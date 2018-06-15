Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CONOCIENDO AL PERSONAL DOCENTE DEL PNF INFORMATICA DEL IUTEB BR. CARLOS LADERA. C.I. 27366790
NOMBRE COMPLETO  Marcos Tulio Romero Gonzalez CARGO  Jefe del departamento de innovación tecnológica, que esta adscrito ...
HORARIO DE TRABAJO  Mañana y tarde. CORREO ELECTRONICO  Enfoque.sitémico66@gmail.com
PROFESION  Ingeniero en Sistemas UNIVERSIDAD  Universidad Bicentenaria de Aragua.
OTROS ESTUDIOS  ESTUDIOS QUE CURSA ACTUALMENTE:  Actualmente no esta cursando ningun estudio.
 TIEMPO TRABAJANDO EN EL IUTEB:  11 años.  AÑOS DE SERVICIO EN EL PNF INFORMATICA:  10 años.
LABOR DOCENTE  UNIDADES CURRICULARES QUE IMPARTE ACTUALMENTE:  Matemática Aplicada  UNIDADES CURRICULARES QUE HA IMPART...
CURSOS O TALLERES REALIZADOS  Talleres y cursos de Desarrollo.  Comisión para una granja de Cripto monedas en la institu...
PARTICIPACION EN EVENTOS  O.V.I.  Tuvo su participación cuando fue coordinador de informática.
TUTORIAS DE PROYECTOS SOCIOTECNOLOGICOS  Fue tarto y jurado en los proyectos;  Soporte técnico a usuarios y equipos a la...
GALERIA FOTOGRAFICA  DOCENTE
GALERIA FOTOGRAFICA  DOCENTE Y ESTUDIANTE DEL TRAYECTO INICIAL
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Conociendo al personal docente del pnf informatica del

0 views

Published on

Conociendo al Prof. Marcos Tulio Romero Gonzalez

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Conociendo al personal docente del pnf informatica del

  1. 1. CONOCIENDO AL PERSONAL DOCENTE DEL PNF INFORMATICA DEL IUTEB BR. CARLOS LADERA. C.I. 27366790
  2. 2. NOMBRE COMPLETO  Marcos Tulio Romero Gonzalez CARGO  Jefe del departamento de innovación tecnológica, que esta adscrito a la división de investigación y postgrado.
  3. 3. HORARIO DE TRABAJO  Mañana y tarde. CORREO ELECTRONICO  Enfoque.sitémico66@gmail.com
  4. 4. PROFESION  Ingeniero en Sistemas UNIVERSIDAD  Universidad Bicentenaria de Aragua.
  5. 5. OTROS ESTUDIOS  ESTUDIOS QUE CURSA ACTUALMENTE:  Actualmente no esta cursando ningun estudio.
  6. 6.  TIEMPO TRABAJANDO EN EL IUTEB:  11 años.  AÑOS DE SERVICIO EN EL PNF INFORMATICA:  10 años.
  7. 7. LABOR DOCENTE  UNIDADES CURRICULARES QUE IMPARTE ACTUALMENTE:  Matemática Aplicada  UNIDADES CURRICULARES QUE HA IMPARTIDO EN EL IUTEB:  Todo el eje lógico matemático, auditoria informática, seguridad informática.
  8. 8. CURSOS O TALLERES REALIZADOS  Talleres y cursos de Desarrollo.  Comisión para una granja de Cripto monedas en la institución.  Actualmente trabaja en la comisión para para que los estudiantes del IUTEB tenga acceso a estudiar postgrado, maestría y doctorados.  Coordinación de PNF y currículo.  Diplomado.
  9. 9. PARTICIPACION EN EVENTOS  O.V.I.  Tuvo su participación cuando fue coordinador de informática.
  10. 10. TUTORIAS DE PROYECTOS SOCIOTECNOLOGICOS  Fue tarto y jurado en los proyectos;  Soporte técnico a usuarios y equipos a la Unidad educativa Carmen Luna Lezama.  Soporte técnico a usuarios y equipos a la Unidad educativa
  11. 11. GALERIA FOTOGRAFICA  DOCENTE
  12. 12. GALERIA FOTOGRAFICA  DOCENTE Y ESTUDIANTE DEL TRAYECTO INICIAL

×