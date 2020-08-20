Periódico en acción Julio - Agosto 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Premio Nacional de Periodismo “Antonio Nariño” 2017El éxito reflejado en palabras FACATATIVÁ - COLOMBIA FUNDADO 2013 No. 76 Julio de 2020 12 PÁGINAS $ 1200 EDICIÓN MENSUAL ISSN 2346 - 0903 En En Sabana Occidente, establecen acciones conjuntas para evitar propagación del coronavirus En la provincia de Sabana Occidente se realizan 5.805 pruebas diagnósticas para Covid-19 La Gobernación de Cundina- marca en su propósito de salvaguardar la salud de los habitantes del territorio y con la finalidad de mitigar el impacto del coronavirus en la región está realizando 100.000 pruebas diagnósti- cas para covid-19, estrategia que atenderá los 116 munici- pios del territorio. En los municipios de Facata- tivá, Bojacá, El Rosal, Fun- za, Madrid, Mosquera, Subachoque y Zipácón la administración departamen- tal realizará 5.805 pruebas diagnósticas de laboratorio para covid-19. Los habitantes de la provin- cia de Sabana Occidente de- ben tener en cuenta que si no hacen parte de la población testeada y consideran que pertenece al grupo de riesgo de contagio por covid-19 o presenta síntomas que pue- dan relacionarse con el mis- mo deben acudir a su EPS, entidad que determinará la realización o no de la prue- ba. Si algún habitante de la provincia de Sabana Occidente presenta fiebre, tos y dificultad para respirar, debe solicitar atención médica en la E.S.E. Hospital San Rafael, de Facatativá y Medifaca IPS SAS en Facatativá; la E.S.E. Hospital Pedro León Álvarez, de Mosquera y la E.S.E. Hospital Nuestra Señora de las Mercedes, de Funza. En tiempo récord Cundinamarca pasó de 179 camas UCI a 739 y de 160 de Cuidado Intermedio a 224 y habilitó cinco puntos para atención especial de casos covid-19: Hospital Regional de Zipaquirá, Clínica Dumian de Girardot ESE, Hospital San Rafael de Facatativá, ESE Hospital San Rafael de Fusagasugá y Hospital Cardiovascular del Niño de Cundinamarca, Soacha. Para la atención de pacientes diagnosticados con covid-19, la provincia de Sabana Occidente cuenta con 83 camas de Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos (UCI) y 40 de Cuidados Intermedios. Si algún habitante de los municipios de Facatativá, Bojacá, El Rosal, Funza, Madrid, Mosquera, Subachoque y Zipácón requiere mayor información se puede comunicar a la línea departamental 123 o en los teléfonos 3232297975 y 3232289831 o al correo electrónico tramitesenlinea@convida.com.co. Fuente: Gobernación de Cundinamarca
  2. 2. Cundinamarca, Julio de 2020 El éxito reflejado en palabra En Acción El éxito reflejado en palabras Norma Bibiana Leaño Quijano Representante Legal Carlos Arturo Moreno Alarcón Director www.periodicoenaccion.com enaccionfacatativa@gmail.com.co lequinobi@hotmail.com Contactos: PBX: ( 1) 891 5815 - 3134801201 Página 05 03 10 11 Elecciones atípicas en 2020 Gobernador recorriendo C/ca. Polémica religiosa, Iván Duque Entretenimiento en Acción Calle 2 E No. 1 - 65 sur Facatativá Cundinamarca. Diseño y diagramación Carlos Arturo Moreno A. En el municipio de Facatati- vá, hay unos cuantos pseu- dopolíticos que, en su afán de hacerse visibles, lo que hacen es tergiversar la reali- dad de las problemáticas que tiene la comunidad en estos momentos, sin importar pa- sar por encima de sus gober- nantes y de los mismos ciu- dadanos. Se denominan ellos mismos generadores de control polí- tico, cuando ni siquiera son conscientes del alcance ne- gativo de sus intervenciones, o manifestaciones en redes sociales de lo que hacen convencidos que eso está bien. La desinformación es el pan de cada día, si bien puede ser cierto que el Alcalde ten- ga su carácter y su forma personal de impartir autori- dad, debe ser cierto que esa misma actitud con algunos concejales, se derive de la manera como ellos quieren entablar comunicación con él. No podemos desconocer que ha sido muy valiente el Dr, Guillermo Aldana Dimas, al querer salir de su zona de confort, para trabajar por el pueblo que lo vio nacer, su propósito