Resumen materia octavo 005

Resumen materia

  1. 1. Ing. Carlos Alfredo Vanegas Cobeña Mgst. 1MATEMÁTICA OCTAVO EGB - UNIDAD CINCO ESTADÍSTICA Y PROBABILIDAD UNIDAD CINCO ESTADÍSTICA Y PROBABILIDAD Resolver datos procesados en tablas de frecuencias para definir la función asociada, y representarlos gráficamente con ayuda de las TIC. (Ref.M.4.3.1). 1 VARIABLES, DATOS Y FRECUENCIAS Una variable estadística es cada una de las características o cualidades que poseen los individuos de una población y que permite clasificar a los individuos o elementos de la misma. En estadística se estudian dos tipos de variables.  Cualitativas: Expresan características o cualidades y no pueden ser medidas con números. Ejm: Color de ojos de tus familiares “azul, café, negro, celeste…” Estado civil de las personas “Soltero, casado, viudo …”.  Cuantitativas: Son aquellas que se expresan mediante un número, es decir podemos realizar operaciones aritméticas con ellas. Ejm: Número de hijos en tu familia “2, 1, 5, …”, Peso de las fundas con azúcar “5 lbs, 3 lbs, 1 lb, …” 1.1.Variables Cualitativas. Las variables Cualitativas pueden ser ordinales o nominales. Ordinales presentan valores no numéricos pero si en orden Ejm; Premiación en futbol con medallas: Primero la de oro, luego la de plata y luego la de bronce. Nominales presentan valores no numéricos pero si tampoco tienen orden Ejm; Ciudad de nacimiento de tus amigos. Unos nacieron en Cuenca, otro en Quito, otro en Azogues, … 1.2.Variables Cuantitativas. Las variables Cuantitativas pueden ser discretas o continuas. Discretas Son las que presentan un número contable de valores. “Números enteros” Ejm; Número de dedos que tenemos en una mano, 0,1,2,3,4,5 …, Cantidad de personas que viven en una casa. Continuas Son las que un número incontable de valores “Números Racionales” Ejm; Pesos de las fuñadas de azúcar 5.1265… Kg, 1.2546…Kg, Talla de tus compañeros de clase 1.521456… cm, 1,62548… cm. M.4.3.2Organizar datos no agrupados (máximo 20) y datos agrupados (máximo 50) en tablas de distribución de frecuencias: absoluta, relativa, relativa acumulada y acumulada, para analizar el significado de los datos 1.3.Frecuencias. En estadística, la frecuencia de un evento es el número de veces en que dicho evento se repite durante un experimento o muestra estadística. Las diferentes tipos de frecuencias son las siguientes:  Frecuencia Absoluta. “fi”. Es el número de veces que se repite cada dato, su suma debe ser el número de datos obtenidos.  Frecuencia Absoluta Acumulada. “Fi”. Es la suma de la frecuencia absoluta de un dato xi y la de los datos anteriores que él. El final del acumulado debe coincidir con el total de datos.
  2. 2. Ing. Carlos Alfredo Vanegas Cobeña Mgst. 2MATEMÁTICA OCTAVO EGB - UNIDAD CINCO ESTADÍSTICA Y PROBABILIDAD  Frecuencia Relativa. “hi”. Es el cociente entre la frecuencia absoluta de un dato xi y el número total de datos. hi = 𝑓𝑖 𝑁 , su suma debe ser igual a 1. Por cuestión de redondeo de los decimales no siempre va adra 1, pero debe estar lo más cercano por ejemplo: 0,99, 1,01 …  Porcentaje %. Se puede sacar el porcentaje al final, para lo cual simplemente multiplicamos la frecuencia absoluta acumulada Fi por 100. % = Fi * 100, su suma debe darnos 100. Ejemplo: Realizar la tabla de frecuencia de una comunidad en la que se ha tomado como datos el número de hijos que tiene cada familia. Se ha tomado un total de 25 datos. 4 – 0 – 1 – 2 - 3 – 1 – 0 – 1 – 1 – 1 – 4 – 0 – 1 – 3 – 2 – 2 – 1 – 1 – 0 – 1 – 2 – 3 – 1 -1 - 1 Xi fi Fi hi % 0 4 4 4 25⁄ = 0,16 16 1 12 16 12 25⁄ = 0,48 48 2 4 20 4 25⁄ = 0,16 16 3 3 23 3 25⁄ = 0,12 12 4 2 25 2 25⁄ = 0,08 8 TOTAL N = 25 1 100 DATOS: Xi = Distintos datos que se dan en la muestra. 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 Frecuencia Absoluta. “fi”. Cuantas veces se repite cada dato de Xi.  0 se repite 4 veces  1 se repite 12 veces  2 se repite 4 veces  3 se repite 3 veces  4 se repite 2 veces  Sumatoria = 25 Frecuencia Absoluta Acumulada. “Fi”. Vamos acumulando sumando siempre con el anterior.  4  4 + 12 = 16  16 + 4 = 20  20 + 3 = 23  23 + 2 = 25 Frecuencia Relativa. “hi”. Dividimos la Frecuencia Absoluta. “fi” para el número total de datos.  4⁄25 = 0,16  12⁄25 = 0,48  4⁄25 = 0,16  3⁄25 = 0,12  2⁄25 = 0,08  Sumatoria = 1 Porcentaje %. Multiplicamos cada Frecuencia Relativa. “hi” por 100  0,16 * 100 = 16  0,48 * 100 = 48  0,16 * 100 = 16  0,12 * 100 = 12  0,08 * 100 = 8  Sumatoria = 100
