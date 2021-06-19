Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jun. 19, 2021

Marketing emocional

Marketing emocional

  1. 1. Universidad mayor de sansimon Administracion de empresas Carla Judith Hinojosa Poquechoque Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: mercadotecnia V Grupo: 01 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR MARKETING EMOCIONAL PENSAMIENTO 1. INTRODUCCION Si cuentas con un negocio y te mueves como pez en el agua por la red, si eres curioso y asiduo de blogs no es extraño que conozcas al dedillo el término marketing digital. Seguro que eres capaz de relacionarlo con muchos otros conceptos ligados al querido Internet como publicidad online, segmentación, SEM, etc. Precisamente por esto, por estar tan popularizado el marketing digital, quizá convenga dejar a un lado por un momento la analítica, los resultados y los objetivos para volver a mirar a las personas. Quizá convenga tener en cuenta el marketing emocional.(1) 2. DESARROLLO Las emociones son poderosas, nos impulsan a hacer o no cualquier cosa que deseemos, e influyen de forma contundente en nuestras decisiones. Es por ello que las organizaciones han adoptado conceptos como el marketing emocional, para crear estrategias que les permita motivar a los consumidores a realizar acciones específicas con el objetivo de alcanzar objetivos comerciales. En el artículo de hoy hablaremos de qué es el marketing emocional y de cómo estos sentimientos en las personas juegan un papel importante en las estrategias y comunicación de las organizaciones. (2) ¿Qué es el marketing emocional? Es la labor que una organización realiza para crear una conexión con los consumidores, lograr estar en su top of mind y convertirlos en clientes habituales. Para ello se envían mensajes persuasivos que aprovechan las emociones humanas para formar una conexión profunda con la audiencia. Se suele aprovechar una emoción singular y lo suficientemente fuerte, como la felicidad, la tristeza, la ira o el miedo, para provocar una respuesta del consumidor, influir en la toma de decisiones o impulsar una acción. Las estrategias de marketing emocional dependen de la industria en la que se encuentra una organización. Definitivamente no es posible crear estrategias que provoquen felicidad todo el tiempo. Es necesario profundizar y definir con precisión qué sentimiento estás tratando de provocar. Esto influirá en la redacción, los medios de comunicación, opciones de diseño, etc, y ayudará a que tus mensajes sean lo más eficaz posible. El marketing emocional cuenta una historia para conectar con la audiencia de manera personal. Debido a que los consumidores toman cada vez más decisiones de compra que no se basan en la lógica sino en los sentimientos, esta técnica tiene éxito porque en lugar
  2. 2. Universidad mayor de sansimon Administracion de empresas Carla Judith Hinojosa Poquechoque Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: mercadotecnia V Grupo: 01 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR de enfocarse en la lealtad del cliente de forma tradicional, crea relaciones emocionales significativas que resultan en fanáticos de la marca. Descubre el papel de las emociones en una estrategia de marketing con este artículo que tenemos para ti. Elementos clave en el marketing emocional El marketing emocional está formado por cuatro elementos fundamentales. A continuación, te mencionamos cada uno de ellos: • Vínculo entre la marca y el consumidor: Consiste en crear experiencias que no sean únicamente para los consumidores, sino que la marca pueda experimentarlas de la misma forma, gracias a que se dedican a escuchar la opinión de los consumidores respecto a sus productos y servicios, recibir su retroalimentación, conocer y entender sus necesidades. • Crear experiencias que influyen en sus emociones y sensaciones: Los consumidores son bombardeados con publicidad en cada momento de su vida, por lo que las marcas deben trabajar para diferenciarse y resaltar. Para ello se enfocan en crear estrategias que le permita a los clientes vivir experiencias únicas con sus productos, servicios y publicidad. • Estrategia de contenido: El contenido es vital en el marketing emocional, ya que permite comprender qué es lo que el público objetivo quiere, cuáles son sus necesidades y cuál es la forma correcta de enviarles nuestro mensaje. • Lovemark: Un lovemark consiste en generar vínculos emocionales profundos con el consumidor para ganarse su fidelidad a la marca. Las compañías deben mantener a estos clientes enganchados, especialmente con la competencia actual, donde puede llegar otra empresa y ganarse el corazón del consumidor. Por ello, las marcas se enfocan en crear historias con las que los clientes puedan identificarse. Descubre por qué las emociones son fundamentales en el comportamiento del consumidor. (2) Beneficios del marketing emocional Entre los principales beneficios del marketing emocional se encuentran los siguientes: • Provoca una buena primera impresión: Las primeras impresiones se forman en cuestión de segundos. Lo mismo ocurre con una marca, por lo que el marketing emocional puede dar forma a esa impresión y ayudar a que esa marca se destaque en la mente del consumidor. • Te vuelves más memorable: La emoción y la memoria están unidas de alguna manera, ya que las personas tienen una mayor tendencia a tener una memoria más duradera cuando se trata de eventos cargados de emociones. Cuando
