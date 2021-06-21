2021 brescianini zeroseiup

Successfully reported this slideshow.
le Linee pedagogiche per il sistema integrato “zerosei” Il Coordinamento pedagogico 18giugno2021 CHIARABRESCIANINI DIRIGEN...
IL “SISTEMA ZEROSEI” DECRETO LEGISLATIVO 13 aprile 2017, n. 65 Istituzione del sistema integrato di educazione e di istruz...
IL D.LGS 65/2017: LE RAGIONI DEL SISTEMA “ZEROSEI” Il Sistema integrato di educazione e di istruzione garantisce a tutte l...
IL D.LGS 65/2017: LE FINALITÀ Il Sistema 0-6 anni mira a: promuovere la continuità del percorso educativo e scolastico rid...
IL SISTEMA “ZEROSEI”: CHE COSA COMPRENDE (1) Il Sistema Integrato “zerosei” comprende: i servizi educativi per l’infanzia,...
IL SISTEMA “ZEROSEI”: CHE COSA COMPRENDE (2) servizi integrativi, con un’organizzazione molto flessibile e modalità di fun...
IL SISTEMA 0-6 … 7 «Agenda aperta» Giancarlo Cerini
QUALCHE DATO SULLA SCUOLA DELL’INFANZIA IN EMILIA-ROMAGNA 740 plessi di scuola dell’infanzia statale 788 scuole dell’infan...
LA POPOLAZIONE SCOLASTICA DELLA SCUOLA DELL’INFANZIA IN EMILIA-ROMAGNA 47.620 bambini che frequentano le scuole dell’infan...
...i servizi 0 - 3... 1 0
...i servizi 0 - 3... 1 1 ● 1.233servizieducativi da0a3anni per un totale di ● 40.387posti e ● 33.559bambini iscritti che ...
DOVE REPERIRE I DATI... https://www.istruzioneer.gov.it/dati/fact-sheet/ https://www.istruzioneer.gov.it/2021/06/17/semina...
LE LINEE PEDAGOGICHE PER IL SISTEMA INTEGRATO “ZEROSEI” Ai sensi dell’articolo 10 del Decreto Legislativo 13 aprile 2017, ...
LE LINEE PEDAGOGICHE: I TEMI I diritti dell’infanzia
LE LINEE PEDAGOGICHE: I TEMI Lo “zerosei” come ecosistema formativo
LE LINEE PEDAGOGICHE: I TEMI Porre i bambini al centro
LE LINEE PEDAGOGICHE: I TEMI Curricolo e progettualità: le scelte organizzative nella prospettiva di un curricolo verticale
LE LINEE PEDAGOGICHE: I TEMI Le coordinate della professionalità: collegialità e lavoro di gruppo
LE LINEE PEDAGOGICHE: I TEMI Le garanzie della governance: investimenti culturali e politici, scelte amministrative e peda...
I L COORDINATORE PEDAGOGICO (1) - è una figura professionale che ha il compito di curare il funzionamento dell'équipe educ...
I L COORDINATORE PEDAGOGICO (2) - Nelle scuole dell’infanzia statali l’azione di coordinamento è svolta dal dirigentescola...
il coordinamento pedagogico territoriale
I L COORDINAMENTO PEDAGOGICO TERRITORIALE (1) è un organismo stabile nel tempo che comprende e riunisce i coordinatori dei...
I L COORDINAMENTO PEDAGOGICO TERRITORIALE (2) elabora una riflessione pedagogica centrata sul territorio che cerchi di rap...
I L COORDINAMENTO PEDAGOGICO TERRITORIALE: I COMPITI è compito delle Regioni promuovere i coordinamenti pedagogici territo...
I l questionario https://questionari.pubblica.istruzione.it/questionariV3/index.php/362996?newtes t=Y&lang=it
La struttura del questionario: i quesiti Scheda compilata a cura di: 1–Si ritiene che per la costruzione di un Sistema int...
grandi bisogna “…ai sempre spiegare tutto quello che i bambini capiscono subito”. I l piccolo principe, Antoine de Saint- ...
