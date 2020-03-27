Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MECANISMOS Y GARANT�AS PARA LA PROTECCI�N DE LOS DERECHOS HUMANOS ELABORADO POR: CARLOS ARTURO BERM�DEZ SEP�LVEDA PEDAGOG�...
�QU� SON? LOS MECANISMOS DE PROTECCI�N CIUDADANA SE EJERCEN MEDIANTE ACCI�N JUDICIAL Y EST�N ESTABLECIDOS PARA PROTEGER UN...
DERECHO DE PETICI�N ES EL DERECHO FUNDAMENTAL QUE TIENE TODA PERSONA PARA PRESENTAR SOLICITUDES RESPETUOSAS EN T�RMINOS CO...
CONSULTAS PETICI�N QUE SE PRESENTA A LAS AUTORIDADES PARA QUE MANIFIESTEN SU PARECER SOBRE MATERIAS RELACIONADAS CON SUS A...
RECLAMOS MANIFESTACIONES ES LA OPINI�N DEL PETICIONARIO QUE SE HACE LLEGAR A LAS AUTORIDADES SOBRE UNA MATERIA SOMETIDA A ...
HABEAS CORPUS ES UN MECANISMO PARA LA PROTECCI�N DEL DERECHO A LA LIBERTAD INDIVIDUAL, PROCEDE CUANDO ALGUIEN ES CAPTURADO...
ACCI�N DE TUTELA PROCEDE PARA LA PROTECCI�N INMEDIATA DE DERECHOS CONSTITUCIONALES FUNDAMENTALES CUANDO �STOS RESULTEN VUL...
IMPORTANCIA DE PARTICIPAR EN ESTOS MECANISMOS ESTOS MECANISMOS TIENEN UNA GRAN IMPORTANCIA EN NUESTRO PA�S, PERO PARA QUE ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mi presentaion: Mecanismos y garantias de los derechos humanos

30 views

Published on

Trabajo de pedagogía constitucional.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mi presentaion: Mecanismos y garantias de los derechos humanos

