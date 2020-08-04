Ufcd 7229 Manual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UFCD 7229 GESTÃO DO STRESS DO PROFISSIONAL FORMADORA: CARLA PEREIRA 25H
CONTEÚDOS PROGRAMÁTICOS CAPÍTULO 1 - O STRESS 1. CONCEITO DE STRESS 2. FATORES DE RISCO: EMOCIONAIS, SOCIAIS, ORGANIZACION...
CAPÍTULO 2 - AS EMOÇÕES 1. CONCEITO DE EMOÇÃO 2. CARACTERÍSTICAS FISIOLÓGICAS, COGNITIVAS E COMPORTAMENTAIS DAS EMOÇÕES 3....
Capítulo 1 STRESS
1 - CONCEITO DE STRESS Dos trabalhos de Lazarus e seus colaboradores, na década de 60, retiraram-se dois pressupostos que ...
Desta forma, podemos definir o stress como uma tensão física ou psicológica fora do habitual, que provoca um estado ansios...
Acontecimentos traumáticos Acontecimentos significativos da vida Situações crónicas indutores de stress Micro indutores de...
Situações crónicas indutores de stress: referem-se a problemas perturbadores regulares/constantes no desempenho dos papéis...
Acontecimentos desejados que não ocorrem: representam um desejo, objetivo que tarda em concretizar-se, P. Ex: tentativas d...
Traumas ocorridos no desenvolvimento: os acontecimentos traumáticos que ocorrem na infância podem ter consequências graves...
CRIANÇAS QUE VIVERAM EM CLIMA DE VIOLÊNCIA OU NEGLIGÊNCIA PODEM TER DIFICULDADES DE VINCULAÇÃO COM AS OUTRAS PESSOAS. COST...
NA PERSPETIVA DOS PROFISSIONAIS, VIVES (1994) AGRUPA EM CINCO AS POTENCIAIS FONTES DE STRESS:
1 - FATORES AMBIENTAIS DIRETAMENTE RELACIONADOS COM O TRABALHO: CONDIÇÕES FÍSICAS DO SERVIÇO; PERIGOS FÍSICOS (CONTÁGIO,) ...
2 - FATORES RELACIONAIS (ENTRE A EQUIPA): MÁS RELAÇÕES COM SUPERIORES, COLEGAS E SUBORDINADOS; RECEBER ORDENS CONTRADITÓRI...
3 - FATORES ORGANIZACIONAIS E BUROCRÁTICOS: MÁ ORGANIZAÇÃO NA DISTRIBUIÇÃO DE TAREFAS; HORÁRIOS SOBRECARREGADOS; AUMENTO D...
4 - FATORES PROFISSIONAIS INERENTES AO DESEMPENHO DE PAPÉIS: NOÇÃO DE BAIXO NÍVEL DE FORMAÇÃO; MEDO DA MORTE; CONTACTO COM...
5 - FATORES RELACIONADOS COM A EXIGÊNCIA: ESCASSEZ DE COLABORADORES; SOLICITAÇÕES PARA ESTAR EM VÁRIOS LOCAIS AO MESMO TEM...
3 - SINAIS E SINTOMAS DO STRESS Antes de mais, torna-se importante fazer a distinção entre sinais e sintomas. • Os sinais ...
E do organismo de cada ser humano que ativa certos órgãos do corpo e não outros. a sensação ou não de controlo, a manutenç...
SEGUE-SE A ENUMERAÇÃO DE ALGUNS SINAIS E SINTOMAS DE STRESS DIFERENCIADOS PELAS VÁRIAS VERTENTES DO SER HUMANO, SEGUNDO RO...
1 - FÍSICOS: AUMENTO DA PRESSÃO ARTERIAL; PALPITAÇÕES, DORES DE CABEÇA, PESCOÇO, OMBROS OU COSTAS; ALTERAÇÃO DO SONO (INSÓ...
2 - COGNITIVOS: DIFICULDADES DE CONCENTRAÇÃO; PROBLEMAS DE MEMÓRIA; CONFUSÃO MENTAL; DIFICULDADE EM TOMAR DECISÕES; AUTO-C...
3 - EMOCIONAIS ALTERAÇÃO DO HUMOR; IRRITABILIDADE; PERDA DE CONTROLO; SENSAÇÃO DE SUFOCO/INCERTEZA; DESAMPARO; IDEAÇÃO SUI...
4 - COMPORTAMENTAIS: PERDA DE INTERESSE NO TRABALHO E ATIVIDADES SOCIAIS; CONSUMO DE ÁLCOOL, TABACO E DROGAS ILÍCITAS; AFA...
5 - ESPIRITUAIS: DESCRENÇA EM QUESTÕES DE FÉ; SENSAÇÃO DE VAZIO; DÚVIDA; SENSAÇÃO DE DESNORTE.
4 - CONSEQUÊNCIAS NEGATIVAS DO STRESS O stress tem consequências consideráveis sobre o ser humano • contribuindo para dete...
• no mal-estar, • nas incapacidades e nas mortes prematuras que gera, • na maneira como afeta o coração e outros órgãos im...
• diretamente no comportamento do indivíduo, • indiretamente no clima da organização/entidade, • na insatisfação com o des...
• a sobrecarga de trabalho, • a subcarga de trabalho, • a pouca autonomia de decisão, • a existência de trabalhos por turn...
Assim, o stress não é apenas um termo que se relaciona com alguma situação incomodativa. Quando é intenso, repetitivo e pr...
Segundo Vaz Serra (2007), o stress excessivo torna-se prejudicial porque pode: 1. Evocar emoções negativas fortes que são ...
4. Ocasionar maior número de acidentes de trabalho ou rodoviário; 5. Prejudicar os processos de tomada de decisão; 6. Ter ...
5 - MEDIDAS PREVENTIVAS DO STRESS Anteriormente, foram referidos os vários fatores de risco ou fontes potenciais de stress...
NUM PLANO ORGANIZACIONAL TEMOS: 1- Avaliação apropriada dos riscos: utilização de inquéritos e escalas de avaliação do str...
4 - Inclusão da opinião dos trabalhadores: a experiências dos trabalhadores nas distintas atividades devem ser levadas em ...
NUM PLANO PESSOAL/INDIVIDUAL, CERTAS CONDUTAS PODERÃO TER EFEITOS PREVENTIVOS, TAIS COMO: Encontrar ideias construtivas pa...
Defender a responsabilidade para planear o trabalho; Em situação de assédio sexual ou outro, reportar imediatamente a situ...
6 - TÉCNICAS DE CONTROLO E GESTÃO DE STRESS PROFISSIONAL Existe um termo inglês que não tem tradução fácil para o portuguê...
ASSIM, AS ESTRATÉGIAS DE COPING CORRESPONDEM ÀS RESPOSTAS DA PESSOA QUE TEM COMO FINALIDADE DIMINUIR A “CARGA” FÍSICA, EMO...
AS ESTRATÉGIAS PARA LIDAR COM SITUAÇÕES DE STRESS PODEM SER CENTRADAS: ➢NO INDIVÍDUO (NO PROBLEMA), ➢NA DIMINUIÇÃO DAS EMO...
ESTRATÉGIAS PARA LIDAR COM O STRESS FOCADAS NO PROBLEMA: AS ESTRATÉGIAS FOCADAS NO PROBLEMA PROCURAM ESTABELECER UM PLANO ...
VEJAMOS UM EXEMPLO: NUMA INSTITUIÇÃO, DUAS PESSOAS QUE TRABALHAM NUM MESMO SECTOR NÃO CONSEGUEM DIALOGAR E CHEGAR A ENTEND...
1º ALGUÉM TOMAR A INICIATIVA DE QUERER RESOLVER O PROBLEMA; 2ª RECORRER A ALGUÉM QUE POSSA MEDIAR UM DIÁLOGO ENTRE AMBAS A...
DE QUALQUER FORMA, AS ESTRATÉGIAS FOCADAS NA RESOLUÇÃO DO PROBLEMA SÃO AS MAIS ACONSELHADAS, POIS, PERMITEM REMOVER DEFINI...
AS ESTRATÉGIAS DE COPING QUE LEVAM À PROCURA DE INFORMAÇÃO E RESOLUÇÃO DO PROBLEMA TÊM EFEITOS BENÉFICOS SOBRE O FUNCIONAM...
