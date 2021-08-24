Iii y ventriculos laterales

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ventriculos Laterales y III Ventriculo
Ventrículos laterales Cada ventrículo lateral tiene cinco partes: los cuernos frontal, temporal y occipital, el cuerpo y ...
• Tálamo: se encuentra en el centro del ventrículo lateral. • Fornix: El fórnix es otra estructura en forma de C que envue...
• Núcleo Caudado: El núcleo caudado es una masa celular arqueada en forma de C que envuelve el tálamo y constituye un part...
• Capsula interna: La estrecha relación de la cápsula interna con la pared lateral del cuerno frontal y el cuerpo del vent...
6 El cuerpo tiene Techo: superficie inferior del cuerpo calloso. Piso: cuerpo del núcleo caudado. Medial: septum Pellucidu...
Plexo coroideo • El plexo coroideo se proyecta en el ventrículo en la cara medial, y es una franja vascular compuesta por ...
8
• Métodos Durante un período de 3 años, se incluyeron en este estudio los fetos con evidencia ecográfica previa de anomalí...
• Resultados Se incluyeron 26 fetos en este estudio sobre la base de una ecografía en el útero que muestra una anomalía de...
• Conclusiones La resonancia magnética fetal es más sensible para detectar anomalías del SNC fetal, pero su capacidad para...
  1. 1. Ventriculos Laterales y III Ventriculo
  2. 2. Ventrículos laterales Cada ventrículo lateral tiene cinco partes: los cuernos frontal, temporal y occipital, el cuerpo y el atrio. Cada una de estas cinco partes tiene paredes mediales y laterales, un techo y un piso. 2
  3. 3. • Tálamo: se encuentra en el centro del ventrículo lateral. • Fornix: El fórnix es otra estructura en forma de C que envuelve el tálamo en la pared del ventrículo. • Septum Pellucidum: se compone de láminas pareadas, separa los cuernos frontales y los cuerpos del ventrículos laterales en la línea media. 3
  4. 4. • Núcleo Caudado: El núcleo caudado es una masa celular arqueada en forma de C que envuelve el tálamo y constituye un parte importante de la pared del ventrículo lateral. • Cuerpo Calloso: forma la mayor parte de las paredes ventriculares, contribuye a la pared de cada uno de los cinco partes del ventrículo lateral. 4
  5. 5. • Capsula interna: La estrecha relación de la cápsula interna con la pared lateral del cuerno frontal y el cuerpo del ventrículo lateral a menudo se olvida al planificar los abordajes quirúrgicos de los ventrículos. 5
  6. 6. 6 El cuerpo tiene Techo: superficie inferior del cuerpo calloso. Piso: cuerpo del núcleo caudado. Medial: septum Pellucidum Techo: parte inferior del cuerpo calloso. Piso: cabeza del núcleo caudado. Medial: septum Pellucidum y pilar anterior del Fornix . Techo y pared lateral: Tapetum del cuerpo calloso. Pared medial: Prominencia superior fórceps mayor y bulbo del cuerno posterior. Prominencia inferior surco calcarino y espolón calcarino
  7. 7. Plexo coroideo • El plexo coroideo se proyecta en el ventrículo en la cara medial, y es una franja vascular compuesta por piamadre cubierta con el epéndimo que recubre la cavidad ventricular. • El plexo coroideo constituye, de hecho, el borde irregular de la tela coroidea, que es un pliegue de dos capas de la piamadre situado entre el fórnix superiormente y la cara superior del tálamo 7
  8. 8. 8
  9. 9. • Métodos Durante un período de 3 años, se incluyeron en este estudio los fetos con evidencia ecográfica previa de anomalías del SNC que, en consecuencia, recibieron imágenes de resonancia magnética prenatal en el Columbus Nationwide Children's Hospital dentro de las 2 semanas posteriores al estudio de ecografía fetal. Para cada paciente, los informes radiológicos de ambos estudios se revisaron, analizaron y compararon con los hallazgos en las imágenes posnatales o el examen físico. Luego se compararon los resultados de las 2 modalidades en términos de precisión diagnóstica. 9
  10. 10. • Resultados Se incluyeron 26 fetos en este estudio sobre la base de una ecografía en el útero que muestra una anomalía del SNC. Su edad gestacional osciló entre 17 y 35 semanas, con una media de 25 semanas en el momento de la ecografía fetal. Se identificó hidrocefalia en 16 fetos, 6 tenían evidencia de un defecto disráfico espinal, 2 tenían holoprosencefalia, 1 tenía un encefalocele y 1 tenía múltiples anomalías corporales que requerían una evaluación detallada del SNC. Se evaluó correctamente que veinticinco de los fetos presentaban hallazgos anormales en el SNC tanto en la ecografía fetal como en la resonancia magnética fetal. La ecografía fetal proporcionó un diagnóstico prenatal correcto en 20 casos, mientras que la RM fetal fue correcta en 22 casos. Hubo 9 resultados falsos positivos acumulativos para la ecografía fetal y 7 para la resonancia magnética fetal, mientras que para los resultados falsos negativos hubo un total de 34 y 19, 10
  11. 11. • Conclusiones La resonancia magnética fetal es más sensible para detectar anomalías del SNC fetal, pero su capacidad para proporcionar un diagnóstico prenatal correcto es solo marginalmente superior a la ecografía fetal. Además, la resonancia magnética fetal no está exenta de diagnósticos erróneos y aún muestra una tasa significativamente alta de resultados falsos negativos. Particularmente para los defectos disráficos espinales, la resonancia magnética fetal no parece agregar detalles importantes de diagnóstico o pronóstico en comparación con la ecografía fetal. 11

