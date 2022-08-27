Time Management Talk.pptx

8.
• Time management is nothing but common
sense. I do well in school, so I must be
managing my time effectively.
• It takes all the fun out of life!!!
• Time management? I work better under
pressure.
• No matter what I do, I won’t have enough
time!
Increases productivity
Reduces stress
Improves self-esteem
Helps achieve balance in life
Increases self-confidence
Helps you reach your goals!
Never Seldom Sometimes Often Always
How often do you plan in an effort to keep life
from running out of control? 1 2 3 4 5
Do you put daily plans on paper?
1 2 3 4 5
Do you allow flexibility in your plans?
1 2 3 4 5
How often do you accomplish all you plan for
a given day? 1 2 3 4 5
How often do you plan time for what matters
most to you? 1 2 3 4 5
How often is your daily plan destroyed by
urgent interruptions? 5 4 3 2 1
• 6-10 : Terrible Planner
• 11-15 : Below Average Planner
• 16-20 : Average Planner
• 21-25 : Above-Average Planner
• 26-30 : Excellent Planner (a
candidate for burnout?)
Give each individual a specific responsibility.
Give each member a title (if possible) to
demonstrate what their role in the group is and
what tasks they will most likely perform.
Encourage ideas from members and use them.
Fully explain programs and tasks so all
members will be clear on the groundwork and
what is expected.
Be enthusiastic about each program.
If you enjoy it others will want to be
involved.
Act in a way that reflects
commitment to the organization and
concern for each member.
Be fair and treat everyone equally.