Informativo digital de bio seguridad

NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCION: COLEGIO MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO ASIGNATURA: CIENCIAS NATURALES TEMA: MEDIDAS DE BIOSEGURIDAD ANTE EL ...
● Elabore un collage sobre las medidasde bioseguridadante el COVID 19 conociendoya la estructura de un virus, utilizandola...
NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCION: COLEGIO MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO ASIGNATURA: DESARROLLO HUMANO INTEGRAL TEMA: La solidaridad y empatía...
 Con la informaciónanalizada, realice una infografía sobre “La solidaridady empatía ayuda a precautelar nuestrasvidas y l...
NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCION: COLEGIO MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO ASIGNATURA: ESTUDIOS SOCIALES TEMA: EL IMPACTO DE LAS EPIDEMIAS EN EL...
 Con la informaciónanalizada, elabore un cartel sobre “Conla informaciónanalizada, elabore un cartel sobre “El impacto de...
NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCION: COLEGIO MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO ASIGNATURA: LENGUA Y LITERATURA TEMA: CUENTOS CORTOS NOMBRE DEL PROFE...
 REDACTE UN CUETO DE TRES PARRAFOS CON EL TEMA ¿Cómopodemosprotegernosa nosotrosmismosy a los demás, tomandoenconsideraci...
NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCION: COLEGIO MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO ASIGNATURA: LENGUA Y LITERATURA TEMA: GIMNASTICA CON BANCO STEP NOMBR...
 Elaborar un collage de 10 fotografías(práctica personal) de la gimnasia rítmica con un banco step enforma secuencial yco...
NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCION: COLEGIO MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO ASIGNATURA: LENGUA Y LITERATURA TEMA: CUENTOS CORTOS NOMBRE DEL PROFE...
 Elabore un Organizador gráfico en la aplicaciónCANVAde acuerdo a la información obtenidacon 10 medidasde bioseguridad de...
NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCION: COLEGIO MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO ASIGNATURA: MATEMATICAS TEMA: LA POTENCIACION NOMBRE DEL PROFESOR: ED...
● Conla informaciónanalizadaenlosvideosyel material de apoyo,elaboraunatabla en Excel consu respectivo gráfico sobreel núm...
NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCION: COLEGIO MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO ASIGNATURA: MATEMATICAS TEMA: LA POTENCIACION NOMBRE DEL PROFESOR: ED...
RealizarunvideoanimadoenlaherramientaCANVA, concadauno de lospaso del procesoque desarrollóparalaobtencióndel antiséptico;...
NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCION: COLEGIO MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO ASIGNATURA: MATEMATICAS TEMA: LA POTENCIACION NOMBRE DEL PROFESOR: ED...
Con lainformaciónanalizadaelaboraunálbumdigital enundocumentode POWERPOINTcon fotografíaspropiasdonde se evidencie el usoc...
Informativo digital de bio seguridad
  1. 1. NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCION: COLEGIO MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO ASIGNATURA: CIENCIAS NATURALES TEMA: MEDIDAS DE BIOSEGURIDAD ANTE EL COVID 19 NOMBRE DEL PROFESOR: LUIS CASTELANO NOMBRE DEL ESTUDIANTE: CARLOS COELLO CURSO: 8VO PARALELO: F TUTOR: LENNIN GAVILANEZ EGUBS 2020 – 2021
  2. 2. ● Elabore un collage sobre las medidasde bioseguridadante el COVID 19 conociendoya la estructura de un virus, utilizandola aplicaciónCANVA https://www.canva.com/design/DAES- Yt8ZVo/URSn5D02xEMVeySOG4VaRg/view?utm_content=DAES- Yt8ZVo&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link&utm_source=publishsharelink
  3. 3. NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCION: COLEGIO MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO ASIGNATURA: DESARROLLO HUMANO INTEGRAL TEMA: La solidaridad y empatía en tiempos del COVID-19 NOMBRE DEL PROFESOR: LENNIN GAVILANEZ NOMBRE DEL ESTUDIANTE: CARLOS COELLO CURSO: 8VO PARALELO: F TUTOR: LENNIN GAVILANEZ EGUBS 2020 – 2021
  4. 4.  Con la informaciónanalizada, realice una infografía sobre “La solidaridady empatía ayuda a precautelar nuestrasvidas y la de los demás,contra el COVID-19”. https://www.canva.com/design/DAETQ0LQu-I/JVf2KQ5V2N4u2bO4M5- YSg/view?utm_content=DAETQ0LQu- I&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link&utm_source=publishsharelink
  5. 5. NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCION: COLEGIO MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO ASIGNATURA: ESTUDIOS SOCIALES TEMA: EL IMPACTO DE LAS EPIDEMIAS EN EL THAUANTINSUYO NOMBRE DEL PROFESOR: CLARITA GERRERO NOMBRE DEL ESTUDIANTE: CARLOS COELLO CURSO: 8VO PARALELO: F TUTOR: LENNIN GAVILANEZ EGUBS 2020 – 2021
  6. 6.  Con la informaciónanalizada, elabore un cartel sobre “Conla informaciónanalizada, elabore un cartel sobre “El impacto de las epidemiasenel Tahuantinsuyo y las medidas de bioseguridadactualescon respectoal COVID 19”. https://www.canva.com/design/DAETbzsc1tM/D7_OAQ4wllKZ72QKI3s4cg/view?utm_content=DA ETbzsc1tM&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link&utm_source=publishsharelink https://www.canva.com/design/DAETb5QUV3w/Xc6dfFU-V2XXevGFH- zvUw/view?utm_content=DAETb5QUV3w&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link&utm _source=publishsharelink
  7. 7. NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCION: COLEGIO MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO ASIGNATURA: LENGUA Y LITERATURA TEMA: CUENTOS CORTOS NOMBRE DEL PROFESOR: CECILIA GUACHAMIN NOMBRE DEL ESTUDIANTE: CARLOS COELLO CURSO: 8VO PARALELO: F TUTOR: LENNIN GAVILANEZ EGUBS 2020 – 2021
  8. 8.  REDACTE UN CUETO DE TRES PARRAFOS CON EL TEMA ¿Cómopodemosprotegernosa nosotrosmismosy a los demás, tomandoenconsideración las normasde bioseguridad?