no es otra más que el de mejorar la calidad de vida de los facatativeños, el hecho que haya sido elegido con el aval del Polo, no im- plica que no pueda gobernar con independencia. Ahora, “defensores de dere- chos humanos”, grupos de “veedores” que solo miran para una sola dirección, po- líticos quemados, y uno que otro desilusionado al no en- contrar eco, para que le ofre- cieran contratos o puestos en esta administración, se enfo- can en dañar la imagen del municipio y de su adminis- trador, en vez de buscar la forma de gestionar recursos y desarrollar proyectos y ahí sí, a voz en cuello cuando se vean los resultados publicar. Pero ni lo uno ni lo otro, se tenía la esperanza que con un Concejo renovado la vi- sión de ciudad empezaría a hacerse realidad, pero segui- mos en las mismas y ahora peor, un juego de egos, el mensaje de que fue que, fue que, que nombró o no nom- bró, que sirve pero no sirve, en fin la clara demostración que solo piensan en ellos, no en la comunidad. Algunos me critican, dicen que estoy lejos, que no tengo porqué opinar sobre lo que está pasando, les recuerdo que no es lo mismo estar lejos que estar ausente. Desde la distancia duele ver cómo unos cuantos prefieren que no se haga nada, o me- jor creen que solo ellos ha- cen, que la administración, no ve, no piensa, no hace, ah, pero si hace entonces ya dicen y denuncian corrup- ción, todo porque no se les envía invitación para salir en las fotos, por lo que ellos mismo proceden a tomárse- las solitos. No hay agua, por culpa del alcalde, que el impuesto del alumbrado público es un hecho por culpa del alcalde, entre otras cosas, lamenta- blemente, a todos los ante- riores alcaldes deben en par- te esta responsabilidad, pero ahora al que le sacan a relu- cir es al que está amarrado por la situación que se está viviendo a nivel mundial. Dejemos tanta vaina, los exhorto a apoyar a la ad- ministración, a ser más cuerdos, a sentir amor y pertinencia por lo nuestro y por los nuestros, desde la barrera todos se creen sabios, todólogos, y a fi- nal solo buche y pluma no más. Hay varios concejales que tienen excelentes relacio- nes con el departamento y la nación, en quienes mu- chos confiamos, es el mo- mento de unir esfuerzos y trabajar en equipo todos por Facatativá. “Pseudopolítica: el discurso político en las redes sociales' analiza la especial naturaleza del discurso político que se propaga en las redes sociales. Los auto- res han estudiado el tratamiento de la política en cuentas de Twitter y de Ins- tagram y han comprobado que la red no permite el desarrollo de un discurso político genuino, sino un discurso que llaman "pseudopolítico", ya que "se queda en los márgenes de la cuestión política, sin llegar a confluir con la es- fera discursiva que de verdad se centra en el gobierno para el bien común". Fuente:-https://www.20minutos.es/ noticia/2742626/0/libro-aborda-car-cter- pseudopolitico-discurso-generado-redes- sociales/?autoref=true Disfraces de Líderes, otra forma de hacer política en el municipio Norma Bibiana Leaño Quijano
  3. 3. Cundinamarca, Julio de 2020 El éxito reflejado en palabras Elecciones Habrá elecciones atípicas de alcalde en Sutatausa, Cundinamarca Para el próximo 30 de agosto fueron programa- das la elecciones atípicas del alcalde de Sutatausa, en Cundinamarca según informó el gobernador del departamento, Nicolás García, pues el año pasa- do en circunstancias que son materia de investiga- ción fue asesinado el mandatario electo, José Humberto Rodríguez. Aunque en principio se habían programado para el 29 de marzo, dadas las condiciones de la cuaren- tena que se decretó desde el 25 de marzo en todo el país, tuvieron que ser aplazadas indefinidamen- te, pero tras consultar a los ministerios de Interior y Salud se dio el aval para que los comicios se reali- cen el último domingo del mes. Ante los hechos, el muni- cipio ha estado a cargo de José Ignacio Flórez, quien desde el pasado primero de enero, fue nombrado por el gobernador como alcalde encargado. Flórez además de haberse desempeñado como secre- tario de Minas y Agricul- tura del departamento, fue gerente de la Lotería de