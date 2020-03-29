Resumen matematica octavo unidad 4

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ing. Carlos Alfredo Vanegas Cobeña Mgst. 1MATEMÁTICA OCTAVO EGB - UNIDAD CUATRO SEMEJANZAS Y MEDICIÓN UNIDAD CUATRO: SEMEJ...
Ing. Carlos Alfredo Vanegas Cobeña Mgst. 2MATEMÁTICA OCTAVO EGB - UNIDAD CUATRO SEMEJANZAS Y MEDICIÓN Si dos recetas secan...
Ing. Carlos Alfredo Vanegas Cobeña Mgst. 3MATEMÁTICA OCTAVO EGB - UNIDAD CUATRO SEMEJANZAS Y MEDICIÓN Rectas secantes: Dos...
Ing. Carlos Alfredo Vanegas Cobeña Mgst. 4MATEMÁTICA OCTAVO EGB - UNIDAD CUATRO SEMEJANZAS Y MEDICIÓN 6 HOMOTECIAS Una hom...
Ing. Carlos Alfredo Vanegas Cobeña Mgst. 5MATEMÁTICA OCTAVO EGB - UNIDAD CUATRO SEMEJANZAS Y MEDICIÓN 7 PERÍMETRO DE FIGUR...
Ing. Carlos Alfredo Vanegas Cobeña Mgst. 6MATEMÁTICA OCTAVO EGB - UNIDAD CUATRO SEMEJANZAS Y MEDICIÓN 8.2 Conversión de un...
Ing. Carlos Alfredo Vanegas Cobeña Mgst. 7MATEMÁTICA OCTAVO EGB - UNIDAD CUATRO SEMEJANZAS Y MEDICIÓN M.4.2.20. Construir ...
Ing. Carlos Alfredo Vanegas Cobeña Mgst. 8MATEMÁTICA OCTAVO EGB - UNIDAD CUATRO SEMEJANZAS Y MEDICIÓN En todo triángulo re...
Ing. Carlos Alfredo Vanegas Cobeña Mgst. 9MATEMÁTICA OCTAVO EGB - UNIDAD CUATRO SEMEJANZAS Y MEDICIÓN M.4.2.12. Definir y ...
Ing. Carlos Alfredo Vanegas Cobeña Mgst. 10MATEMÁTICA OCTAVO EGB - UNIDAD CUATRO SEMEJANZAS Y MEDICIÓN Ejemplo: Hallar la ...
  1. 1. Ing. Carlos Alfredo Vanegas Cobeña Mgst. 1MATEMÁTICA OCTAVO EGB - UNIDAD CUATRO SEMEJANZAS Y MEDICIÓN UNIDAD CUATRO: SEMEJANZAS Y MEDICIÓN. M.4.2.5. Definir e identificar figuras geométricas semejantes, de acuerdo a las medidas de los ángulos y a la relación entre las medidas de los lados, determinando el factor de escala entre las figuras (teorema de Thales). 1 FIGURAS CONGRUENTES Y FIGURAS SEMEJANTES 1.1 Figuras congruentes. Dos figuras son congruentes si tanto los ángulos correspondientes como los lados correspondientes son congruentes “Tiene la misma medida”. La relación de congruencia se simboliza con ≡. 1.2 Figuras semejantes Dos figuras son semejantes cuando los ángulos correspondientes son congruentes y los lados correspondientes son proporcionales. El cociente entre los lados correspondientes se llama razón de semejanza o escala. Se designa por la letra k. 𝐴𝐵 𝑋𝑌 = 20 40 = 0.5 𝐵𝐶 𝑌𝑊 = 50 100 = 0.5 𝐶𝐷 𝑊𝑍 = 20 40 = 0.5 𝐷𝐴 𝑍𝑋 = 50 100 = 0.5 Todos los polígonos regulares serán semejantes entre sí. Todas las figuras congruentes a su vez también serán semejantes. 2 TEOREMA DE TALES Triángulos semejantes: Son aquellos que tienen la misma forma, ángulos iguales y lados proporcionales. Líneas paralelas: Son aquellas que mantiene siempre la misma distancia y nunca se cruzan. Teorema de tales. Si en un triángulo se traza una línea paralela a cualquiera de sus lados, se obtiene un triángulo que es semejante al triángulo dado. Ejemplo deseo saber la altura del edificio con los datos presentados a continuación.
