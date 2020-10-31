Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SO1 FAP. CARLOS E. RUFINO CHUMPITAZ. PRIMEROS AUXILIOS (HERIDAS, HEMORRAGIAS)
INTRODUCCIÓN. OBJETIVOS. DEFINICIÓN DE HERIDAS. DEFINICIÓN DE HEMORRAGIAS. TRATAMIENTO. INVESTIGAR. SUMARIO.
PRIMEROS AUXILIOS AUXILIO, DEL LATÍN AUXILĬUM, ES UN CONCEPTO QUE SE USA PARA NOMBRAR AL SOCORRO, AMPARO O AYUDA QUE SE BR...
CAPACITAR A LOS PARTICIPANTES CON INFORMACIÓN Y DEMOSTRACIÓN PARA: - APLICAR EN FORMA OPORTUNA Y EFECTIVA LOS PRIMEROS AUX...
SITUACIONES PARA LAS QUE DEBEMOS DE ESTAR PREPARADOS Y CAPACITARNOS. - REANINACIÓN CARDIOPULMONAR BÁSICA (RCP), OVACE - LE...
CARACTERISTICAS RAPIDEZ TRANQUILIDAD SERENIDAD AMABILIDAD TRABAJO EN EQUIPO “El saber que hacer permite actuar con segurid...
Muy importante
EVALUACIÓN DE LA ESCENA
PULSO PRESIÓN ARTERIAL SATURACIÓN RESPIRACIÓN TEMPERATURA
SIGNOS VITALES PULSO: ES LA SENSACIÓN CON LA QUE PERCIBIMOS LA FUERZA QUE EJERCE EL CORAZÓN PARA ENVIAR SANGRE A TODO EL C...
SIGNOS VITALES RESPIRACIÓN: ES EL PROCESO POR EL CUAL SE PRODUCE UN INTERCAMBIO DE GASES DESDE EL MEDIO AMBIENTE HASTA EL ...
SIGNOS VITALES TEMPERATURA: ES EL EQUILIBRIO CONSTANTE ENTRE EL CALOR PRODUCIDO Y EL CALOR PERDIDO POR EL CUERPO HUMANO.
HERIDA Es una lesión consecuencia de una agresión con lo que se produce una alteración en la integridad de la piel y en la...
1.Laceración 2.Abrasión 3.Contusión 4.Por punción 5.Por Incisión 6.Avulsión o desgarro 7.PAF OTROS TIPOS DE HERIDAS POR EL...
HERIDAS QUE HACER: Bioseguridad: guantes, mascarilla Garantice el ESTADO DE CONCIENCIA de la víctima Lave la herida y e...
Hemorragia Clasificación: Es la pérdida de sangre por lesión de arterias, venas o capilares que la conducen: Arterial: La ...
HERIDAS SI PRESENTA HEMORRAGIA: Aplique presión directa con apósito estéril Si no se detiene coloque un vendaje que comp...
TORNIQUETE
heridas
heridas
heridas
heridas
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