Cundinamarca. A las elec- ciones se postularon Jai- me Humberto Arévalo, quien es administrador agropecuario y exfuncio- nario de la Secretaria de Desarrollo Económico (Umata) y Edgar Vargas Palomino, abogado de la Universidad Católica y además personero munici- pal, concejal en dos oca- siones y alcalde del muni- cipio por dos años (1992- 1994). La Ministra del Interior, Alicia Arango Olmos; además informó que se realizaran elecciones en tres municipios más, En Sutatausa (Cundinamarca) elegirán Alcalde municipal; Achí (Bolívar) y Providencia (Nariño) votarán por Concejo Municipal, y los de San Zenón (Magdalena), elegirán Alcalde y Concejo. Por su parte, el Registrador Nacional del Estado Civil, Alexander Vega Rocha, dio un parte de tranquilidad en la organización logística de los comicios y afirmó que “como Registrador les doy la seguridad de que haremos las elecciones atípicas de la mejor manera, rodeados de institucionalidad. Este proceso será ejemplo para lo que se vie- ne el próximo año, dado que ya tenemos todo dispuesto, gracias a los protocolos de bioseguridad que están aproba- dos por el Ministerio de Salud. De nuestra parte está todo el compromiso para sacar adelante la logística para elegir estas autoridades locales”. En total hay 3.912 per- sonas habilitadas para votar en el municipio, por lo que se espera que en los próximos días se conozcan las condiciones en que se darán las votaciones, dado que para las elec- ciones que fueron can- celadas se esperaba que se utilizara la identifi- cación biométrica. Cundinamarca le cierra la puerta al coronavirus En desarrollo de la gira departamental ‘Cundinamarca, Región que Progresa’, el Gobernador de Cundinamar- ca, Nicolás García Bustos, anunció, el trámite de dos empréstitos por un valor total de $760.000 millones que se destinarán a la ejecución de obras públicas y al fortalecimiento del sector salud. Uno por $560.000 millones y otro por $200.000 millo- nes. El Gobernador, espera contar con los recursos a finales de agosto, Cundinamarca, se destaca a nivel nacional por las acciones preventivas para combatir el Covid –19
  4. 4. Cundinamarca, Julio de 2020 El éxito reflejado en palabras Cultura & Turismo Facatativá es un territorio que aguarda una gran ri- queza histórica, arqueoló- gica y patrimonial, siendo además cuna de importan- tes sucesos y personajes que han marcado la histo- ria de Colombia. Con estas virtudes, el acalde Guillermo Aldana Dimas, impulsa la idea del artista facatativeño Wilson Dario Rivera, de hacer realidad el proyecto del primer museo patri- monial de los facatative- ños. En un solo lugar se podrá apreciar un gran número de objetos valiosos de la memoria histórica del mu- nicipio. El Museo de Facatativá, cuenta con el apoyo de la Oficina de Patrimonio de la Secretaría de Cultura y Juventud y en la actuali- dad se realizan los últimos ajustes para dar apertura, a este este nuevo espacio que agrupa piezas que da- tan de los siglos XVII al XX y espera ser además un punto de encuentro pa- ra el aprendizaje y com- partir de saberes sobre la historia del territorio, ade- más de ser un elemento de gran importancia para el desarrollo turístico de la región. “Los facatativeños tene- mos un inmenso afecto por estos espacios, y por eso buscaremos su apertu- ra en las mejores condi- ciones", indicó Wilson Darío Rivera, quien ya ve su idea hecha realidad. La casa de la Cultura de Facatativá es percibida por la comunidad como el epicentro de la cultura. con la apertura del Museo Patrimonial se crean nue- vos espacios para la inte- gración, la creación artís- tica y el impulso al senti- do de pertenencia por el municipio. Inauguran Museo Patrimonial en Facatativá El Instituto Departamental de Cultura y Turismo IDECUT de la Goberna- ción de Cundinamarca, de la mano con la RAP-E y el Instituto Distrital de Turismo de Bogotá, reali- zaron el lanzamiento del primer recorrido perime- tral de biciturismo más grande de Latinoamérica. Este recorrido contempla la participación de más de 16 municipios de Cundi- namarca y 2 localidades de Bogotá. La Gerente del IDECUT, Luisa Fernanda Aguirre y el Coordinador