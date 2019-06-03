Successfully reported this slideshow.
Carl Larson 2046 North Dayton Street Chicago, Illinois 60614 (312) 925-4232 larson.carl23@gmail.com https://www.linkedin.com/in/carlwlarson
PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE Redbrick Advisory Associates, Chicago, IL 2017-Present Sales|Sales Leadership|Sales Growth|Sales P...
Area Vice President, North American Sales, 2003-2005 Led Oracle's $140MM North American Central Area and directed over 100 field, technical, inside and channel sales personnel
INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE SALES LEADERSHIP FUNCTIONAL KNOWLEDGE Discrete Manufacturing Consultative, Enterprise, B2B Sales Management
  1. 1. Carl Larson 2046 North Dayton Street Chicago, Illinois 60614 (312) 925-4232 larson.carl23@gmail.com https://www.linkedin.com/in/carlwlarson https://twitter.com/carllarson23 Sales leadership subject matter expert with deep, hands-on sales team management experience at small, medium and large organizations. Exceedsannual corporate revenue objectives by growing year-over-yearsalesand profitability. Consistently successful and significantly increases sales, revenue, profit, market share and recognized as a champion at building, re- building and transforming best in class sales team performance, operational process excellence and customer outcomes. Develops new business customers, grows existing customer revenues and introduces new product offerings to penetrate new markets. Recognized for excellence in effective sales prospecting, business-value qualification or disqualification, executive relationship building, proof of value, win-win contract negotiation and closing sales. Builds businesses that produce new business software license sales, SaaS annual recurring revenues and professional services success. Grows sales organizations market share, generates significant gross profit margins, consistently overachieves revenue objectives and produces substantial sales results. People:  Creates a successfulsales culture and teams that top salespeople want to join.  Recruits, hires, develops, coaches and retains high-performance sales organizations.  Defines and over sees sales staff performance,development, compensation and incentive plans that motivates the sales team to achieve their sales targets.  Develops and delivers sales training programs that enable the sales team to achieve their potential and support company sales objectives. Plan:  Develops sales business plans and go to market strategies for developing business and achieving the company’s sales objectives.  Builds and manages large sales geographies including multi-national accounts.  Defines and refines the optimal sales force organization structure. Process:  Manages the sales teams, operations, budgets and resources to deliver profitable growth.  Defines and implements systems and sales processes that drive desired sales outcomes and identify on-going improvements when required.  Implements and utilizes a CRM system to manage team sales prospecting, opportunity qualification, revenue pipelines, revenue forecasts,product mix and timeframes.  Manages customer expectations and contributes to a high level of customer satisfaction through account planning. Programs:  Monitors customer, market and competitor activity and provides feedback to company leadership team and other company business functions.  Compiles and reports information and data related to customer and prospect interactions and feedback.  Works closely with the marketing and business development functions to establish successfulsales support, demand generation and market penetration programs. Partnering:  Builds and manages multi-channel, integrated sales organizations and relationships to extend market reach and penetration including channel influence, resale and social media partnerships. Performance:  Manages,prices, negotiates and closes competitive, multi-million-dollar enterprise technology agreements.  Sells and manages strategic digital transformation and business intelligence solutions to the customer’s C-Level executives and departmental business leadership.  Thorough understanding of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP),Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Supply Chain Management (SCM) business applications, databases,business analytics, Big Data analytics, development tools, application server,content management, security software,SaaS and Cloud-based solutions and product positioning.  Provides detailed, accurate and data-driven sales forecasting.  Develops and manages key executive client account relationships to close strategic enterprise opportunities.  Travels for in-person meetings with customers and partners to develop key executive relationships.
