ARQUITECTURA BARROCA REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA INSTI...
PARTE I
I ARQUITECTURA BARROCA MOTIVACIONES PARA EL NACIMIENTO El Barroco es un período histórico que surgió en Italia y se extend...
I PAIS EN QUE SE INICIÓ Y ARQUITECTOS PRECURSORES La Arquitectura Barroca nació en ITALIA en el año 1605, desarrollada en ...
PARTE II
Ii CARACTERISTICAS FUNDAMENTALES Dinamismo y movimiento La arquitectura barroca buscará obtener una similitud al movimient...
Ii ELEMENTOS ARQUITECTÓNICOS Columnas salomónicas: Se comenzó la utilización de columnas con ondas y no lineales, que indi...
Ii ELEMENTOS ARQUITECTÓNICOS Pórtico barroco: Es el pórtico tradicional pero aunado a numerosas decoraciones. Frontón con ...
Ii OBRAS ARQUITECTÓNICAS Arquitectura barroca en Perú CATEDRAL DE CUZCO O BASÍLICA DE LA VIRGEN DE LA ASUNCIÓN. Arquitectu...
Ii OBRAS ARQUITECTÓNICAS Arquitectura barroca en Italia BASILICA DE SAN PEDRO. Arquitectura barroca en España PALACIO REAL...
Ii OBRAS ARQUITECTÓNICAS Arquitectura barroca en Ecuador IGLESIA DE LA COMPAÑÍA, QUITO. 5 Esta iglesia está ubicada en Qui...
Arquitectura Barroca

  1. 1. ARQUITECTURA BARROCA REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO «SANTIAGO MARIÑO» ALUMNA: CARLA MATA CI: 28.374.374 PROFESORA: DEYANIRA MUJICA
  2. 2. PARTE I
  3. 3. I ARQUITECTURA BARROCA MOTIVACIONES PARA EL NACIMIENTO El Barroco es un período histórico que surgió en Italia y se extendió al resto de Europa y América, originándose en el año 1605 y abarcando los siglos XVII y XVIII. Caracterizada por una gran exuberancia ornamental, poca lógica, razonamiento pedante y retorcido así como también poca argumentación. Precedida del Renacimiento y Manierismo. Todos estos antecedentes contribuyeron para que la arquitectura barroca se expresara en un arte muy dinámico, creativo, original y, sobre todo, diverso en su universo de estilos, temas y recursos. El periodo Barroco y su estética se dio en parte por ciertos antecedentes históricos que lo marcaron… Dio lugar a propuestas artísticas muy variadas en los años siguientes Aislamiento del continente americano Conquista y colonización de América El triunfo de las compañías comerciales La Reforma y contrarreforma rompieron religiones y culturas Teoría heliocéntrica Crisis de Europa en el siglo XVII
  4. 4. I PAIS EN QUE SE INICIÓ Y ARQUITECTOS PRECURSORES La Arquitectura Barroca nació en ITALIA en el año 1605, desarrollada en el siglo XVII y parte del XVIII, extendida a partir de allí a toda Europa. Miguel Ángel Buonarroti (1465-1564): Sus obras se caracterizan por una enorme potencia expresiva, fue pintor escultor y arquitecto. Gian Lorenzo Bernini (1598 - 1680): Fue un arquitecto, escultor y pintor italiano. El baldaquino de la Basílica de San Pedro en Roma y la Plaza de San Pedro en el Vaticano. Carlo Maderno (1556 - 1629): Sus obras más representativas son: fachada de la Basílica de San Pedro; fachada de la iglesia de Santa Susana y fachada de San Andrés della Valle. Giacomo Della Porta (c. 1540 - 1602): Entre sus obras más conocidas se encuentran: iglesia del Gesù y la cúpula de la Basílica de San Pedro.
  5. 5. PARTE II
  6. 6. Ii CARACTERISTICAS FUNDAMENTALES Dinamismo y movimiento La arquitectura barroca buscará obtener una similitud al movimiento, empleando curvas, ondas, tanto en fachadas como en columnas. Proyección policéntrica Las edificaciones barrocas tienen varios centros o ejes según la dificultad del diseño. En vez de enmarcarse a figuras con un solo eje, buscarán mas allá de ello llegando así al policentrismo combinando dichas figuras La línea curva La arquitectura barroca deja a un lado las superficies planas y rectas, prefiriendo el uso de las líneas curvas y ondas. Infinitud El propósito del dinamismo fue diluir los límites espaciales y crear un efecto de continuidad e infinitud mediante la forma abierta, que implica el suavizado de líneas y volúmenes segmentados. También se pretendió lograr este efecto por medio de la decoración. •Mantuvo la simetría de la arquitectura renacentista. •Columnas torcidas, solo decorativas y no de soporte como en la antigua Grecia y Roma. •Utilización de líneas curvas más que las rectas. •Decoración altamente ornamentada. •Sensación de movimiento en las formas. •Torres y cúpulas o domos. Plantas elípticas y mixtilíneas En el barroco se prefiere el uso de plantas elípticas, aunque también formas complejas mixtilíneas, es decir, que combinan líneas curvas y rectas. Se usan también formas de la naturaleza para la proyección de plantas inusuales.