2021 brescianini zeroseiup

Chiara Brescianini, dirigente Ufficio Scolastico Regionale per l’Emilia-RomagnaGino Passarini, dirigente responsabile Servizio Politiche sociali e socioeducative, Regione Emilia-Romagna

2021 brescianini zeroseiup

  1. 1. le Linee pedagogiche per il sistema integrato “zerosei” Il Coordinamento pedagogico 18giugno2021 CHIARABRESCIANINI DIRIGENTEUFFICIOIII-UFFICIOSCOLASTICOREGIONALEPER L’EMILIA-ROMAGNA
  2. 2. IL “SISTEMA ZEROSEI” DECRETO LEGISLATIVO 13 aprile 2017, n. 65 Istituzione del sistema integrato di educazione e di istruzione dalla nascita sino a sei anni, a norma dell'articolo 1, commi 180 e 181, lettera e), della legge 13 luglio 2015, n. 107. (17G00073) Entrata in vigore del provvedimento: 31/05/2017 Link: https://www.gazzettaufficiale.it/eli/id/2017/05/16/ 17G00073/sg
  3. 3. IL D.LGS 65/2017: LE RAGIONI DEL SISTEMA “ZEROSEI” Il Sistema integrato di educazione e di istruzione garantisce a tutte le bambine e i bambini, dalla nascita ai sei anni, pari opportunità di sviluppare le proprie potenzialità di relazione, autonomia, creatività e apprendimento per superare disuguaglianze, barriere territoriali, economiche, etniche e culturali. (Decreto Legislativo n. 65 del 13 aprile 2017, articolo 1)
  4. 4. IL D.LGS 65/2017: LE FINALITÀ Il Sistema 0-6 anni mira a: promuovere la continuità del percorso educativo e scolastico ridurre gli svantaggi culturali, sociali e relazionali promuovendo la piena inclusione di tutti i bambini e rispettando e accogliendo tutte le forme di diversità sostenere la primaria funzione educativa delle famiglie favorire la conciliazione tra i tempi di lavoro dei genitori e la cura dei bambini promuovere la qualità dell’offerta educativa anche attraverso la qualificazione universitaria del personale educativo e docente, la formazione in servizio e il coordinamento pedagogico agevolare la frequenza dei servizi educativi. (Decreto Legislativo n. 65 del 13 aprile 2017, articoli 4 e 9)
  5. 5. IL SISTEMA “ZEROSEI”: CHE COSA COMPRENDE (1) Il Sistema Integrato “zerosei” comprende: i servizi educativi per l’infanzia, gestiti dagli Enti locali, direttamente o attraverso la stipula di convenzioni, da altri enti pubblici o dai privati, articolati in: a. nidi e micronidi, che accolgono i bambini tra i 3 e i 36 mesi e hanno orari di apertura, capacità ricettiva, modalità di funzionamento, costi delle rette diversi da Comune a Comune (di solito assicurano il pasto e il riposo) b. sezioni primavera, che accolgono i bambini tra i 24 e i 36 mesi e sono aggregate alle scuole dell’infanzia statali o paritarie o ai nidi (Decreto Legislativo n. 65 del 13 aprile 2017, articolo 2)
  6. 6. IL SISTEMA “ZEROSEI”: CHE COSA COMPRENDE (2) servizi integrativi, con un’organizzazione molto flessibile e modalità di funzionamento diversificate. Si distinguono in: a. spazi gioco per bambini da 12 a 36 mesi, privi di servizio mensa, con frequenza flessibile fino a un massimo di 5 ore giornaliere b. centri per bambini e famiglie che accolgono bambini dai primi mesi di vita insieme a un adulto accompagnatore, privi di servizio mensa, con frequenza flessibile c. servizi educativi in contesto domiciliare per un numero ridotto di bambini da 3 a 36 mesi (Decreto Legislativo n. 65 del 13 aprile 2017, articolo 2)
  7. 7. IL SISTEMA 0-6 … 7 «Agenda aperta» Giancarlo Cerini
  8. 8. QUALCHE DATO SULLA SCUOLA DELL’INFANZIA IN EMILIA-ROMAGNA 740 plessi di scuola dell’infanzia statale 788 scuole dell’infanzia paritarie per un totale di 1.528 punti di erogazione del servizio
  9. 9. LA POPOLAZIONE SCOLASTICA DELLA SCUOLA DELL’INFANZIA IN EMILIA-ROMAGNA 47.620 bambini che frequentano le scuole dell’infanzia statali 50.004 bambini che frequentano le scuole dell’infanzia paritarie per un totale di 97.624 bambini accolti nelle scuole dell’infanzia statali e paritarie dell’Emilia- Romagna
