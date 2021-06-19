Libro de josue

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jun. 19, 2021

  1. 1. Universidad mayor de sansimon Administracion de empresas Carla Judith Hinojosa Poquechoque Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: mercadotecnia V Grupo: 01 1/2021 JOSUÉ PENSAMIENTO “Las mejores cosas de la vida suelen ocurrir cuando no esperamos nada”. Walter Riso 1. INTRODUCCION La misión de Moisés se había acabado en el monte Nebo. Como lo vimos en el Deuteronomio, Moisés había sido llamado por Dios para guiar al pueblo y hacer que “subiera” desde la esclavitud de Egipto hasta las puertas de la Tierra Prometida. El pueblo está pues allí, frente a esa tierra que Dios le da en herencia y en ese momento es Josué, el primer Jesús (pues Josué y Jesús en hebreo tienen la misma grafía) quien va a introducir al pueblo en el la tierra prometida. Luego de años en el desierto y de intentar por distintos caminos llegar a la tierra de Canaán, el pueblo se detiene en las estepas de Moab y el cruce del río Jordán ya resulta inevitable. La promesa de poseer la tierra hasta a punto de cumplirse y solo resta tomar la decisión de avanzar sobre el territorio, someterlo y habitar en él. El libro que nos ocupa narra la conquista y el asentamiento de Israel en la tierra de Canaán. En sus primeras páginas hay una comunidad trashumante que llega del desierto y hacia el final encontramos una nación que ya posee la tierra. Es a la vez un libro que obra de bisagra entre el Pentateuco y las narraciones posteriores del Israel ya establecido en la tierra. Esa historia, a partir del libro de Jueces, se extiende hasta el final del libro de 2 Reyes. En sus páginas se consolida el concepto de Israel como una unidad política y religiosa y se fundan los cimientos para una nueva etapa en la historia del pueblo. Al finalizar su narración Israel se ha constituido en una nación con un territorio propio—aunque no haya expulsado la totalidad de los cananeos—, con un pacto renovado en Siquem y con una estructura de tribus asentadas en zonas delimitadas con cierta precisión. Al libro de Josué se lo ha descripto como un libro de límites2. Comienza con la muerte de Moisés y un nuevo liderazgo; se establecen los límites de los territorios tribales; a cada momento en la narración se cruzan límites (el río Jordán, los territorios cananeos). También se refuerzan los límites religiosos al señalar el necesario seguimiento de la Ley, la prohibición de los ídolos y altares, la necesidad de considerar anatema aquello que trae impureza ritual. Josué—como también lo son Génesis y Éxodo—es una obra fundacional, que cierra un período y abre otro con renovadas coordenadas sociales y religiosas. En consecuencia, como toda obra que busca fundar un nuevo período en la historia, se preocupa por dejar en claro qué queda dentro de Israel y qué fuera de él y cuáles son las conductas que lo hará prosperar y cuáles caer en desgracia. Josué es un libro que establece el nuevo escenario social, político y cultural para el desarrollo de ese nuevo período y sus consecuencias para la relación entre Dios e Israel (1) 2. DESARROLLO Autor
  2. 2. Universidad mayor de sansimon Administracion de empresas Carla Judith Hinojosa Poquechoque Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: mercadotecnia V Grupo: 01 1/2021 El autor del libro de Josué no puede ser identificado por medio de la Escritura. El uso de los pronombres nosotros y nos en 5.1, 6 respalda la teoría de que el autor puede haber sido un testigo presencial de algunos de los acontecimientos ocurridos durante este período. Josué 24.26 sugiere que el autor de algunas de las secciones más extensas de este libro fue el mismo Josué. Otros pasajes, sin embargo, no pudieron ser escritos por Josué. Su muerte se recoge en el capítulo final (24.29–32). También se mencionan varios acontecimientos que ocurrieron después de su muerte: la conquista de Hebrón por Caleb (14.6–15); la victoria de Otoniel (15.13–17); y la migración de Dan (19.47). Pasajes paralelos en Jueces 1.10–16; 18, confirman que estos acontecimientos ocurrieron tras la muerte de Josué. Lo más probable es que el libro haya sido compuesto en su forma final por un escriba o algún editor, apoyándose en relatos escritos por el propio Josué. (2) Fecha El libro cubre unos veinticinco años de la historia de Israel bajo la dirección de Josué, asistente y sucesor de Moisés. La fecha de la muerte de Josué que comúnmente se acepta es aproximadamente el año 1375 a.C. De ahí que el libro abarque el período de la historia israelita que va del año 1400 a.C. al 1375 a.C.; parece que los relatos