AS PESSOAS COM TENDÊNCIA A USAR ESTRATÉGIAS DE RESOLUÇÃO DE PROBLEMAS TÊM MENOS PROPENSÃO DO QUE AS OUTRAS DE FICARAM DEPR...
ESTRATÉGIAS PARA LIDAR COM O PROBLEMA FOCADAS NA EMOÇÃO: QUANDO O STRESS É SENTIDO COMO MAIS GRAVE, O FOCO É MAIS ORIENTAD...
Por vezes, tentamos fugir das situações que nos provocam demasiada tensão, fugimos de forma real ou imaginada da situação ...
ALGUMAS SÃO UTEIS, ONDE A PESSOA APENAS PROCURA UMA FORMA IMEDIATA PARA REDUZIR AS EMOÇÕES DESAGRAVÁVEIS: OUVIR MUSICA, VE...
OUTRAS SÃO PREJUDICIAIS NA MEDIDA EM QUE ADIAMOS INDEFINIDAMENTE A RESOLUÇÃO DO PROBLEMA E APENAS ADIAMOS A DOR MORAL, TAI...
ESTRATÉGIAS PARA LIDAR COM O STRESS FOCADAS NA INTERAÇÃO SOCIAL: ESTES TIPOS DE ESTRATÉGIAS ESTÃO ASSOCIADAS À FORMA COMO ...
✓SE SOUBER TER O DOM PARA OBSERVAR A SITUAÇÃO NA PERSPETIVA/PONTO DE VISTA DE QUEM O SOLICITA, ✓SE SOUBER EVITAR O JUÍZO D...
AQUELES QUE PRESTAM CUIDADOS A TERCEIROS TENDEM A SER OS MAIS COMPREENSIVOS E GENUINAMENTE EMPÁTICOS E DESENVOLVEM MAIS FA...
7 - COMO LIDAR COM SITUAÇÕES DE AGONIA E SOFRIMENTO Se quisermos compreender o que é capaz de ameaçar ou lesar uma pessoa,...
Assim, os valores relacionam-se com aquilo que um indivíduo quer ou prefere e ligam-se aos ideais ou objetivos que a pesso...
Os valores e crenças são gerados no seio da família, os primeiros influenciados pela cultura e os segundos pela relação qu...
A psicoterapia é um meio para a mudança e para o restabelecimento emocional. Não podemos descurar a ajuda de profissionais...
A forma como nos colocamos perante uma situação desagradável poderá aumentar ou diminuir o foco de tensão, assim como a do...
Todavia, se conseguirmos distanciar-nos da situação (DISSOCIAÇÃO), no plano de pensamento, da imaginação, podemos afastar ...
O processo de luto (perda) poderá significar a morte de um familiar, amigo, ou pessoa ao seu cuidado, mas também outro tip...
Desde o momento da perda até ao total restabelecimento emocional será necessário passar por várias etapas. Não poderemos p...
I. Aceitar a realidade da perda: A primeira tarefa é aceitar que a pessoa não voltará. Se no seu íntimo não deixa a pessoa...
8 - TÉCNICAS DE AUTO-PROTEÇÃO As pressões diárias na vida pessoal e profissional, a que a pessoa está sujeita, envolvem ci...
1- Não se expor a situação de stress: Para conservar a sua saúde e energia, não pode dizer sim a tudo quanto lhe pedem; De...
2 - Aprender a resolver problemas: A resolução adequada de um problema elimina, ou pelo menos modifica de forma substancia...
3 - Pensar com lógica: A avaliação dos acontecimentos nem sempre é realizada com lógica, é importante: a) não sustentar o ...
4 - Melhorar a autoestima: Entre diversas mudanças necessárias para melhorar a autoestima, uma delas é aprender a compreen...
5 - Modificar comportamentos: As mudanças podem ser introduzidas percorrendo diversas etapas a seguir indicadas: a) Identi...
6 - Ser autoafirmativo: Em contextos interpessoais (relação no trabalho, nos grupos, com pares sociais) ser autoafirmativo...
ASSIM: - QUANDO RESPONDE À INICIATIVA DE ALGUÉM: ✓ASSINALAR A IMPORTÂNCIA DE DIZER NÃO, ✓SABER LIDAR COM AS CRÍTICAS, ✓ACE...
- QUANDO TEM QUE TOMAR INICIATIVA PARA COM ALGUÉM: ✓INICIAR CONVERSAS, ✓TERMINAR INTERAÇÕES INDESEJÁVEIS, ✓APRENDER A DISC...
7 - Revelar preferências: Demostrar o que agrada ou não. Mudar o assunto quando está desgastado ou a tornar-se desagradáve...
8 - Realizar críticas construtivas: Não impor pontos de vista. Serve para ajudar o próprio a criar perspetivas diferentes ...
QUANDO É NECESSÁRIO FAZER UMA CRÍTICA DEVE-SE: ✓COMEÇAR E TERMINAR COM UMA REFERÊNCIA POSITIVA À OUTRA PESSOA, ✓EXPRIMIR O...
9 – Técnicas de relaxamento O relaxamento deriva da hipnose e produz modificações físicas e psíquicas. Atua determinando u...
9 – Técnicas de relaxamento Geralmente é utilizado como meio de controlo da ansiedade. Nas pessoas muito emotivas, predisp...
VÁRIAS SÃO AS DISCIPLINAS, TÉCNICAS QUE TRABALHAM AS QUESTÕES DO RELAXAMENTO, ENTRE ELAS PODEMOS DESTACAR: ✓ O IOGA, ✓ PIL...
Capítulo 2 AS EMOÇÕES
1 - CONCEITO DE EMOÇÃO A emoção é uma alteração intensa e passageira do ânimo, podendo ser agradável ou penosa, que surge ...
2 - CARATERÍSTICAS FISIOLÓGICAS, COGNITIVAS E COMPORTAMENTAIS DAS EMOÇÕES
AS EMOÇÕES SÃO RESPOSTAS NEUROLÓGICAS E FISIOLÓGICAS A ESTÍMULOS (EXTERNOS E INTERNOS), COORDENADOS PELO PRÓPRIO PENSAMENT...
DE ACORDO COM VAITSMAN, OS ALICERCES DA VIDA EMOCIONAL COMEÇAM NO CÉREBRO E ESTENDEM-SE AO SISTEMA IMUNOLÓGICO. PESQUISAS ...
AS PESQUISAS DE LEDOUX SOBRE O FUNCIONAMENTO CEREBRAL EXPLICAM, POR EXEMPLO, QUE ALGUÉM SEJA CAPAZ DE DETETAR O PERIGO ANT...
O SER HUMANO POSSUI NO CÉREBRO UMA ESTRUTURA CHAMADA DE SISTEMA LÍMBICO, RESPONSÁVEL PELAS EMOÇÕES E SENTIMENTOS. O SISTEM...
AUTOMATICAMENTE PRODUZEM REPOSTAS, ATIVANDO ESSES SISTEMAS, E ENTÃO TEMOS UM ESTADO, QUE SÃO AS EMOÇÕES E SENTIMENTOS MANI...
DE ACORDO COM BALLONE, OS SENTIMENTOS E EMOÇÕES, COMO AMOR, ALEGRIA, ÓDIO, PAVOR, IRA, PAIXÃO E TRISTEZA TEM ORIGEM NO SIS...
NA DÉCADA DE 30, O NEUROFISIOLOGISTA PAPEZ PROPÔS QUE COMPONENTES DO SISTEMA LÍMBICO MANTINHAM NUMEROSAS E COMPLEXAS CONEX...
SEGUNDO NEWEN, NA TEORIA JAMES-LANGE, AS EMOÇÕES SÃO O RESULTADO DE ESTADOS FISIOLÓGICOS DESENCADEADOS POR ESTÍMULOS OU SI...
A PERCEÇÃO DO ESTADO DE NOSSO PRÓPRIO CORPO: SÃO SIMPLESMENTE AQUILO QUE EXPERIMENTAMOS QUANDO ESSE ESTADO SE ALTERA DEVID...
RESUMINDO, PERANTE UMA SITUAÇÃO DE EMERGÊNCIA, PRIMEIRO O HOMEM REAGE E FOGE E É POR FUGIR QUE SENTE MEDO. DE ACORDO COM W...