  2. 2. PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE Redbrick Advisory Associates, Chicago, IL 2017-Present Sales|Sales Leadership|Sales Growth|Sales Process|Account Planning & Strategy|Talent Management|Market Analysis Hands-on, driven sales professional who assists clients in incrementally driving sales, increasing market share and safeguarding customer retention and satisfaction by recruiting, building and developing high-performance, motivated sales organizations. Expands markets by creating new business and repeat sales opportunities for high-growth organizations. Evaluates and executes strategies to exceed sales objectives by prospecting for new opportunities and retaining and growing repeat customer revenue streams. Improves sales business plans, strategic direction, go to market strategy, product strategy and awareness,customer value-creation and success,sales account planning and processes, recruiting, talent management, compensation planning and ethical sales best practices.  Led and collaborated with the CEO of an entrepreneurial additive manufacturing firm to develop and document the company’s sales business plan, objectives and strategies including recruitment, compensation and sales process execution.  Developed a go to market sales and marketing business plan for an entrepreneurial professional services company by working with the CEO to confidently assist the firm grow their Service Delivery Automation (SDA) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) sales revenue,brand awareness,market influence and client base.  Direct hands-on, customer-facing sales and account plan execution with the CEO of an enterprise software start-up.  Developed and deliver a proprietary workshop entitled Sales and Marketing ProcessExcellence to assist entrepreneurs and CEO’s effectively plan and develop their solution’s business value to support their goals, customer success,growth and results. Quinlan School ofBusiness, Loyola University, Chicago, IL 2016-Present Adjunct Professor, Business Information Systems  Teach and effectively communicate "the business" of business information systems and operations to passionately illustrate how businesses use software application, SaaS,data management, analytics and Cloud technologies to create competitive advantage,improve revenues,reduce costs and manage risk.  Create an engaging classroom learning environment that inspires students to collaboratively learn in a real-world setting.  Provide knowledge and hands-on instruction for students to learn to develop business applications using MS Office. Network Data Systems,Schaumburg, IL 2018 Sales Vice President  Led and managed corporate-wide revenue, direct and channel partner sales and sales process initiatives to grow the NDS Cisco Systems Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) data and telecommunication solutions by delivering outstanding customer value and service across all cloud, managed and professional service offerings. Oracle Corporation, Chicago, IL 1996-2016 With $40BB in salesand 400,000 customersin 145 countries, Oracle offers on-premise and SaaS-basedsoftware andservice solutions. Group Vice President, North American Big Data Sales Specialist Team, 2015-2016  Built and inspired the new $30MM Big Data Practice for the Eastern United States and Canada for retail, CPG, financial services, manufacturing, distribution, telecommunications, healthcare, public sector,higher education and hospitality industries.  Competed against and supported business intelligence clients who utilized Tableau, Qlik, IBM, SAP,SAS & MS. Group Vice President, North American Sales, 2005-2015 Led Oracle’s $396M North American Central Group and directed over 200 field, technical, inside and channel sales personnel across 18 states, six provinces, five areas and twelve regions for retail, CPG,financial services, manufacturing, distribution, telecommunications, hospitality and non-profit industries.  Grew revenues from $294MM to $350MM, or 19% by consistently growing the business every quarter in 2014.  Achieved 123% of the quota objective and grew revenue from $231MM to $317MM, or 37% in 2011.  Achieved 125% of the quota objective and grew revenue from $187MM to $230MM, or 23% in 2007.  Grew Engineered Systems software and hardware sales 200% and was the first organization to sell 100 units exceeding the combined sales of all NA organizations.  Increased revenue 15% from $132MM to $152MM by leading the North American Utilities Group as executive sponsor.  Selected to attend the inaugural Executive Leadership Development Experience associated with Carnegie Mellon University.
  3. 3. Area Vice President, North American Sales, 2003-2005 Led Oracle’s $140MM North American Central Area and directed over 100 field, technical, inside and channel sales personnel across seven states,six provinces and five regions for retail, CPG, financial services, manufacturing, distribution, telecommunications, hospitality and non-profit industries.  Grew annual revenue from $122MM to $140MM, or 15% and transaction volumes 50% to achieve annual quota in 2005.  Named executive sponsor to serve on Oracle’s Technology Leadership Council based upon business acumen and confidence. Regional Manager, North American Sales, 1998-2003 Led Oracle’s $22MM North American Central Region and directed over 15 field, technical, inside and channel sales personnel for retail, CPG, financial services,manufacturing, distribution, telecommunications, hospitality and non-profit industries.  