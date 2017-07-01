Chapter 2 Identifying and Stating the Problem

Identifying and Stating the Problem Chapter 2
Research Topic or Problem An intellectual stimulus calling for an answer in the form of scientific inquiry.
Sources of Research Topics or Problems: • Prevailing theories or philosophy • Observations, intuitions or a combination of...
Sources of Research Topics or Problems: • Existing needs of the community or society • Repetition or extension of investig...
Criteria in Choosing a Research Problem: • It should be something new or different from what has already been written abou...
Criteria in Choosing a Research Problem: • It should be clear, not ambiguous. • It should be specific, not general. • It s...
Criteria in Choosing a Research Problem: • It should consider the financial capacity of the researcher to support the proj...
Basis for Selecting the Problem: TECHNICAL • Significant to chosen field/advancement of science or specialization • Pionee...
Guidelines in the Formulation of a Research Title: 1.The title must contain the following elements: a. The subject matter ...
Guidelines in the Formulation of a Research Title: 3. The use of terms as “Analysis of”, “A Study of”, “An Investigation o...
Characteristics of a Good Title: • A title should give readers information about the contents of the research and is prefe...
Characteristics of a Good Title: • Use no punctuation at the end of the title. • Do not underline the title of research or...
Examples: • Higher Order Thinking Skills in Reading of Freshmen in University of Northern Philippines, Academic Year 2015-...
Examples: • Establishment of Jackfruit Tea Processing Plant in Barangay Bantayan, Tabaco, Albay • Level of Acceptability o...
Examples: • Health Practices of Bachelor of Secondary Education Major in Music, Arts, Physical Education and Health (MAPEH...
Background of the Study • It includes information which would focus attention on the importance and validity of the proble...
Statement of the Problem • This is the basic difficulty, the issue, the area of concern, the circumstances which exist, th...
Objective or Purpose of the Study • It is the first part of the problem where the researcher states the objective. This is...
Research Questions or Investigative Problems: • These are the specific questions which are to be answered in the study. Th...
Research Questions or Investigative Problems: 2. If the goal is specifically to test a given hypothesis then state so. In ...
• This study attempted to evaluate the status and extent of implementation of the Computer Education Program in the Divisi...
1.2 Student Respondents 1.2.1 sex; 1.2.2 monthly family income; 1.2.3 parent’s educational background; 1.2.4 accessibility...
3. What is the extent of the Computer Education Program implementation as perceived by the student- respondents with respe...
Scope and Delimitation of the Study • The scope describes the coverage of the study. It specifies what is covered in terms...
Parameters of the Research: • What – the topic of investigation and the variables included • Where – the venue or the sett...
Example: The main purpose of the study is to provide information regarding metro-sexuality and how being a metro sexual af...
Significance of the Study • The researcher defines who will benefit out of the findings of the study. He describes how the...
Do the following: 1. Think of three topics which you intend to prepare as your research undertaking. Take your time in cho...
Chapter 2 Identifying and Stating the Problem

Practical Research 2 for Senior High School

Chapter 2 Identifying and Stating the Problem

