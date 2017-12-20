Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ACABADOS MADERA BARNIZ: http://www.pintomicasa.com/2008/02/como-pintar-los-muebles.html Del mismo modo que sucede con el poliuretano, los barnices se pueden clasificar en barnices al agua y sintéticos, y también se puede elegir entre un acabado mate, satinado y brillo. El barniz es una disolución de aceites o sustancias resinosas en un disolvente, el cual se evapora en contacto con el aire, dejando una capa protectora sobre la superficie a la que se ha aplicado. Existen barnices de origen natural (resinas y aceites esenciales de plantas) y barnices hechos con resinas sintéticas. Los barnices acrílicos o al agua se secan muy rápidamente, si bien requieren que se aplique bastantes capas para obtener un resultado tan resistente como el de un barniz sintético. Los barnices sintéticos tardan en secarse unas 5 horas y se debe esperar 24 horas para aplicar una nueva capa, preferiblemente con una brocha o paletina de cerdas naturales. Su principal ventaja es que es muy resistente, especialmente el barniz Spar o marino que resulta perfecto para muebles que vayan a estar al aire libre y expuestos a la humedad, así como para puertas de exterior. Este tipo de barniz protege la madera tanto de la humedad como de los rayos ultravioleta. Respecto al acabado, hay que tener en cuenta que un barniz brillante intensificará el color de la madera pero también hará que resalten sus imperfecciones. El barniz satinado es el que más se utiliza para proteger suelos aunque hay que tener en cuenta que oscurece con el tiempo. Por último, el barniz mate es bastante resistente y se utiliza preferiblemente en puertas y ventanas. LACA La laca proporciona a la madera un acabado brillante, suave y duradero, pero al igual que la pintura oculta su veta original. Aunque se puede utilizar sobre cualquier tipo de madera, los tableros de MDF (aglomerado de fibras de madera) son los más adecuados para obtener un acabado liso y homogéneo.
  2. 2. La principal diferencia entre laca y pintura es que la laca proporciona un acabado cristalino y más duradero que la pintura. Además su tiempo de secado es menor y el color se mantiene invariable con el paso del tiempo. Como principal desventaja destacaría que hay que tener cierta práctica para conseguir un buen acabado y evitar los problemas más comunes asociados al lacado: la falta de adherencia y los grumos o “piel de naranja”. Además es necesario utilizar pistola, ya que su textura es más viscosa que la de otros acabados. El acabado a la laca o lacado se suele utilizar para proteger muebles de interior de estilo moderno o contemporáneo, aunque también se puede usar para restaurar mobiliario antiguo y darle un aspecto renovado. Por otra parte es posible combinar cualquier color de laca (cartas RAL, NCS y Pantone) con madera para crear muebles personalizados y muy decorativos RESUMIENDO:La versión al aceite (o sintética) del poliuretano y barniz siempre va a resultar más resistente que la versión con base agua, sin embargo ésta última seca mucho más rápidamente y no añade tonalidad a la madera. El poliuretano tiene una gran adherencia y resistencia química y es la que más se utiliza en carpintería de interiores, mientras que el barniz es más apropiado para maderas que tengan que estar a la intemperie como por ejemplo puertas y ventanas, ya que además de la humedad protege de los rayos ultra-violeta. Por otra parte la laca oculta el veteado de la madera y proporciona un acabado muy brillante acorde con un estilo contemporáneo. Su aplicación se ha de realizar exclusivamente con pistola, por lo que requiere cierta destreza para conseguir un buen acabado. Por último hay que tener en cuenta el estado del mueble u objeto a la hora de aplicar cualquiera de estos acabados para la madera. Si el mueble ya está barnizado habrá que hacer previamente una prueba en una zona no visible del mismo para descartar cualquier incompatibilidad química que pueda dañarlo. También será necesario lijar o decapar para corregir defectos y homogeneizar la superficie antes de aplicar una nueva capa de barniz.
