PLAN SEMANA, MÉTODOS DE MEJORAMIENTO CONTINUO PRODUCTIVIDAD Y CALIDAD DE LA CONSTRUCCION
Integración en la Industria de la Construcción
MEJORA CONTINUA- HERRAMIENTAS
Mejora continua Conceptos claves  Crecimiento y desarrollo  Identificación de todos los procesos  Análisis mensurable ...
La mejora continua requiere:  Apoyo en la gestión  Claridad en la responsabilidad de cada acto realizado  Poder y parti...
Mandamientos de la mejora continua  Abre tu mente al CAMBIO  Se AMBICIOSO comienza por lo PEQUEÑO  Ataca siempre los PR...
Evolución de la mejora continua  La mejora continua se inicia en el año 1948 en Japón  En el año 1962 se concluye su for...
Mejora continua vs. Tecnología En el pasado se consideraba al empleado solamente como una extensión de la maquina, por lo ...
FASES DEL CICLO DE MEJORA V. CONTROLARI. DEFINIR IV. MEJORARIII. ANALIZARII. MEDIR Definir el problema Definir los requeri...
Sistema modernos de gestión de calidad (TQM) 3 pilares fundamentales para el desarrollo de la gestión de calidad:  Enfoqu...
Beneficios de la mejora  La mejora del rendimiento mediante la mejora de las capacidades de la organización  La mejora c...
Estadísticas obtenidas En un estudio que se realizo en EEUU sobre que beneficios genera la mejora continua en las empresas...
Ciclo de la mejora continua  1. Planificar: desarrollar el plan, recopilar información, estudiando los procesos, involucr...
HERRAMIENTAS  AMFE: análisis modal de fallos y efectos  BSC: cuadro de mando integral  BENCHMARKING: medición comparati...
 TORMENTA DE IDEAS  CIRCULOS DE CALIDAD  DIAGRAMA DE FLUJO Técnica en grupo en la que se pretende obtener el mayor nume...
 DIAGRAMA CAUSA-EFECTO  DIAGRAMA DE PARETO  HISTOGRAMAS: diagrama de distribución de frecuencias Ilustra las relaciones...
 QFD: despliegue funcional de la calidad  SEIS SIGMA Método de reducción de los defectos en el producto, que permite min...
DIAGRAMA DE CAUSA YDIAGRAMA DE CAUSA Y EFECTOEFECTO El diagrama de Causa y efecto, también llamado diagrama de espina de p...
Demora en aprobación de procedimiento. RR HH Tecnología Método Atraso en la Presentación de indicadores No hay procedimien...
GRAFICA DE PARETOGRAFICA DE PARETO Es una gráfica de barras ordenadas en forma descendente. El orden de las barras refleja...
PRINCIPALES CAUSAS FRECUENCI A PORCENTAJ E PORCENTAJ E ACUMULADO ORDEN 3 Falta de Identificación con el SGC. 7 25.93 25.93...
Gráfica de Pareto Ejemplo 1 7 6 6 5 3 25.93 48.15 70.37 100.00 88.89 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Falta de Identificación con el SGC....
FACTORES INTERNOS Y EXTERNOS En la aplicación de este sistema de mejora se generan dificultades o factores contrarios a es...
Factores externos  1.Ausencia de políticas económicas de largo plazo por parte del Estado.  2. Falta de una ética de tra...
 7. Alta participación del Estado en la economía.  8. Elevados niveles de proteccionismo externo.  9. Altos grados de r...
Factores internos  1. Falta de toma de conciencia por parte de los Directivos.  2. Falta de decisión firme y apoyo de pa...
 8. Falta de una Auditoria Cultural y de Diagnóstico de la Situación.  9. Falta de adaptación de los sistemas y métodos ...
KAIZEN KAI: significa cambio ZEN: significa bondad  Kaizen es un cambio, un medio, una manera de hacer las cosas , una fo...
Kaizen y la Administración Según la percepción japonesa la administración tiene dos componentes principales:  El mantenim...
El mejoramiento se puede dividir en Kaizen e innovación. Kaizen: proceso continuo (proceso gradual, lento, invisible, con ...
KAIZEN VS INNOVACIÓN Kaizen Adaptabilidad Trabajo en equipo Orientado al sistema Atención en los detalles Orientado a...
Kaisen y la producción Justo a tiempo (JIT)  El método justo a tiempo es un sistema de organización de la producción.  P...
Kaizen y el Movimiento de los 5 pasos  Para que las personas adopten el Kaizen es preciso crear condiciones que eviten la...
COSTO CALIDAD TOTAL  Es lo que le cuesta a la organización desarrollar la función de calidad  Es lo que gasta produciend...
Elementos del costo de calidad  -Costos de la prevención: son los que se producen cuando se intentan reducir o evitar err...
LA PLANIFICACIÓN MEDIANTE EL SISTEMA LAST PLANNER
Mejora continua
Mejora continua