JAMES DECLARAVA QUE QUANDO UM INDIVÍDUO É AFETADO POR UM ESTÍMULO, SOFRE ALTERAÇÕES FISIOLÓGICAS PERTURBADORAS, COMO FALTA...
A TEORIA DE JAMES-LANGE RECEBEU CRÍTICAS DO FISIOLOGISTA WALTER CANNON, QUE EM 1927 PROPÔS UMA TEORIA ALTERNATIVA, BASEAND...
SEGUNDO ESTA TEORIA, OS ESTÍMULOS EMOCIONAIS TÊM DOIS EFEITOS EXCITATÓRIOS INDEPENDENTES: ✓PROVOCAM O SENTIMENTO DA EMOÇÃO...
AS TEORIAS COGNITIVISTAS AFIRMAM QUE OS PROCESSOS COGNITIVOS, COMO AS PERCEÇÕES, RECORDAÇÕES E APRENDIZAGENS, SÃO FUNDAMEN...
SEGUNDO PEREIRA, A PERSPETIVA CULTURALISTA DIZ QUE AS EMOÇÕES SÃO COMPORTAMENTOS APREENDIDOS NO PROCESSO DE SOCIALIZAÇÃO. ...
O TIPO DE EMOÇÕES QUE SE MANIFESTA EM CADA SITUAÇÃO, A FORMA COMO SÃO DEMONSTRADAS, E O CONJUNTO DE REGRAS DE CADA CULTURA...
SEGUNDO CASANOVA ET ALL, PARA OS PARTIDÁRIOS DA ABORDAGEM CULTURALISTA, A EMOÇÃO É UM PAPEL SOCIAL QUE APRENDEMOS NUM CERT...
3 - ESTRATÉGIAS DE GESTÃO DAS EMOÇÕES
ESTRATÉGIAS DE GESTÃO DAS EMOÇÕES DADA A IMPORTÂNCIA DAS EMOÇÕES, MESMO AS DESAGRADÁVEIS, O IMPORTANTE NÃO É ANULÁ-LAS MAS...
A RESPOSTA É A REGULAÇÃO EMOCIONAL. O IMPORTANTE OU DESEJÁVEL NÃO É ANULAR OS NOSSOS SENTIMENTOS NEGATIVOS OU DEIXAR DE TE...
MAS O QUE É ISTO DE REGULAÇÃO EMOCIONAL? A REGULAÇÃO DAS EMOÇÕES TEM DOIS COMPONENTES: ✓POR UM LADO É IMPORTANTE REGULAR A...
REGULAÇÃO DA EXPERIÊNCIA EMOCIONAL NA REGULAÇÃO DA EXPERIÊNCIA EMOCIONAL, É IMPORTANTE PERMITIRMO- NOS ACEDER ÀS NOSSAS EM...
BIBLIOGRAFIA • DIÁRIO DA REPÚBLICA, 1.ª SÉRIE — N.º 195 — 7 DE OUTUBRO DE 2010 • FARIA, M. (1995). O ERRO HUMANO. LISBOA: ...
  4. 4. Capítulo 1 STRESS
  5. 5. 1 - CONCEITO DE STRESS Dos trabalhos de Lazarus e seus colaboradores, na década de 60, retiraram-se dois pressupostos que servem de base no entendimento sobre o stress: 1) não há nenhuma situação que, por si só, possa ser reconhecida como geradora (indutora) de stress; 2) o fator decisivo que leva um indivíduo a sentir-se ou não em stress depende da avaliação que faz da situação (circunstância).
  6. 6. Desta forma, podemos definir o stress como uma tensão física ou psicológica fora do habitual, que provoca um estado ansioso no organismo (Vaz Serra, 2007). O stress no trabalho define-se, como a “interacção das condições de trabalho com características do trabalhador de tal modo que as exigências que lhe são criadas ultrapassam a sua capacidade de lidar com elas.”
  7. 7. Acontecimentos traumáticos Acontecimentos significativos da vida Situações crónicas indutores de stress Micro indutores de stress Macro indutores de stress Acontecimentos desejados que não ocorrem Traumas ocorridos no desenvolvimento 2 - FATORES DE RISCO: EMOCIONAIS, SOCIAIS, ORGANIZACIONAIS Segundo Vaz Serra (2007), podemos estabelecer classes indutoras (fatores de risco) de stress numa perspetiva relativa à própria pessoa:
  8. 8. Situações crónicas indutores de stress: referem-se a problemas perturbadores regulares/constantes no desempenho dos papéis e atividades diárias do indivíduo. P.EX.: ter frequentemente tarefas com prazos limite, ter demasiadas solicitações para cumprir ao mesmo tempo, ter conflitos frequentes com os cônjuges, familiares ou colegas de trabalho. Como que um processo lento de envenenamento, em sentido figurado, que ocorre na vida de um indivíduo. Acontecimentos significativos da vida: simbolizam uma “martelada” que, de repente, ocorre na vida de uma pessoa. Pode SER UMA separação ou divorcio, a saída de um filho de casa, morte de um cônjuge, perda de um emprego que considerava estável. Acontecimentos traumáticos: correspondem a situações graves como, por exemplo, uma ameaça de morte, espancamento, ser vítima de um incêndio, naufrágio ou tremor de terra de grande intensidade;
  9. 9. Acontecimentos desejados que não ocorrem: representam um desejo, objetivo que tarda em concretizar-se, P. Ex: tentativas de engravidar por anos a fio sem sucesso, promoção justa na carreira que não acontece, as pazes com um familiar que nunca mais surgem. Macro indutores de stress: são devidos à organização e funcionamento do sistema social que podem determinar p. ex.: períodos económicos de recessão, uma prevalência grande de desemprego, dificuldades para uma dada industria ou impostos demasiado altos. Micro indutores de stress: pequenos acontecimentos perturbadores do dia-a-dia que se acumulam. P ex: andar diariamente de automóvel em zonas de muito transito, estar exposto ao fumo do tabaco se é um não fumador, ter vizinhos que incomodam, realizar tarefas, nas quais, não nos sentimos à vontade. O impacto depende muito da forma de reagir de cada pessoa.
  10. 10. Traumas ocorridos no desenvolvimento: os acontecimentos traumáticos que ocorrem na infância podem ter consequências graves na vida adulta porque o ser humano é apanhado numa fase formativa, com fracas defesas psicológicas e, por isso mesmo, vulnerável.
  11. 11. CRIANÇAS QUE VIVERAM EM CLIMA DE VIOLÊNCIA OU NEGLIGÊNCIA PODEM TER DIFICULDADES DE VINCULAÇÃO COM AS OUTRAS PESSOAS. COSTUMAM APRESENTAR PERTURBAÇÃO NA CAPACIDADE DE AUTORREGULAÇÃO. ESTA INCAPACIDADE DE AUTORREGULAÇÃO ESTÁ ASSOCIADA AO CONSUMO DE DROGAS ILÍCITAS, ESTADOS DE DEPRESSÃO E COMPORTAMENTOS IMPULSIVOS, PODENDO LEVAR O INDIVÍDUO A SENTIR OS PEQUENOS PROBLEMAS COMO “ CASOS QUE O ESMAGAM” E TER A TENDÊNCIA A DESENVOLVER COMPORTAMENTOS AUTODESTRUTIVOS, COMO LESÕES PROVOCADAS A SI MESMO, TRANSTORNOS ALIMENTARES E TENTATIVAS DE SUICÍDIO.
  12. 12. NA PERSPETIVA DOS PROFISSIONAIS, VIVES (1994) AGRUPA EM CINCO AS POTENCIAIS FONTES DE STRESS:
  13. 13. 1 - FATORES AMBIENTAIS DIRETAMENTE RELACIONADOS COM O TRABALHO: CONDIÇÕES FÍSICAS DO SERVIÇO; PERIGOS FÍSICOS (CONTÁGIO,) EXIGÊNCIA DE FORMAÇÃO; ESCASSOS RECURSOS MATERIAIS DISPONÍVEIS.
  14. 14. 2 - FATORES RELACIONAIS (ENTRE A EQUIPA): MÁS RELAÇÕES COM SUPERIORES, COLEGAS E SUBORDINADOS; RECEBER ORDENS CONTRADITÓRIAS; FALTA DE CONFIANÇA E RESTRIÇÃO DA AUTONOMIA; FALTA DE INFORMAÇÃO MÉDICA.
