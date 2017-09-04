5º ano numeros racionais

5º ano Matemática Tema: Frações 1. Cada uma das seguintes figuras está dividida em partes iguais: 1 2 3 4 5 6 a) Indica um...
  1. 1. 5º ano Matemática Tema: Frações 1. Cada uma das seguintes figuras está dividida em partes iguais: 1 2 3 4 5 6 a) Indica uma fração que represente a parte colorida de cada figura. 1- 2 - 3 - 4 - 5 - 6 - b) Escreve a leitura de cada fração : 1. ------------------------------------------------------ 4. ----------------------------------------------------------- 2. ------------------------------------------------------ 5. ----------------------------------------------------------- 3. ------------------------------------------------------ 6. ---------------------------------------------------------- 2. De entre as frações 𝟏 𝟐 ; 𝟓 𝟏𝟎 ; 𝟖 𝟐 ; 𝟐 𝟏𝟎 indica: a) A que representa o maior número inteiro; b) A que representa o menor número racional; c) A que é uma fracção decimal; d) Duas fracções não equivalentes. 3. Pinta, em cada figura, a parte correspondente à fração dada. 2 1 4 3 5 2
  2. 2. 4. Escreve a fração da tabela que:. a) Tem numerador 9; _________ b) Tem denominador 8; _________ c) Corresponde a 1 unidade ; ________ d) Corresponde a 2 unidades; ________ e) É equivalente a 2 1 ; __________ f) É equivalente a 4 1 ; __________ g) É decimal . __________ 5. Completa: a) 3 2 = 18 b) 18 15 = 72 60 c) 3 = 50 15 d) 7 = 88 56 6. Torna irredutíveis as fracções: a) 48 36 = b) 210 240 = 7. Escreve uma fração equivalente a 8 1 com denominador 1000. 8. O João bebeu 4 1 de um pacote de sumo e o António bebeu 3 1 de outro pacote de sumo com a mesma quantidade. Qual dos dois bebeu mais sumo ? _______________________ 9. Coloca por ordem decrescente : 2 3 15 3 4 7 2 2 1 6,0 8 1 12 6 100 13 5 10 11 8 50 12 12 28 7 10 18 2 16 16 9 4 15 5 6 18 12 3 20 7 15 9 18 18
  3. 3. 10. Escreve os numerais na forma de fracção decimal. a) 0,9 = b) 0,125 = c) 0,72 = d) 3,4 = 11. A mãe da Cátia e do Fábio fez um bolo e dividiu-o em oito fatias iguais. A mãe comeu uma fatia, a Cátia comeu duas; o Fábio, mais comilão, comeu três. a) Assinala, de forma diferente, a porção comida por cada um. b) Representa, por uma fracção, a parte comida: - Pela mãe - Pela Cátia - Pelo Fábio c) No total, que parte do bolo comeram ? d) Que parte do bolo sobrou ? 12. O Sr António colocou a produção de feijão do seu quintal em 3 sacos. a) Será que a colheita atingiu cinco quilos e meio? b) A colheita de feijão branco foi maior do que a de feijão preto. Em quantos Kg? 13. Calcula e simplifica, sempre que possível: a)  12 10 12 15 12 3 b)  5 4 15 5 15 29 c ) 1 + 10 6 + 5 4 = d) 7 2 + 2 + 14 5 =
  4. 4. e) 2 3 - 6 5 = f) 8 7 - (10 3 + 0,5 ) = 14. Resolve aplicando as propriedades da adição: 9 3 + 0,4 + 9 6 + 5 7 + 1,6 + 5 8 = 15. Indica, em cada caso, que percentagem dos retângulos está sombreada. 16. Calcula em que preço ficou o computador. Desconto de 25 % sobre o preço marcado € 𝟔𝟒𝟎