del Eje de Competitividad y Proyec- ción Internacional de la RAP-E, explicaron la im- portancia que tiene este proyecto para toda la Re- gión. Este concepto turístico le apuesta a la creación de una marca territorial visi- ble en los ámbitos local, nacional e internacio- nal. “Estamos logrando posicionar a la Región Central como un destino para la bicicleta, un des- tino que se convierte en una oportunidad para na- cionales y extranjeros de recorrer la Región Cen- tral, disfrutando de la exu- berancia de sus paisajes”, afirmó Jorge Moreno, coordinador del eje de Competitividad y Proyec- ción Internacional de la RAP-E. Lanzamiento del recorrido perimetral de biciturismo Bogotá-Región Luisa Fernanda Aguirre - IDECUT
  5. 5. la cabecera de la provin- cia, en donde, en presen- cia del alcalde Guillermo Aldana, se anunciaron obras por más de $20.000 millones, entre las que se cuentan el mantenimiento del 100% de las sedes educativas; la Central Campesina; y la dotación para el hospital, la Plaza de Mercado y un megaco- legio. Y otros $3.000 millones serán invertidos en el Centro de Salud de Co- pihue; la cofinanciación del teatro municipal y la priorización de proyectos de vivienda para los faca- tativeños. En materia de educación se insistió en la radicación del proyecto de la cons- trucción del colegio del sur; además anunció re- cursos para el arreglo de los colegios del munici- pio, donde el gobernador aclaró que Facatativá es un municipio certificado en educación, autónomo en las responsabilidades de educación, del servicio educativo; sin embargo asume la responsabilidad de gestionar los recursos, un compromiso de su pri- mera visita como gober- nador al municipio. Durante la presentación se dio a conocer el proyecto (Render) de los estudios y diseños del Nuevo Centro de Salud del Copihue de Facatativá. Una obra proyectada en meses anteriores, siendo Gerente del Hospital, el doctor Luis Alberto García Chaves; el gobernador Nicolás García mencionó al Representante Òscar Sánchez a quien se refirió como el gestor de tan importante proyecto. Cundinamarca tendrá autonomía para adelantar la actualización catastral en los municipios En desarrollo de la gira “Cundinamarca, Región que progresa”, adelantada en la provincia de Sabana Occidente, el Gobernador Nicolás García anunció que, en adelante, el depar- tamento realizará de ma- nera directa las actualiza- ciones catastrales en más de 70 poblaciones. “Tenemos municipios en donde, por ejemplo, lle- gan recibos del Impuesto Predial por $200 y $300 en fincas que deberían estar pagando mucho más. Esta autonomía nos va a permitir mejorar los in- gresos de cada uno de ellos para que podamos ejecutar más obras”, ex- plicó el primer mandata- rio. Esta y otras buenas nue- vas fueron compartidas durante el recorrido que comenzó en Subachoque, en donde, además de la actualización catastral, García Bustos se compro- metió con el alcalde Jairo Martínez a invertir $7.000 millones en el Plan Maes- tro de Acueducto y forta- lecer el servicio médico de urgencias, entre otras obras. En otros frentes, empeñó su palabra en la construc- ción de la Casa de la Cul- tura, la Plaza de mercado y placa-huellas conjuntas con el municipio, con re- cursos que superan los $15.000 millones. En El Rosal, el Goberna- dor reiteró la importancia de articular esfuerzos con la Nación para cofinanciar la construcción de la Esta- ción de Policía, entregar herramientas a las escue- las de formación y fortale- cer el campo. Además, acordó con el alcalde Gustavo Campos la culminación de las obras de urbanismo de un megacolegio; la dotación de la Plaza de Mercado; la construcción de parques para el disfrute de las fa- milias y las mascotas; y la unión de fuerzas para la reactivación económica. En Zipacón, en compañía de la alcaldesa Crist Indi- ra Ramos, tuvo como te- mas prioritarios el sanea- miento básico, la cons- trucción del puente col- gante, el mantenimiento de instituciones educati- vas, la construcción de seis parques infantiles y la edificación de Estación de Bomberos. Ese día el gobernador, culminó en Bojacá, con el alcalde Jhon Molina, ante quien el Gobernador asu- mió el compromiso de apoyar la compra de un tractor, otra maquinaria agrícola y nueve bombas de fumigación; además de construir la Plaza de Mer- cado; pavimentar algunas vías; y destinar recursos para la IED Nuestra Seño- ra de la Gracia. Gobernador de Cundinamarca, Nicolás García, llegó a Facatativá para entregar noticias en materia de infraestructura y auxilios educativos. Cundinamarca, Julio 2020 El éxito reflejado en palabras Obras