  15. 15. 3 - FATORES ORGANIZACIONAIS E BUROCRÁTICOS: MÁ ORGANIZAÇÃO NA DISTRIBUIÇÃO DE TAREFAS; HORÁRIOS SOBRECARREGADOS; AUMENTO DA RESPONSABILIDADE ADMINISTRATIVA; FALTA DE RECOMPENSAS ADMINISTRATIVAS.
  16. 16. 4 - FATORES PROFISSIONAIS INERENTES AO DESEMPENHO DE PAPÉIS: NOÇÃO DE BAIXO NÍVEL DE FORMAÇÃO; MEDO DA MORTE; CONTACTO COM CLIENTES AGRESSIVOS E NÃO COLABORANTES; TAREFAS INGRATAS, REPETITIVAS E PESADAS; AMBIÇÕES PESSOAIS FRUSTRADAS; BAIXO SALÁRIO.
  17. 17. 5 - FATORES RELACIONADOS COM A EXIGÊNCIA: ESCASSEZ DE COLABORADORES; SOLICITAÇÕES PARA ESTAR EM VÁRIOS LOCAIS AO MESMO TEMPO; IMPOSIÇÃO DE PRAZOS POR OUTRAS PESSOAS; CUMPRIR ORDENS POR DUAS OU MAIS PESSOAS EM SIMULTÂNEO; NECESSIDADES E EXIGÊNCIAS DOS FAMILIARES.
  18. 18. 3 - SINAIS E SINTOMAS DO STRESS Antes de mais, torna-se importante fazer a distinção entre sinais e sintomas. • Os sinais são alterações do organismo de uma pessoa que podem ser percebidas através do exame médico ou medidas em exames. • Os sintomas são alterações do organismo apenas percebidas e relatadas pela própria pessoa, não sendo possível a outra pessoa diagnosticar (Vaz Serra, 2007).
  19. 19. E do organismo de cada ser humano que ativa certos órgãos do corpo e não outros. a sensação ou não de controlo, a manutenção ou esbatimento da situação, a personalidade do indivíduo, o tipo de situação que desencadeia o stress, dos aspetos culturais, As manifestações que poderão existir, têm a influência: Os sinais e sintomas de stress variam de pessoa para pessoa. (Vaz Serra, 2007)
  20. 20. SEGUE-SE A ENUMERAÇÃO DE ALGUNS SINAIS E SINTOMAS DE STRESS DIFERENCIADOS PELAS VÁRIAS VERTENTES DO SER HUMANO, SEGUNDO ROSSI (2010)
  21. 21. 1 - FÍSICOS: AUMENTO DA PRESSÃO ARTERIAL; PALPITAÇÕES, DORES DE CABEÇA, PESCOÇO, OMBROS OU COSTAS; ALTERAÇÃO DO SONO (INSÓNIAS OU HIPERSÓNIAS); ALTERAÇÃO DO PESO (COMER EXAGERADAMENTE OU FALTA DE APETITE); INDIGESTÃO E NÁUSEAS; FADIGA.
  22. 22. 2 - COGNITIVOS: DIFICULDADES DE CONCENTRAÇÃO; PROBLEMAS DE MEMÓRIA; CONFUSÃO MENTAL; DIFICULDADE EM TOMAR DECISÕES; AUTO-CONSERVAÇÃO NEGATIVA.
  23. 23. 3 - EMOCIONAIS ALTERAÇÃO DO HUMOR; IRRITABILIDADE; PERDA DE CONTROLO; SENSAÇÃO DE SUFOCO/INCERTEZA; DESAMPARO; IDEAÇÃO SUICIDA; BAIXA AUTOESTIMA; LABILIDADE EMOCIONAL.
  24. 24. 4 - COMPORTAMENTAIS: PERDA DE INTERESSE NO TRABALHO E ATIVIDADES SOCIAIS; CONSUMO DE ÁLCOOL, TABACO E DROGAS ILÍCITAS; AFASTAMENTO SOCIAL (DA FAMÍLIA E AMIGOS); DESINTERESSE SEXUAL; POSIÇÃO DE CONFLITO CONSTANTE COM OS OUTROS.
  25. 25. 5 - ESPIRITUAIS: DESCRENÇA EM QUESTÕES DE FÉ; SENSAÇÃO DE VAZIO; DÚVIDA; SENSAÇÃO DE DESNORTE.
  26. 26. 4 - CONSEQUÊNCIAS NEGATIVAS DO STRESS O stress tem consequências consideráveis sobre o ser humano • contribuindo para deteriorar a qualidade de vida de milhões de pessoas em todo o mundo.
  27. 27. • no mal-estar, • nas incapacidades e nas mortes prematuras que gera, • na maneira como afeta o coração e outros órgãos importantes, • nos transtornos físicos, psíquicos que provoca, • no consumo de analgésicos, tranquilizantes, tabaco, drogas ilícitas e bebidas alcoólicas. Os custos do stress só podem ser calculados por indicadores indiretos. Estes consistem:
  28. 28. • diretamente no comportamento do indivíduo, • indiretamente no clima da organização/entidade, • na insatisfação com o despenho das tarefas, • na baixa adesão aos objetivos e propostas da entidade, • nos atrasos de produção, • nos acidentes com maquinas, • nas mudanças de emprego, • nas reformas antecipadas . No plano organizacional reflete-se: (Vaz Serra, 2007).
  29. 29. • a sobrecarga de trabalho, • a subcarga de trabalho, • a pouca autonomia de decisão, • a existência de trabalhos por turnos, • condições físicas adversas. Entre as caraterísticas do trabalho que podem ter consequências negativas sobre o indivíduo, salientam-se:
  30. 30. Assim, o stress não é apenas um termo que se relaciona com alguma situação incomodativa. Quando é intenso, repetitivo e prolongado poderá ter consequências preocupantes que podem lesar o bem-estar e a saúde (física e psíquica) do indivíduo.
  31. 31. Segundo Vaz Serra (2007), o stress excessivo torna-se prejudicial porque pode: 1. Evocar emoções negativas fortes que são perturbadoras; 2. Levar ao desenvolvimento ou agravamento de uma doença física e/ou psíquica; 3. Ter influência negativa na família, trabalho e vida social;
  32. 32. 4. Ocasionar maior número de acidentes de trabalho ou rodoviário; 5. Prejudicar os processos de tomada de decisão; 6. Ter efeitos negativos em aspetos de natureza económica; 7. Provocar alterações do sono, vida sexual, metabolismo e sistema imunitário.
  33. 33. 5 - MEDIDAS PREVENTIVAS DO STRESS Anteriormente, foram referidos os vários fatores de risco ou fontes potenciais de stress, quer na vida pessoal, quer na vida laboral. Rossi (2010) descreveu várias condições de prevenção necessárias para que não se atinga situações de limite/stress.
  34. 34. NUM PLANO ORGANIZACIONAL TEMOS: 1- Avaliação apropriada dos riscos: utilização de inquéritos e escalas de avaliação do stress para avaliar o estado atual dos indivíduos/ trabalhadores e permitir medidas de antecipação; 2 - Planificação e ajustamento gradual: os objetivos a atingir, as tarefas a cumprir, as responsabilidades, os recursos necessários devem ser planificados antes de início da atividade/tarefa; 3 - As medidas devem ter sempre como alvo o grupo de trabalho: as intervenções devem ser sempre dirigidas a grupos de trabalho e apenas, se estritamente necessário, a uma pessoa em particular;
  35. 35. 4 - Inclusão da opinião dos trabalhadores: a experiências dos trabalhadores nas distintas atividades devem ser levadas em conta para identificar problemas e possíveis soluções; 5 - Intervenções efetuadas por profissionais especializados: os planos de prevenção devem ser elaborados por profissionais competentes nas áreas da saúde (médicos, enfermeiros, psicólogos, assistentes sociais); 6 - Gestão dos riscos pelas hierarquias superiores: compromisso dos quadros superiores de colocar a gestão dos riscos como uma prioridade.