  1. 1. MECANISMOS Y GARANT�AS PARA LA PROTECCI�N DE LOS DERECHOS HUMANOS ELABORADO POR: CARLOS ARTURO BERM�DEZ SEP�LVEDA PEDAGOG�A CONSTITUCIONAL
  2. 2. �QU� SON? LOS MECANISMOS DE PROTECCI�N CIUDADANA SE EJERCEN MEDIANTE ACCI�N JUDICIAL Y EST�N ESTABLECIDOS PARA PROTEGER UNA EVENTUAL O REAL P�RDIDA, VULNERACI�N O AMENAZA DE LOS DERECHOS FUNDAMENTALES CONSAGRADOS EN LA CONSTITUCI�N POL�TICA.
  3. 3. DERECHO DE PETICI�N ES EL DERECHO FUNDAMENTAL QUE TIENE TODA PERSONA PARA PRESENTAR SOLICITUDES RESPETUOSAS EN T�RMINOS COMEDIDOS ANTE LAS AUTORIDADES O ANTE LAS ORGANIZACIONES PRIVADAS QUE CUMPLEN FUNCIONES P�BLICAS, PARA OBTENER DE �STAS UNA PRONTA RESOLUCI�N SOBRE LO SOLICITADO. LA VIOLACI�N DEL DERECHO DE PETICI�N POR PARTE DE LAS AUTORIDADES O DE PARTICULARES PRESTADORES DE SERVICIOS P�BLICOS, PUEDE CONDUCIR A QUE ESTE DERECHO SEA TUTELADO. PETICI�N DE INFORMACI�N PETICI�N QUE SE HACE A LAS AUTORIDADES PARA QUE �STAS DEN A CONOCER C�MO HAN ACTUADO EN UN CASO CONCRETO, ENTREGUEN INFORMACI�N GENERAL SOBRE LA ENTIDAD, EXPIDAN COPIAS Y/O PERMITAN EL EXAMEN DE LA DOCUMENTACI�N QUE REPOSA EN LA ENTIDAD, EN UN T�RMINO NO MAYOR DE DIEZ (10) D�AS H�BILES SIGUIENTES A LA FECHA DE RADICACI�N PARA SU RESPUESTA.
  4. 4. CONSULTAS PETICI�N QUE SE PRESENTA A LAS AUTORIDADES PARA QUE MANIFIESTEN SU PARECER SOBRE MATERIAS RELACIONADAS CON SUS ATRIBUCIONES Y COMPETENCIAS. DEBEN SER RESUELTAS DENTRO DE LOS TREINTA (30) D�AS H�BILES SIGUIENTES A LA FECHA DE RADICACI�N. QUEJAS ES LA MANIFESTACI�N QUE SE REALIZA ANTE LAS AUTORIDADES, SOBRE LAS CONDUCTAS IRREGULARES DE SERVIDORES P�BLICOS O PARTICULARES QUE EJERZAN FUNCIONES P�BLICAS, ADMINISTREN BIENES DEL ESTADO O PRESTEN SERVICIOS P�BLICOS. DEBEN SER RESUELTAS DENTRO DE LOS QUINCE (15) D�AS H�BILES SIGUIENTES A SU PRESENTACI�N.
  5. 5. RECLAMOS MANIFESTACIONES ES LA OPINI�N DEL PETICIONARIO QUE SE HACE LLEGAR A LAS AUTORIDADES SOBRE UNA MATERIA SOMETIDA A ACTUACI�N ADMINISTRATIVA. DEBEN CONTESTARSE DENTRO DE LOS QUINCE (15) D�AS H�BILES SIGUIENTES A SU PRESENTACI�N. CUANDO SE ANUNCIA A LAS AUTORIDADES, LA SUSPENSI�N INJUSTIFICADA O LA PRESTACI�N DEFICIENTE DE UN SERVICIO P�BLICO. DEBEN RESOLVERSE DENTRO DE LOS QUINCE (15) D�AS H�BILES SIGUIENTES A SU PRESENTACI�N.
  6. 6. HABEAS CORPUS ES UN MECANISMO PARA LA PROTECCI�N DEL DERECHO A LA LIBERTAD INDIVIDUAL, PROCEDE CUANDO ALGUIEN ES CAPTURADO CON VIOLACI�N DE LAS GARANT�AS CONSTITUCIONALES O LEGALES, O CUANDO SE PROLONGUE IL�CITAMENTE LA PRIVACI�N DE LA LIBERTAD. EL T�RMINO PARA SU RESOLUCI�N ES DE TREINTA Y SEIS (36) HORAS. HABEAS DATA ES EL DERECHO CONSTITUCIONAL QUE TIENEN TODAS LAS PERSONAS A CONOCER, ACTUALIZAR Y RECTIFICAR LAS INFORMACIONES QUE SE HAYAN RECOGIDO SOBRE ELLAS EN BANCOS DE DATOS Y EN ARCHIVOS DE ENTIDADES P�BLICAS Y PRIVADAS.
  7. 7. ACCI�N DE TUTELA PROCEDE PARA LA PROTECCI�N INMEDIATA DE DERECHOS CONSTITUCIONALES FUNDAMENTALES CUANDO �STOS RESULTEN VULNERADOS O AMENAZADOS YA SEA POR AUTORIDAD P�BLICA O PARTICULAR. NO PROCEDE CUANDO EXISTAN OTROS MEDIOS DE DEFENSA JUDICIAL, SALVO QUE SE UTILICE COMO MECANISMO TRANSITORIO PARA EVITAR ACCI�N DE CUMPLIMIENTO ES UN MECANISMO MEDIANTE EL CUAL TODA PERSONA PODR� ACUDIR ANTE LA AUTORIDAD JUDICIAL PARA HACER EFECTIVO EL CUMPLIMIENTO DE NORMAS APLICABLES CON FUERZA MATERIAL DE LEY O ACTOS ADMINISTRATIVOS. ACCI�N POPULAR ES UN MECANISMO JUDICIAL ENCAMINADO A LA PROTECCI�N DE LOS DERECHOS E INTERESES COLECTIVOS, PARA EVITAR EL DA�O CONTINGENTE, HACER CESAR EL PELIGRO, LA AMENAZA, LA VULNERACI�N O AGRAVIO, Y DE SER POSIBLE, RESTITUIR LAS COSAS A SU ESTADO ANTERIOR.
  8. 8. IMPORTANCIA DE PARTICIPAR EN ESTOS MECANISMOS ESTOS MECANISMOS TIENEN UNA GRAN IMPORTANCIA EN NUESTRO PA�S, PERO PARA QUE SEAN AUN MAS IMPORTANTES TODOS LOS CIUDADANOS DEBER�AMOS DE CONOCERLOS Y SABER COMO FUNCIONA CADA UNO DE ELLOS Y PARA QUE NOS PUEDEN SERVIR. ESTAS GARANT�AS NOS PERMITEN HACER VALER DE LA MANERA CORRECTA NUESTROS DERECHOS QUE TENEMOS, NOS AYUDAN A SOLUCIONAR PROBLEM�TICAS QUE TENEMOS COMO SOCIEDAD Y COMO INDIVIDUOS TANTO A NIVEL POL�TICO, SOCIAL, CULTURAL Y ECON�MICO. MUCHAS VECES NUESTROS DERECHOS SON VIOLADOS Y NO SABEMOS COMO ACTUAR POR DESCONOCER ESTAS GARANT�AS, ENTONCES ES TAMBI�N NUESTRO DEBER CONOCER ESTOS MECANISMOS PARA QUE AS� TODOS FORMEMOS UNA COMUNIDAD MUCHO MAS RECTA Y ESTE GUIADA POR EL CAMINO DE LA REGLA Y LA IGUALDAD.

×