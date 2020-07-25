Successfully reported this slideshow.
Taller de habitos de estudio LPE. Tutora Carla Candelaria Rodríguez
Alguna vez has pensado… ¿Por qué a pesar de que “estudias” no obtienes buenas calificaciones? Esta situacion radica en la ...
Tabla de contenidos 01 02 03 04 ¿Que tan eficiente es tu estudio? Preparación física para el estudio eficiente Preparación...
Los seres humanos somos personas de hábitos, generalmente todas las cosas que realizamos diariamente como una rutina son l...
Desde pequeños, nuestros padres nos formaron el habito de hacer la tarea a determinada hora y estudiar para los exámenes, ...
¿como son tus habitos de estudio? En este tema podrás analizar como es que te preparas para estudiar, ver resultados y com...
Lo primero que debemos hacer es preguntarnos: ¿me gusta estudiar? ¿como aprendi a estudiae? ¿Cuánto tiempo le dedico al es...
En cualquier situación de la vida nos enfrentamos a la decisión de hacer o no hacer algo, de invertir nuestro tiempo en co...
Ingredientes para el estudio La sabiduría popular dice que el éxito en la vida depende de dos ingredientes:
Pero la inteligencia fracasa sin las ganas de triunfar, siendo entonces también importante la voluntad. Reafirmándolo así ...
Algunas personas suelen ser superdotadas para el estudio, ya que asimilan y retienen información más rápidamente que otras...
Galindo (2011) menciona que “actualmente la Educación Media Superior en nuestro país atraviesa por una crisis en la calida...
Este estudio presenta las siguientes estadísticas: “en el nivel de bachillerato, prácticamente uno de cada dos hombres 44....
Por otro lado, también se menciona que “una de las principales causas de los altos índices de fracaso académico en México ...
Con respecto a lo mencionado anteriormente, es importante realizar una valoración de cómo son los hábitos de estudio y par...
Uno de ellos es el Inventario de Hábitos de Estudio de Hilbert Wrenn con él se podrá evaluar y llegar a resultados que per...
EXERCISE ● Selecciona el test localizado y contéstalo ● Analiza tus resultados y escribe los hábitos de estudio que posees...
  1. 1. Taller de habitos de estudio LPE. Tutora Carla Candelaria Rodríguez
  2. 2. Alguna vez has pensado… ¿Por qué a pesar de que “estudias” no obtienes buenas calificaciones? Esta situacion radica en la forma en la cual se adquieren los conocimientos, puesto que mientras unos aprenden con solo escuchar al maestro otros necesitan anotar todo cuanto explica para poder obtener una calificacion favorable; es to ocurre por el hecho de tener buenos habitos de estudio. Los seres humanos llevamos a cabo muchas actividades que convertimos en rutina, son actividades que realizamos automaticamente sin que se requiera de mucho esfuerzo consciente de nuerta parte. Esto es lo que comunmente se llama habito y puede ser una actividad que nos rinda resultados positivos o negativos, esto dependeta de la forma como la apliquemos. Es por eso que en este cuerso aprenderasr a conocer tus habitos de estudio y desarrollaras estrategias utiles para estudiar eficientemente y obtener mejores calificaciones.
  3. 3. Tabla de contenidos 01 02 03 04 ¿Que tan eficiente es tu estudio? Preparación física para el estudio eficiente Preparación psicologica para el estudio eficiente ¿Como lograras el aprendizaje significativo? 05 La clave del éxito para la vida: los hábitos de estudio.
  4. 4. Los seres humanos somos personas de hábitos, generalmente todas las cosas que realizamos diariamente como una rutina son las que se han convertido en hábitos, es decir, la forma en la que nos peinamos, limpiamos la casa, la rutina matutina para arreglarnos, etc. Es por eso que para aprender muy probablemente adquiriste hábitos de estudio. ¿que tan eficiente es tu estudio?
  5. 5. Desde pequeños, nuestros padres nos formaron el habito de hacer la tarea a determinada hora y estudiar para los exámenes, algunas personas todavía tienen estos hábitos, pero debemos reflexionar: que tan buenos o que tan efectivos son estos hábitos
  6. 6. ¿como son tus habitos de estudio? En este tema podrás analizar como es que te preparas para estudiar, ver resultados y comenzar a aprender estrategias que te ayuden a ser mejor estudiante.
  7. 7. Lo primero que debemos hacer es preguntarnos: ¿me gusta estudiar? ¿como aprendi a estudiae? ¿Cuánto tiempo le dedico al estudio?