  2. 2. Ing. Carlos Alfredo Vanegas Cobeña Mgst. 2MATEMÁTICA OCTAVO EGB - UNIDAD CUATRO SEMEJANZAS Y MEDICIÓN Si dos recetas secantes se cortan por varias rectas paralelas, los segmentos determinados en una de las rectas son proporcionales a los segmentos correspondientes a la otra. 2 1 = 4 2 = 5 2.5 = 2 2 1 = 9 4.5 = 2 𝐴𝐵 𝐸𝐹 = 𝐵𝐶 𝐹𝐺 = 𝐶𝐷 𝐺𝐻 Ejercicios: Sabiendo que los dos triángulos son semejantes hallar las medidas de los segmentos m y n Las rectas m y n están cortadas por las rectas a, b, c y d paralelas entre si. Si AB = 5, CD = 8, GH = 12, FG = 9, Hallar 𝐵𝐶 𝐸𝐺
  3. 3. Ing. Carlos Alfredo Vanegas Cobeña Mgst. 3MATEMÁTICA OCTAVO EGB - UNIDAD CUATRO SEMEJANZAS Y MEDICIÓN Rectas secantes: Dos rectas secantes se cortan en un punto. Rectas perpendiculares: Dos rectas secantes son perpendiculares si al cortarse forman cuatro regiones o ángulos iguales. Rectas Paralelas: Dos rectas son paralelas si nunca llegan a cortarse en un punto. M.4.2.6. Aplicar la semejanza en la construcción de figuras semejantes, el cálculo de longitudes y la solución de problemas geométricos. Para construir un polígono semejante a otro, se descompone en triángulos y con el método de Tales se construyen otros semejantes. 4.1 Razón de semejanza de figuras y áreas Si dos figuras son semejantes con razón de semejanza k, la razón de sus perímetros es k y la razón de sus áreas es k2 . Para sacar las medidas del polígono semejante se multiplica cada lado del polígono original por la constante K, es decir por la razón, en este caso va a ser 1,5, y los lados a = 2, b = 3, c = 4, d = 5  a1 = k * a a1 = 1.5 * 2 = 3  b1 = k * b b1 = 1,5 * 3 = 4,5  c1 = k * c c1 = 1,5 * 4 = 6  d1 = k * d d1 = 1,5 * 5 = 7,5 Entonces: Si la razón de los perímetros es: 𝑃1 𝑃2 = 21 14 = 1,5 Es decir el valor de k. “Constante de proporcionalidad” La razón de las áreas es: k² = 1,5² = 2,25 5 LÍNEAS DE SIMETRÍA EN FIGURAS GEOMÉTRICAS Si dibujamos una línea a lo largo de una figura y observamos que las dos partes son iguales, entonces habremos encontrado su línea de simetría. Llamamos línea de simetría a la recta que permite dividir una figura en dos partes cuyos elementos son equidistantes, que tienen la misma forma y dimensiones. Las figuras geométricas pueden tener una o más líneas de simetría que a su vez pueden ser horizontales, verticales o diagonales.
  4. 4. Ing. Carlos Alfredo Vanegas Cobeña Mgst. 4MATEMÁTICA OCTAVO EGB - UNIDAD CUATRO SEMEJANZAS Y MEDICIÓN 6 HOMOTECIAS Una homotecia es una transformación que se realiza sobre una figura en el plano con el fin de obtener figuras semejantes a la dada. Para efectuar una homotecia, se debe elegir un centro denominado foco y un factor de proporcionalidad o razón de la homotecia. Ejemplo: Hacer homotecia de un cuadrado con razón 2. 1. Trazar rectas que vayan desde el centro de la homotecia O y que pasen por cada vértice de la figura. 2. Medimos del centro de la homotecia a cada vértice. 3. Multiplícanos estas distancias por la razón, en este caso por 2. 4. Unimos los puntos de A1 con B1 , B1 con C1 , C1 con D1 y D1 con E1 De esta manera he obtenido una figura semejante a la otra, porque tiene la misma forma, los mismos ángulos y sus medidas son proporcionales, además uno es dos veces más grande que el otro porque nuestra razón era de dos. Además sus lados homólogos o correspondientes son paralelos.
  5. 5. Ing. Carlos Alfredo Vanegas Cobeña Mgst. 5MATEMÁTICA OCTAVO EGB - UNIDAD CUATRO SEMEJANZAS Y MEDICIÓN 7 PERÍMETRO DE FIGURAS PLANAS El perímetro de una figura plana es la suma de las medidas de todos sus lados Observa cómo se halla el perímetro del polígono de la Figura P = 4 cm + 5 cm + 7 cm = 16 cm Ejemplo: Determina el perímetro del polígono de la Figura P = 75 cm + 100 cm + 75 cm + 100 cm + 75 cm + 100 cm + 225 cm + 300 cm P = 1 050 cm M.4.2.12. Definir y dibujar medianas y baricentro, mediatrices y circuncentro, alturas y ortocentro, bisectrices e incentro en un triángulo. 8 UNIDADES DE SUPERFICIE 8.1 Múltiplos y submúltiplos del metro cuadrado La unidad de medida de la superficie es el metro cuadrado (m2), a partir de la cual se definen unidades de medida mayores, llamadas múltiplos del metro cuadrado y otras menores, denominadas submúltiplos del metro cuadrado.