Awarded Regional Manager of the Year in 2002 by growing the region from $22MM to $26MM, or 15%.  Grew revenue pipeline to 350% vs. $22MM quota by establishing and implementing key performance indicators. Territory Manager, North American Data and Application Platform Sales, 1996-1998 Managed Oracle’s $6.2MM Illinois commercial account sales territory and significantly overachieved revenue quota each year.  After 18 months of successfulperformance,was promoted to Oracle Regional Manager based upon 197% and 148% sales quota attainment in 1997 and 1998 respectively and was awarded Rookie of the Year honors.  Starting in 1997, consistently qualified for Oracle’s 100% Revenue Club Excellence. Anixter International, Mt. Prospect, IL 1995-1996 A leading provider of information communications and electrical products that connect data, voice, video and security systems. Regional Manager, Industrial Sector Sales  Expanded Anixter’s industrial solution offerings awareness through sales enablement, marketing plans and trade shows to communicate how the company connects a manufacturer’s plant floor with corporate information systems.  Developed $26.5MM in incremental revenue within the $139MM industrial and manufacturing sectors across Anixter's 15 state Central Region that grew the region’s sales 20%.  Built dedicated channel partnerships, strategic sales programs, demand generation marketing campaigns and presentations to support and motivate new business development efforts and value-based sales initiatives to exceed revenue growth targets. Aspen Consulting, Rolling Meadows, IL 1993-1995 An entrepreneurial start-up that provided IT architecture,integration, implementation and training professional services. Director, NewBusinessDevelopment  Generated from $0 to $1,000,000 in 18 months by closing 30 new accounts and led company new business development. IBM Corporation, Oak Brook, IL 1989-1993 IBM is an $80BB company providing integrated IT solutions to improve business processes and digitally transform enterprises. Account Sales and Marketing Representative, 1991-1993 Sales and Marketing Representative, 1989-1991  Achieved $6.5MM and 40% growth on a $4.6MM objective by leading sales activities and developing marketing programs to direct a field, technical and channel sales team that provided comprehensive IT and professional service solutions to clients.  Qualified for IBM 100% Club for consistent sales achievement, results orientation, integrity and branch management honors.
  4. 4. INDUSTRY EXPERIENCE SALES LEADERSHIP FUNCTIONAL KNOWLEDGE Discrete Manufacturing Consultative, Enterprise, B2B Sales Management Consulting Process Manufacturing Accountable, Dedicated Sales Management Marketing Additive Manufacturing Sales Forecasting & Reporting Economics Distribution Sales Process Methodologies Organizational Change Management Transportation & Logistics Sales Territory & Account Planning Business Planning & Strategy Consumer Packaged Goods Specialty|Geo|Named Account Segmentation Business Transformation Banking Sales Quota & KPI Management Written, Verbal, Listening Communications Financial Exchanges Sales Recruiting & Talent Management Analytical Thinker & Problem Solver Insurance Sales Contract Negotiations Cloud Computing Telecommunications Field, Technical, Inside & Channel Sales Software as a Service (SaaS) Healthcare Sales Pipeline & Demand Generation Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Higher Education New Business Sales Development Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Hospitality Sales Coaching & Mentoring Supply Chain Management (SCM) Associations Sales & Customer Service Call Centers Big Data & Business Analytics Professional Services Small, Medium, Large Company Sales Database & Data Security Management EDUCATION Kellogg School ofManagement, Northwestern University, Evanston, IL  MBA, Marketing, Management Strategy and Policy, Organizational Behavior. University ofIllinois, Urbana-Champaign, Urbana, IL  BA, Economics, Dean's List. The Institute ofEuropean Studies, Vienna, AT  International Business and German Language Studies. Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, PA  Executive Leadership Development. The University ofChicago Graham School of Professional Studies,Chicago, IL  Data Analytics for Business Professionals Certificate (in progress). PROFESSIONAL AFFLIATIONS AND PHILANTHROPIC COMMUNITY SERVICE  OCA Ventures Edge Advisor for early stage venture capital-backed start-up companies.  St. James Lutheran Church and School Board of Elders.  Kellogg Graduate School of Management Leadership Immersion Facilitator and Coach.  Northwestern University Network Mentorship Program Coach.  China Shenzhen Nanshan Entrepreneurs Star Build312 Competition Judge.  One Million Degrees (previously known as The Illinois Education Foundation) Coach and Mentor.  Chicago Chamber of Commerce Board Member, 2005-2014.  The American Production and Inventory Control Society (APICS),CPIM Certification. REFERENCE MATERIALS AND RESOURCES  LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/carlwlarson  Twitter: https://twitter.com/carllarson23  Loyola University Chicago Faculty Biography: https://www.luc.edu/quinlan/faculty/carllarson.shtml  Sales Management Excellence Presentation: https://www.slideshare.net/CarlLarson4/trust-conquers-all-148598443  Sales Performance Excellence Presentation: https://www.slideshare.net/CarlLarson4/there-is-no-i-in-team-nor-in- delivering-sales-excellence-148491565