  36. 36. NUM PLANO PESSOAL/INDIVIDUAL, CERTAS CONDUTAS PODERÃO TER EFEITOS PREVENTIVOS, TAIS COMO: Encontrar ideias construtivas para resolver um problema; Estabelecer prioridades, avaliar o que é inadiável e o que pode ser delegado; Comunicar aos superiores possíveis lacunas ou excessivo volume de trabalho. Apresentar propostas de melhoria; Identificar novas tarefas que possam ser atribuídas; Seguir as políticas vigentes na entidade;
  37. 37. Defender a responsabilidade para planear o trabalho; Em situação de assédio sexual ou outro, reportar imediatamente a situação para os superiores hierárquicos; Pedir informações sobre inovações que serão implementadas; Aceitar e contribuir para uma avaliação de desempenho justa; Comprometimento em formação continua.
  38. 38. 6 - TÉCNICAS DE CONTROLO E GESTÃO DE STRESS PROFISSIONAL Existe um termo inglês que não tem tradução fácil para o português e que se designa por coping. Atualmente quando aplicamos o termo coping tem um significado preciso: refere-se às estratégias para lidar com o stress (Vaz Serra, 2007).
  39. 39. ASSIM, AS ESTRATÉGIAS DE COPING CORRESPONDEM ÀS RESPOSTAS DA PESSOA QUE TEM COMO FINALIDADE DIMINUIR A “CARGA” FÍSICA, EMOCIONAL E PSICOLÓGICA LIGADA AOS ACONTECIMENTOS GERADORES DE STRESS.
  40. 40. AS ESTRATÉGIAS PARA LIDAR COM SITUAÇÕES DE STRESS PODEM SER CENTRADAS: ➢NO INDIVÍDUO (NO PROBLEMA), ➢NA DIMINUIÇÃO DAS EMOÇÕES SENTIDAS, ➢NA BUSCA DE APOIO SOCIAL. VAMOS AGORA TRATAR DE CADA UMA DAS MODALIDADES EM PARTICULAR ASSENTES NA PERSPETIVA DE VAZ SERRA (2007).
  41. 41. ESTRATÉGIAS PARA LIDAR COM O STRESS FOCADAS NO PROBLEMA: AS ESTRATÉGIAS FOCADAS NO PROBLEMA PROCURAM ESTABELECER UM PLANO DE AÇÃO E SEGUI-LO ATÉ ELIMINAR O PROBLEMA. OS PLANOS DE AÇÃO EVITAM QUE UM ESTADO/SENSAÇÃO DESAGRADÁVEL SE PROLONGUE E PREJUDIQUE O BEM-ESTAR E A SAÚDE DO SER HUMANO. UM PLANO DE AÇÃO PASSA POR DESENVOLVER VÁRIAS ETAPAS INTERMÉDIAS ATÉ CHEGAR À RESOLUÇÃO DO PROBLEMA.
  42. 42. VEJAMOS UM EXEMPLO: NUMA INSTITUIÇÃO, DUAS PESSOAS QUE TRABALHAM NUM MESMO SECTOR NÃO CONSEGUEM DIALOGAR E CHEGAR A ENTENDIMENTO SOBRE AS TAREFAS E ISSO PROVOCA UM ESTADO DE TENSÃO CONSTANTE. UM PLANO DE AÇÃO ACONSELHÁVEL SERIA:
  43. 43. 1º ALGUÉM TOMAR A INICIATIVA DE QUERER RESOLVER O PROBLEMA; 2ª RECORRER A ALGUÉM QUE POSSA MEDIAR UM DIÁLOGO ENTRE AMBAS AS PARTES; 3º AVALIAR OS PONTOS DIVERGENTES; 4º REUNIR COM O MEDIADOR E O/A COLEGA DE TRABALHO; DEBATER OS PONTOS DIVERGENTES E TENTAR ENCONTRAR SOLUÇÕES E MEDIDAS PARA QUE O TRABALHO POSSA FLUIR.
  44. 44. DE QUALQUER FORMA, AS ESTRATÉGIAS FOCADAS NA RESOLUÇÃO DO PROBLEMA SÃO AS MAIS ACONSELHADAS, POIS, PERMITEM REMOVER DEFINITIVAMENTE AS FONTES DE PERTURBAÇÃO.
  45. 45. AS ESTRATÉGIAS DE COPING QUE LEVAM À PROCURA DE INFORMAÇÃO E RESOLUÇÃO DO PROBLEMA TÊM EFEITOS BENÉFICOS SOBRE O FUNCIONAMENTO PSICOLÓGICO E, PERMITEM REDUZIR A INFLUÊNCIA ADVERSA DAS MUDANÇAS NEGATIVAS E DAS SITUAÇÕES DE PRESSÃO QUE REAPARECEM NO TEMPO.
  46. 46. AS PESSOAS COM TENDÊNCIA A USAR ESTRATÉGIAS DE RESOLUÇÃO DE PROBLEMAS TÊM MENOS PROPENSÃO DO QUE AS OUTRAS DE FICARAM DEPRIMIDAS.
  47. 47. ESTRATÉGIAS PARA LIDAR COM O PROBLEMA FOCADAS NA EMOÇÃO: QUANDO O STRESS É SENTIDO COMO MAIS GRAVE, O FOCO É MAIS ORIENTADO PARA O CONTROLO DAS EMOÇÕES. QUANDO ATINGEM UMA INTENSIDADE GRAVE SÃO DIFÍCEIS DE TOLERAR E AFETAM AS ROTINAS E INTERFEREM LARGAMENTE COM O SEU BEM-ESTAR.
  48. 48. Por vezes, tentamos fugir das situações que nos provocam demasiada tensão, fugimos de forma real ou imaginada da situação desagradável em que vivemos. Os mecanismos que reduzem os estados de tensão têm diferentes finalidades.
  49. 49. ALGUMAS SÃO UTEIS, ONDE A PESSOA APENAS PROCURA UMA FORMA IMEDIATA PARA REDUZIR AS EMOÇÕES DESAGRAVÁVEIS: OUVIR MUSICA, VER UM FILME; PRATICAR IOGA OU RELAXAMENTO; FAZER EXERCÍCIO FÍSICO; DISTANCIAR-SE DO PROBLEMA PARA VÊ-LO DE UMA FORMA/PERSPETIVA DIFERENTE; COMPARAR OS PROBLEMAS COM OUTROS POTENCIALMENTE MAIS GRAVES (RELATIVIZAR A SITUAÇÃO); CANALIZAR A ENERGIAS PARA OUTROS OBJETIVOS PRIORITÁRIOS/IMPORTANTES.
  50. 50. OUTRAS SÃO PREJUDICIAIS NA MEDIDA EM QUE ADIAMOS INDEFINIDAMENTE A RESOLUÇÃO DO PROBLEMA E APENAS ADIAMOS A DOR MORAL, TAIS MEDIDAS PODERÃO SER: FICAR NA CAMA DURANTE DIAS SEGUIDOS; PENSAR COMO QUE O PROBLEMA NÃO EXISTISSE; CONSUMIR DROGAS ILÍCITAS E AUTOMEDICAÇÃO; BEBER OU COMER EM EXCESSO.
  51. 51. ESTRATÉGIAS PARA LIDAR COM O STRESS FOCADAS NA INTERAÇÃO SOCIAL: ESTES TIPOS DE ESTRATÉGIAS ESTÃO ASSOCIADAS À FORMA COMO LIDAMOS E MANTEMOS O RELACIONAMENTO COM OUTRAS PESSOAS EM SITUAÇÃO DE STRESS. A PESSOA QUE DÁ APOIO MANIFESTA UMA RELAÇÃO EMPÁTICA.
  52. 52. ✓SE SOUBER TER O DOM PARA OBSERVAR A SITUAÇÃO NA PERSPETIVA/PONTO DE VISTA DE QUEM O SOLICITA, ✓SE SOUBER EVITAR O JUÍZO DE VALOR, ✓E COMPREENDER O QUE A PESSOA DIZ EM LINGUAGEM VERBAL E NÃO-VERBAL, TENDE A SER PROCURADA PELOS OUTROS, PARA SER UM APOIO NA RESOLUÇÃO DO PROBLEMA E REDUÇÃO DA SENSAÇÃO DE STRESS.
  53. 53. AQUELES QUE PRESTAM CUIDADOS A TERCEIROS TENDEM A SER OS MAIS COMPREENSIVOS E GENUINAMENTE EMPÁTICOS E DESENVOLVEM MAIS FACILMENTE PLANOS DE AÇÃO PARA A RESOLUÇÃO DOS PROBLEMAS. A PROCURA DE APOIO EMOCIONAL TENDE A RECAIR PARA ALGUÉM COM QUEM SE POSSA DESABAFAR, CONTAR OS PROBLEMAS E ENCONTRAR COMPREENSÃO.