  6. 6. Ing. Carlos Alfredo Vanegas Cobeña Mgst. 6MATEMÁTICA OCTAVO EGB - UNIDAD CUATRO SEMEJANZAS Y MEDICIÓN 8.2 Conversión de unidades de superficie • Para pasar de una unidad de orden inferior a la siguiente de orden superior, se divide entre 100. • Para pasar de una unidad de orden superior a la siguiente de orden inferior, se multiplica por 100. Ejemplos: 5 Hm² a m² = Se multiplica 2 veces por 100 ya que según el cuadro vamos a bajar. 5 Hm² * 100 = 500 Dam² 500 Dam² * 100 = 50000 m² Es decir corro a coma dos veces dos espacios en total 4 espacios hacia la derecha 320000 cm² a m² = Se divide por 100 ya que según el cuadro vamos a subir 320000 / 100 = 3200 dm² 3200 dm² / 100 = 32 m² Es decir corro a coma dos veces dos espacios en total 4 espacios hacia la izquierda 52,3 Dam² a cm² = Voy a bajar 3 espacios por lo tanto debo correr la como hacia la derecha 6 espacios. Antes de correr la coma podemos aumentar muchos ceros a la derecha ya que sabemos que los ceros a la derecha luego de una como no afectan. 52,30000000000000 Ahora si corremos la coma 6 veces 52300000 cm² y esa es la respuesta 1200 Dam² a Km² = Voy a subir 2 espacios por lo tanto debo correr la como hacia la izquierda 4 espacios Antes de correr la coma podemos aumentar muchos ceros a la izquierda ya que sabemos que los ceros a la izquierda no afectan. 0000001200 Ahora si corremos la coma 4 veces 0,12 Km² y esa es la respuesta
  7. 7. Ing. Carlos Alfredo Vanegas Cobeña Mgst. 7MATEMÁTICA OCTAVO EGB - UNIDAD CUATRO SEMEJANZAS Y MEDICIÓN M.4.2.20. Construir pirámides, prismas, conos y cilindros a partir de patrones en dos dimensiones (redes), para calcular el área lateral y total de estos cuerpos geométricos. 9 ÁREA DE FIGURAS PLANAS El área de una región o figura es la medida de su superficie. Se denota A. En la Tabla se muestra cómo determinar el perímetro y el área de algunas figuras mediante el uso de fórmulas. Ejemplos: Sus lados se supone que están dados en cm. Calcula el área y el perímetro de los siguientes triángulos: A = 𝐵∗ℎ 2 A = 6∗4 2 A = 12 cm² P = a+b+c P = 6+5+5 P = 16 Calcular el área de un rombo cuyas diagonales miden 30 y 16 cm, y su lado mide 17 cm. A = 𝐷∗𝑑 2 A = 30∗16 2 A = 120 cm² P = 4ª P = 4*17 P = 68 cm Calcula el área y el perímetro del siguiente trapecio A = (𝐵+𝑏)∗ℎ 2 A = (10+4)∗4 2 A = 28 cm² P = a + a + B + b P = 5 + 5 + 10 + 4 P = 24 cm 10 TEOREMA DE PITÁGORAS Cuando se conocen las medidas de dos lados de un triángulo rectángulo, se puede calcular la medida del lado que falta empleando el teorema de Pitágoras.