  6. 6. Lo bueno de la crisis Cundinamarca, Julio 2020 El éxito reflejado en palabras Recomendaciones Poderosas lecciones que nos enseña el COVID-19 Los Colombianos somos seres resilientes y con gran capacidad de adapta- ción, aquí algunas refle- xiones sobre lo que nos ha enseñado el coronavirus : Aunque estos cambios no supongan ningún placer ahora mismo, la “nueva normalidad” deberá acon- tecerse. Independientemente que nos guste o no, todos ten- dremos que adaptarnos con una nueva y renovada visión tanto en nuestra vida laboral como perso- nal. Son tiempos difíciles para el mundo mientras el co- ronavirus continúa propa- gándose. El número de infecciones y muertes aumenta día a día, muchas ciudades e incluso países están nue- vamente en cuarentena y millones de personas se ven obligadas a aislarse. Pero en medio de todas las noticias preocupantes, también hay razones para encontrar esperanza. Menos contaminación A medida que los países entran en cuarentena por el virus, se están regis- trando caídas significati- vas en los niveles de con- taminación. Tanto China como el nor- te de Italia mostraron im- portantes derrumbes en los niveles de dióxido de nitrógeno, un gas tóxico que contamina el aire gra- vemente, en medio de una actividad industrial redu- cida y menos viajes en auto. Aguas transparentes El mundo logró notar una gran mejora en la calidad del agua de los ríos, ma- res, lagunas y la transpa- rencia, fue protagonista, especialmente en los pri- meros días de alistamien- to. Actos de bondad Circulan muchas historias de compras desenfrenadas y peleas por papel higiéni- co y latas, pero el virus también ha estimulado actos de bondad en todo el mundo. Voluntarios unidos pa- ra entregar alimentos y medicamentos a personas mayores y vulnerables en diferentes ciudades. Supermercados en varios rincones del planeta, des- de Colombia a Australia, crearon una "hora de la tercera edad" especial pa- ra que los consumidores mayores y las personas con discapacidad tengan la oportunidad de comprar tranquilos. Mucha gente también do- nó dinero, compartió rece- tas e ideas de ejercicios, envió mensajes alentado- res a personas mayores que se autoaislaron y transformó negocios en centros de distribución de alimentos. Un frente unido Entre el trabajo agitado y la vida hogareña, a menu- do es fácil sentirse desco- nectado de quienes te ro- dean. Pero como el virus nos afecta a todos, esto ha uni- do a muchas comunidades de todo el mundo. En Colombia, donde exis- tió una cuarentena total en el país, las personas salie- ron a sus balcones para cantar canciones que le- vantan el espíritu. Un profesor de gimnasia de las Escuelas de Forma- ción Deportiva de Facata- tivá, dirigió una clase de ejercicios en varios con- juntos de apartamentos a la que los residentes aisla- dos se sumaron desde sus balcones. Muchas personas han aprovechado la oportuni- dad para reconectar con amigos y seres queri- dos por teléfono o video- llamadas, mientras que grupos de amigos han or- ganizado sesiones virtua- les de conciertos utilizan- do aplicaciones móviles . El virus también ha resal- tado la importancia del personal sanitario y otras personas que realizan ser- vicios clave. Un auge de la creatividad Mientras millones de per- sonas están aisladas, mu- chas están aprovechan- do la oportunidad para ser creativas. Usuarios de las redes so- ciales han compartido de- talles de sus nuevos pasa- tiempos, como leer, hor- near, tejer y pintar. En Cundinamarca varios municipios, ofrecen un club de lectura virtual, mientras que amas de casa enseñan recetas básicas para los que están atrapa- dos en casa., aprendan de las delicias culinarias de distintas regiones.