que contiene fueron compilados algún tiempo después. . (2) Estructura Del Libro El valle de Ajalón. (Jos 10.1–15) Foto de Howard Vos Josué tiene una fluidez en su estructura que lo hace fácil de leer. En un breve prólogo, presenta al guerrero Josué como el líder capaz que Dios selecciona para conducir a su pueblo a la tierra prometida. Inmediatamente comienza a narrar las victorias militares del hebreo al arrojar a los cananeos de la tierra que Dios les dio. Atacaron primero por el centro de Canaán y se apoderaron de la ciudad de Jericó y las regiones adyacentes. Después lanzaron ataques rápidos hacia el sur y hacia el norte. Esta estrategia les permitió consolidar posiciones. Después de debilitar a sus enemigos, realizaron diversos ataques de menor envergadura durante varios años. Tras las crónicas de las campañas militares de Josué, se describe la división del territorio entre las doce tribus de Israel. El libro termina con la muerte de Josué, después de exhortar este al pueblo a renovar el pacto y permanecer fieles a Dios. . (2) Aporte a la teología El libro contiene elementos de gran importancia para los cristianos. Los principales son la demostración inequívoca de la fidelidad de Dios con su pueblo al darle la tierra prometida, los
  3. 3. Universidad mayor de sansimon Administracion de empresas Carla Judith Hinojosa Poquechoque Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: mercadotecnia V Grupo: 01 1/2021 detalles en cuanto al propósito de Dios con Israel, la obediencia y las bendiciones de Dios para aquellos que le escuchan y obedecen con fidelidad. Ven el propósito de Dios al preparar el camino para la venida de Cristo por medio de Israel. Las varias referencias hechas a Josué en el Nuevo Testamento demuestran su importancia para los creyentes de la iglesia naciente y desde luego para los creyentes actuales. (Hch 7.45; Heb 4.8; 11.30; Stg 2.25). . (2) Enseñanza del libro de Josué A Josué se le conoce mejor como el segundo al mando de Moisés, quien toma el mando y conduce a los israelitas a la tierra prometida después de la muerte de Moisés. Josué es considerado como uno de los más grandes líderes militares de la biblia por liderar los siete años de la conquista de la tierra prometida, y a menudo se presenta como un modelo para el liderazgo y una fuente de aplicación práctica sobre cómo ser un líder efectivo. Veamos su vida desde una perspectiva bíblica. Como un líder militar, Josué sería considerado uno de los mayores generales de la historia humana, pero sería un error reconocer la victoria de Israel exclusivamente a la habilidad a Josué como un general militar. La primera vez que vemos a Josué es en Éxodo 17, en la batalla contra los amalecitas. Éxodo 17:13 nos dice que Josué "deshizo a Amalec y a su pueblo" y, por lo tanto, estamos tentados a concluir que la pericia militar de Josué salvó la situación. Sin embargo, en este pasaje vemos que ocurre algo extraño. En el versículo 11, leemos: "Y sucedía que cuando alzaba Moisés su mano, Israel prevalecía; más cuando él bajaba su mano, prevalecía Amalec". Finalmente, los brazos de Moisés se cansaron tanto, que tuvieron que traer una piedra para que se sentara y Aarón y Hur sostuvieron sus manos. Por consiguiente, vemos en esta historia que Josué prevaleció porque Dios les dio la batalla. (3) Lo mismo puede decirse de las victorias militares en la tierra prometida. El Señor había prometido una victoria segura y la entregó de manera convincente. La única excepción es en la batalla de Hai (Josué 7). Hay varias cosas a tener en cuenta acerca de este incidente. Israel pecó contra Dios acerca del "anatema" (Josué 7:1). Dios había ordenado a los israelitas que destruyeran todo lo que era anatema (Josué 6:17), y Acán había guardado para sí parte del botín de la batalla de Jericó. A causa de esto, Dios los juzgó y no les dio la victoria en Hai. Otra cosa a tener en cuenta, es que no hay ningún mandato explícito de parte de Dios para ir en contra de Hai. La finalidad de poner estas dos historias de batalla una al lado de la otra, es para mostrar que cuando Dios establece el programa y la agenda, hay victoria, pero cuando el hombre establece el programa y la agenda, se produce el fracaso. Jericó fue la batalla del Señor; Hai no lo era. Dios redimió la situación y, en definitiva, les dio la victoria, pero no hasta después de que les diera la lección. . (3) Otra prueba de las cualidades de liderazgo de Josué, se puede ver en su fe sólida en Dios. Cuando