  8. 8. Ing. Carlos Alfredo Vanegas Cobeña Mgst. 8MATEMÁTICA OCTAVO EGB - UNIDAD CUATRO SEMEJANZAS Y MEDICIÓN En todo triángulo rectángulo, el cuadrado de la medida de la hipotenusa es equivalente a la suma de los cuadrados de las medidas de los catetos Por lo tanto: c² = a² + b² c = √ 𝑎2 + 𝑏² a² = c² - b² a = √ 𝑐2 − 𝑏² b² = c² - a² b = √ 𝑐2 − 𝑎² Ejemplo: A cierta hora del día, un árbol de 12 m de altura proyecta una sombra de 16 m, como se ve en la Figura 6 ¿Cuál será la distancia desde la sombra de la copa en el suelo hasta la copa del árbol? c = √ 𝑎2 + 𝑏² c = √122 + 16² c = √144 + 256 c = √400 c = 20m 11 ÁREA DE POLÍGONOS REGULARES Para calcular el área de un polígono regular de n lados, se descompone en n triángulos isósceles congruentes y luego se adicionan sus áreas. El área de un polígono regular es igual a la mitad del producto del perímetro y de la apotema, expresados en la misma unidad de medida. A = 𝑃∗𝑎 2 Ejemplo: Calcular el perímetro y el área de u pentágono regular que mide 5 cm de lado por 3,4 cm de apotema. P = N° lados * l P = 5 * 5 P = 25 cm A = 𝑃∗𝑎 2 A = 25∗3,4 2 A = 85 2 A = 42,5 cm²
  9. 9. Ing. Carlos Alfredo Vanegas Cobeña Mgst. 9MATEMÁTICA OCTAVO EGB - UNIDAD CUATRO SEMEJANZAS Y MEDICIÓN M.4.2.12. Definir y dibujar medianas y baricentro, mediatrices y circuncentro, alturas y ortocentro, bisectrices e incentro en un triángulo. 12 LONGITUDES Y ÁREAS DE FIGURAS CIRCULARES Una circunferencia está formada por los puntos que están a igual distancia de un punto llamado centro. El círculo o región circular es la unión de la circunferencia y su interior. 12.1 Longitud de la circunferencia La longitud de una circunferencia o perímetro de un circulo se obtiene al multiplicar la longitud del diámetro (d) por el valor constante π (aproximadamente 3,14). l = π * d Como la longitud del diámetro es el doble de la del radio (r), se tiene que: l = 2π * r Despejando tenemos: d = 𝒍 𝝅 r = 𝒍 𝟐𝝅 Diámetro: Es un segmento de recta que pasa por el centro del circulo y lo divide en 2 partes iguales y se le designa d Pi: Es un valor establecido y se representa con π y vale 3,14,16… y es las veces que cabe el diámetro en la circunferencia. Radio: Es la mitad del diámetro. Y se le designa r Ejemplo: Calcular el perímetro de un círculo cuyo perímetro es 10 cm. DATOS: d = 10 cm π = 3,1416.. P = ¿? P = d * π P = 10 cm * 3,1416.. P = 31,14 cm 12.2 Longitud de un arco de circunferencia Un arco de circunferencia es la parte de la circunferencia comprendida entre dos de sus puntos. La longitud a de un arco de circunferencia, cuyo ángulo central a mide Θ, se calcula con la fórmula: a = 𝝅∗𝒓∗𝜣 𝟏𝟖𝟎 a = 𝟐𝝅∗𝒓∗𝜣 𝟑𝟔𝟎 De aquí podemos deducir que: Θ = 𝟏𝟖𝟎∗𝒂 𝝅∗𝒓 r= 𝟏𝟖𝟎∗𝒂 𝝅∗𝜣
  10. 10. Ing. Carlos Alfredo Vanegas Cobeña Mgst. 10MATEMÁTICA OCTAVO EGB - UNIDAD CUATRO SEMEJANZAS Y MEDICIÓN Ejemplo: Hallar la longitud de arco conociendo que su radio es igual a 3 cm y un ángulo de 40° DATOS: r = 3 cm Θ = 40° a = ¿? a = 𝜋∗𝑟∗𝛩 180 a = 3,14∗3∗40 180 a = 377 180 a = 2,09 12.3 Área de figuras circulares El área del círculo es igual al producto del número p por el cuadrado del radio. A = π * r² Para nuestro estudio supondremos que el valor de π = 3,14 Ejemplo: Matías está atado a una correa de 4 m de largo, como se observa en la Figura. Para determinar el área del espacio por el que se puede desplazar Matías, se debe hallar el área del círculo de radio 4 m, así: DATOS: r = 4m A = ¿? A = π * r² A = 3,14 * (4)² A = 3,14 * 16 A = 50,24 m² Las figuras circulares más utilizadas son: la corona, el sector y el segmento circular. El área de cada una de estas figuras se halla con las siguientes fórmulas: El área de una corona circular es igual a la diferencia de las áreas del círculo mayor y del círculo menor. A = π * (R² - r²) El área de un sector circular cuyo ángulo central mide Θ, se calcula con la fórmula: A = 𝝅∗𝒓 𝟐∗ 𝜣 𝟑𝟔𝟎 Un segmento circular corresponde a la región limitada por una cuerda y el arco de circunferencia que se determina. Su área se calcula mediante la fórmula: A = 𝝅∗𝒓 𝟐∗ 𝜣 𝟑𝟔𝟎 – A∆ABC CORONA CIRCULAR SECTOR CIRCULAR SEGMENTO CIRCULAR