  3. 3. Universidad mayor de sansimon Administracion de empresas Carla Judith Hinojosa Poquechoque Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: mercadotecnia V Grupo: 01 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR impactas a tu audiencia a través de las emociones, definitivamente tu marca y tu contenido se mantendrán en su mente por mucho tiempo. • Tu contenido se vuelve más compartible: Por naturaleza, a la gente le encanta compartir historias o cosas, especialmente cuando les hace sentir bien o mal. • Influye en las decisiones de compra: Claramente, como muchas marcas de gran relevancia nos han demostrado, una respuesta emocional a un anuncio puede influir en la intención de realizar una compra. El marketing emocional ayuda a las personas a decidir con el corazón, lo que en realidad tiene más influencia en la compra que con la mente. • Ayuda a fidelizar a los clientes y a generar defensores de la marca: Los clientes que tienen una relación emocional con una marca tienen un valor de vida más alto y probablemente recomendarán la empresa. Esto solo significa que cuando los clientes están conectados emocionalmente con la empresa, la recompensarán con su lealtad e incluso con su apoyo.(2) Características del marketing emocional A continuación enumeramos las principales características del marketing emocional: • Tiene más impacto al despertar sentimientos diversos en nuestra psique. Causan un efecto duradero y un alto grado de empatía. • Despiertan una gran interacción en los diferentes canales de comunicación digital. • Mejoran la imagen de la marca.Trabajar la parte emocional es un plus para cualquier negocio. • Se potencia el vínculo con el cliente. También su satisfacción.Se pasa a un grado superior al haber implicaciones emocionales. • El mensaje cala más hondo en el cliente y perdura más en el tiempo. Puede repetir la compra. Estas opciones suponen una mayor posibilidad de generar más ventas. El marketing emocional requiere de contenidos y mensajes de valor que marquen la diferencia, que nos hagan vivir experiencias con sus productos o servicios. A través de ellas manifestamos sensaciones que nos llevan a tomar decisiones.(3) La importancia de contar historias con un gran componente humano Las historias reales tienen un gran componente humano, suelen enganchar y en muchas ocasiones son empleadas por las marcas para elaborar sus campañas de venta. Ante este panorama, las empresas, marcas o particulares se ven obligadas a diseñar estrategias de marketing coherentes y sociales que toquen la fibra sensible del cliente para que este responda en forma de compra.
  4. 4. Universidad mayor de sansimon Administracion de empresas Carla Judith Hinojosa Poquechoque Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: mercadotecnia V Grupo: 01 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR Unas acciones de venta que sepan enamorarle a través de las emociones (alegría, tristeza, compasión, nostalgia…). De esta manera se conseguirá que el usuario se identifique con la marca. Las emociones mueven el mundo y hay que aprovechar esta circunstancia. (3) 3. CONCLUSION El marketing emocional pretende fidelizar al cliente a través del reconocimiento y generación de la emoción deseada, porque es el recurso más fuerte y perdurable que se puede generar. Recordemos que el cerebro límbico encargado de generar las emociones escapa a nuestro control racional, por lo que el consumidor no tendrá activado ese muro anti-publicidad fruto de la saturación a la que los medios nos tienen sometidos. 4. REFERENCIAS 1. https://escuelamarketingemocional.wordpress.com/2018/06/10/primera- entrada-del-blog/comment-page- 1/#:~:text=El%20marketing%20emocional%20quiere%20ir%20directo%20a%2 0las,o%20marcas%20desean%20o%20pueden%20realizar%20marketing%20e mocional. 2. https://www.questionpro.com/blog/es/marketing-emocional/ 3. https://economipedia.com/definiciones/marketing- emocional.html#:~:text=El%20marketing%20emocional%20es%20aquella%20 disciplina%20cuyas%20estrategias,que%20cale%20en%20su%20subconscie nte%20despertando%20sus%20sentimientos. 5. VIDEOS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=scg1A-sq-ow El marketing de emociones aspira a conectar con el consumidor a nivel emocional mediante colores, música, narrativa y lenguaje visua
  5. 5. Universidad mayor de sansimon Administracion de empresas Carla Judith Hinojosa Poquechoque Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: mercadotecnia V Grupo: 01 1/2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR PREZI https://prezi.com/s1mbqmsrihcg/marketing- emocional/?frame=c4972297e5ab9dba608c785227dde8872f828fc3

