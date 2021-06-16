Successfully reported this slideshow.
/ RENDIMIENTO DE JAVI PUADO TEMPORADA 20/21 COMPARATIVA DE EXTREMOS Y DELANTEROS CON DATOS INSTAT POR 90' Y 15 O MÁS PARTI...
/ INFORMACIÓN GENERAL FECHA DE NACIMIENTO NACIONALIDAD ALTURA PESO POSICIÓN VALOR DE MERCADO CLUB RCD Espanyol 69 KG 1,77 ...
/ FASE OFENSIVA
/ 0,0 0,5 1,0 1,5 TIROS SHOTS AT GOAL 0 1 2 3 4 Jorge Fernandez Luca Zanimacchia Marc Gual S. Araújo A. Diedhiou Abdon Abo...
/ 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 PASES PASES EFECTIVOS 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 Abdon Arturo Molina Bebe J. Lago A. Diedhiou Aboubakar...
/ 0,0 0,2 0,4 0,6 0,8 PASES DE FINALIZACIÓN PASES DE FINALIZACIÓN EFECTIVOS 0,0 0,5 1,0 1,5 2,0 Jorge Fernandez Paulino De...
/ 0,0 0,2 0,4 0,6 0,8 1,0 1,2 1,4 NOMBRE ASISTENCIAS Adri Embarba Alex Gallar Heber Pena Picos Cris Ramos Bebe B. Rodrígue...
/ 0,0 0,1 0,2 0,3 0,4 NOMBRE ASISTENCIAS Adri Embarba P. De Blasis Alex Gallar Javier Puado Diaz Lazo Miguel De La Fuente ...
/ 0,0 0,1 0,2 0,3 0,4 0,5 0,6 0,7 GOLES ESPERADOS GOLES 0,0 0,1 0,2 0,3 0,4 0,5 0,6 Andres Martin Garcia Jose Corpas Serna...
/ 0,10 0,20 0,30 0,40 0,50 Goles 0,05 0,10 0,15 0,20 0,25 0,30 Asistencias 0,50 1,00 1,50 2,00 2,50 Regates efectivos 0 , ...
/ FASE DEFENSIVA
/ 0 1 2 3 4 ENTRADAS ENTRADAS EFECTIVAS 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 Borja Valle Gaspar Campos Ansó Pol Valentin Sancho A. Diedhiou Abdon...
/ 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 DISPUTAS DEFENSIVAS DISPUTAS DEFENSIVAS GANADAS 2 4 6 8 10 Ernesto Gaspar Campos Ansó Manu Barreiro Ozkoid...
/ 0,0 0,2 0,4 0,6 0,8 1,0 1,2 1,4 BALONES RECUPERADOS BALONES RECUPERADOS EN CAMPO CONTRARIO 0 1 2 3 4 5 Carlos Carmona J....
/ 0,50 1,00 1,50 2,00 2,50 Disputas defensivas ganadas 1,00 2,00 3,00 4,00 5,00 6,00 Disputas defensivas 0,50 1,00 1,50 2,...
/ CONTEXTO EN LA LIGA SMARTBANK
Jun. 16, 2021

Rendimiento de Javi Puado temporada 20/21 en la Liga Smartbank

Breve análisis sobre el rendimiento del futbolista del Espanyol, Javi Puado, en la temporada 20/21.

Rendimiento de Javi Puado temporada 20/21 en la Liga Smartbank

  1. 1. / RENDIMIENTO DE JAVI PUADO TEMPORADA 20/21 COMPARATIVA DE EXTREMOS Y DELANTEROS CON DATOS INSTAT POR 90' Y 15 O MÁS PARTIDOS JUGADOS CARLES MALDONADO GARCÍA
  2. 2. / INFORMACIÓN GENERAL FECHA DE NACIMIENTO NACIONALIDAD ALTURA PESO POSICIÓN VALOR DE MERCADO CLUB RCD Espanyol 69 KG 1,77 m Española 25/05/1998 Mapa de calor 3,5 mill. Extremo o Delantero
  3. 3. / FASE OFENSIVA
