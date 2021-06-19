Successfully reported this slideshow.
Education
Jun. 19, 2021

Millonarios del mundo

  1. 1. Universidad mayor de sansimon Administracion de empresas Carla Judith Hinojosa Poquechoque Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Mercadotecnia 5 Grupo: 01 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR MILLONARIOS DEL MUNDO PENSAMIENTO “El pensamiento positivo te permitirá utilizar la capacidad que tienes, que es impresionante”. Zig Ziglar 1. INTRODUCCION Ha sido un año como ningún otro y no estamos hablando de la pandemia. Hubo ofertas públicas rápidas, criptomonedas en alza y precios de las acciones que se dispararon. El número de multimillonarios en la 35a lista anual de Forbes de los más ricos del mundo se disparó a un número sin precedentes de 2.755, 660 más que hace un año. (1) 2. DESARROLLO Las 10 personas más ricas del mundo 2021 lunes 12 abril 2021 La revista Forbes publicó su lista anual con las personas más ricas del mundo, en la que figuran 2.755 multimillonarios cuyos patrimonios superan los miles de millones de dólares, y además demostró que el 86% vio aumentar sus fortunas en un año marcado por la pandemia de coronavirus.
  2. 2. Universidad mayor de sansimon Administracion de empresas Carla Judith Hinojosa Poquechoque Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Mercadotecnia 5 Grupo: 01 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR El ranking presentó 660 personas más que hace un año, de los cuales 493 aparecen por primera vez, con 210 provenientes de China y Hong Kong. Otros 250 no habían ingresado en la lista anterior, pero regresaron en la publicación de 2021. "Los muy, muy ricos se volvieron mucho, mucho, más ricos", afirmó el presidente de contenido de Forbes, Randall Lane, en una entrevista con Reuters Video News. Jeff Bezos es el más rico del mundo por cuarto año consecutivo, con un patrimonio de 177.000 millones de dólares, mientras que Elon Musk subió al puesto número dos con 151.000 millones de dólares. El inversor y magnate empresarial Warren Buffett dejó de ser uno de los cinco más multimillonarios por primera vez en más de dos décadas, en medio del dominio de los ejecutivos tecnológicos en la clasificación de Forbes. En total, las fortunas de los multimillonarios suman 13,1 billones de dólares, frente a los 8 billones de dólares de 2020. Estados Unidos es el país más representado en la lista, con 724 personas, seguido de China (incluidos Hong Kong y Macao), con 698. (2) 1. Jeff Bezos - USD 177 mil millones - Estados Unidos - Amazon - Tecnología. 2. Elon Musk - USD 151 mil millones - Estados Unidos - Tesla, Space X - Automotriz. 3. Bernard Arnault y familia - USD 150 mil millones - Francia - LVMH - Moda y Retail. 4. Bill Gates - USD 124 mil millones - Estados Unidos - Microsoft - Tecnología. 5. Mark Zuckerberg - USD 97 mil millones - Estados Unidos - Facebook - Tecnología. 6. Warren Buffet - USD 96 mil millones - Estados Unidos - Berkshire Hathaway - Finanzas e Inversiones. 7. Larry Ellison - USD 93 mil millones - Estados Unidos - Software - Tecnología. 8. Larry Page - USD 91,5 mil millones - Estados Unidos - Google - Tecnología. 9. Sergey Brin - USD 89 mil millones - Estados Unidos - Google - Tecnología. 10. Mukesh Ambani - USD 84.5 mil millones - India - Diversificado - Diversificado. (2) 3. CONCLUSION
  3. 3. Universidad mayor de sansimon Administracion de empresas Carla Judith Hinojosa Poquechoque Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Mercadotecnia 5 Grupo: 01 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR Todos los que gozan de fortunas descubiertas, tienen el compromiso de acordarse que el hombre solo vive un corto tiempo, por lo tanto, deberá preparar adecuadamente dicha riqueza para que pueda ser empleada por el mayor número de sus semejantes. No se le negará retribución al descubridor, pero tampoco podrá demandar todas las utilidades de los recursos almacenados por la naturaleza. REFERENCIAS 1. https://forbes.co/2021/04/09/editors-picks/los-50-mas-ricos-del-mundo-2021/ 2. https://www.ekosnegocios.com/articulo/las-10-personas-mas-ricas-del-mundo- 2021 VIDEOS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DkbIBRbwV6k PREZI https://prezi.com/-zdlenhgwguo/millonarios-del- mundo/?frame=aa39d5288009ed6001486a17f3b892da7534e07c

