCENTES EL MALTRATO AL MENOR Y LA RESPUESTA EDUCATIVA EL DESARROLLO DE LA FUNCIÓN DIRECTIVA
  8. 8.  Otras instituciones clave en la detección del maltrato infantil: 1) Todas las personas que forman el centro escolar, que deben conocer los medios de prevención y el protocolo de actuación. 2) Los servicios sociales, a los que hay que informar una vez ratificados los indicios de maltrato, ya que en muchas ocasiones el maltrato se produce fuera del centro escolar. 3) Todas las personas que conozcan la existencia de maltrato a menores, deben trasladarlo a la autoridad judicial u organismo competente, que garantizará el anonimato del comunicante.  Es importante conocer los indicadores y tipos de malos tratos, para poder valorar cada caso y las medidas a adoptar. EL PAPEL DE LOS CENTROS DOCENTES EL MALTRATO AL MENOR Y LA RESPUESTA EDUCATIVA EL DESARROLLO DE LA FUNCIÓN DIRECTIVA
  9. 9.  Maltrato físico: se refiere a acciones no accidentales por parte de los progenitores o los cuidadores habituales de los niños que tengan como consecuencia daños físicos o enfermedades provocadas por el maltrato.  Maltrato por negligencia y abandono: es aquel en el que responsables del niño desatienden sus necesidades básicas ya sea de manera temporal o permanente. Estas necesidades pueden ser físicas, sociales o psicológicas. TIPOS DE MALTRATO EL DESARROLLO DE LA FUNCIÓN DIRECTIVA
  10. 10.  Maltrato psicológico o emocional: se trata de una transmisión al niño de sentimientos negativos por parte de los adultos responsables de su educación, de manera que tienen una actitud que daña la autoestima del niño, limita sus iniciativas, le insulta, discrimina, desprecia, etc.  Maltrato sexual: se da en el momento en que el niño es utilizado para prácticas sexuales destinadas a satisfacer los deseos sexuales de un adulto, ya sea de manera participativa o presencial, o cuando el niño es obligado a participar en actividades sexuales que no puede comprender de acuerdo a su desarrollo.. TIPOS DE MALTRATO EL DESARROLLO DE LA FUNCIÓN DIRECTIVA
  11. 11.  Maltrato institucional: es aquel originado por actuaciones u omisiones por parte de los poderes públicos, o por profesionales públicos que incida de manera negativa en el niño o que genere situaciones perjudiciales para el desarrollo del menor.  Sumisión químico-farmacéutica: situación en la que se anulan las habilidades del niño así como su autonomía o control, mediante el suministro de sustancias tóxicas o medicación que el niño no necesita y que provoca su incapacitación.TIPOS DE MALTRATO EL DESARROLLO DE LA FUNCIÓN DIRECTIVA
  12. 12.  Explotación laboral: se da cuando el niño o el adolescente es obligado a realizar trabajos o actividades de los cuales se obtiene algún tipo de ganancia. Se considera explotación laboral ya será la actividad física o la utilización del menor como elemento pasivo o activo para la mendicidad.  Explotación sexual: este tipo de maltrato tiene lugar cuando el menor es obligado o inducido a prostituirse o a realizar actividades pornográficas.TIPOS DE MALTRATO EL DESARROLLO DE LA FUNCIÓN DIRECTIVA
  13. 13. ”El acoso escolar es una conducta de persecución física y/o psicológica que realiza un alumno contra otro, al que elige como víctima de repetidos y continuos ataques. Esta acción, negativa e intencionada, coloca a la víctima en una posición de la que difícilmente podrá salir por sus propios medios. Su continuidad provoca en las víctimas efectos claramente negativos: ansiedad, descenso de la autoestima y cuadros depresivos, que dificultan su integración en el medio escolar y el desarrollo normal de los aprendizajes". (Dan Olweus, 1983) DEFINICIÓN EL ACOSO ESCOLAR EL DESARROLLO DE LA FUNCIÓN DIRECTIVA
