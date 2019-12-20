Successfully reported this slideshow.
Asuntos Públicos en el Perú

Asuntos Públicos en el Perú.
Asuntos Públicos en mi Ciudad.

Published in: Education
Asuntos Públicos en el Perú

  1. 1. En el Per�. Ejes tem�ticos Asuntos p�blicos identificados Salud p�blica a. Falta de equipamiento en loshospitales. b. La mayor�a de hospitales tiene una infraestructura inadecuada. c. Salariosbajosen el sector salud. d. Faltan m�s m�dicosespecializadosen lasregiones del pa�s. Desarrollo econ�mico a. Falta de empleos, inestabilidad laboral. b. Faltade agua y desag�e en unabuena parte de la poblaci�n. c. Falta de luzy alumbradop�blico. d. La pobrezaen el pa�s. G�nero a. Violencia Contra lasmujeres. b. Desigualdad de g�nero. c. Discriminaci�n y exclusi�n de gruposde estatussocial bajo. d. No se dala misma oportunidad a lasmujeres. Ambiente a. La contaminaci�ndel agua. b. Deforestaci�nen la selva. c. Derrame de petr�leo en la selva. d. Contaminaci�n del aire. Infraestructura a. Falta de la realizaci�ndel aeropuertointernacional chinchero. b. Total reconstrucci�nde las ciudadescoste�aspor el fen�menodel ni�o. c. Deficiencias en la infraestructura de la mayor�a de colegios. d. Faltade infraestructuratur�sticab�sica.
  2. 2. CRITERIOS DE AN�LISIS ASUNTOS P�BLICOS ASUNTO P�BLICO 1 ASUNTO P�BLICO 2 �De qu� se trata el problema? Describir brevemente las caracter�sticas del asunto p�blico El aguaque hay en SanPablo no es potable. Muchaspersonasbotanla basuraen las esquinas. �A qui�nes afecta? �C�mo los afecta? Caracterizar a las personas y grupos que se ven perjudicados, as� como la forma en que el problema los afecta. Esto afectaa toda la poblaci�n Sampablinayaque ellossonlosque utilizaneste recurso.Estolespuede afectara su saludyaque no es agua potable. Esto tambi�nafectaa la poblaci�nyaque al botarsu basura adem�sde contraer enfermedadesotraspersonas tambi�ntendr�nesas enfermedades. �C�mo puede resolverse? Explicar si es posible darle soluci�n. Puede resolverse haciendoun proyectodonde el aguasea tratada y as� teneragua potable. Este problemapuede solucionarse poniendoavisos donde se proh�ba votarla basura y poniendomejores lugaresdonde colocarlabasura, si no cumplenobtendr�n una multa. �Qui�nes pueden dar soluci�n al problema? Explicar qui�nes son los responsables directos de darle soluci�n. Puedendarsoluci�naeste problema la Municipalidadysi nosolicitarel apoyoal GobiernoRegional de Cajamarca. Este problemapuedendarle soluci�nlaMunicipalidady tambi�nconel apoyo de la poblaci�n �Qu� suceder� si no se interviene en su soluci�n? Qu� otros problemas pueden generarse si no se soluciona el problema. Si no se da soluci�n a este problema muchas personas pueden contraer una serie de enfermedades. Si no se da soluci�n a este problema puede afectar a la salud de las personas que transitan.
  3. 3. CRITERIOS DE AN�LISIS ASUNTOS P�BLICOS ASUNTO P�BLICO 1 ASUNTO P�BLICO 2 �De qu� se trata el problema? Describir brevemente las caracter�sticas del asunto p�blico Deficiencias en la infraestructura de la mayor�a de colegios. La mayor�a de hospitales tiene una infraestructurainadecuada. �A qui�nes afecta? �C�mo los afecta? Caracterizar a las personas y grupos que se ven perjudicados, as� como la forma en que el problema los afecta. Esto afectatodoslosalumnosya que no tendr�n un buen aprendizaje y adem�s sus vidas est�n en peligro si no hay una buena infraestructura. Esto afectaa los pacientesya que no recibir�nunabuena atenci�nyaque no se tienenlos equiposnecesariosy el espacio suficiente. �C�mo puede resolverse? Explicar si es posible darle soluci�n. Mejorar al 100 % o de una manera aceptable lainfraestructurade los colegios. Mejorar lainfraestructurade los hospitales para que as� puedan brindar una mejor atenci�n a los pacientes. �Qui�nes pueden dar soluci�n al problema? Explicar qui�nes son los responsables directos de darle soluci�n. Puedendarsoluci�naeste problema el estadoinvirtiendounpocom�sen el sectoreducaci�n para mejorarla infraestructura. Este problema lo puede solucionar el estado. se puede solucionarinvirtiendom�sen el sector salud. �Qu� suceder� si no se interviene en su soluci�n? Qu� otros problemas pueden generarse si no se soluciona el problema. Sinose da soluci�na este problema no se brindarauna educaci�na los alumnosydem�ssus vidasest�nen peligroyaque puedencolapsar. Sinose da soluci�na este problemanose brindarauna buenaatenci�n.
  4. 4. En Mi Ciudad. Ejes tem�ticos Asuntos p�blicos identificados Salud publica a. Falta de personal para la total atenci�n de los pacientes. b. No hay atenci�n en la tarde. c. Faltan m�s m�dicos especializados. d. Falta de medicamentos. Desarrollo econ�mico a. Falta de promoci�n para aumentar el turismo. b. Faltade luz y alumbrado p�blicoen algunoscaser�osy centros poblados. c. La pobreza. d. Falta de agua en muchos centros poblados. G�nero a. En los comicios electorales siempre participan hombres. b. Mayormente dan trabajo a los hombres. c. Discriminaci�n y exclusi�nde gruposde estatussocial bajo. d. No se da la misma oportunidad a las mujeres. Ambiente a. Botan la basura en las esquinas. b. El agua no es potable. c. Contaminaci�n del aire. d. Quema de basura. Infraestructura a. Falta de electrificaci�n en zonas rurales. b. Falta de mejoramiento de la infraestructura de las IE. c. Falta de pistas en los distritos de San Pablo. d. Falta de un estadio.