  10. 10. ...i servizi 0 - 3... 1 0
  11. 11. ...i servizi 0 - 3... 1 1 ● 1.233servizieducativi da0a3anni per un totale di ● 40.387posti e ● 33.559bambini iscritti che rappresentano 33% circa dei 101.427 bambini di età compresa tra 0a 2 anni in Emilia-Romagna (fonte dati: Report Offerta educativa 0-6 anni 2018-2019 - Regione Emilia- Romagna)
  12. 12. DOVE REPERIRE I DATI... https://www.istruzioneer.gov.it/dati/fact-sheet/ https://www.istruzioneer.gov.it/2021/06/17/seminari-linee-pedagogiche- sistema-integrato-zerosei-pubblicazione-materiali/
  13. 13. LE LINEE PEDAGOGICHE PER IL SISTEMA INTEGRATO “ZEROSEI” Ai sensi dell’articolo 10 del Decreto Legislativo 13 aprile 2017, n. 54, è stata istituita la Commissione nazionale per il Sistema integrato di educazione e di istruzione, che ha approvato le Linee pedagogiche per il sistema integrato “zerosei” Il testo non sostituisce gli attuali documenti programmatici vigenti per la scuola dell’infanzia (le Indicazioni per il curricolo della scuola dell’infanzia e del primo ciclo di istruzione, 2012, aggiornate con i Nuovi scenari del 2018), né anticipa i contenuti degli Orientamenti educativi nazionali per lo 0-3, che saranno oggetto di un successivo intervento, bensì rappresenta una cornice di riferimento pedagogico e il quadro istituzionale e organizzativo in cui si colloca il sistema educativo integrato dalla nascita fino ai sei anni per favorirne lo sviluppo e il consolidamento.
  14. 14. LE LINEE PEDAGOGICHE: I TEMI I diritti dell’infanzia
  15. 15. LE LINEE PEDAGOGICHE: I TEMI Lo “zerosei” come ecosistema formativo
  16. 16. LE LINEE PEDAGOGICHE: I TEMI Porre i bambini al centro
  17. 17. LE LINEE PEDAGOGICHE: I TEMI Curricolo e progettualità: le scelte organizzative nella prospettiva di un curricolo verticale
  18. 18. LE LINEE PEDAGOGICHE: I TEMI Le coordinate della professionalità: collegialità e lavoro di gruppo
  19. 19. LE LINEE PEDAGOGICHE: I TEMI Le garanzie della governance: investimenti culturali e politici, scelte amministrative e pedagogiche
  20. 20. I L COORDINATORE PEDAGOGICO (1) - è una figura professionale che ha il compito di curare il funzionamento dell'équipe educativa; - svolgefunzionediindirizzoesostegnoprofessionaleallavoroindividuale edigruppodegli educatori/insegnantiedelpersonaleausiliariodelle istituzioni educative a lui affidate; - promuovela partecipazionesollecitando l’incontro tra gli educatori/insegnanti ei genitori dei bambini per confrontarsi sulla progettazione educativa e sulle prospettive dell’educazionedeibambini, - cura il raccordotra le struttureeducativeei servizisocialiesanitari; - crea le condizioni organizzative affinché la riflessione professionale possa essere esercitata in modo collegiale proponendo riunioni periodiche di gruppo (di sezione e di struttura) e strumenti come le pratiche di osservazione edocumentazione. - mediante l’osservazione sistematica, l’analisi e il monitoraggio delle attività e delle relazioni educative, dei bisogni dei bambini e delle loro famiglie, il coordinatore individua le esigenze formative degli educatori/insegnanti e del personale ausiliario e propone approfondimenti formativiqualificati. D alle“LI N EEPED A G OG I CHEPERI LSI STEM AI N TEG RA TO“ZERO SEI ”
  21. 21. I L COORDINATORE PEDAGOGICO (2) - Nelle scuole dell’infanzia statali l’azione di coordinamento è svolta dal dirigentescolastico - nelle scuole paritarie, tale funzione è assolta dai responsabili delle strutture. Queste funzioni devono essere ulteriormente estese a figure stabili di coordinamento e referenti, individuate in relazione al possesso di specifiche competenze pedagogiche e organizzative. L’introduzione nella scuola statale di un organico potenziato può consentire alle istituzioni scolastiche singole e in rete di assegnare compiti organizzativi e di coordinamento ad insegnanti particolarmente qualificati, così come raccomandato dalle Indicazioni nazionali per il curricolo (2012) D alle“LI N EEPED A G OG I CHEPERI LSI STEM AI N TEG RA TO“ZERO SEI ”