  7. 7. Fredy Gómez, Gerente de la Empresa Aguas de Facatativá – EAF anunció que, debido a los bajos niveles en los embalses que surten al municipio con el servicio de agua (584.000 m3 actualmente, de los 1.060.000 m3 de capacidad máxima), se emite una alerta ante la escasez del líquido y los bajos niveles. Los problemas de abaste- cimiento de agua en Faca- tativá han sido comunes, en 2015 se vivió la peor crisis, para ese entonces la Alcaldía Municipal decre- tó alerta roja por sequía en los embalses. En 2020; además de la crisis por el Covid –19, muchos sectores se han visto afectados por la falta de agua, bajo nivel de los embalses y falta de lluvias en el sector. Según las directivas de la Empresa Aguas de Faca- tativá esta situación se ha venido superando con el uso de los pozos profun- dos, los cuales entregan alrededor de 141 litros por segundo de agua para su- plir la alta demanda. El proceso de potabiliza- ción de agua se garantiza, teniendo a su máximo de capacidad el funciona- miento de la planta de tra- tamiento. Así mismo, las zonas altas del municipio, que presen- tan el persistente proble- ma por las bajas presio- nes, se encuentran siendo atendidas por el transporte del líquido a través de ca- rrotanques, para lo cual se solicita a la comunidad el orden y acatar las reco- mendaciones sanitarias vigentes a fin de evitar aglomeraciones. En la actualidad, más del 80% de los facatativeños viven en zonas con pro- blemas hídricos, donde el abastecimiento de agua no basta para satisfacer la demanda, algunos argu- mentan que es por falta de planeación, el incremento de licencias para construc- ción de viviendas, hace colapsar el servicio. Sin solución problemas de agua potable en Facatativá Declaran alerta NARANJA en el municipio por desabastecimiento de agua, queda prohibido el lavado de motos y vehículos en establecimientos de comercio y otras restricciones según el decreto municipal No. 178 de agosto de 2020. El éxito reflejado en palabras Facatativá
  8. 8. 2020 el año de la pandemia, donde el ciclismo es protagonista brindando alegría a los colombianos Poco a poco se van reac- tivando las competencias internacionales y el calen- dario del ciclismo mun- dial, en la que varios de nuestros pedalistas com- peten a modo de prepara- ción para las tres grandes vueltas que inician en el mes de agosto. A los nombres de Egan Bernal y Nairo Quintana, referentes a nivel mun- dial, se suman Iván Ra- miro Sosa, Sebastián He- nao, Esteban Chaves, Fer- nando Gaviria y Camilo Ardila del UAE- Emira- tes. El primero abrió la temporada luego de una fuerte crisis de salud que tuvo a principios de año cuando el Covid-19 lo afectó directamente, mientras que Ardila viene de debutar en el Tour Co- lombia a principios de año. Egan Bernal defenderá el maillot amarillo de cam- peón del Tour de Francia. Nairo Quintana, Rigober- to Urán, 'Supermán' Ló- pez, Sergio Higuita, Da- niel Martínez apostarán por el podio en la ronda gala. Egan Bernal al cierre de nuestra edición, lidera la preferencia de casas de apuestas para ganar el Tour; Nairo es noveno. El ganador del Tour de Francia 2019 sigue siendo el favorito para repetir título este año; no obstan- te, varios pedalistas se perfilan para llevarse el máximo trofeo del ciclis- mo de ruta mundial. El Tour de Francia 2020 es uno de los más espera- dos y en los que las emo- ciones probablemente se- rán mayores debido a que los ciclistas estuvieron sin competir durante cinco meses por cuenta de la pandemia, por lo cual el estado de forma de los favoritos es una relativa incógnita, salvo por lo que varios de los participantes mostraron en el Tour de l’Ain y lo que van en el Critérium del Dauphiné, que reúne a los grandes favoritos. El actual campeón del Tour de Francia, el cundi- namarqués Egan Bernal (Ineos), prometió que hará su mejor esfuerzo para re- novar el título de la carrera por etapas más importante del mundo, en una despe- dida que se le hizo en su natal Zipaquirá tres días antes de viajar a Europa. “La verdad no prometo ganar el Tour de Francia pero lo que sí prometo es hacer lo mejor posible, de- mostrar de qué estamos hechos los zipaquireños, demostrar de qué estamos hechos los colombianos y tratar de hacer lo mejor posible” La promesa que hizo Egan en la Catedral de Sal, de cara al Tour, con