  14. 14.  Circunstancias que indican la existencia de acoso escolar: 1) Los ataques repetitivos hacia un alumno dentro o fuera del horario escolar. 2) El carácter de gratuidad de la agresión, donde no se da un conflicto de intereses. 3) Relación caracterizada por un desequilibrio real de poder o fuerza. 4) Estos actos violentos suelen producirse en grupo. Se puede dar acoso escolar sin violencia física (ataques verbales, desprecio, exclusión del grupo, etc). Es necesario proteger a la víctima y tomar medidas disciplinarias en cuanto haya indicios de acoso escolar. REQUISITOS Y CARATERÍSTICAS EL ACOSO ESCOLAR EL DESARROLLO DE LA FUNCIÓN DIRECTIVA
  15. 15.  Consiste en un acto de carácter agresivo que se lleva a cabo de manera intencionada y repetitiva a lo largo del tiempo. Se utilizan para ello los medios electrónicos por parte de un grupo o individuo que ataca a la víctima que no tiene medios para defenderse.  Este tipo de acoso se distingue del tradicional, porque no existe la posibilidad de esconderse, por la amplitud de la audiencia y por la invisibilidad de los acosadores.  El ciberacoso se da de forma mayoritaria fuera de la escuela. CIBERACOSO EL ACOSO ESCOLAR EL DESARROLLO DE LA FUNCIÓN DIRECTIVA
  16. 16. 1) Mensajes de texto 2) Acoso telefónico 3) Correos electrónicos 4) Sesiones de chat 5) Programas de mensajería instantánea como el whatsapp 6) Vía página web TIPOS DE CIBERACOSO EL ACOSO ESCOLAR EL DESARROLLO DE LA FUNCIÓN DIRECTIVA
  17. 17. El trabajo de la convivencia está considerado como la forma más efectiva para prevenir el acoso escolar: 1) Resolución pacífica de conflictos. 2) Respeto a los derechos de los demás. 3) Erradicación de estereotipos sexistas. 4) Educación en valores de la ciudadanía. Es importante que este trabajo se realice desde el inicio de la escolarización y que participe activamente en él toda la comunidad educativa. PREVENCIÓN PREVENCIÓN Y PROTOCOLO DE ACTUACIONES EL DESARROLLO DE LA FUNCIÓN DIRECTIVA
  18. 18.  Dirección: Es la responsable de que se lleven a cabo las medidas previstas que se recogerán en el Reglamento de Régimen Inerior. Informará a la inspección educativa periódicamente del cumplimiento de las mismas.  Modelos de prevención y actuación. 1) Olweus: Participación de la familia y métodos punitivos, aunque incluye el diálogo. 2) Sheffield: Aboga por el entrenamiento de destrezas sociales de los implicados con programas específicos para víctima y agresor. 3) Ayuda alumnos/mediadores: Es un modelo extendido en Europa. Se forma a alumnos para que participen como mediadores o asesores para compañeros con problemas. Los profesores actúan como supervisores de los alumnos mediadores. MEDIDAS DE URGENCIA Y REPARADORAS PREVENCIÓN Y PROTOCOLO DE ACTUACIONES EL DESARROLLO DE LA FUNCIÓN DIRECTIVA
  19. 19.  Los profesionales que detecten situaciones de malos tratos de menores deberán comunicárselo al servicio especializado. Si el caso es muy grave se comunicará a las fuerzas de seguridad. El profesorado cumplirá con los protocolos de actuación, que en cada una de las Administraciones Educativas competentes hay elaborados.  Los centros deben analizar el grado de malos tratos a los que se enfrenta la víctima en función de su intensidad o frecuencia. Es importante diferenciar entre la sospecha y la evidencia.  Ante situaciones de peligro se pedirá la intervención de los servicios sanitarios, y si fuera necesario, se trasladará al menor a un centro sanitario. PROTOCOLO PREVENCIÓN Y PROTOCOLO DE ACTUACIONES EL DESARROLLO DE LA FUNCIÓN DIRECTIVA
  20. 20.  “Marco normativo aplicable a los centros docentes”. Ministerio de Educación y Formación Profesional - INTEF José María Vera Mur, Vicente Mora Baringo y Juan Francisco Álvarez Herrero.  BOE (Boletín oficial del estado).  BOPA (Boletín oficial del Principado de Asturias).  Página web Organización Mundial de la Salud.  Página web de las Naciones Unidas.FUENTES EL DESARROLLO DE LA FUNCIÓN DIRECTIVA