  7. 7. Ii ELEMENTOS ARQUITECTÓNICOS Columnas salomónicas: Se comenzó la utilización de columnas con ondas y no lineales, que indicaban dinamismo en dichas obras. Capilla de San Andrés. Girola de la catedral de Tarazona (Zaragoza). Rosetones y vitrales: Ventanas de forma radial con vidrieras y distintas formas, así como también, los vitrales formando mosaicos. Rosetón de la Basílica de la Santa Cruz (Lecce, Italia) Frescos: Se utilizaban muchísimas cantidades de pinturas sobre superficies como el techo y otros, que daban una sensación artística. Frescos de la Catedral de Zwiefalten (Alemania) Retablos: Intentando transmitir poder, rompiendo con las reglas clásicas, buscando variedad, originalidad, efecto teatral, se comenzó la utilización de obras de arte esculpidas en madera. Retablo de la Catedral Virgen de los Ángeles – Getafe
  8. 8. Ii ELEMENTOS ARQUITECTÓNICOS Pórtico barroco: Es el pórtico tradicional pero aunado a numerosas decoraciones. Frontón con proyecciones: es el frontón triangular con formas lineales. Ático o buhardilla: utilizado en la parte de debajo de de las cúpulas. Grandes jardines o exteriores: En este período, en la arquitectura, se comenzó a usar un paisajismo amplio de manera tal que existiera un gran área verde geométricamente ordenada. Cúpulas con numerosos elementos: Al elemento que se utiliza para cubrir un espacio de planta circular se le comenzó a añadir como entablamento, nervaduras, hilera de columnatas, linterna y ventanas con frontones ya que el barroco se caracteriza por la exageración. Cúpula de la Catedral de St. Paul’s de Londres. Jardines del Palacio de Versalles. ASÍ COMO TAMBIÉN…
  9. 9. Ii OBRAS ARQUITECTÓNICAS Arquitectura barroca en Perú CATEDRAL DE CUZCO O BASÍLICA DE LA VIRGEN DE LA ASUNCIÓN. Arquitectura barroca en México IGLESIA DE SAN FRANCISCO JAVIER EN TEPOTZOTLÁN. 1 2 Está ubicado en Tepotzotlán, México. Su construcción se dio en los años 1670-1862. Arquitectos: Diego de la Sierra y José Duran. Este templo está hecho de piedra gris y representa al matrimonio cristiano y a los cuatro evangelistas. Tiene una superficie de 6.59 hectáreas y 40.59 hectáreas Es un templo ubicado en Perú, distrito de Cuzco al sector noroeste de la Plaza de Armas. Construcción: 1560-1654. Arquitectos: Juan Miguel de Veremandi, Juan Correa, Miguel Gutiérrez Sencio. Está hecha de piedra, con una superficie de 3.918,76 metros cuadrados, cuenta con tres naves una central y dos laterales. Una altura máxima de 32,97 metros.
  10. 10. Ii OBRAS ARQUITECTÓNICAS Arquitectura barroca en Italia BASILICA DE SAN PEDRO. Arquitectura barroca en España PALACIO REAL DE LA GRNAJA DE SAN ILDEFONSO. Está ubicado en España, al norte de sierra de Guadarrama. Fue construida en el año 1721. Arquitectos: Teodoro Ardemans. Este es un Palacio Real nombrado Patrimonio Nacional, cuenta con 146 hectáreas de jardín y tiene unas superficie de 25.000 metros cuadrados. Está ubicada en Ciudad del Vaticano. Fue construida en 1506-1626. Los arquitectos que influyeron fueron Bramante, Rafael Sanzio, Antonio Da Sangallo, Miguel Ángel, Carlo Madero y Gian Lorenzo Bernini. Está basílica es una iglesia y museo con una superficie de 2.3 hectáreas hecha de cemento y mármol. Es una de las cuatro basílicas mayores de Roma. 3 4
  11. 11. Ii OBRAS ARQUITECTÓNICAS Arquitectura barroca en Ecuador IGLESIA DE LA COMPAÑÍA, QUITO. 5 Esta iglesia está ubicada en Quito, Ecuador. Fue construida en el año 1597 por los arquitectos José Iglesias y José Gutiérrez. Esta iglesia tiene una gran ornamentación interna y esta recubierta con laminas de oro es un patrimonio denotable tanto económicamente como artisticamente.

