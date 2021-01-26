Types of Maintenance Strategies

Experienced engineer Carl Byington worked for Impact Technologies, Sikorsky Aircraft, and Lockheed Martin in Rochester, NY area for many years. In this role, Carl Byington became an expert in prognostics and health management (PHM) technologies and next-generation condition-based maintenance plus (CBM+) solutions. He currently consults in these technical areas at his PHM Design company in the Atlanta, GA area.



Condition-based maintenance (CBM or CBM+) is a strategy of performing maintenance on a machine or system only when there is objective evidence of need or impending failure. CBM is enabled by the evolution of key technologies, including improvements in - sensors, microprocessors, digital signal processing, simulation modeling, multisensor data fusion, reliability engineering, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, data warehousing, cloud computing, machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and predictive analytics. CBM involves monitoring the health or performance of a component or system and performing maintenance based on that inferred health and in some cases, predicted remaining useful life (RUL). This predictive maintenance philosophy contrasts with earlier ideologies, such as corrective maintenance — in which action is taken after a component or system fails — and preventive maintenance — which is based on event or time milestones. Each involves a cost tradeoff. Corrective maintenance incurs low maintenance cost (minimal preventative actions), but high performance costs caused by operational failures. Conversely, preventative maintenance produces low operational costs, but greater maintenance department costs. Moreover, the application of statistical safe-life methods (which are common with preventative maintenance) are highly conservative by nature and thus leads to early change out and replacement of critical, expensive equipment. The result is the additional hidden cost associated with disposing of components that still retain significant remaining useful life. Such early retirements also drive more demand for spares and higher procurement costs over the life cycle.