  22. 22. il coordinamento pedagogico territoriale
  23. 23. I L COORDINAMENTO PEDAGOGICO TERRITORIALE (1) è un organismo stabile nel tempo che comprende e riunisce i coordinatori dei servizi educativi per l’infanzia e delle scuole dell’infanzia esistenti su un territorio(statali, comunali,privati, paritari) costituisce un elemento indispensabile, dal punto di vista tecnico-pedagogico, della governance locale dei servizi svolgendo un ruolo fondamentale nell’espansione e qualificazione dello 0-6 attraverso il confronto professionale collegiale. agevola una progettualità coerente, insistendo sulla costruzione di percorsi di continuità verticale, tra servizi educativi e scuole dell’infanzia, anche con attenzione alla costituzione di Poli per l’infanzia, e tra scuole dell’infanzia e primo ciclo dell’istruzione, nonché percorsi di continuità orizzontale, tra servizi educativi e scuole di diversa tipologia e gestione, nonché tra servizi/scuole e territorio. D alle“LI N EEPED A G OG I CHEPERI LSI STEM AI N TEG RA TO“ZERO SEI ”
  24. 24. I L COORDINAMENTO PEDAGOGICO TERRITORIALE (2) elabora una riflessione pedagogica centrata sul territorio che cerchi di rappresentarsi le condizioni di vita e i diritti all’educazione e di cittadinanza di tutti i bambini; propone i progetti per l’estensione e la diversificazione dell’offerta educativa sul proprio territorio di competenza fornisce il proprio contributo tecnico, anche propositivo, nella definizione delle priorità di interventi che confluiscono nei piani di zona concertati tra gli attori locali. D alle“LI N EEPED A G OG I CHEPERI LSI STEM AI N TEG RA TO“ZERO SEI ”
  25. 25. I L COORDINAMENTO PEDAGOGICO TERRITORIALE: I COMPITI è compito delle Regioni promuovere i coordinamenti pedagogici territoriali d’intesa con l’Ufficio scolastico regionale e le rappresentanze degli Enti locali; è responsabilità dei Comuni, anche in forma associata, attivare il coordinamento nell’ambito territoriale di loro competenza, in collaborazione con i gestori di tutte le strutture educative pubbliche e private, che assicurano la partecipazione dei rispettivi coordinatori pedagogici; Le Regioni, a loro volta, d’intesa con gli USRpotranno promuovere forme di coordinamento pedagogico a livello regionale e organizzare interventi formativi destinati ai coordinatori pedagogici, per favorire comuni strategie di intervento D alle“LI N EEPED A G OG I CHEPERI LSI STEM AI N TEG RA TO“ZERO SEI ”
  26. 26. I l questionario https://questionari.pubblica.istruzione.it/questionariV3/index.php/362996?newtes t=Y&lang=it
  27. 27. La struttura del questionario: i quesiti Scheda compilata a cura di: 1–Si ritiene che per la costruzione di un Sistema integrato 0-6di qualità le Linee pedagogiche nazionali siano: 2–Si ritiene che nel documento base delle Linee pedagogiche i seguenti argomenti siano stati sviluppati in modo esauriente: 3–Si apprezza/si condivide il modo in cui nel documento vengono affrontati i seguenti argomenti: 4–La scansione degli argomenti nel documento appare: 5-L’impianto complessivo del documento (strutturazione dell’indice, organizzazione delle Parti e dei paragrafi) appare: 6–Il linguaggio utilizzato nel documento è: 7–Iriferimenti normativi, le citazioni, le note sono: 8–Il documento nel complesso può essere utilizzato come:
  28. 28. grandi bisogna “…ai sempre spiegare tutto quello che i bambini capiscono subito”. I l piccolo principe, Antoine de Saint- Exupéry 2 8 PALAZZO CONTRARI BONCOMPAGNI – VIGNOLA (MO) LA SCALA A CHIOCCIOLA – J ACOPO BAROZZI GRAZIE PER L’ATTENZIONE!