  54. 54. 7 - COMO LIDAR COM SITUAÇÕES DE AGONIA E SOFRIMENTO Se quisermos compreender o que é capaz de ameaçar ou lesar uma pessoa, teremos de perceber a sua rede de preocupações. Se quisermos perceber quais são as suas preocupações teremos de conhecer quais são as crenças e valores da pessoa.
  55. 55. Assim, os valores relacionam-se com aquilo que um indivíduo quer ou prefere e ligam-se aos ideais ou objetivos que a pessoa pretende atingir. As crenças dizem respeito ao que o indivíduo pensa de verdade quer goste ou não e aprove ou não.
  56. 56. Os valores e crenças são gerados no seio da família, os primeiros influenciados pela cultura e os segundos pela relação que existe entre os elementos da família. Qualquer um destes conceitos pode levar a formas desajustadas de lidar com a vida.
  57. 57. A psicoterapia é um meio para a mudança e para o restabelecimento emocional. Não podemos descurar a ajuda de profissionais quando deixamos de ser capazes de gerir emocionalmente o que nos preocupa, nos bloqueia, nos retira o bem-estar necessário para uma vida saudável. Recorrer a técnicos especializados (psiquiatras, psicólogos) pode ser o caminho mais rápido para a recuperação e evitamento de recaídas.
  58. 58. A forma como nos colocamos perante uma situação desagradável poderá aumentar ou diminuir o foco de tensão, assim como a dor ou sofrimento. Desta forma, quando estamos associados (ASSOCIAÇÃO) numa dada situação, estamos no aqui e no agora, absorvidos no presente, damos muita importâncias a sensações vividas, assim, tendemos a aumentar o grau de agonia, de sofrimento pois estamos a viver a situação na primeira pessoa.
  59. 59. Todavia, se conseguirmos distanciar-nos da situação (DISSOCIAÇÃO), no plano de pensamento, da imaginação, podemos afastar das sensações corporais e vivemos a situação na terceira pessoa. A DISSOCIAÇÃO permite gerir, reduzir o grau de desconforto e sofrimento e distanciar-se de situações desagradáveis. As técnicas de relaxamento e de indução de pensamento permitem adquirir e desenvolver a capacidade de dissociação cognitiva (O’Connor, 2001).
  60. 60. O processo de luto (perda) poderá significar a morte de um familiar, amigo, ou pessoa ao seu cuidado, mas também outro tipo de perdas, tais como: emprego, divórcio ou mudança de residência. Existe uma sensação de desmoronamento, agonia e tristeza profunda.
  61. 61. Desde o momento da perda até ao total restabelecimento emocional será necessário passar por várias etapas. Não poderemos passar para a etapa seguinte sem resolver completamente anterior (Worden, 1991):
  62. 62. I. Aceitar a realidade da perda: A primeira tarefa é aceitar que a pessoa não voltará. Se no seu íntimo não deixa a pessoa partir, pois assume nas suas vivências como se ela estivesse presente no dia-a-dia criará resistências à aceitação natural. Desprender-se da maioria dos objetos ou recordações e no discurso usar os verbos no passado “ ele/ela foi, esteve, gostava…” será um meio para a aceitação. II. Elaborar a dor da perda: É necessário que a pessoa em luto passe e assuma a dor, não deve evitar ou suprimir a dor da perda. Não elaborar a dor é não sentir e prolongar no tempo o sentimento de agonia, sendo então fulcral uma terapia do luto. III. Ajustar-se ao ambiente diário sem presença da pessoa: A perda significa um vazio criado, novos papéis a assumir, reajustar as tarefas do dia-a-dia de forma diferente, pois quem estava já não está. Torna-se importante adaptar as novas rotinas e encontrar motivação para os novos desafios/compromissos. IV. Reposicionar em termos emocionais a pessoa que faleceu e continuar a vida: Ninguém esquece as lembranças de alguém que teve grande significado na sua viDa. O importante não é esquecer mas sim recolocar a pessoa num “local emocional” adequado para que se possa estar disponível para as novas experiências/vivÊncias e continuar a viver com motivação e interesse.
  63. 63. 8 - TÉCNICAS DE AUTO-PROTEÇÃO As pressões diárias na vida pessoal e profissional, a que a pessoa está sujeita, envolvem circunstâncias desagradáveis que podem torná-la vulnerável. • Modificar as vulnerabilidades pode diminuir o stress. • De seguida serão abordadas as modificações que permitem reduzir a vulnerabilidade da pessoa (Vaz Serra, 2007):
  64. 64. 1- Não se expor a situação de stress: Para conservar a sua saúde e energia, não pode dizer sim a tudo quanto lhe pedem; Delegar tarefas reduz o volume de situações potencialmente stressantes; É útil utilizar os dias de férias, feriados e fins-de-semana para descansar e realizar atividades que conceda satisfação pessoal.
  65. 65. 2 - Aprender a resolver problemas: A resolução adequada de um problema elimina, ou pelo menos modifica de forma substancial a fonte de stress. A resolução adequada passa por 4 etapas: 1) Definição e formulação: reunir a maior quantidade de informação para o problema passar de vago a concreto, seguidamente, estabelecer objetivos realistas de resolução; 2) Génese de soluções alternativas: passa por criar o maior número possível de alternativas válidas; 3) Tomada de decisão: tem como propósito avaliar as várias alternativas e escolher/aplicar/agir a que nos parece mais indicada para resolver o problema/situação; 4) Implementação e verificação das soluções: avaliação dos resultados após a ação realizada, ou seja perceber se foi eficaz.
  66. 66. 3 - Pensar com lógica: A avaliação dos acontecimentos nem sempre é realizada com lógica, é importante: a) não sustentar o pensamento com crenças irracionais; b) não atribuir arbitrariedade às causas das ocorrências; c) não utilizar deduções preconceituosas ao comportamento de terceiros; d) não criar expectativas sem fundamentos; e) não discriminar inadequadamente as situações.
  67. 67. 4 - Melhorar a autoestima: Entre diversas mudanças necessárias para melhorar a autoestima, uma delas é aprender a compreender, aceitar, perdoar a si mesmo e aos outros. Outra consiste em criar objetivos de vida.
  68. 68. 5 - Modificar comportamentos: As mudanças podem ser introduzidas percorrendo diversas etapas a seguir indicadas: a) Identificar sinais induzidos pelo stress; b) Identificar os estímulos que dão origem ao stress; c) Envolver-se em atividades relaxantes; d) Aprender a executar outras atividades para além do trabalho.
  69. 69. 6 - Ser autoafirmativo: Em contextos interpessoais (relação no trabalho, nos grupos, com pares sociais) ser autoafirmativo permite, embora respeitando os direitos dos outros, lutar pela defesa dos seus próprios direitos. As aptidões de autoafirmação estão ligadas a duas grandes classes: - Quando o próprio precisa responder à iniciativa de alguém: - Quando tem que tomar a iniciativa em relação a outra pessoa.;
  70. 70. ASSIM: - QUANDO RESPONDE À INICIATIVA DE ALGUÉM: ✓ASSINALAR A IMPORTÂNCIA DE DIZER NÃO, ✓SABER LIDAR COM AS CRÍTICAS, ✓ACEITAR FELICITAÇÕES, ✓SABER MANTER CONVERSAS E ✓RESPONDER A SOLICITAÇÕES PARA FUTUROS ENCONTROS;
  71. 71. - QUANDO TEM QUE TOMAR INICIATIVA PARA COM ALGUÉM: ✓INICIAR CONVERSAS, ✓TERMINAR INTERAÇÕES INDESEJÁVEIS, ✓APRENDER A DISCORDAR, ✓PEDIR FAVORES, ✓IMPEDIR QUE LHE INTERROMPAM O QUE ESTÁ A EXPOR.
  72. 72. 7 - Revelar preferências: Demostrar o que agrada ou não. Mudar o assunto quando está desgastado ou a tornar-se desagradável.
