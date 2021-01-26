Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Carl Byington Types of Maintenance Strategies
  2. 2. Introduction Experienced engineer Carl Byington worked for ImpactTechnologies, SikorskyAircraft, and Lockheed Martin in Rochester, NY area for many years. In this role, Carl Byington became an expert in prognostics and health management (PHM) technologies and next-generation condition-based maintenance plus (CBM+) solutions. He currently consults in these technical areas at his PHM Design company in theAtlanta, GA area.
  3. 3. Condition-based maintenance (CBM or CBM+) is a strategy of performing maintenance on a machine or system only when there is objective evidence of need or impending failure. CBM is enabled by the evolution of key technologies, including improvements in - sensors, microprocessors, digital signal processing, simulation modeling, multisensor data fusion, reliability engineering, Internet ofThings (IoT) connectivity, data warehousing, cloud computing, machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and predictive analytics. CBM involves monitoring the health or performance of a component or system and performing maintenance based on that inferred health and in some cases, predicted remaining useful life (RUL).This predictive maintenance philosophy contrasts with earlier ideologies, such as corrective maintenance — in which action is taken after a component or system fails — and preventive maintenance — which is based on event or time milestones. Each involves a cost tradeoff. Corrective maintenance incurs low maintenance cost (minimal preventative actions), but high performance costs caused by operational failures. Conversely,
  4. 4. preventative maintenance produces low operational costs, but greater maintenance department costs. Moreover, the application of statistical safe-life methods (which are common with preventative maintenance) are highly conservative by nature and thus leads to early change out and replacement of critical, expensive equipment.The result is the additional hidden cost associated with disposing of components that still retain significant remaining useful life. Such early retirements also drive more demand for spares and higher procurement costs over the life cycle.
  5. 5. Operational availability (military) or overall equipment effectiveness (industrial) is also affected by maintenance choices. Overly corrective or overly preventive maintenance strategies can reduce true availability through too much downtime due to maintenance. On the corrective side, running to failure or near failure typically leads to more significant operational issues and consequential damage. Lost production, downtime, and more significant maintenance often result. On the preventive side, the equipment is often unavailable because it is being more frequently maintained than optimally required in order to conservatively prevent failures.There is also a greater likelihood of maintenance-induced failures, which can have a negative effect on cost and availability.The more one disassembles or modifies well functioning equipment, the greater the chance that you will introduce a new problem.
  6. 6. The development of better maintenance practices is driven by the desire to reduce the risk of catastrophic failures, minimize maintenance costs, maximize system availability, and increase platform reliability.These goals are desirable from the application arenas of aircraft, ships, and tanks to industrial manufacturing of all types. Given that maintenance is a key cost driver in military and commercial applications, it is an important area in which to focus research and development efforts and drive continued engineering improvements.

