BEYOND THE SENTENCE Texts A text has these qualities: self-contained, well-formed, cohesive, coherent, have a clear purpos...
enhanced if the reader can discern what the text is about. Therefore, as readers, we need guidance as to what has gone bef...
most out ofthem. One kind of text that demands a level of engagement deeperthandemandedbymoretraditionalclassroomtextsisth...
What makes a text

  1. 1. BEYOND THE SENTENCE Texts A text has these qualities: self-contained, well-formed, cohesive, coherent, have a clear purpose and appropriate to their context of use. A text is made cohesive by a combination of lexical and grammatical devices.Thelexicalconnectorsincluderepetitionandthelexical chaining of words that share similar meaning. The grammatical connectors are pronouns. Moreover, there are a number of ways that texts are made cohesive, these cohesive devices are classified at the level of lexis, grammar and discourse or rhetoric. These include: repetitionof words, pronouns, lexical chains, ellipsis of clause elements, linkers, parallelism, etc. In addition, there are elements inside and outside in a text which connect sentences with other sentences, and connect the text to its context; they are referents. Reference is an important aspect of cohesion and is commonly achievedthroughthe use ofpronouns and articles. We canconsider two kinds of reference: anaphoric reference, which is back reference, and cataphoric reference, a referring pronoun which can anticipate the reference. We also can have referents outside the texts, they are called exophoric reference.Wecanalsomake referencesinamoregeneralway, using certain nouns, a process called nominalization. There are other devices called conjuncts or linkers, which play a crucial role in holding a text together. Conjuncts canexpressanumber ofdifferent categories of logical relation between parts of a text. The main categories are: additive, adversative, causal and temporal. But a text needs to do more than simply hang together. It also needs to make sense. This capacity to make sense is called coherence. Coherence is a quality that the reader derives from the text, cohesion, then, is a surface feature of text, independent ofthe reader. Coherence, on the other hand, results from the interactionbetweenthe reader and the text. The issue of coherence is usually approached from two perspectives: the micro-level and the macro-level. At the micro-level, readers have certainexpectations ofhow the propositionofa sentence is likely to be developedinthe sentence. At the macro-levelcoherenceis
  2. 2. enhanced if the reader can discern what the text is about. Therefore, as readers, we need guidance as to what has gone before and what is yet to come. The immediate sentence has to represent the text at that moment. Sentences have a simple two-ways divisionbetween what the sentence is about-topic or theme- and what the writer wants to tell you about-comment or rheme-. The topic of the sentence is often associated withwhatis already knownorgiven, the newinformationis placedin the comment position. Texts achieve coherence because they are about something, there is an identifiable topic or topics. All the features mentionedwas related to the internal structure of a text, but texts are not only connected internally, they are also connected outside them, withtheir contexts ofuse. In fact, without context knowledge, the meaning of a text is difficult to unpack; this is partly due to the knowledge we have as members ofa sharedculture.Thelanguage choicesinatextreflectthekind ofeachone is, and the kind of text reflects particular contexts factors. Therefore, there is a relation betweentext, text type and the context in which the textoperates.Therearethreesignificantcomponentsofthecontext:the field- the what of the situation-, the tenor- the who of the situation-, and the mode- the how of the situation-. These three contextualdimensions determine the register of the resulting text. Through repeated use, certain register combinations become institutionalized and are called genres. They are socialand cultural processes whichinvolve language. A key factor determining the structure and language in a text is its function. Texts are divided into two main categories that are factual- informational and rules and regulations: referring (to convey information), expressingfeelings (like or dislike), regulating(requesting, ordering, promising, etc.), interacting (social relations) and playing (using language playfully). Texts have been an integral part of language learning. They serve two main purposes: as contexts for pre-selected language items, andas materialfor skills development. The two purposes couldbe combinedinthe same text but tasks need to be devisedthat target one purposeor the other.Authentic texts have more advantages than invented ones, for both purposes: they provide attestedcontexts for language study and more realistic preparationfor subsequent out-of-classroomtextencounters.The texts themselves can be adaptedand the tasks can be selectedand sequencedso as to get the
  3. 3. most out ofthem. One kind of text that demands a level of engagement deeperthandemandedbymoretraditionalclassroomtextsistheliterary text. As regards to literary texts, they share many of the qualities of non- literary texts. In classroom terms, the approachto literary texts needto be different from that used for non-literary texts and a twin-pronged, TAVIand TALOapproach, is equally appropriate. BOOK: Thornbury, Scott (2005): Beyond the sentence. Introducing Discourse Analysis. Chapters 2,3,5,6& 7. U.K., MacMillan Education.