  4. 4. / 0,0 0,5 1,0 1,5 TIROS SHOTS AT GOAL 0 1 2 3 4 Jorge Fernandez Luca Zanimacchia Marc Gual S. Araújo A. Diedhiou Abdon Aboubakary Kante Aday Adri Embarba Aitor Garcia Alex Alegria Álex Bermejo Alex Gallar Álex Mula Alfredo Alvaro Alvaro Garcia Ander Vitoria Antonio Cortes Heredia Aridai Arturo Molina B. Rodríguez Bebe Berto Cayarga Borja Garces Borja Valle C. Mendes Carlos Carmona Caye Cedric Cris Ramos Cristhian Stuani Cristo Ramon Cristo Dani Romera Erik Jirka Ernesto Gaizka Larrazabal German Valera Heber Pena Picos Iriome Ivan Azon Monzon J. Lago Jairo Samperio Jese José Arnáiz Joselu Juan Hernández Kevin Bua Lazo Lei Wu Miguel De La Fuente Nestor Querol Mateu Ousama Siddiki Ozkoidi Raul Umar Sadiq Mesbah Uros Durdevic Valentin Vada Xisco Jimenez Zelu Barbero Guerrero PUADO HA PROMEDIADO 1,75 TIROS DE LOS CUALES 1,01 HAN IDO A PUERTA. EL CANTERANO PERICO ESTÁ POR ENCIMA DE LA MEDIA JUNTO A JUGADORES COMO RAÚL DE TOMAS, EMBARBA, SADIQ O BEBÉ. TIROS VS TIROS A PUERTA
  5. 5. / 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 PASES PASES EFECTIVOS 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 Abdon Arturo Molina Bebe J. Lago A. Diedhiou Aboubakary Kante Aday Adri Embarba Aitor Garcia Alex Alegria Álex Bermejo Alex Gallar Álex Mula Alfredo Alvaro Ander Vitoria Aridai Barbero Borja Garces Borja Sanchez Laborde Borja Valle C. Mendes Carlos Carmona Carlos Doncel Caye Cesar Diaz Cristian Rodríguez Cristo Ramon Cristo Cubillas Curro D. Ojeda David Gonzalez Gomez Edu Espiau Hernandez Elady Fran Villalba Gaizka Larrazabal Gaspar Campos Ansó Gaspar Panadero German Valera Hugo Iriome Isi Palazón J. Igbekeme Javier Puado Diaz Jorge Padilla Soler Joselu M. Vargas Manu Fuster Lazaro Marc Mateu Nicolas Melamed Melamed Ribaudo Nono Ozkoidi Raul S. Sosa Samuel Shashoua Suso Santana Yuri Guerrero Ivan Azon Monzon Lazo Nahuel Leiva Rafa Mújica Xisco Jimenez Zelu Jorge Fernandez Largie Ramazani Orlando Sa UNA DE LAS NOTAS POSITIVAS HA SIDO SU VOLUNTAD POR ENTRAR EN CONTACTO CON EL ESFÉRICO. EL ESPANYOL HA TENIDO EN SU FIGURA A UN JUGADOR CON AFÁN DE PROTAGONISMO. PASES VS PASES EFECTIVOS
  6. 6. / 0,0 0,2 0,4 0,6 0,8 PASES DE FINALIZACIÓN PASES DE FINALIZACIÓN EFECTIVOS 0,0 0,5 1,0 1,5 2,0 Jorge Fernandez Paulino De la Fuente Gomez Pejino Randy Nteka A. Diedhiou Abdon Aboubakary Kante Aday Adri Embarba Aitor Garcia Alex Alegria Alex Gallar Alfredo Alvaro Alvaro Garcia Ander Vitoria Andres Martin Garcia Antonio Cortes Heredia Aridai B. Rodríguez Barbero Bebe Berto Cayarga Borja Borja Garces Borja Sanchez Laborde Borja Valle C. Mendes Carlos Carmona Carlos Doncel Caye Cedric Cris Ramos Cristhian Stuani Cubillas David Gonzalez Gomez Edgar Elady Emmanuel Apeh Ernesto G. Blanco Gaspar Campos Ansó Gaspar Panadero Heber Pena Picos Ivan Azon Monzon Javier Aviles Cortes Jese Joaquín Muñoz Jose Corpas Serna Kevin Bua Landry Nany Dimata Largie Ramazani Lazo M. Vargas Miguel De La Fuente Nano Óscar Pinchi Pablo Chavarria Rafa Mújica Raul S. Sosa Valentin Vada Valery Fernandez Estrada Gerard Valentin J. Igbekeme Marc Mateu Sergio Moreno Martinez Yuri EL BLANQUIAZUL QUEDA ENCUADRADO POR ENCIMA DE LA MEDIA DE PASES DE FINALIZACIÓN EFECTIVOS, PERO POR DEBAJO DE LOS PASES DE FINALIZACIÓN INTENTADOS. PASES DE FINALIZACIÓN EFECTIVOS