  9. 9. NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCION: COLEGIO MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO ASIGNATURA: LENGUA Y LITERATURA TEMA: GIMNASTICA CON BANCO STEP NOMBRE DEL PROFESOR: LENNIN GAVILANEZ NOMBRE DEL ESTUDIANTE: CARLOS COELLO CURSO: 8VO PARALELO: F TUTOR: LENNIN GAVILANEZ EGUBS 2020 – 2021
  10. 10.  Elaborar un collage de 10 fotografías(práctica personal) de la gimnasia rítmica con un banco step enforma secuencial ycoordinada de sus habilidadesbásicas,y enumerar cinco normas de bioseguridadque se debe tomar en cuentadurante la actividadfísica dentro de la emergenciasanitaria. Realizar enla plataforma CANVA https://www.canva.com/design/DAEURw2GV1U/P_ORQ1o- KU9maPcDRYK7VA/view?utm_content=DAEURw2GV1U&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medi um=link&utm_source=publishsharelink
  11. 11. NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCION: COLEGIO MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO ASIGNATURA: LENGUA Y LITERATURA TEMA: CUENTOS CORTOS NOMBRE DEL PROFESOR: CECILIA GUACHAMIN NOMBRE DEL ESTUDIANTE: CARLOS COELLO CURSO: 8VO PARALELO: F TUTOR: LENNIN GAVILANEZ EGUBS 2020 – 2021
  12. 12.  Elabore un Organizador gráfico en la aplicaciónCANVAde acuerdo a la información obtenidacon 10 medidasde bioseguridad del COVID-19 aplicandola estructura gramatical “ PresentSimple” https://www.canva.com/design/DAEUScoKqrY/shPmOlwgQiB8jMMzJuU7Ug/view?utm_content= DAEUScoKqrY&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link&utm_source=publishsharelink
  13. 13. NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCION: COLEGIO MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO ASIGNATURA: MATEMATICAS TEMA: LA POTENCIACION NOMBRE DEL PROFESOR: EDWIN SAENZ NOMBRE DEL ESTUDIANTE: CARLOS COELLO CURSO: 8VO PARALELO: F TUTOR: LENNIN GAVILANEZ EGUBS 2020 – 2021
  14. 14. ● Conla informaciónanalizadaenlosvideosyel material de apoyo,elaboraunatabla en Excel consu respectivo gráfico sobreel número decontagiadosconel Covid19en nuestro paísen mesesdiferentesy escribacomo lasmedidasdebioseguridadpermiten reducirel número de contagiosennuestro país.
  15. 15. NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCION: COLEGIO MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO ASIGNATURA: MATEMATICAS TEMA: LA POTENCIACION NOMBRE DEL PROFESOR: EDWIN SAENZ NOMBRE DEL ESTUDIANTE: CARLOS COELLO CURSO: 8VO PARALELO: F TUTOR: LENNIN GAVILANEZ EGUBS 2020 – 2021
  16. 16. RealizarunvideoanimadoenlaherramientaCANVA, concadauno de lospaso del procesoque desarrollóparalaobtencióndel antiséptico;ymencionasusbeneficiosenlaactual pandemia. https://www.canva.com/design/DAEURw2GV1U/P_ORQ1o- KU9maPcDRYK7VA/view?utm_content=DAEURw2GV1U&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medi um=link&utm_source=publishsharelink
  17. 17. NOMBRE DE LA INSTITUCION: COLEGIO MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO ASIGNATURA: MATEMATICAS TEMA: LA POTENCIACION NOMBRE DEL PROFESOR: EDWIN SAENZ NOMBRE DEL ESTUDIANTE: CARLOS COELLO CURSO: 8VO PARALELO: F TUTOR: LENNIN GAVILANEZ EGUBS 2020 – 2021
  18. 18. Con lainformaciónanalizadaelaboraunálbumdigital enundocumentode POWERPOINTcon fotografíaspropiasdonde se evidencie el usocorrectode lasmedidasde protecciónparaprevenir el contagiodel Covid-19.