  73. 73. 8 - Realizar críticas construtivas: Não impor pontos de vista. Serve para ajudar o próprio a criar perspetivas diferentes sobre um dado problema;
  74. 74. QUANDO É NECESSÁRIO FAZER UMA CRÍTICA DEVE-SE: ✓COMEÇAR E TERMINAR COM UMA REFERÊNCIA POSITIVA À OUTRA PESSOA, ✓EXPRIMIR O QUE SENTE EM RELAÇÃO A DETERMINADA SITUAÇÃO, ✓DIRIGIR-SE SOBRE OS ASPETOS ESPECÍFICOS DO SEU COMPORTAMENTO, ✓SOLICITAR MODIFICAÇÕES CONCRETAS E, ✓FALAR EM VOZ NEUTRA E NÃO ZANGADA.
  75. 75. 9 – Técnicas de relaxamento O relaxamento deriva da hipnose e produz modificações físicas e psíquicas. Atua determinando uma resposta de repouso. Esta prepara o organismo para um estado de calma, inatividade do comportamento e o restauro das modificações existentes. Com o relaxamento consegue-se a diminuição da atividade fisiológica do indivíduo que é acompanhada de uma sensação de bem-estar.
  76. 76. 9 – Técnicas de relaxamento Geralmente é utilizado como meio de controlo da ansiedade. Nas pessoas muito emotivas, predispostas a reagir de forma intensa perante um problema menor pode ajuda-las a confrontar os acontecimentos de uma forma mais controlada.
  77. 77. VÁRIAS SÃO AS DISCIPLINAS, TÉCNICAS QUE TRABALHAM AS QUESTÕES DO RELAXAMENTO, ENTRE ELAS PODEMOS DESTACAR: ✓ O IOGA, ✓ PILATES, ✓ MEDITAÇÃO TRANSCENDENTAL, ✓ RELAXAMENTO PROGRESSIVO DE JACOBSON E ✓ HIPNOSE (VAZ SERRA, 2007).
  78. 78. Capítulo 2 AS EMOÇÕES
  79. 79. 1 - CONCEITO DE EMOÇÃO A emoção é uma alteração intensa e passageira do ânimo, podendo ser agradável ou penosa, que surge na sequência de uma certa comoção somática. A emoção desperta, em certa medida, um sentimento de agitação no indivíduo, expectante perante aquilo em que participa ou determinada circunstância. As emoções são reações psicofisiológicas, que representam modos eficazes de adaptação face às mudanças ambientais, contextuais e/ou situacionais. No que diz respeito à fisiologia, as emoções organizam as respostas de muitos sistemas biológicos, inclusive as expressões faciais, os músculos, a voz e o sistema endócrino, com vista a estabelecer um meio interno ótimo em prol de um comportamento mais efetivo. Em termos psicológicos, as emoções alteram a atenção e elevam o nível de determinados comportamentos na hierarquia de respostas do indivíduo. As emoções funcionam também como uma espécie de depósito de influências inatas e aprendidas.
  80. 80. 2 - CARATERÍSTICAS FISIOLÓGICAS, COGNITIVAS E COMPORTAMENTAIS DAS EMOÇÕES
  81. 81. AS EMOÇÕES SÃO RESPOSTAS NEUROLÓGICAS E FISIOLÓGICAS A ESTÍMULOS (EXTERNOS E INTERNOS), COORDENADOS PELO PRÓPRIO PENSAMENTO QUE ENVOLVE AS ESTRUTURAS DO SISTEMA LÍMBICO. OS ESTUDOS NA ÁREA NEUROLÓGICA VÊM CRESCENDO E AS PESQUISAS TÊM CONFIRMADO A RELAÇÃO SOMÁTICA COM O CENTRO DAS EMOÇÕES.
  82. 82. DE ACORDO COM VAITSMAN, OS ALICERCES DA VIDA EMOCIONAL COMEÇAM NO CÉREBRO E ESTENDEM-SE AO SISTEMA IMUNOLÓGICO. PESQUISAS FEITAS PELOS NEUROCIENTISTAS ANTÓNIO DAMÁSIO E JOSEPH LEDOUX, INDICAM QUE A MAIORIA DAS EMOÇÕES - COMO A RAIVA E O MEDO - TÊM ORIGEM BIOQUÍMICA.
  83. 83. AS PESQUISAS DE LEDOUX SOBRE O FUNCIONAMENTO CEREBRAL EXPLICAM, POR EXEMPLO, QUE ALGUÉM SEJA CAPAZ DE DETETAR O PERIGO ANTES MESMO QUE UMA SITUAÇÃO DE AMEAÇA ACONTEÇA. ISSO SIGNIFICA QUE A REAÇÃO BIOQUÍMICA É ANTERIOR A EMOÇÃO (1998).
  84. 84. O SER HUMANO POSSUI NO CÉREBRO UMA ESTRUTURA CHAMADA DE SISTEMA LÍMBICO, RESPONSÁVEL PELAS EMOÇÕES E SENTIMENTOS. O SISTEMA LÍMBICO, QUANDO RECEBE UM ESTÍMULO, SENSITIVO (AUDIÇÃO, PALADAR, VISÃO, OLFATO), ENVIA ESSAS “INFORMAÇÕES” PARA O TÁLAMO E HIPOTÁLAMO QUE ELABORA RESPOSTAS AOS ESTÍMULOS ATRAVÉS DO SISTEMA ENDÓCRINO E DO SISTEMA NERVOSO AUTÓNOMO.
  85. 85. AUTOMATICAMENTE PRODUZEM REPOSTAS, ATIVANDO ESSES SISTEMAS, E ENTÃO TEMOS UM ESTADO, QUE SÃO AS EMOÇÕES E SENTIMENTOS MANIFESTOS. SISTEMA LÍMBICO É O NOME DADO ÀS ESTRUTURAS CEREBRAIS QUE COORDENAM O COMPORTAMENTO EMOCIONAL E OS IMPULSOS MOTIVACIONAIS E É FORMADO POR DIVERSAS ESTRUTURAS LOCALIZADAS NA BASE DO CÉREBRO.
  86. 86. DE ACORDO COM BALLONE, OS SENTIMENTOS E EMOÇÕES, COMO AMOR, ALEGRIA, ÓDIO, PAVOR, IRA, PAIXÃO E TRISTEZA TEM ORIGEM NO SISTEMA LÍMBICO. CHAMA-SE CIRCUITO DE PAPEZ A PORÇÃO DO SISTEMA LÍMBICO RELACIONADA ÀS EMOÇÕES E SEUS ESTEREÓTIPOS COMPORTAMENTAIS.
  87. 87. NA DÉCADA DE 30, O NEUROFISIOLOGISTA PAPEZ PROPÔS QUE COMPONENTES DO SISTEMA LÍMBICO MANTINHAM NUMEROSAS E COMPLEXAS CONEXÕES ENTRE SI. ESTE SISTEMA É RESPONSÁVEL TAMBÉM PELOS ASPETOS DA IDENTIDADE PESSOAL E POR FUNÇÕES LIGADAS À MEMÓRIA (2005). .
  88. 88. SEGUNDO NEWEN, NA TEORIA JAMES-LANGE, AS EMOÇÕES SÃO O RESULTADO DE ESTADOS FISIOLÓGICOS DESENCADEADOS POR ESTÍMULOS OU SITUAÇÕES AMBIENTAIS. ELES POSTULAM QUE NÃO CHORAMOS PORQUE ESTAMOS TRISTES, MAS FICAMOS TRISTES PORQUE CHORAMOS. UMA PESSOA SENTE MEDO PORQUE O SEU CORPO RESPONDEU COM DETERMINADAS REAÇÕES FISIOLÓGICAS A UMA SITUAÇÃO.
  89. 89. A PERCEÇÃO DO ESTADO DE NOSSO PRÓPRIO CORPO: SÃO SIMPLESMENTE AQUILO QUE EXPERIMENTAMOS QUANDO ESSE ESTADO SE ALTERA DEVIDO A ACONTECIMENTOS DO MEIO AMBIENTE (2009).
  90. 90. RESUMINDO, PERANTE UMA SITUAÇÃO DE EMERGÊNCIA, PRIMEIRO O HOMEM REAGE E FOGE E É POR FUGIR QUE SENTE MEDO. DE ACORDO COM WILLIAM JAMES, O QUE DIFERENCIA AS EMOÇÕES É QUE CADA UMA DELAS ESTA RELACIONADA A PERCEÇÃO DE TRANSFORMAÇÕES CORPORAIS. ESTA TEORIA É CONHECIDA COMO TEORIA DE JAMES-LANGE, PORQUE ESSA MESMA TEORIA ERA DEFENDIDA POR CARL LANGE.
