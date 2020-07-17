Successfully reported this slideshow.
Present Tense -ER & -IR VERBS
Verbs in Spanish You have already learned that there are 3 types of verbs in Spanish: Verbs that end with –AR, called “-AR...
Infinitives You also learned that when the verbs have the ending (-ar, -er, -ir), it is called an “infinitive verb” and me...
Subject Pronouns You have learned about subject pronouns. Yo Tú Él Ella Usted …and others
Conjugation In English, we make sentences by using verb infinitives and subject pronouns together. We conjugate-change the...
Conjugation-to change an infinitive verb to match the subject. To conjugate a verb in Spanish, you must change the infinit...
Present Tense –ER Verb Chart Yo - Tú – Él Nosotros/as – Vosotros/as – Ellos Ellas Uds. enElla Ud. e o es eís emos
Just take the stem and add the ending! Yo - Tú – Él Nosotros/as – Vosotros/as – Ellos Ellas Uds. comenElla Ud. come como c...
You can now make a sentence with the conjugated verb! Yo como cereal. -I eat cereal. Ella come cereal. – she eats cereal. ...
Present Tense –IR Verb Chart Yo - Tú – Él Nosotros/as – Vosotros/as – Ellos Ellas Uds. enElla Ud. e o es ís imos The only ...
Practice! Conjugate the verb in parenthesis to match the subject. • Yo (beber) • Tú (beber) • Ella (escribir) • Nosotros (...
