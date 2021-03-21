Successfully reported this slideshow.
Relación entre genética y el ambiente Autor: Jeimy Alejandra Velasco Cobos Asignatura: Biología Institución: Corporación u...
Síndrome del Turner El síndrome del Turner es un patrón genético sensible que ataca a las mujeres “cromosoma X sexo femeni...
Aspectos neuropsicológicos en síndrome de Turner: interacción genes-ambiente Esto identifica a las mujeres que poseen el s...
Riesgo ambiental en población genéticamente sensibles En la psicología se han generado investigaciones a lo largo de la hi...
Diferencia entre Genética y Ambiente GENÉTICA La genética es la base de la ciencia y la naturaleza que a lo largo del tiem...
Relación entre genética y ambiente

  1. 1. Relación entre genética y el ambiente Autor: Jeimy Alejandra Velasco Cobos Asignatura: Biología Institución: Corporación universitaria iberoamericana Fecha: 19 de Marzo de2021
  2. 2. Síndrome del Turner El síndrome del Turner es un patrón genético sensible que ataca a las mujeres “cromosoma X sexo femenino” aunque esto no es heredable puede causar consecuencias de carácter psicológico; por medio de la investigación aclara que es un riesgo ambiental lo cual esta en el estado de “vulnerabilidad” en las mujeres que presentan este síndrome.
  3. 3. Aspectos neuropsicológicos en síndrome de Turner: interacción genes-ambiente Esto identifica a las mujeres que poseen el síndrome de Turner, por medio del estudio y desarrollo cerebral que permite comprender e identificar. Estas alteraciones en el estudio y desarrollo cerebral nos arroja un déficit neurocognitivo que ataca la memoria, generando problemas en diferentes ámbitos ya sea en su parte personal (pareja, amistades y familiar) en lo social (nuevas amistades, trabajo, estudio etc…)
  4. 4. Riesgo ambiental en población genéticamente sensibles En la psicología se han generado investigaciones a lo largo de la historia generando controversia en este ámbito profesional. A través de los años los avances científicos y los fundamentos teóricos nos permite identificar que la población diagnosticada con el síndrome del Turner tiene el riesgo de padecer alto grado de susceptibilidad pero no es tan fácil de identificarla.
  5. 5. Diferencia entre Genética y Ambiente GENÉTICA La genética es la base de la ciencia y la naturaleza que a lo largo del tiempo el hombre ha desarrollado buscando como explicar y comprender los estudios De la genética tratando de investigar enfermedades por medio del ADN y cromosomas de las mujeres (xx) y en los hombres (xy), con el fin de prevenir y buscar tratamientos que logren atacar dicha enfermedad. AMBIENTE Es el estudio que nos ayuda a interiorizar la diferencia entre el humano y los animales. Nosotros los seres humanos cumplimos una función muy importante y es poner en practica todo el conocimiento para poder conservar nuestros recursos naturales, los hábitat para así mismo tener un planeta amigable
  6. 6. La relación que existe entre genética y el ambiente
  7. 7. La genética y el medio ambiente es una fusión que depende una de la otra; analizando, desarrollando o comprendiendo la conducta del uno al otro es decir “la genética con el ambiente o viceversa, identificando su reproducción genética “seres humanos con seres humanos” para su reproducción y los animales con su misma “especie”.
