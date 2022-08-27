Successfully reported this slideshow.
Time Management Talk.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
Time Management Talk.pptx

Aug. 27, 2022
Career

Time Management Essentials

Time Management Essentials

Career

Time Management Talk.pptx

  1. 1. QUIPPER SEMFOR: REVITALIZING STUDENT LEADERSHIP IN THE TIMES OF PANDEMIC by Carl Dominic E. Gascon
  2. 2. How can a student leader strive for EXCELENCE?
  3. 3. Study Work Family Friends Church & Community Social Activities
  4. 4. Course: BS in Clubs and Organizations
  5. 5. Balance between all Student commitments
  6. 6. Time & Motivation
  7. 7. The MYTHS in Time Management
  8. 8. • Time management is nothing but common sense. I do well in school, so I must be managing my time effectively. • It takes all the fun out of life!!! • Time management? I work better under pressure. • No matter what I do, I won’t have enough time!
  9. 9. The TRUTH in Time Management
  10. 10. Increases productivity Reduces stress Improves self-esteem Helps achieve balance in life Increases self-confidence Helps you reach your goals!
  11. 11. Never Seldom Sometimes Often Always How often do you plan in an effort to keep life from running out of control? 1 2 3 4 5 Do you put daily plans on paper? 1 2 3 4 5 Do you allow flexibility in your plans? 1 2 3 4 5 How often do you accomplish all you plan for a given day? 1 2 3 4 5 How often do you plan time for what matters most to you? 1 2 3 4 5 How often is your daily plan destroyed by urgent interruptions? 5 4 3 2 1
  12. 12. • 6-10 : Terrible Planner • 11-15 : Below Average Planner • 16-20 : Average Planner • 21-25 : Above-Average Planner • 26-30 : Excellent Planner (a candidate for burnout?)
  13. 13. Time Survey
  14. 14. 5 STEPS TO SUCCESSFUL TIME MANAGEMENT
  15. 15. Set specific Academic and Personal Goals
  16. 16. Create a term calendar, recording major events
  17. 17. Create a weekly schedule of your classes, labs, drill, meetings, etc.
  18. 18. Decide on specific times to work on each course, project or assignment
  19. 19. Make a to-do list for each day the night before or during breakfast
  20. 20. TIME WASTERS VS TIME SAVERS
  21. 21. TIME WASTERS
  22. 22. Time wasters, WASTE TIME Time wasters slow progress in improving time management
  23. 23. Lack of Planning, Prioritizing, and Focus PROCRASTINATION
  24. 24. Lack of Planning, Prioritizing, and Focus PROCRASTINATION
  25. 25. LACK OF DELEGATIONS INTERRUPTIONS MEETINGS w/o Purpose
  26. 26. •Fire Fighting •Social Media •Not saying NO
  27. 27. Untidiness No “Me-time” No Analysis
  28. 28. Time Expectations Micromanagement Lacking priorities
  29. 29. TIME WASTERS VS TIME SAVERS
  30. 30. TIME SAVERS
  31. 31. Maintain and use accurate calendars Setting of Deadline Getting rid of unnecessary Work on one task at a time Delegation Use Checklist
  32. 32. Purposeful Meetings Importance of Time Prioritize Reflection Know when to stop a task
  33. 33. Time & Motivation
  34. 34. 7 TECHNIQUES FOR MOTIVATING OTHERS
  35. 35. •Delegate Effectively •Assign incremental Tasks •Treat members equally •Use praise and criticisms •Generate enthusiasm •Promote integrity •Maintain your humor
  36. 36. 7 TECHNIQUES FOR MOTIVATING STUDENT LEADERS
  37. 37. Give each individual a specific responsibility. Give each member a title (if possible) to demonstrate what their role in the group is and what tasks they will most likely perform. Encourage ideas from members and use them. Fully explain programs and tasks so all members will be clear on the groundwork and what is expected.
  38. 38. Be enthusiastic about each program. If you enjoy it others will want to be involved. Act in a way that reflects commitment to the organization and concern for each member. Be fair and treat everyone equally.
  39. 39. CARING AS A LEADER
  40. 40. QUIPPER SEMFOR: REVITALIZING STUDENT LEADERSHIP IN THE TIMES OF PANDEMIC by Carl Dominic E. Gascon

×