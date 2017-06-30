Carlo M Escaner Bioanalizador - do not let them die!

Maldonado Vargas Carlo Edwin "Escaner Bioanalizador 3D como método alternativo en la prevención de enfermedades"
Escaner bioanalizador 3D Exploración con PRECISIÓN EXTREMA SOFISTICADO sistema psicofísico Aparat o NO invasiv o
Prevención Prevención de Enfermedades
Sistema Informático (Hardware y Software) • Utiliza interface llamada BSM-iBox • Bioinductor con audifonos • Provocan una ...
Funcionamiento corporal según la cronobiología
Identifica la enfermedad de cada célula de un órgano Determinar un riesgo leve o potencial Realizar detección de la patolo...
Interactivo • Utiliza figuras geométricas para una mejor comprension
Ventajas Desventajas Complementa Informacion Diagnóstica Precio Elevado Brinda confianza al paciente Necesita Electricidad...
Referencias • http://www.cursosdeiridologia.com/Pages/BioEscaner_M olecular_3D_Analizador_Cuantico_2014.aspx2 • GARCIA-POR...