la presencia del Gobernador. EKORADIO: OTRA FORMA DE HACER RADIO, sintonícenos Las emisoras digitales hallaron en Internet un canal donde coexisten nuevos for- matos, contenidos, narrativas y lenguajes para llegar a diferentes públicos, al tiem- po que abren otras alternativas de procesamiento, elaboración y difusión de la in- formación. Ekoradio es sinónimo de objetividad, imparcialidad, veracidad, buena acogida, ca- lidad en el sonido, variedad en la programación y fácil de sintonizar, con un solo clic. www.ekoradio.com, Redes Sociales - Facebook - Twitter - Youtube - Instagram Cundinamarca, Julio 2020 El éxito reflejado en palabras Deportistas
  9. 9. Cundinamarca, Julio 2020 El éxito reflejado en palabras Personajes El guiño para proponer un candidato presidencial de la región cundinamarquesa, hace pensar en Jorge Emilio Rey Colombia ha sido desde su nacimiento un país electo- rero por excelencia, no acabamos de pasar de las elecciones regionales y se empieza a hablar de la elección presidencial de Colombia 2022, la cual se celebrará a finales de mayo de 2022, y en ella se escogerán al Presidente y Vicepresidente del país para el periodo 2022-2026. La fórmula ganadora debe- rá obtener la mitad más uno del total de votos váli- dos, de lo contrario se rea- lizará a mediados de junio del mismo año una segunda vuelta entre los dos candidatos con ma- yor votación. El candidato que obtenga la victoria gobernará por un único periodo de cuatro años. Muchos dirán que es pre- maturo; aunque histórica- mente el panorama políti- co en Colombia indica que apenas el Presidente, cum- ple dos años, mitad del periodo de su gobierno los partidos políticos empie- zan a mover sus fichas pa- ra remplazarlo. En esta ocasión ya sue- nan nombres, se habla de Gustavo Petro, Ale- jandro Char, Federico Gutiérrez, Paola Hol- guín, Rodolfo Hernán- dez, Sergio Fajardo, Ro- drigo Londoño, entre otros quienes han sido protagonistas en los últi- mos años, logrando po- sesionar su nombre en el ámbito político. Y no puede faltar el candidato del ex presi- dente Álvaro Uribe, ex mandatario y Senador a quien le fue dictada una orden de prisión domici- liaria mientras se lo juz- ga por presunto soborno y fraude procesal. La decisión de la Corte Su- prema tiene un enorme impacto político que marcarán los próximos años del actual Presi- dente y seguramente partirá en dos la historia política de Colombia, para nadie es un secreto que la detención de Uri- be tendrá consecuencias que sacudirán el panora- ma político nacional. Los más beneficiados, electoralmente hablan- do, aún no se sabe, hoy el debate se polariza, pero en el largo plazo ese discurso polarizante agota al elector y en esta ocasión, pensando de cara al 2022, la polari- zación inició demasiado temprano, es por ello que algunos hacen el guiño a personas que han sido protagonistas en sus regiones, dando pie a que surjan nuevos liderazgos y se consoli- de el trabajo con otros sectores políticos. En Cundinamarca se argumenta “Cuando la pandemia pase y cuan- do la gente vea que la pelea entre los líderes políticos tradicionales, no representa al pueblo, nada volverá a ser igual. Habrá una nueva agenda y nuevos lide- razgos, el amanecer de una nueva política” y con esos argumentos, algunos sueñan con te- ner un candidato propio, quizá sin linajes políti- cos, un hijo del pueblo, de los nuestros, y algu- nos ya le hacen el guiño al ex gobernador Jorge Emilio Rey. Jorge Emilio Rey Án- gel, ex gobernador de Cundinamarca, ex re- presentante de ese de- partamento y ex alcalde del municipio de Funza, salió con alta populari- dad de estos cargos y aunque hoy se encuentra en el anonimato, ha- blando políticamente, es referente en el departa- mento y algunos lo con- sideran un líder que puede ser un excelente candidato para represen- tar el departamento a nivel nacional. Elecciones presidencia- les de Colombia 2022, época preelectoral en un entorno que genera una perplejidad y una confu- sión que nunca antes han vivido el mundo y el país, por una pande- mia y ahora por una nueva polarización en Colombia en torno a una decisión de la Corte Suprema de Justicia que involucra a un ex presi- dente, a varios testigos, incluido un juez, Co- lombia un país harto y cansado de los políticos, que siempre está ha- blando de ellos.