  8. 8. En cualquier situación de la vida nos enfrentamos a la decisión de hacer o no hacer algo, de invertir nuestro tiempo en cosas que nos pueden traer beneficios a corto, mediano o largo plazo; acciones que nos impulsan a aprender a dominar algún conocimiento; lográndose a partir de un buen hábito de análisis y estudio. Así hay que empezar a estudiar y para muchos estudiantes lo más complicado es precisamente eso: comenzar. Sin embargo, si tenemos buenos hábitos de estudio vamos a darnos cuenta de que no es tan difícil hacerlo, solo se requiere de una serie de estrategias que veremos en este curso. Entonces, para estudiar bien y conocer lo indispensable para realizar dicha habilidad, es necesario conocer los ingredientes, que, así como en la cocina, también en este tema los hay.
  9. 9. Ingredientes para el estudio La sabiduría popular dice que el éxito en la vida depende de dos ingredientes:
  10. 10. Pero la inteligencia fracasa sin las ganas de triunfar, siendo entonces también importante la voluntad. Reafirmándolo así Mazzeo (2009), “estudiar no es natural como comer, beber, escuchar, ver, hablar, etc. Estudiar es una elección, un compromiso, un trabajo de aprendizaje que nuestros chicos llevan a cabo; solo si alguien se lo propone”.
  11. 11. Algunas personas suelen ser superdotadas para el estudio, ya que asimilan y retienen información más rápidamente que otras, pero aprender es una cuestión de disciplina y de ganas de hacerlo. Incluso ese tipo de personas físicamente no triunfarían en el deporte, sin haber dedicado muchas horas de esfuerzo y entrenamiento, por lo tanto, aprender no es difícil pero la persona debe proponérselo. Así se puede concluir que, para lograr lo que queremos hay que: esforzarnos, capacitarnos y prepararnos; demostrándolo así diversos estudios y estadísticas. Por ejemplo, de acuerdo a una investigación sobre hábitos de estudio, hábitos higiénicos y condiciones materiales de alumnos con reprobación en una escuela metropolitana del nivel medio superior; publicado en Revista Iberoamericana para la Investigación y el Desarrollo Educativo, la forma en que los alumnos estudian es un factor determinante en el aprovechamiento o la reprobación de un curso.
  12. 12. Galindo (2011) menciona que “actualmente la Educación Media Superior en nuestro país atraviesa por una crisis en la calidad de egreso de sus estudiantes; esto se debe a otros factores educativos, como son los programas, las formas de enseñar, los recursos, la formación docente, etc. El estudiante no logra aprendizajes significativos, porque lo aprendido está en la memoria de corto plazo y cuando lo quiere utilizar de nuevo ya no lo sabe. Y qué pasa cuando requiere de esos conocimientos o habilidades para aplicarlos en la vida diaria, o ha reprobado la escuela porque no logró las competencias esperadas”; su final es la deserción escolar.
  13. 13. Este estudio presenta las siguientes estadísticas: “en el nivel de bachillerato, prácticamente uno de cada dos hombres 44.5% y una de cada tres mujeres 34.3% reprueban al menos una materia en el ciclo escolar que cursan, esto significa que un total de 78.8% de los estudiantes reprueba por lo menos, lo cual es altísimo ya que representa ocho de cada 10 estudiantes” (Quintero, 2004).
  14. 14. Por otro lado, también se menciona que “una de las principales causas de los altos índices de fracaso académico en México es el inadecuado desarrollo de los hábitos de estudio desde el nivel educativo básico. Problema que al mismo tiempo genera dificultades de aprendizaje que van más allá de lo estadístico, reflejando deficiencias en la calidad educativa que manifiestan los estudiantes de todos los niveles y en las dificultades de índole profesional a las que se enfrentan en el mundo laboral” (Márquez, 1995).
  15. 15. Con respecto a lo mencionado anteriormente, es importante realizar una valoración de cómo son los hábitos de estudio y para esto hay instrumentos muy eficaces y sencillos que dan resultados claros y precisos. ?
  16. 16. Uno de ellos es el Inventario de Hábitos de Estudio de Hilbert Wrenn con él se podrá evaluar y llegar a resultados que permitan realizar estrategias para lograr ser eficientes en el estudio. Este cuestionario o conjunto de ítem tiene por finalidad detectar los hábitos y actitudes inadecuados frente al estudio con fines correctivos. Además, este tipo de test ayuda a evaluar en qué aspectos el alumno puede trabajar para lograr un mejor aprovechamiento escolar.
  17. 17. EXERCISE ● Selecciona el test localizado y contéstalo ● Analiza tus resultados y escribe los hábitos de estudio que posees. ● Elabora un reporte sobre los resultados que obtuviste a través del test y redacta la conclusión a la que llegaste sobre las acciones a realizar en futuros exámenes. ? ? Es importante desarrollarlo para que puedas saber cómo son tus hábitos de estudio y preparar estrategias que te sirvan para aumentar tu nivel de desempeño.