  91. 91. JAMES DECLARAVA QUE QUANDO UM INDIVÍDUO É AFETADO POR UM ESTÍMULO, SOFRE ALTERAÇÕES FISIOLÓGICAS PERTURBADORAS, COMO FALTA DE AR, PALPITAÇÕES, ANGÚSTIA E ETC. O RECONHECIMENTO DESSES SINTOMAS É QUE VAI GERAR EMOÇÃO NO INDIVÍDUO.
  92. 92. A TEORIA DE JAMES-LANGE RECEBEU CRÍTICAS DO FISIOLOGISTA WALTER CANNON, QUE EM 1927 PROPÔS UMA TEORIA ALTERNATIVA, BASEANDO-SE NAS INVESTIGAÇÕES DE PHILIP BARD. DE ACORDO A TEORIA DE CANNON-BARD, AS EMOÇÕES TÊM ORIGEM NO CÉREBRO, OCORREM AO MESMO TEMPO QUE AS REAÇÕES FISIOLÓGICAS, MAS NÃO SÃO CAUSADAS POR ESTAS.
  93. 93. SEGUNDO ESTA TEORIA, OS ESTÍMULOS EMOCIONAIS TÊM DOIS EFEITOS EXCITATÓRIOS INDEPENDENTES: ✓PROVOCAM O SENTIMENTO DA EMOÇÃO NO CÉREBRO ✓E A EXPRESSÃO DA EMOÇÃO NO SISTEMA NERVOSO AUTÓNOMO E SOMÁTICO. TANTO A EMOÇÃO COMO A REAÇÃO A UM ESTÍMULO SERIAM SIMULTÂNEOS. ASSIM, NUMA SITUAÇÃO DE PERIGO, O INDIVÍDUO PERANTE UM ESTÍMULO AMEAÇADOR SENTE PRIMEIRO MEDO E DEPOIS TEM A REAÇÃO FÍSICA, FOGE.
  94. 94. AS TEORIAS COGNITIVISTAS AFIRMAM QUE OS PROCESSOS COGNITIVOS, COMO AS PERCEÇÕES, RECORDAÇÕES E APRENDIZAGENS, SÃO FUNDAMENTAIS PARA SE PERCEBEREM AS EMOÇÕES. UMA SITUAÇÃO PROVOCA UMA REAÇÃO FISIOLÓGICA E PROCURAMOS IDENTIFICAR A RAZÃO (COMPREENDER) DESSA EXCITAÇÃO FISIOLÓGICA DE MODO A NOMEAR A EMOÇÃO QUE LHE CORRESPONDE.
  95. 95. SEGUNDO PEREIRA, A PERSPETIVA CULTURALISTA DIZ QUE AS EMOÇÕES SÃO COMPORTAMENTOS APREENDIDOS NO PROCESSO DE SOCIALIZAÇÃO. CADA CULTURA TEM DIFERENTES FORMAS DE EXPRIMIR AS DIFERENTES EMOÇÕES. AS EMOÇÕES SÃO UMA CONSTRUÇÃO SOCIAL QUE EXIGE APRENDIZAGEM E QUE, POR ISSO, DEPENDEM DA CULTURA EM QUE O INDIVÍDUO ESTÁ INSERIDO.
  96. 96. O TIPO DE EMOÇÕES QUE SE MANIFESTA EM CADA SITUAÇÃO, A FORMA COMO SÃO DEMONSTRADAS, E O CONJUNTO DE REGRAS DE CADA CULTURA ESPECÍFICA É PRÓPRIA EM CADA CULTURA E PARA CADA UMA DELAS, HÁ UMA LINGUAGEM DA EMOÇÃO ESPECÍFICA QUE É RECONHECIDA POR TODOS AQUELES QUE NELA ESTÃO INSERIDOS.
  97. 97. SEGUNDO CASANOVA ET ALL, PARA OS PARTIDÁRIOS DA ABORDAGEM CULTURALISTA, A EMOÇÃO É UM PAPEL SOCIAL QUE APRENDEMOS NUM CERTO TIPO DE SOCIEDADE, O QUE SUPÕE QUE OUTRAS PESSOAS CRIADAS EM OUTROS LUGARES SENTIRÃO E EXPRESSARÃO EMOÇÕES DIFERENTES (2009).
  98. 98. 3 - ESTRATÉGIAS DE GESTÃO DAS EMOÇÕES
  99. 99. ESTRATÉGIAS DE GESTÃO DAS EMOÇÕES DADA A IMPORTÂNCIA DAS EMOÇÕES, MESMO AS DESAGRADÁVEIS, O IMPORTANTE NÃO É ANULÁ-LAS MAS PODER REGULÁ-LAS DE FORMA A SERMOS NÓS A CONTROLÁ-LAS A ELAS E NÃO ELAS A CONTROLAREM-NOS A NÓS.
  100. 100. A RESPOSTA É A REGULAÇÃO EMOCIONAL. O IMPORTANTE OU DESEJÁVEL NÃO É ANULAR OS NOSSOS SENTIMENTOS NEGATIVOS OU DEIXAR DE TER SENTIMENTOS DE TODO, MAS PODER REGULÁ- LOS, DE FORMA A SERMOS NÓS A CONTROLÁ-LOS A ELES E NÃO ELES A CONTROLAR-NOS A NÓS.
  101. 101. MAS O QUE É ISTO DE REGULAÇÃO EMOCIONAL? A REGULAÇÃO DAS EMOÇÕES TEM DOIS COMPONENTES: ✓POR UM LADO É IMPORTANTE REGULAR A EXPERIÊNCIA EMOCIONAL, ✓POR OUTRO REGULAR A EXPRESSÃO EMOCIONAL. E É IMPORTANTE, DE FACTO, DISTINGUI-LOS: ✓EXPERIENCIAR UMA EMOÇÃO NÃO IMPLICA NECESSARIAMENTE AGI-LA, ✓E MESMO EXPRESSÁ-LA NÃO TEM DE SER FEITO DE UMA FORMA DURA E INAPROPRIADA.
  102. 102. REGULAÇÃO DA EXPERIÊNCIA EMOCIONAL NA REGULAÇÃO DA EXPERIÊNCIA EMOCIONAL, É IMPORTANTE PERMITIRMO- NOS ACEDER ÀS NOSSAS EMOÇÕES, ENTRARMOS EM CONTACTO COM ELAS, PARA AS PODERMOS SIMBOLIZAR (DAR-LHES UM SIGNIFICADO COERENTE) E INTEGRÁ-LAS NA NOSSA VISÃO DE NÓS PRÓPRIOS (RECONHECERMOS QUE ELAS FAZEM PARTE DE NÓS).
  103. 103. BIBLIOGRAFIA • DIÁRIO DA REPÚBLICA, 1.ª SÉRIE — N.º 195 — 7 DE OUTUBRO DE 2010 • FARIA, M. (1995). O ERRO HUMANO. LISBOA: IDICT • GLEITMAM, H. (1993). PSICOLOGIA. LISBOA: FUNDAÇÃO CALOUSTE GULBENKIAN • MESQUITA, R. E DUARTE, F. (1996). DICIONÁRIO DE PSICOLOGIA. LISBOA: PLÁTANO EDITORA • MONTEIRO, I. (2007). ILUSÕES DE MEMÓRIA E DEPRESSÃO. MAIA: EDIÇÕES ISMAI • O’ CONNOR, J. (2001) MANUAL DE PROGRAMAÇÃO NEUROLINGUÍSTICA. RIO DE JANEIRO: QUALITYMARK EDITORA, LDA • REDFIELD, E. (1985). COMUNICAÇÕES ADMINISTRATIVAS. SÃO PAULO: FUNDAÇÃO GETÚLIO VARGAS • ROSSI, A. (2010). STRESS E QUALIDADE DE VIDA NO TRABALHO: PERSPECTIVAS ACTUAIS DA SAÚDE OCUPACIONAL. SÃO PAULO: ATLAS • SORRENTINO, S. (2001) FUNDAMENTOS PARA O AUXILIAR DE ENFERMAGEM. PORTO ALEGRE: EDITORA ARTMED • VAZ SERRA, A. (2007). O STRESS NA VIDA DE TODOS OS DIAS. COIMBRA: GRÁFICA DE COIMBRA, LDA

×