  10. 10. Cundinamarca, Julio de 2020 El éxito reflejado en palabras Leyes “Respetando las liberta- des religiosas de nuestro país y en clara expresión de mi fe, hoy celebramos los 101 años del reconocimiento a nuestra Virgen de Chiquinquirá como patrona de Co- lombia. Todos los días en profunda oración le doy gracias y le pido por nuestro país”, fue el mensaje que el primer mandatario dejó en su cuenta Twitter. El pasado 9 de julio, el presidente Iván Duque publicó en su cuenta de Twitter un mensaje en honor a la Virgen de Chiquinquirá como “patrona de Colombia”, tuit que causó la molestia de un ciudadano y lo llevó a pedir legal- mente la protección de sus derechos. Polémica por fallo que ordenó eliminar trino sobre Virgen de Chiquinquirá al Presidente La polémica por el fallo que le pidió al presidente Duque retirar su trino so- bre la Virgen de Chiquin- quirá, ha levantado una enorme polémica. Mien- tras algunos panelistas defienden este acto de fe, otros lo califican de popu- lista. La decisión obedece a un fallo del Tribunal Supe- rior de Cali en el que se establece que el mandata- rio “irrespetó la libertad de cultos”. Colombia es un Estado Laico según deriva de su Constitución y la jurispru- dencia de la Corte Consti- tucional, por lo que el Es- tado está en la obligación de ser neutral en materia religiosa y dar un trata- miento igual a todas las iglesias y confesiones reli- giosas. Sin embargo, aún no se entiende porqué muchos festivos están relaciona- dos con la religión católi- ca, la mayoría son obliga- torios, algunos contradic- tores del abogado que in- terpuso la Tutela argu- mentan que si se le prohíbe al Presidente mencionar a la Virgen de Chiquinquirá, también se debería anular esa gran cantidad de festivos rela- cionados con la religión, para ser consecuentes, con la Tutela impuesta. Estos son días de descanso obligatorio en Colombia: 1 de enero : Año Nuevo 6 de enero : Día de los Reyes Magos 23 de marzo: Día de San José. (Se celebra inicialmente el 19 del mes, pero se traslada al lunes 23) 9 de abril: Jueves Santo 10 de abril: Viernes Santo 1 de mayo: Día del Trabajo 25 de mayo: Día de la Ascensión 15 de junio: Corpus Christi 22 de junio: Día del Sagrado Corazón 29 de junio: San Pedro y San Pablo 20 de julio: Día de la Independencia de Colombia 7 de agosto: Batalla de Boyacá 17 de agosto: Día de la Asunción 12 de octubre: Día de la Raza 2 de noviembre: Día de Todos los Santos. (Se celebra el 1 de no- viembre, pero se traslada al 2) 16 de noviembre: Independencia de Cartagena. (Se celebra el 11, pero se traslada al 16) 8 de diciembre : Inmaculada Concepción 25 de diciembre : Navidad
  11. 11. Cundinamarca, Julio 2020 El éxito reflejado en palabras Entretenimiento La categoría 6 agrupa a los municipios con menor volumen de ICLD y/o menos habitantes. En Colombia, el 89% de los municipios está clasificado dentro de la categoría 6 para el año 2020, año del coronavirus, muchos mandatarios locales de estos municipios, resaltan que las medidas adoptadas a nivel nacional les han resultado útiles. Sin embargo, no descartan el riesgo en el que permanecen al ser municipios más retirados y contar con menor capacidad hospitalaria. Por: Carlos Arturo Moreno, encuentre los siguientes municipios. AGUA DE DIOS ALBÁN ANOLAIMA APULO ARBELAEZ BELTRAN BITUIMA BOJACÁ CABRERA CACHIPAY CAPARRAPI CAQUEZA CARUPA CHAGUANI CHIPAQUE CHOACHI CHOCONTÁ COGUA CUCUNUBA EL COLEGIO EL PEÑON EL ROSAL FOMEQUE FOSCA FUQUENE GACHALA SIMIJACA SUSA ZIPACÓN Cundinamarca tiene cuántas provincias Marque con una X 24__ 15__ 116__ La ruta de la lana corresponde a la provincia de?______ La provincia con más municipios es? _________________
  12. 12. Calle 7 No. 4 - 35 Facatativá Cundinamarca, Julio 2020 El éxito reflejado en palabras Campañas

