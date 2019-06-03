Sales leadership subject matter expert with deep, hands-on sales team management experience at small, medium and large organizations. Exceeds annual corporate revenue objectives by growing year-over-year sales and profitability. Consistently successful and significantly increases sales, revenue, profit, market share and recognized as a champion at building, re-building and transforming best in class sales team performance, operational process excellence and customer outcomes. Develops new business customers, grows existing customer revenues and introduces new product offerings to penetrate new markets. Recognized for excellence in effective sales prospecting, business-value qualification or disqualification, executive relationship building, proof of value, win-win contract negotiation and closing sales. Builds businesses that produce new business software license sales, SaaS annual recurring revenues and professional services success. Grows sales organizations market share, generates significant gross profit margins, consistently overachieves revenue objectives and produces substantial sales results.