  4. 4. Universidad mayor de sansimon Administracion de empresas Carla Judith Hinojosa Poquechoque Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: mercadotecnia V Grupo: 01 1/2021 los israelitas estaban a punto de entrar a la tierra prometida en Números 13, Dios le ordenó a Moisés que enviara a doce personas para espiar la tierra, uno por cada una de las tribus de Israel. A su regreso, diez informaron que la tierra, aunque era abundante tal como el Señor lo había prometido, estaba ocupada por guerreros fuertes y valientes que habitan en grandes ciudades fortificadas. Además, los nefilim (gigantes desde la perspectiva de los israelitas) estaban en la tierra. Josué y Caleb fueron los dos únicos que instaron al pueblo a tomar la tierra (Números 14:6-10). Aquí vemos una cosa que diferenció a Josué (y Caleb) del resto de los Israelitas; ellos creían en las promesas de Dios. No estaban intimidados por el tamaño de los guerreros o la fortaleza de las ciudades. Más bien, ellos conocían a su Dios y recordaban cómo Él había tratado a Egipto, la nación más poderosa de la tierra en ese momento. Si Dios se pudo hacer cargo del poderoso ejército egipcio, sin duda Él podía ocuparse de las diferentes tribus cananeas. Dios recompensó la fe de Josué y Caleb al eximirlos de la muerte que toda la generación de israelitas sufriría en el desierto. . (3) Vemos la fidelidad de Josué en el acto de consagrar obedientemente al pueblo antes de la invasión de la tierra prometida y nuevamente después de la derrota en Hai. Pero nada más evidente es la fidelidad de Josué expuesta al final del libro que lleva su nombre, cuando se reúne con el pueblo una última vez y narra las hazañas de Dios a favor de su pueblo. Después de aquel discurso, Josué exhorta a la gente a abandonar sus ídolos y permanecer fieles al pacto que Dios hizo con ellos en el monte Sinaí, diciendo: "Y si mal os parece servir al Señor, escogeos hoy a quién sirváis; si a los dioses a quienes sirvieron vuestros padres, cuando estuvieron al otro lado del río, o a los dioses de los amorreos en cuya tierra habitáis; pero yo y mi casa serviremos al Señor" (Josué 24:15). . (3) ¿Qué podemos aprender de la vida de Josué? ¿Podemos extraer principios para el liderazgo de la vida de Josué? Seguro. El hecho de que Dios le haya dado la victoria al tomar la tierra prometida, no quita su liderazgo militar. Además, él era más que un líder capacitado para los israelitas, aunque su habilidad en liderazgo no es la principal lección que debemos extraer de la vida de Josué. Una mejor lección sería su fidelidad, su postura en contra de los diez espías que trajeron el informe desdeñoso sobre los obstáculos para tomar la tierra prometida, y su celo en asegurar la fidelidad del pacto del pueblo. Pero incluso su fe no fue perfecta. Esta el hecho de que Josué envió espías a Jericó, aunque Dios había garantizado la victoria y, luego, está la presunción que exhibió en la batalla de Hai. . (3) La principal lección que podemos sacar de la vida de Josué, es que Dios es fiel a Sus promesas. Dios le prometió a Abraham que sus descendientes habitarían en la tierra y, bajo Josué, Dios trajo al pueblo a la tierra que Él había prometido que les daría. Este hecho completó la misión de redención que Dios comenzó con Moisés al sacar a Israel de Egipto. También es una tipología que apunta a la redención final que Jesús trae a la comunidad de fe. Al igual que Moisés, Jesús nos liberó de la servidumbre y la esclavitud del pecado, y, al igual que Josué, Jesús nos llevará a la tierra prometida y al reposo eterno (hebreos 4:8-10). . (3)
  5. 5. Universidad mayor de sansimon Administracion de empresas Carla Judith Hinojosa Poquechoque Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: mercadotecnia V Grupo: 01 1/2021 Bosquejo del contenido La conquista de Canaán (1.1–12.24) Distribución del territorio entre las tribus de Israel (13.1–22.34) Últimas palabras de Josué. Renovación del Pacto (23.1–24.33). (2) 3.CONCLUSION En esta lección hemos visto la manera en que Jehová, por medio de Josué, ayudó a Israel a prepararse para la guerra contra los habitantes de Canaán. El énfasis fue en el área espiritual. La estrategia militar ocupaba segundo lugar. Su preparación espiritual les ayudaría mucho en sus batallas militares como veremos en la otra lección. REFERENCIAS 1Una introducción al Libro de Josué (uca.edu.ar) 2Josué (libro de la Biblia) - EcuRed • Biblia plenitud 2000,c 1994 (electronic ed.) . Editorial Caribe: Nashville • Nelson, W. M., & Mayo, J. R. 2000, c1998. Nelson nuevo diccionario ilustrado de la Biblia (electronic ed.). Editorial Caribe: Nashville. • Reina-Valera 1995—Edición de Estudio, (Estados Unidos de América: Sociedades Bíblicas Unidas) 1998. • La Biblia de Referencia Thompson, Versión Reina- Valera 1960, Referencia Temática # 4212 3¿Qué podemos aprender de la vida de Josué? | GotQuestions.org/Espanol Videos https://youtu.be/49ggVrdBN_Y