  7. 7. / 0,0 0,2 0,4 0,6 0,8 1,0 1,2 1,4 NOMBRE ASISTENCIAS Adri Embarba Alex Gallar Heber Pena Picos Cris Ramos Bebe B. Rodríguez Carlos Carmona Umar Sadiq Mesbah Largie Ramazani Alvaro Francisco Feuillasier Javier Aviles Cortes Marc Mateu P. De Blasis Marc Gual Óscar Pinchi Álex Mula Gaspar Panadero Jese Nicolas Melamed Mela… Raul Y. Rahmani Randy Nteka Alvaro Garcia Joaquín Muñoz Jordi Mboula Queralt Javier Puado Diaz Rafa Mújica Miguel De La Fuente Ivan Martin Nunez Paulino De la Fuente Go… Rober Aridai Berto Cayarga 1,46 1,24 1,22 1,13 1,11 1,06 1,01 0,99 0,95 0,91 0,88 0,88 0,86 0,85 0,84 0,82 0,80 0,79 ENTRE LOS 30 JUGADORES DE LA LIGA SMARTBANK QUE MÁS OCASIONES DE GOL HAN GENERADO. NÚMEROS PARECIDOS A LOS DE RANDY NTEKA O RAÚL DE TOMÁS. OCASIONES GENERADAS
  8. 8. / 0,0 0,1 0,2 0,3 0,4 NOMBRE ASISTENCIAS Adri Embarba P. De Blasis Alex Gallar Javier Puado Diaz Lazo Miguel De La Fuente Aridai Javier Aviles Cortes Andres Martin Garcia Borja Valle 0,41 0,35 0,28 0,28 0,28 0,27 0,26 0,25 0,24 0,24 JUNTO A EMBARBA SE HA ERIGIDO EL MÁXIMO SOCIO DEL PICHICHI DE LA CATEGORIA (RDT), AYUDANDO ASÍ A MANTENER AL EQUIPO EN LOS MOMENTOS COMPLICADOS. ASISTENCIAS
  9. 9. / 0,0 0,1 0,2 0,3 0,4 0,5 0,6 0,7 GOLES ESPERADOS GOLES 0,0 0,1 0,2 0,3 0,4 0,5 0,6 Andres Martin Garcia Jose Corpas Serna Juan Villar Sabin A. Diedhiou Abdon Aboubakary Kante Aday Adri Embarba Aitor Garcia Alex Alegria Álex Bermejo Alex Gallar Álex Mula Alfredo Alvaro Alvaro Garcia Ander Vitoria Antonio Cortes Heredia Aridai Arturo Molina Barbero Bebe Berto Cayarga Borja Borja Garces C. Mendes Carlos Carmona Caye Cris Ramos Cristhian Stuani Cristian Herrera Cubillas Curro Dani Romera Djouahra Erik Jirka Fran Sol Fran Villalba G. Blanco German Valera Gorka Guruzeta Iriome Isi Palazón J. Igbekeme J. Lago J. Narváez Javier Puado Diaz Jose Rodriguez Juan Hernández Juanto Kevin Bua L. Acevedo Landry Nany Dimata Luca Zanimacchia Manu Barreiro Marc Gual Miguel De La Fuente Nano Nicolas Melamed Melamed Ribaudo Ozkoidi Pablo Martínez Pejino Raul Ruben Castro S. Araújo Umar Sadiq Mesbah Uros Durdevic Xisco Jimenez Zelu Valery Fernandez Estrada Lei Wu Suso Santana Yuri JAVI PUADO HA ANOTADO MÁS GOLES (0,42) DE LOS ESPERADOS (0,34) CADA 90 MINUTOS DE JUEGO. HA LIDERADO LA ESTADÍSTICA RAÚL DE TOMÁS CON 0,65 GOLES MARCADOS POR LOS 0,55 ESPERADOS. GOLES ESPERADOS VS GOLES
  10. 10. / 0,10 0,20 0,30 0,40 0,50 Goles 0,05 0,10 0,15 0,20 0,25 0,30 Asistencias 0,50 1,00 1,50 2,00 2,50 Regates efectivos 0 , 1 0 0 , 2 0 0 , 3 0 0 , 4 0 0 , 5 0 0 , 6 0 Pases de finalización efectivos 0 , 2 0 0 , 4 0 0 , 6 0 0 , 8 0 Ocasiones generadas 0,10 0,20 0,30 Goles esperados 1,00 2,00 3,00 4,00 Regates Nombre Jose Corpas Serna Javier Puado Diaz Isi Palazón J. Narváez RADAR OFENSIVO
  11. 11. / FASE DEFENSIVA
  12. 12. / 0 1 2 3 4 ENTRADAS ENTRADAS EFECTIVAS 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 Borja Valle Gaspar Campos Ansó Pol Valentin Sancho A. Diedhiou Abdon Aboubakary Kante Aday Adri Embarba Aitor Garcia Alex Alegria Álex Bermejo Alex Gallar Álex Mula Alfredo Alvaro Alvaro Garcia Ander Vitoria Andres Martin Garcia Arturo Molina B. Rodríguez Barbero Berto Cayarga Borja Sanchez Laborde Carlos Carmona Carlos Doncel Cedric Cristhian Stuani D. Ojeda Edgar Erik