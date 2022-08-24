Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 24, 2022
Omicron 10 Things to Know About.pdf

Aug. 24, 2022
We set up the Pure Testing Covid-19 testing centres to help meet the demand for more PCR and Antigen Testing along with Fit to Fly Certificates. Our goal is to help more of the general public to understand if they are carrying the virus, so that the UK can return to some form of normality again.

  1. 1. Omicron: 10 Things to Know About the Very Contagious Covid-19 Variant The Omicron variant, over a short period, has disrupted many aspects of our everyday lives. To help you understand this variant better, we are going to discuss 10 things you should know. Are the Symptoms Different For Omicron? Similar symptoms are caused by all variants of Covid-19, including Omicron and Delta. The symptoms, as you may know, include fatigue, fever, and cough. Omicron, though, is unlikely in most cases to cause serious diseases like pneumonia that can lead to hospitalisation. What Should I do If I Am Unable to get a Test? Testing is an integral part, as it has been from the beginning, in the fight against Covid-19 and the Omicron variant. It shouldn’t be a problem getting a test, but if you do find it difficult, you may need to widen your net a little when finding suitable solutions. Until you are tested, it is always best to self-isolate. Are Rapid Antigen Tests Best When You Have Symptoms or Should You Get a PCR Test? If you think you have Covid-19 symptoms you should get a PCR test rather than a rapid lateral flow test. If you merely suspect you have come into contact with someone with a confirmed or suspected case of Covid-19 and don’t have symptoms, you can just get a lateral flow test. Do You Need to Know Whether You Had Covid-19 or Not if You Don’t Have a Severe Illness? There are several good reasons for knowing whether you had Covid-19 or not when you thought you did, including:
  2. 2. If any illness you have progresses, it will help you know which treatments could help you best It will help in reducing the chances of infecting other people, particularly anyone who is vulnerable to Covid-19. You need to inform your loved ones and any contacts so they can monitor for symptoms. Should I Get Tested If I Am Fully Vaccinated with No Symptoms If I Think I was Exposed to Covid-19 Through a Contact? Generally speaking, it is always best to get tested, even if you have no symptoms and are fully vaccinated as the Omicron variant is highly transmissible and people with full and boosted vaccinations still get infected. Can You Get Reinfected With Covid-19? What If I’m Vaccinated Fully? Yes, there is still a chance you can become reinfected with Covid-19 after having it already. As vaccination protection diminishes over time, it is possible to still get reinfected with the virus, albeit with less severe symptoms, particularly if you are double and booster vaccinated. How is the Omicron Variant Presenting in the More Vulnerable Sections of the Population like those With Underlying Health Conditions and the Elderly? Generally, most cases of Omicron have been in younger, healthier people. As it is highly transmissible compared to other variants, caution should still be exercised. Should I Continue to Wear a Face Covering? At the moment, in terms of the legal requirements, that really depends on where you are in the country. The government recently lifted the legal requirement to wear face coverings in public, enclosed spaces like shops and other places in England. However, if you are in Scotland or Wales, depending on the place and how well it is regulated, you are still required to wear a mask.
  3. 3. How Effective Are Cloth-made Face Masks Compared to N95 and Surgical Face Masks? It is and always has been difficult to really estimate how much protection cloth masks give, as there is no standardisation with them. However, according to some studies and research, it is thought they could be roughly 50% effective, while surgical masks are 70% and N95s are 95% effective. Where Can You Find Testing Sites? In addition to the free testing kits available through the NHS, there are hundreds of free testing facilities that you can book appointments with or simply drop into them. If you are looking for a test to qualify for travel, though, you need to book an appointment with a private organisation like Pure Testing. This is easy to do and can be done through the website using the booking calendar. Then you just simply turn up on the day at the scheduled time, have your test taken and go home to wait on the results. 