  3. 3. Ing. Carlos Alfredo Vanegas Cobeña Mgst. 3MATEMÁTICA OCTAVO EGB - UNIDAD CINCO ESTADÍSTICA Y PROBABILIDAD 2 DATOS AGRUPADOS Si una variable estadística es cuantitativa continua o cuantitativa discreta con un número grande de datos, conviene agrupar dichos datos en intervalos o clases que tengan la misma amplitud, es decir la misma cantidad de números en cada intervalo. Para ello veremos algunos conceptos importantes: Rango: El Rango es el intervalo entre el valor máximo y el valor mínimo; por ello, comparte unidades con los datos. Rango = Xmax - Xmin Intervalo de clase: Rango utilizado para dividir el conjunto de posibles valores numéricos al trabajar con grandes cantidades de datos. Hay varias maneras de sacarlo pero la más sencilla cunado los datos no pasan de 100 es la raíz cuadrada del número de datos. Se le designa la letra k. Se lo puede truncar o redondear tratando siempre que nos quede un número impar. k = √ 𝑛 = impar Amplitud de clase. Es la diferencia entre los dos extremos de un intervalo, y se le designa la letra c. c = 𝑅𝑎𝑛𝑔𝑜 𝑁ú𝑚𝑒𝑟𝑜 𝑑𝑒 𝑖𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑟𝑣𝑎𝑙𝑜𝑠 El operario de una máquina de una empresa fabricante de lápices, nota que su máquina está fallando en la producción de los lápices de 190 mm y por ello toma una muestra aleatoria de 48 lápices. Los datos de las longitudes finales en mm de los 48 lápices se presentan a continuación. n = 48 “Número de datos de la muestra” Xmin = 162 mm “Dato mínimo” Xmax = 218 mm “Dato máximo” Rango = Xmax – Xmin Rango = 218 – 126 Rango = 56 Intervalo de clase “k” = √𝟒𝟖 k = 7 Amplitud del intervalo “c” = 𝑹𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒐 𝑵ú𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒐 𝒅𝒆 𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒗𝒂𝒍𝒐𝒔 c = 𝟓𝟔 𝟕 c = 8 CLASE [L i - Ls) Xi fi Fi hi Hi pi Pi 1 [162 – 170) 166 3 3 0,0625 0,0625 6,25 6,25 2 [170 – 178) 174 6 9 0,1250 0,1875 12,50 18,75 3 [178 – 186) 182 9 18 0,1875 0,3750 18,71 37,50 4 [186 – 194) 190 8 26 0,1667 0,5417 16,67 54,17 5 [194 – 202) 198 12 38 0,2500 0,7917 25,00 79,17 6 [202 – 210) 206 6 44 0,1250 0,9167 12,50 91,67 7 [210 – 218) 214 4 48 0,0833 1,0000 8,33 100,00 TOTAL 48 1 100
  4. 4. Ing. Carlos Alfredo Vanegas Cobeña Mgst. 4MATEMÁTICA OCTAVO EGB - UNIDAD CINCO ESTADÍSTICA Y PROBABILIDAD Clase: Las que sacaos en los intervalos = 7 Intervalo de clase: Pongo el Xmin y sumo la amplitud. Corchete si está incluido y paréntesis si no está incluido. o 162 + 8 = 170 [162 – 170) o 170 + 8 = 178 [170 – 178) o 178 + 8 = 186 [178 – 186) o 186 + 8 = 194 [186 – 194) o 194 + 8 = 202 [194 – 202) o 202 + 8 = 210 [202 – 210) o 210 + 8 = 218 [210 – 218) Marca de clase xi = 𝐿𝑖+𝐿𝑠 2  x1 = 162+170 2 x1 = 166  x2 = 170+178 2 x1 = 174  x3 = 178+184 2 x1 = 182  x4 = 184+194 2 x1 = 190  x5 = 194+202 2 x1 = 198  x6 = 202+210 2 x1 = 206  x7 = 210+218 2 x1 = 214 Frecuencia absoluta f1. Es el número de datos que están en cada inérvalo, por ejemplo en el primer intervalo cuantos números están contando los 162, 163, 164, 165, 166, 167, 168, y 169, no el 170 por que es abierto ese se cuenta en el siguiente intervalo. En este caso Hay en el primer intervalo.  162 = 1  163 = 0  164 = 0  165 = 0  166 = 1  167 = 1  168 = 0  169 = 0 En total ha habido 3 números. Procedemos igual para las otras clases. Frecuencia absoluta acumulada. Procedeos igual que con datos no acumulado. Frecuencia Relativa hi. Procedeos igual que con datos no acumulado 𝑓𝑖 𝑛 hi = 3 48 hi = 0,0625 Frecuencia Relativa Acumulada Hi. Hacemos igual que la frecuencia absoluta acumulada utilizando los hi Frecuencia Relativa Porcentual pi %. Se multiplica la Frecuencia relativa por 100 Pi1 = 0,0625 * 100 pi1 = 6,25 pi2 = 0,1250 * 100 pi2 = 12,50 Frecuencia Relativa Porcentual acumulada Pi %. Se multiplica la Frecuencia relativa acumulada por 100 Pi1 = 0,0625 * 100 Pi1 = 6,25 Pi2 = 0,1875 * 100 Pi2 = 18,75