heridas

26 views

Published on

heridad y hemorragia en primeros auxilios

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

heridas

  1. 1. SO1 FAP. CARLOS E. RUFINO CHUMPITAZ. PRIMEROS AUXILIOS (HERIDAS, HEMORRAGIAS)
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN. OBJETIVOS. DEFINICIÓN DE HERIDAS. DEFINICIÓN DE HEMORRAGIAS. TRATAMIENTO. INVESTIGAR. SUMARIO.
  3. 3. PRIMEROS AUXILIOS AUXILIO, DEL LATÍN AUXILĬUM, ES UN CONCEPTO QUE SE USA PARA NOMBRAR AL SOCORRO, AMPARO O AYUDA QUE SE BRINDA A ALGUIEN. SE TRATA DE UNA ASISTENCIA QUE SE PRESTA O QUE SE SOLICITA ANTE UNA SITUACIÓN DE RIESGO. PRIMERO, ES AQUELLO QUE PRECEDE A LOS DEMÁS DE SU ESPECIE EN TIEMPO, LUGAR, SITUACIÓN, CLASE O JERARQUÍA.
  4. 4. CAPACITAR A LOS PARTICIPANTES CON INFORMACIÓN Y DEMOSTRACIÓN PARA: - APLICAR EN FORMA OPORTUNA Y EFECTIVA LOS PRIMEROS AUXILIOS EN CUALQUIER CONDICIÓN A FIN DE LOGRAR LA OPTIMA RECUPERACIÓN DEL PACIENTE. - RECONOCER EL FUNCIONAMIENTOS DE SUS SIGNOS VITALES Y SUS VALORES NORMALES. - IDENTIFICAR, CONTROLAR, PROTEGER Y ACTUAR DE MANERA ADECUADA UNA HERIDA CON O SIN HEMORRAGIA. COMPRENDER EL USO CORRECTO DEL TORNIQUETE. OBJETIVOS.
  5. 5. SITUACIONES PARA LAS QUE DEBEMOS DE ESTAR PREPARADOS Y CAPACITARNOS. - REANINACIÓN CARDIOPULMONAR BÁSICA (RCP), OVACE - LESIONES DE PARTES BLANDAS (HERIDAS) CONTROL HEMORRAGIAS Y - MANEJO DE LESIONES ÓSEAS Y ARTICULARES. - MANEJO DE QUEMADURAS.
  6. 6. CARACTERISTICAS RAPIDEZ TRANQUILIDAD SERENIDAD AMABILIDAD TRABAJO EN EQUIPO “El saber que hacer permite actuar con seguridad… permite salvar una vida”
  7. 7. Muy importante
  8. 8. EVALUACIÓN DE LA ESCENA
  9. 9. PULSO PRESIÓN ARTERIAL SATURACIÓN RESPIRACIÓN TEMPERATURA
  10. 10. SIGNOS VITALES PULSO: ES LA SENSACIÓN CON LA QUE PERCIBIMOS LA FUERZA QUE EJERCE EL CORAZÓN PARA ENVIAR SANGRE A TODO EL CUERPO PUEDE SER PERCIBIDA PRESIONANDO UNA ARTERIA SOBRE UN PLANO DEL CUERPO CONSISTENTE.
  11. 11. SIGNOS VITALES RESPIRACIÓN: ES EL PROCESO POR EL CUAL SE PRODUCE UN INTERCAMBIO DE GASES DESDE EL MEDIO AMBIENTE HASTA EL NIVEL ALVEOLAR MEDIANTE EL PROCESO DE INHALACIÓN Y EXALACIÓN.
  12. 12. SIGNOS VITALES TEMPERATURA: ES EL EQUILIBRIO CONSTANTE ENTRE EL CALOR PRODUCIDO Y EL CALOR PERDIDO POR EL CUERPO HUMANO.
  13. 13. HERIDA Es una lesión consecuencia de una agresión con lo que se produce una alteración en la integridad de la piel y en las partes blandas de la misma (pérdida de continuidad de la piel acompañada o no de lesiones en los tejidos subyacentes). Clasificación: por el agente causante, por su profundidad
  14. 14. 1.Laceración 2.Abrasión 3.Contusión 4.Por punción 5.Por Incisión 6.Avulsión o desgarro 7.PAF OTROS TIPOS DE HERIDAS POR EL AGENTE
  15. 15. HERIDAS QUE HACER: Bioseguridad: guantes, mascarilla Garantice el ESTADO DE CONCIENCIA de la víctima Lave la herida y efectúe vendaje estéril. No remueva objetos clavados. Si la lesión es severa, pone en peligro la vida o la conservación del miembro AFECTADO active el servicio de emergencia 105,106, 116.
  16. 16. Hemorragia Clasificación: Es la pérdida de sangre por lesión de arterias, venas o capilares que la conducen: Arterial: La sangre, ROJO BRILLANTE, brota intermitentemente de acuerdo al latido cardíaco ( pulso cardíaco) Venosa: Se identifica porque la sangre es ROJO OSCURO y su salida es continúa Capilar: Se identifica por su escasa salida de sangre (PUNTILLADO HEMORRÁGICO, enrojecimiento de la piel, comúnmente asociada a las escoriaciones.
  17. 17. HERIDAS SI PRESENTA HEMORRAGIA: Aplique presión directa con apósito estéril Si no se detiene coloque un vendaje que comprima pero que no interrumpa la circulación TORNIQUETE En caso de ser Venosa eleve el miembro En caso de ser arterial, encuentre el punto de presión y aplíquela Torniquete.
  18. 18. TORNIQUETE

×