Jirka Francisco Feuillasier G. Blanco Haris Vuckic Heber Pena Picos Iriome J. Narváez Javier Aviles Cortes Jorge Padilla Soler Joselu Juanto M. Vargas Marc Mateu Nacho Gil Nono Orlando Sa P. De Blasis Raul Sergio Moreno Martinez Caye Jordi Sanchez Nikola Cumic Óscar Pinchi Ousama Siddiki Ernesto Ozkoidi Paulino De la Fuente Gomez SITUADO POR DEBAJO DE LA MEDIA EN ENTRADAS Y ENTRADAS EFECTIVAS. JAVI PUADO HA REALIZADO 0,94 ENTRADAS EFECTIVAS POR CADA 2,20 QUE INTENTA. ENTRADAS VS ENTRADAS EFECTIVAS
  13. 13. / 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 DISPUTAS DEFENSIVAS DISPUTAS DEFENSIVAS GANADAS 2 4 6 8 10 Ernesto Gaspar Campos Ansó Manu Barreiro Ozkoidi A. Diedhiou Abdon Aboubakary Kante Aday Adri Embarba Aitor Garcia Alex Alegria Álex Bermejo Alex Gallar Álex Mula Alfredo Alvaro Alvaro Garcia Ander Vitoria Andres Martin Garcia Aridai Arturo Molina B. Rodríguez Berto Cayarga Borja Garces Borja Sanchez Laborde Borja Valle C. Mendes Carlos Carmona Cedric Cristian Rodríguez Cristo Ramon Cristo Cubillas D. Ojeda Francisco Feuillasier Gerard Valentin Heber Pena Picos Iriome J. Igbekeme Javier Aviles Cortes Joaquín Muñoz Joselu Juan Hernández Lei Wu M. Vargas Marc Mateu N. Bustos Pol Valentin Sancho Robert Ibanez Sergio Moreno Martinez Y. Rahmani Jordi Sanchez Valery Fernandez Estrada Yuri Elady José Arnáiz Nono Ruben Castro S. Sosa Zelu PESE A GANAR MÚSCULO EN LOS ÚLTIMOS MESES HA TERMINADO ALGO POR DEBAJO DE LOS OTROS EXTREMOS Y DELANTEROS DE LIGA. DISPUTAS DEFENSIVAS GANADAS
  14. 14. / 0,0 0,2 0,4 0,6 0,8 1,0 1,2 1,4 BALONES RECUPERADOS BALONES RECUPERADOS EN CAMPO CONTRARIO 0 1 2 3 4 5 Carlos Carmona J. Narváez Nacho Gil Yoel Barcenas A. Diedhiou Abdon Aboubakary Kante Aday Adri Embarba Aitor Garcia Alex Alegria Álex Bermejo Alex Gallar Álex Mula Alfredo Alvaro Alvaro Garcia Ander Vitoria Aridai Arturo Molina B. Rodríguez Barbero Bebe Borja Garces Borja Valle C. Mendes Carlos Doncel Caye Cedric Cris Ramos Cristian Herrera Cristian Rodríguez Curro Dani Romera Djouahra Edgar Elady Erik Jirka Ernesto Francisco Feuillasier Gerard Valentin Guerrero Iriome Ivan Salvador J. Igbekeme Jorge Fernandez Jorge Padilla Soler José Arnáiz Joselu Juan Hernández Juanto Kevin Bua L. Acevedo Luca Zanimacchia N. Bustos Nono Ozkoidi Pol Valentin Sancho Raul Uros Durdevic Victor Garcia Raja Cubillas Jordi Sanchez Jose Rodriguez Lazo Ousama Siddiki Berto Cayarga Borja 2,16 BALONES RECUPERADOS CADA 90 MINUTOS, DE LOS CUALES 0,66 SON EN CAMPO CONTRARIO. CIFRAS INFERIORES A LAS DE EMBARBA, POR EJEMPLO. BALONES RECUPERADOS EN CAMPO CONTRARIO
  15. 15. / 0,50 1,00 1,50 2,00 2,50 Disputas defensivas ganadas 1,00 2,00 3,00 4,00 5,00 6,00 Disputas defensivas 0,50 1,00 1,50 2,00 2,50 3,00 Entradas 0 , 5 0 1 , 0 0 1 , 5 0 Entradas efectivas 0 , 2 0 0 , 4 0 0 , 6 0 0 , 8 0 Recuperaciones en campo rival 10,00 % 20,00 % 30,00 % 40,00 % % disputas defensivas ganadas 1,00 2,00 3,00 Interceptaciones Nombre Isi Palazón Jose Corpas Serna Javier Puado Diaz J. Narváez RADAR DEFENSIVO
  16. 16. / CONTEXTO EN LA LIGA SMARTBANK