  3. 3. Cortar CABLE TEXTIL: Al cortar cable textil no olvides cubrirlo antes con celofán o cinta ais lante. Corta jus to por donde has pues to la cinta y as í evitarás que el hilo s e des hilache. Aceite de lino: Aunque solo se aconseja para maderas duras, el acabado al aceite es uno de los más naturales que existen ya que proporciona un tacto sedoso y realza especialmente la veta. El aceite se integra formando parte de la madera rellenando sus poros y endureciéndose al entrar en contacto con el oxígeno, si bien no la sella totalmente. Esta característica hace que el mueble pueda respirar y no sufra con los cambios de temperatura, además evita cambios de color por la humedad o el sol en los muebles de exterior. Existen diversos tipos de aceite, cada uno con sus propiedades, siendo los más utilizados: Aceite de linaza. Se obtiene de las semillas del lino y proporciona un acabado satinado muy suave que oscurece con el tiempo. – Aceite de tung. Se obtiene de la semillas del fruto del árbol de Tung originario de China, es más transparente e impermeabiliza más que el aceite de linaza, pero no proporciona un acabado tan suave. – Aceite de teca. Se extrae del árbol de teca y ofrece una gran resistencia a los hongos y a la humedad por lo que está especialmente indicado para muebles de exterior. En tiendas de bricolaje se comercializa el aceite ya preparado para su uso, si bien también se puede preparar en casa, para ello se necesita aceite puro al que habrá que añadir esencia de trementina y barniz sintético para conseguir más brillo. Se mezcla un 50% de aceite, 30% de trementina y 20% de barniz y se calienta al baño maría para acelerar el proceso de absorción. Nutrir la madera de muebles antiguos, diluyendo el aceite de linaza con trementina o aguarrás. - Aportar intensidad en las maderas oscuras. - Lustrar el aspecto de las vigas de madera de las casas rústicas. - Impermeabilizar los muebles, ya que tapa los poros, por lo que es perfecto para proteger muebles de exteriores. Para ello, podemos diluir el aceite de linaza con aguarrás o vinagre.
  4. 4. Añade un poco de aguarrás para que penetre mejor y una parte pequeña de barniz sintético para conseguir más brillo y que el acabado dure más. La proporción es: 50:30:20, siendo el 50 de aceite de linaza. Pintar sobre madera: http://bricolaje.facilisimo.com/reportajes/pintura/pintura-al-aceite- artesanal_183371.html TRANSFERENCIA DE IMAGEN: http://casadelocosylowcost.com/diy-transferencia-de-imagenes/ http://manualidadesybellasartes.com/transferencia-imagenes-transfer.html ACABADO FINAL Una vez tengamos terminada la transferencia, lo que podemos hacer es darle un acabado. Tenemos diversas opciones, como podría ser darle un pigmento por encima de la fotografía de modo que hiciéramos un efecto envejecido. Podríamos simplemente darle un barniz por encima o incluso, antes de realizar la transferencia, podríamos pintar el material base de un color que nos guste, teniendo en cuenta que ese va a ser el color que se va a ver de fondo cuando coloquemos la fotografía a transferir encima. Esta transferencia se ha realizado sobre un lienzo, tendríamos que colocar unos listones de madera para darle el perfecto acabado. Para ello, lo que yo he hecho ha sido comprar unos lienzos en Ikeaque estaban de oferta y como no me gustaba el dibujo que tenían, les he dado la vuelta. De esta forma, tenemos un lienzo en blanco y unos listones perfectamente realizados, ahorrándonos así el tener que hacerlos nosotros si no somos muy mañosos/as o mandarlos hacer. ACEITE – AGUARRAS – OLEO
  5. 5. http://bricolaje.facilisimo.com/tutorial-para-tus-trabajos-de-restauracion- patinas-al-aceite_1723814.html VINTAGE O PATINA https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0WjiXd0jLTQ https://www.kitkasa.com/como-decapar-la-madera-y-conseguir-un-efecto-vintage- genuino/ https://www.homify.com.ar/libros_de_ideas/431713/facilisimo-5-pasos-para-lograr- una-patina-en-madera TEÑIR https://decoracion2.com/opendeco/tenir-madera-de-pino-paso-a-paso/

